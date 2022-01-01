- Home
Amina 104 Chestnut St
104 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Starters
Smoked Lima Bean Hummus
Corn Relish, Crispy Organic Carrot Chips, Grilled Toast Points
Peri Peri Wings
Burnt end baby veggied, blue cheese foam
Pan Seared Scallops
Fried Green Tomatoes, Southern Sweet Corn, Sweet Corn Crème Brulee
Fried Catfish Hush Puppies
Spicy Remoulade
Cheesesteak Beignets
Wit Charred onions & sweet peppers, Signature Cheese Fondue, White Cheddar dust, Spicy Ketchup
Buffalo Fried Okra
Deviled Eggs
Crispy Shallot, Micro Arugula Add Lobster $6.00
Soups & Salads
Caesar Salad
Grilled Gem Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiana Reggiano, Lemon Peppercorn dressing
Flaming Lobster Bisque
Ignited Cognac Splash, Micro Chive
Summer Corn Chowder
Watermelon Salad
Grilled Watermelon, Watercress, cold smoked blue cheese, heirloom radish, pickled red onions, lemon poppy vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Nigerian Hot Chicken
Bread & butter Pickles, Rainbow Slaw, Peanut Butter, Brioche Roll
Amina Grilled Cheese Burger
Certified Angus Beef Patty, Pimento Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Secret Sauce on toasted country white bread
Shrimp Po' Boy Cheesesteak
Certified Angus Beef Rib Eye Steak, Signature Fondue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Secret Sauce topped with crispy shrimp, Pretzel Hoagie Roll
House Specialties
All Natural Fried Chicken Basket
Buttermilk Biscuits, Sweet N Sassy Sauce
Braised Oxtails
Morel Mushroom Demi=glace', baby mache salad, crispy onions
Down Home Gumbo
Ansel Mills Gold Carolina Rice Wild Caught Shrimp, Crab, Oysters, spciy chicken sausage, okra in a rich thicken broth
Pan Seared Wild Salmon
Wilted Kale, Fermented roots, Grain Mustard Marmalade
Southern Hot Fried Cauliflower Wings
Aged Tabasco Butter Sauce, Soul Slaw, house-cured pickles
Grilled Lamb Lollipops
Signature Sides
Collard Greens
Braised with Smpked Turkey Potlikker
Candied Yam Puree
Toasted Marshmallow, Teddy Grahams
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Maple Aioli, Crispy Shallots
Lobster Pomme Mousse
butter poached lobster, micro chive
Mac n' Cheese
cheddar flavored popcorn crust
Fried Cabbage
Grilled Asparagus
Hand - Cut Fries
Sweets
Liquor
Well Vodka SGL
Absolut SGL
Belvedere SGL
Chopin SGL
Ciroc SGL
Firefly SGL
Grey Goose SGL
Grey Goose Citron SGL
Jeremiah Weed SGL
Ketel One SGL
Ciroc
Ketel One
Ice Tea Vodka
Lemon Vodka
Well Vodka DBL
Absolut DBL
Belvedere DBL
Chopin DBL
Ciroc DBL
Firefly DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Grey Goose Citron DBL
Jeremiah Weed DBL
Ketel One DBL
Well Gin SGL
Beefeater SGL
Bombay Saphire SGL
Gordons SGL
Hendricks SGL
Tanqueray SGL
Well Gin DBL
Beefeater DBL
Bombay Saphire DBL
Gordons DBL
Hendricks DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Well Rum SGL
Admiral Nelson SGL
Bacardi SGL
Bacardi Limon SGL
Captain Morgan SGL
Gosling's SGL
Meyers SGL
Meyers Silver SGL
Mount Gay SGL
1888
Rum Chatta
Dark Rum
Well Rum DBL
Admiral Nelson DBL
Bacardi DBL
Bacardi Limon DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Gosling's DBL
Meyers DBL
Meyers Silver DBL
Mount Gay DBL
Well Tequila SGL
Cabo Wabo Blanco SGL
Casa Noble SGL
Corazon Reposado SGL
Cuervo Silver SGL
Don Julio Anejo SGL
Patron Anejo SGL
Patron Café SGL
Patron Gran Platinum SGL
Patron Reposado SGL
Patron Silver SGL
Patron Xo Café SGL
Casamigos
1800
Well Tequila DBL
Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL
Casa Noble DBL
Corazon Reposado DBL
Cuervo Silver DBL
Don Julio Anejo DBL
Patron Anejo DBL
Patron Café DBL
Patron Gran Platinum DBL
Patron Reposado DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Patron Xo Café DBL
Well Whiskey SGL
Angels Envy SGL
Basil Hayden SGL
Bulliet Rye SGL
Diabolique SGL
Jack Daniels SGL
Jim Beam SGL
Knob Creek SGL
Makers 46 SGL
Makers Mark SGL
Wild Turkey SGL
Woodford Reserve SGL
Basil Hayden SGL (Copy)
Macallan
Laphroaig
Basil Hayden SGL (Copy)
Well Whiskey DBL
Angels Envy DBL
Basil Hayden DBL
Bulliet Rye DBL
Diabolique DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Knob Creek DBL
Makers 46 DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Wild Turkey DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Well Scotch SGL
Chivas Regal SGL
Chivas Regal 18Yr SGL
Dewars SGL
Dewars 12Yr SGL
J & B SGL
Johnnie Walker Black SGL
Johnnie Walker Red SGL
Chivas Regal DBL
Chivas Regal 18Yr DBL
Dewars DBL
Dewars 12Yr DBL
J & B DBL
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
Amaretto Di Saronno SGL
Aperol SGL
Campari SGL
Chartreuse, Green SGL
Cointreau SGL
Drambuie SGL
Frangelico SGL
Godiva Chocolate SGL
Grand Marnier SGL
Irish Mist SGL
Jagermeister SGL
Kahlua SGL
Lemoncello SGL
Licor 43 SGL
Mathilde Cassis SGL
Molly's Irish Cream SGL
Disantro
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Aperol DBL
Campari DBL
Chartreuse, Green DBL
Cointreau DBL
Drambuie DBL
Frangelico DBL
Godiva Chocolate DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Irish Mist DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Lemoncello DBL
Licor 43 DBL
Mathilde Cassis DBL
Molly's Irish Cream DBL
Hennessey
Dusse
1738
Christian Brothers
Bartenura Bottle
Black Girl Magic- Riesling Glass
Black Girl Magic - Red Bottle
Black Girl Magic - Riesling Bottle
Processo Split
Notorious Pink -Glass
Notorious Pink - Bottle
Infamous Gold- Glass
Infamous Gold - Bottle
Josh Brand - Glass
Josh Brand- Bottle
Campo Viego- Bottle
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Oaxaca Punch
Amina's Crown
South Style Manhattan
Caribbean Cure
Anyae ' Rye
Warrior Princess
A1 Since Day 1
Ring My Bell
Beer
Wine
cabernet GLS
tempranillo GLS
pinot noir GLS
cotes du rhone GLS
cascina boschetti gomba GLS
cabernet
tempranillo
pinot noir
cotes du rhone
cascina boschetti gomba
pinot giorgio GLS
chardonnay GLS
sauvignon blanc GLS
merry edwards sauvignon GLS
pinot giorgio BTL
chardonnay BTL
sauvignon blanc BTL
merry edwards sauvignon BTL
notorious pink GLS
chandon rose GLS
maschio prosecco brut GLS
veuve clicqout CLS
NA Beverages
Brunch Cocktails
The Opener
BLT Deviled Eggs
Maple Glazed Beef Bacon, Micro Arugula, Tomato Jam
The Remix Fruit Salad
Seasonal exotic fruit, mesclun greens, candied walnuts, strawberry thyme vinaigrette
Southern Chopped Salad
Watercress, heirloom cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, candied beef bacon, cheddar cheese blend, cage free hard boiled egg, spicy ranch dressing
Banana Chia Pudding Parfait
Granola, fresh bananas, macerated berries, whipped cream, walnuts
Cheesesteak Nacheros
Rib Eye Steak, Root Beer Caramelized onions, sweet peppers, scrambled eggs over Cool Ranch Doritos topped with signature cheese fondue, lettuce , tomato
The Headliner
Crispy Chicken & Waffles
Cornbread waffle, blackberry maple syrup, powdered syrup
Shrimp & Grits
Sweet & Sassy sauce, Grits and Petite Greens
Amina Old School Omeleet
Copper Sharp American, Collard Greens, Blistered Tomatoes, charred onions served with home style hash browns Add Chicken Andouille Sausage
Lobster Omelet
Butter Poached Lobster, Pimento Cheese, Sweet Peppers, Red Onion served with Home style Hash Browns
Loaded Oreo Pancakes
Chocolate Pancakes, Homemade cream filing, Oreo Crunch, Chocolate Syrup, Powdered Sugar
Maple Fudge French Toast
Hot Maple Fudge, Walnuts in Syrup, Whipped Cream , Powdered Sugar
Southern Benedict
Poached Eggs, Grilled Chicken Apple Sausage, fondue cheese, jalapeno cheddar corn bread served with home style hash browns
Crab Cake Benedicts
Local Poached Eggs, Rae Bay Seasoning, Remoulade Sauce, Buttermilk Biscuits served with home style browns
The Brunch Turkey Burger
All Natural Turkey Patty, Cooper Sharp American Cheese, Sunny side up egg, Smoked turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, secret-sauce on brioche roll served with hand- cut fries
Avocado Toast
Poached eggs, heirloom cherry tomatoes, micro greens, black eyed caviar, breakfast radish, red pepper flake, seven grain toast
Accessories
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106