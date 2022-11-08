Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amistad Grill Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

12795 SW 280th St

Princeton, FL 33032

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanadas (Hand Crafted, Home-Made)
Bacon Cheese Burgers with Fries
Amistad Burger Local’s Favorite

Egg Sandwich

Brioche egg Sandwich

$7.95

Croissant egg Sandwich

$7.95

Bagel egg Sandwich

$7.95

Make it a wrap

$7.95

Make it a platter

$7.95

Omelettes

Southern Omelette (ham,cheese,peppers) toast included

$9.50

All veggies omelette with cheese

$8.95

Ham and cheese Omelette

$8.95

Bacon and cheese omelette

$8.95
Build your Own omelette (everything, or your choice) includes Toast

Build your Own omelette (everything, or your choice) includes Toast

$10.00

Skillet steak and eggs

Clásico steak and eggs

$14.00
Skillet (new)

Skillet (new)

$14.00

Grits

Prepared grits

$5.85

Pancakes

3 pancakes

$4.85

6 pancakes

$8.85

9 pancakes

$11.85

Fruit salad

Fruit salad

$6.00Out of stock

Home-Fries

Home fries

$5.00

Classic Menu

Amistad Burger Local's Favorite

Amistad Burger Local’s Favorite

$13.00

1/2 LB Beef burger served on our home made brioche bread topped with, Mayonnaise, Iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, Red onions, kosher pickles, yellow American cheese, and applewood smoked bacon, always served with premium fries

Chicken Quesadilla (cheese, tomato, grilled chicken)

Chicken Quesadilla (cheese, tomato, grilled chicken)

$11.00

Grilled diced chicken, diced tomatoes, premium mixed cheese served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream

Chivito al pan (original )

Chivito al pan (original )

$16.00

ribeye steak topped with ham,bacon,grilled onions, provolone cheese, ried egg, served on a hoggie bread mayonaise, lettuce and tomatoes, garnished witha stuffed green olive.

Choripan clásico

$10.00
Chorizo platter with chimichurri

Chorizo platter with chimichurri

$14.00

Cheese sticks with marinara sauce

$9.00

Grilled bruschetta

$14.00

Fish Dip

$14.00Out of stock

Amistad sampler

$15.00

Boneless chicken wings (10pcs)

$10.45

9-11 steak cooked to perfection

$17.00

Arroz imperial

$10.00
Paella Especial

Paella Especial

$18.00

Camarones enchilados

$14.00

Surf and turf

$22.00
Master grill Burger

Master grill Burger

$17.00
Empanadas (Hand Crafted, Home-Made)

Empanadas (Hand Crafted, Home-Made)

Grilled chicken sandwich

$12.00

Grilled fish sandwich

$16.00

Steak tomato and cheese quesadilla

$14.00

Street corn in the cob (Mexican style)

$10.00

New Menu

Grilled chicken breast served with one Side

Grilled chicken breast served with one Side

$12.00

grilled chicken breast Served with your choise of one side

Choripan Slider

$10.00

GrIlled chorizo sausage served on a grilled bread topped with a homemade scallion'avocado alioli and topped with pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños chimichurri drops

Citrus'Herb Pickled Shrimp

$13.00Out of stock
Empanadas de la casa (2)

Empanadas de la casa (2)

$9.50

your selection of any 2 empanadas:

Civito Supreme

Civito Supreme

$16.00

stewed ropavieja,ham, melted cheese, fried egg, chipotle-bacon alioli, pico de gallo, hoagie bread, fries,

Chicken Parmesan uruguayan style

$15.00
Tortellini Con mushroom Caruso ragu

Tortellini Con mushroom Caruso ragu

$14.00
Chupin de pescado

Chupin de pescado

$18.00

Amistad Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Sides

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Batata Puree

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00Out of stock

House side salad

$5.00

Corn in a cob

$5.00

Onion rings

$5.00

Sweet potato Fries

$5.00

French fries

$5.00

Mac&Cheese bacon

$6.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Panqueques de dulce de leche

$8.00

Coffee Shop

Café con leche regular

$3.15

cafe con leche LG

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.85

Cortadito

$2.25

Café cubbano

$1.45

American coffee

$2.15

Hot tea

$1.85

Hot chocolate

$5.25

Colada

$2.50

Can soda coke

$1.85

fountain soda Coke products

$2.85

Can soda sprite

$1.85

Can soda jupina

$1.85

Can soda lemonade

$1.85

Mango smoothie

$5.85

Strawberry lemonade

$3.50

Mango lemonade

$3.50

bottled water

$1.65

gatorade 12oz

$2.05

bottled beer

draft beer

Wine glass

School Lunch Special

Boneless Chicken Wings With Fries

$8.00

Bacon Cheese Burgers with Fries

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla With Fries

$8.00

Crispy chicken Sandwich with Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken white rice and beans

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Uruguayan-American Best empanadas in the world, breakfast all day, burgers, quesadilla, tortellini and much more follow us on Instagram @amistadgrill

Location

12795 SW 280th St, Princeton, FL 33032

Directions

