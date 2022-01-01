Amina 104 Chestnut St

Main picView gallery

Starters

Smoked Lima Bean Hummus

$12.00

Corn Relish, Crispy Organic Carrot Chips, Grilled Toast Points

Peri Peri Wings

$17.00

Burnt end baby veggied, blue cheese foam

Pan Seared Scallops

$18.00

Fried Green Tomatoes, Southern Sweet Corn, Sweet Corn Crème Brulee

Fried Catfish Hush Puppies

$18.00

Spicy Remoulade

Cheesesteak Beignets

$16.00

Wit Charred onions & sweet peppers, Signature Cheese Fondue, White Cheddar dust, Spicy Ketchup

Buffalo Fried Okra

$14.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Crispy Shallot, Micro Arugula Add Lobster $6.00

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Grilled Gem Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiana Reggiano, Lemon Peppercorn dressing

Flaming Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Ignited Cognac Splash, Micro Chive

Summer Corn Chowder

$12.00

Watermelon Salad

$16.00

Grilled Watermelon, Watercress, cold smoked blue cheese, heirloom radish, pickled red onions, lemon poppy vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Nigerian Hot Chicken

$18.00

Bread & butter Pickles, Rainbow Slaw, Peanut Butter, Brioche Roll

Amina Grilled Cheese Burger

$20.00

Certified Angus Beef Patty, Pimento Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Secret Sauce on toasted country white bread

Shrimp Po' Boy Cheesesteak

$24.00

Certified Angus Beef Rib Eye Steak, Signature Fondue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Secret Sauce topped with crispy shrimp, Pretzel Hoagie Roll

House Specialties

All Natural Fried Chicken Basket

$26.00

Buttermilk Biscuits, Sweet N Sassy Sauce

Braised Oxtails

$32.00

Morel Mushroom Demi=glace', baby mache salad, crispy onions

Down Home Gumbo

$32.00

Ansel Mills Gold Carolina Rice Wild Caught Shrimp, Crab, Oysters, spciy chicken sausage, okra in a rich thicken broth

Pan Seared Wild Salmon

$28.00

Wilted Kale, Fermented roots, Grain Mustard Marmalade

Southern Hot Fried Cauliflower Wings

$24.00

Aged Tabasco Butter Sauce, Soul Slaw, house-cured pickles

Grilled Lamb Lollipops

$50.00

Signature Sides

Collard Greens

$10.00

Braised with Smpked Turkey Potlikker

Candied Yam Puree

$10.00

Toasted Marshmallow, Teddy Grahams

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Maple Aioli, Crispy Shallots

Lobster Pomme Mousse

$22.00

butter poached lobster, micro chive

Mac n' Cheese

$14.00

cheddar flavored popcorn crust

Fried Cabbage

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Hand - Cut Fries

$10.00

Sweets

Warm Peach Cobbler

$12.00

White Peach Ice Cream, Cinnamon Brown Butter Glaze

Banana Pudding

$12.00

Vanilla Wafer Dust, Fresh Berries

Birthday Pound Cake

$20.00

Chocolate Buttercream Icing

Liquor

Well Vodka SGL

$8.00

Absolut SGL

$10.00

Belvedere SGL

$12.00

Chopin SGL

$12.00

Ciroc SGL

$12.00

Firefly SGL

$12.00

Grey Goose SGL

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron SGL

$12.00

Jeremiah Weed SGL

$12.00

Ketel One SGL

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ice Tea Vodka

$10.00

Lemon Vodka

$12.00

Well Vodka DBL

$16.00

Absolut DBL

$20.00

Belvedere DBL

$24.00

Chopin DBL

$20.00

Ciroc DBL

$24.00

Firefly DBL

$24.00

Grey Goose DBL

$24.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

$24.00

Jeremiah Weed DBL

$24.00

Ketel One DBL

$24.00

Well Gin SGL

$8.00

Beefeater SGL

$10.00

Bombay Saphire SGL

$12.00

Gordons SGL

$12.00

Hendricks SGL

$12.00

Tanqueray SGL

$12.00

Well Gin DBL

$16.00

Beefeater DBL

$20.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$20.00

Gordons DBL

$24.00

Hendricks DBL

$24.00

Tanqueray DBL

$24.00

Well Rum SGL

$8.00

Admiral Nelson SGL

$10.00

Bacardi SGL

$10.00

Bacardi Limon SGL

$10.00

Captain Morgan SGL

$10.00

Gosling's SGL

$12.00

Meyers SGL

$12.00

Meyers Silver SGL

$12.00

Mount Gay SGL

$12.00

1888

$15.00

Rum Chatta

$12.00

Dark Rum

$12.00

Well Rum DBL

$16.00

Admiral Nelson DBL

$20.00

Bacardi DBL

$20.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$20.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$20.00

Gosling's DBL

$24.00

Meyers DBL

$24.00

Meyers Silver DBL

$24.00

Mount Gay DBL

$24.00

Well Tequila SGL

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco SGL

$10.00

Casa Noble SGL

$16.00

Corazon Reposado SGL

$10.00

Cuervo Silver SGL

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo SGL

$14.00

Patron Anejo SGL

$12.00

Patron Café SGL

$12.00

Patron Gran Platinum SGL

$12.00

Patron Reposado SGL

$12.00

Patron Silver SGL

$12.00

Patron Xo Café SGL

$12.00

Casamigos

$16.00

1800

$10.00

Well Tequila DBL

$16.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

$20.00

Casa Noble DBL

$20.00

Corazon Reposado DBL

$20.00

Cuervo Silver DBL

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$20.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$24.00

Patron Café DBL

$24.00

Patron Gran Platinum DBL

$24.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$24.00

Patron Silver DBL

$24.00

Patron Xo Café DBL

$24.00

Well Whiskey SGL

$8.00

Angels Envy SGL

$10.00

Basil Hayden SGL

$10.00

Bulliet Rye SGL

$10.00

Diabolique SGL

$10.00

Jack Daniels SGL

$12.00

Jim Beam SGL

$12.00

Knob Creek SGL

$12.00

Makers 46 SGL

$12.00

Makers Mark SGL

$12.00

Wild Turkey SGL

$12.00

Woodford Reserve SGL

$12.00

Basil Hayden SGL (Copy)

$18.00

Macallan

$18.00

Laphroaig

$18.00

Basil Hayden SGL (Copy)

$10.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$16.00

Angels Envy DBL

$20.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$20.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$20.00

Diabolique DBL

$20.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$24.00

Jim Beam DBL

$24.00

Knob Creek DBL

$24.00

Makers 46 DBL

$24.00

Makers Mark DBL

$24.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$24.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$24.00

Well Scotch SGL

$8.00

Chivas Regal SGL

$10.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr SGL

$10.00

Dewars SGL

$10.00

Dewars 12Yr SGL

$12.00

J & B SGL

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black SGL

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red SGL

$12.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$20.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL

$20.00

Dewars DBL

$20.00

Dewars 12Yr DBL

$24.00

J & B DBL

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$24.00

Amaretto Di Saronno SGL

$10.00

Aperol SGL

$10.00

Campari SGL

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green SGL

$10.00

Cointreau SGL

$10.00

Drambuie SGL

$10.00

Frangelico SGL

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate SGL

$12.00

Grand Marnier SGL

$12.00

Irish Mist SGL

$12.00

Jagermeister SGL

$12.00

Kahlua SGL

$12.00

Lemoncello SGL

$12.00

Licor 43 SGL

$12.00

Mathilde Cassis SGL

$12.00

Molly's Irish Cream SGL

$12.00

Disantro

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$20.00

Aperol DBL

$20.00

Campari DBL

$20.00

Chartreuse, Green DBL

$20.00

Cointreau DBL

$20.00

Drambuie DBL

$20.00

Frangelico DBL

$20.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$24.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$24.00

Irish Mist DBL

$24.00

Jagermeister DBL

$24.00

Kahlua DBL

$24.00

Lemoncello DBL

$24.00

Licor 43 DBL

$24.00

Mathilde Cassis DBL

$24.00

Molly's Irish Cream DBL

$24.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Dusse

$15.00

1738

$20.00

Christian Brothers

$10.00

Bartenura Bottle

$40.00

Black Girl Magic- Riesling Glass

$15.00

Black Girl Magic - Red Bottle

$35.00

Black Girl Magic - Riesling Bottle

$35.00

Processo Split

$15.00

Notorious Pink -Glass

$15.00

Notorious Pink - Bottle

$32.00

Infamous Gold- Glass

$15.00

Infamous Gold - Bottle

$32.00

Josh Brand - Glass

$15.00

Josh Brand- Bottle

$35.00

Campo Viego- Bottle

$40.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Greyhound

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Mudslide

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Oaxaca Punch

$15.00

Amina's Crown

$15.00

South Style Manhattan

$15.00

Caribbean Cure

$15.00

Anyae ' Rye

$15.00

Warrior Princess

$15.00

A1 Since Day 1

$15.00

Ring My Bell

$20.00

Beer

Von Trappe- Bohemian Style

$7.00

Modelo Special

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Lexington Bourbon Ale

$7.00

Victory Cloud Walker

$7.00

Victory Hop Devil

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$5.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Paulaner

$5.00

Wolfer Estate Dry Rose

$5.00

Wine

cabernet GLS

$12.00

tempranillo GLS

$12.00

pinot noir GLS

$12.00

cotes du rhone GLS

$15.00

cascina boschetti gomba GLS

$18.00

cabernet

tempranillo

pinot noir

cotes du rhone

cascina boschetti gomba

$62.00

pinot giorgio GLS

$9.00

chardonnay GLS

$9.00

sauvignon blanc GLS

$12.00

merry edwards sauvignon GLS

$27.00

pinot giorgio BTL

$22.00

chardonnay BTL

$22.00

sauvignon blanc BTL

$25.00

merry edwards sauvignon BTL

$82.00

notorious pink GLS

$14.00

chandon rose GLS

$14.00

maschio prosecco brut GLS

$12.00

veuve clicqout CLS

$20.00

NA Beverages

pepsi

$5.00

diet pepsi

$5.00

ginger ale

$5.00

7 up

$5.00

tonic

$5.00

root beer

$5.00

fruit punch

$5.00

coffee

$5.00

hot tea

$5.00

orange juice

$5.00

apple juice

$5.00Out of stock

pineapple juice

$5.00

cranberry juice

$5.00

grapefruit juice

$5.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Brunch Cocktails

The Amadi

$18.00

Prince Asad

$18.00

95 South

$16.00

Akila

$16.00

Mimosa Carafe

$40.00

Honey Hibiscus Tea

$15.00

Shot of Rum

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Coffee

$5.00

A1 Since Day One

$15.00

The Opener

BLT Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Maple Glazed Beef Bacon, Micro Arugula, Tomato Jam

The Remix Fruit Salad

$14.00

Seasonal exotic fruit, mesclun greens, candied walnuts, strawberry thyme vinaigrette

Southern Chopped Salad

$16.00

Watercress, heirloom cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, candied beef bacon, cheddar cheese blend, cage free hard boiled egg, spicy ranch dressing

Banana Chia Pudding Parfait

$14.00

Granola, fresh bananas, macerated berries, whipped cream, walnuts

Cheesesteak Nacheros

$15.00

Rib Eye Steak, Root Beer Caramelized onions, sweet peppers, scrambled eggs over Cool Ranch Doritos topped with signature cheese fondue, lettuce , tomato

The Headliner

Crispy Chicken & Waffles

$26.00

Cornbread waffle, blackberry maple syrup, powdered syrup

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Sweet & Sassy sauce, Grits and Petite Greens

Amina Old School Omeleet

$18.00

Copper Sharp American, Collard Greens, Blistered Tomatoes, charred onions served with home style hash browns Add Chicken Andouille Sausage

Lobster Omelet

$25.00

Butter Poached Lobster, Pimento Cheese, Sweet Peppers, Red Onion served with Home style Hash Browns

Loaded Oreo Pancakes

$22.00

Chocolate Pancakes, Homemade cream filing, Oreo Crunch, Chocolate Syrup, Powdered Sugar

Maple Fudge French Toast

$23.00

Hot Maple Fudge, Walnuts in Syrup, Whipped Cream , Powdered Sugar

Southern Benedict

$24.00

Poached Eggs, Grilled Chicken Apple Sausage, fondue cheese, jalapeno cheddar corn bread served with home style hash browns

Crab Cake Benedicts

$30.00

Local Poached Eggs, Rae Bay Seasoning, Remoulade Sauce, Buttermilk Biscuits served with home style browns

The Brunch Turkey Burger

$20.00

All Natural Turkey Patty, Cooper Sharp American Cheese, Sunny side up egg, Smoked turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret-sauce on brioche roll served with hand- cut fries

Avocado Toast

$20.00

Poached eggs, heirloom cherry tomatoes, micro greens, black eyed caviar, breakfast radish, red pepper flake, seven grain toast

Accessories

Chicken Apple Sausage

$8.00

Turkey Sausage

$8.00

Turkey Bacon

$8.00

Home Style Hash Browns

$7.00

Cheddar Grits

$7.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

The Closer

Red Velvet Doughnut Holes

$11.00

Cream Cheese Glaze, Powdered Sugar

Apple Cobbler

$12.00

Cinnamon Sugar crust, Cinnamon Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

