AMINITA FOOD TRUCK 569 Wilson Avenue
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
At Aminita, we take pride in crafting our menu with the finest ingredients and time-honored recipes. As you step up to our window, prepare to be captivated by our daily rotating menu that offers mouthwatering dishes.
Location
569 Wilson Avenue, Newark, NJ 07105