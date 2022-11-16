  • Home
  • /
  • Richmond
  • /
  • A.M. Kitchen Company- Broad St - 2812 West Broad Street\nUnit 102
Main picView gallery

A.M. Kitchen Company- Broad St 2812 West Broad Street Unit 102

review star

No reviews yet

2812 West Broad Street Unit 102

Richmond, VA 23230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Lover Bagel
Cheese Grits
The Hen

$5 Burger Wednesdays

Double patty burger

Double patty burger

$5.00

Two fresh beef patties topped with cheese and made your way

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.50

Breakwich

The Funky Chicken Biscuit

The Funky Chicken Biscuit

$6.00

fried chicken + peppered jelly

The Sticky Chicken Biscuit

The Sticky Chicken Biscuit

$6.00

fried chicken, bacon, and maple syrup

Collard Green Biscuit

Collard Green Biscuit

$5.50

cornbread biscuit, collard greens, and bacon

Garden BLT Biscuit

Garden BLT Biscuit

$5.50

cornbread biscuit, fried green tomato, and carrot bacon

Simply Sunday Biscuit

Simply Sunday Biscuit

$5.50

fried egg, cheese and bacon

The Sausage Jam Biscuit

The Sausage Jam Biscuit

$5.50

fried egg, cheese, sausage, and jelly

The Smoke Biscuit

The Smoke Biscuit

$5.50

halfsmoke + mustard

Simple Toasted Bagel

Simple Toasted Bagel

$3.00

plain, everything or sesame

The BEB Bagel

The BEB Bagel

$6.00

fried egg, cheese + bacon

Meat Lover Bagel

Meat Lover Bagel

$6.50

fried egg, cheese, sausage + bacon

In The Garden Bagel

In The Garden Bagel

$6.00

veggie spread, lettuce. green tomato. + carrot bacon

Savannah Bagel

Savannah Bagel

$6.50

pimento cheese and ham spread, fried bacon. lettuce + fried green tomato

The New Yorker Bagel

The New Yorker Bagel

$6.00

homemade egg salad, lettuce + tomato

Southern Chicken Salad Bagel

Southern Chicken Salad Bagel

$6.50

homemade chicken salad, lettuce + tomato

Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$5.00
Homemade Biscuit & Jelly

Homemade Biscuit & Jelly

$2.00
Bacon or Sausage (two pcs)

Bacon or Sausage (two pcs)

$5.00
Woodshed Potatoes

Woodshed Potatoes

$5.00
Two Eggs

Two Eggs

$3.50
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00
Half Dozen Cookies

Half Dozen Cookies

$11.99
Dozen Cookies

Dozen Cookies

$21.99
Drink Coffee

Drink Coffee

$2.00
Biscuit Of The Sea

Biscuit Of The Sea

$6.00

Mustard Fried Catfish on our homemade biscuit

Breakfast Chick

Southern Sweet Tea Original Chicken Biscuit

Southern Sweet Tea Original Chicken Biscuit

$6.29

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Breast, Honey & Buttermilk Biscuit

The Hen

The Hen

$7.29

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Breast, Fried Egg, Cheese on Buttermilk Biscuit

Savannah Chick

Savannah Chick

$8.49

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Breast, Fried Egg, Cheese, Lettuce, Fried Green Tomato, Bacon, Pimento Cheese on Buttermilk Biscuit

Sticky Chick

Sticky Chick

$7.29

Sweet Tea Chicken Breast, Bacon, Maple Syrup on Buttermilk Biscuit

Funky Chick

Funky Chick

$6.29

Sweet Tea Chicken Breast, Pepper Jelly on Buttermilk Biscuit

BLT Chick

BLT Chick

$7.29

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Buttermilk Biscuit

Honey Heat Chick

Honey Heat Chick

$6.29

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Breast, Honey Heat Sauce on Buttermilk Biscuit

Chick Got Soul

Chick Got Soul

$7.29

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Breast, Collard Greens, Bacon, Maple Syrup on Buttermilk Biscuit

Hampton Hot Chick

Hampton Hot Chick

$7.29

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Breast, Peri Peri Seasoning, Pickle, Coleslaw on Buttermilk Biscuit

Smothered Chick

Smothered Chick

$7.99

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Breast, Sausage Gravy, Fried Egg on Buttermilk Biscuit

Skinny Chick

Skinny Chick

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Carrot Bacon on Buttermilk Biscuit

Loaded Chick

Loaded Chick

$8.99

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Breast, Fried Egg, Cheese, Bacon, Sausage on Buttermilk Biscuit

Jammin Chick

Jammin Chick

$7.29

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Breast, Fried Egg, Cheese, Strawberry Jam on Buttermilk Biscuit

Spicy Chick

Spicy Chick

$6.29

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Breast, Cajun Spices on Buttermilk Biscuit

Double Chick

Double Chick

$10.99

Two Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Breast, Fried Egg, Cheese on Buttermilk Biscuit

Anniebells Oven Fried Chicken

$13.50

The Flapjack Hut

Original Buttermilk Flapjacks

Original Buttermilk Flapjacks

$9.00

3 original buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup and butter.

Blueberry Flapjacks

Blueberry Flapjacks

$11.00

3 original buttermilk pancakes with blueberries served atop with syrup and butter.

Pecan Pie Flapjacks

Pecan Pie Flapjacks

$11.00

3 original buttermilk pancakes with pecans and chocolate mixed in topped with chocolate.

Cartoon Flapjacks

Cartoon Flapjacks

$13.00

3 original buttermilk pancakes with Captain crunch and lucky charms cereal mixed in served with syrup and butter.

Candied Bacon Flapjacks

Candied Bacon Flapjacks

$12.00

3 original buttermilk pancakes with bacon pieces and brown mixed in with syrup and butter.

Peach Cobbler Flapjacks

Peach Cobbler Flapjacks

$11.00

3 original buttermilk pancakes topped with our peach cobbler mixture with syrup and butter

Banana Nut Pancakes

Banana Nut Pancakes

$12.00

3 original buttermilk pancakes with pecans and banana mixed in topped with our banana Foster mixture.

Big Jack Breakfast

Big Jack Breakfast

$14.00

2 original buttermilk pancakes, 2 pieces of breakfast meat choice bacon, sausage or turkey bacon, and grits or woodshed potatoes.

Pancake Side

$3.00

Thin flat cake

Side Sausage

$5.00

Seasoned ground meat that has been wrapped in a casing.

2 Eggs

$4.00

Cheese Grits

$4.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

2 pieces. Cured pork.

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Cured Turkey

Woodshed Potatoes Side

$4.00

Bite Me

Crab Fries

$18.00
Bangin Shrimp Fries

Bangin Shrimp Fries

$16.00
Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$10.00
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.00
Cluckin' Fries

Cluckin' Fries

$13.00
Philly Fries

Philly Fries

$13.00
Chicken Alfredo Fries

Chicken Alfredo Fries

$13.00

Shrimp N Fries

$15.00
Mac Fries

Mac Fries

$10.00

Munchiez Box

$16.00

Honey Heat Chicken Sandwich (lettuce and mayo)

$8.00

Catfish Sandwich (tartar sauce and lettuce)

$8.00

Freaky Chicken Sandwich (bacon, cheese sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato)

$8.00

Freaky Cheezeburger (bacon, cheese sauce, ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato)

$8.00
Philly Cheese Steak Combo

Philly Cheese Steak Combo

$14.00

Sliced Steak and Cheese served with FF

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Catfish Side

$5.00

Kool-Aid

$4.00

Sweet Tea 32oz

$4.00

Soda/Water

$2.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Grandma's Anniebells Award Winning Peach Cobbler!

Cookies

Cookies

$2.00

Candy

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Catfish N Fries

$16.00

Beverages

Can soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Kool-Aid 32oz

$4.00

Sweet Tea 32oz

$4.00

Breakfast/Lunch Catering

24 hour notice on all catering orders.

Da Best Damn Breakfast (10 people)

$110.00

Individual Da Best Damn Breakfast meals that serves 10 people. Includes two eggs, choice of bacon or sausage, a choice of potatoes or grits and a homemade biscuit

Da Best Damn Breakfast (20 people)

$220.00

Individual Da Best Damn Breakfast meals that serves 20 people. Includes two eggs, choice of bacon or sausage, a choice of potatoes or grits and a homemade biscuit

Fruits, Biscuits, & Jam

Fruits, Biscuits, & Jam

$35.00
Assorted Biscuit Platter

Assorted Biscuit Platter

$48.00

Includes bacon, sausage, egg and cheese biscuits

Assorted Breakfast Meat Platter

Assorted Breakfast Meat Platter

$48.00

Bacon, sausage & turkey bacon

Veggie Egg Casserole

Veggie Egg Casserole

$40.00

Cheese, onion, peppers, tomato and potatoes.

Gullah Country Egg Casserole

Gullah Country Egg Casserole

$45.00

Sausage, cheese, onion, potato, pepper & tomato

Low Country Egg Casserole

Low Country Egg Casserole

$50.00

Shrimp, sausage, cheese, tomato, onion, pepper & potato

Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$29.99

Half pan

Woodshed Potatoes

Woodshed Potatoes

$29.99

Half pan

Sweet Tea Oven Fried Chicken (12pcs)

Sweet Tea Oven Fried Chicken (12pcs)

$25.00

Signature Chicken Marinated in our sweet tea & buttermilk brine, then oven baked.

African Peri Peri Chicken (12pcs)

African Peri Peri Chicken (12pcs)

$25.00
Brown Sugar Baked Chicken (12pcs)

Brown Sugar Baked Chicken (12pcs)

$25.00
Whole Turkey (16lbs)

Whole Turkey (16lbs)

$80.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$39.99

Half pan

Green Beans

Green Beans

$39.99

Half pan

Cornbread Dressing

Cornbread Dressing

$39.99

Half pan

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$39.99

Half pan

Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$39.99

Half pan

Jollof Rice

Jollof Rice

$39.99

Half pan

Cornbread (12pcs)

Cornbread (12pcs)

$25.00

Boxed Coffee (serve 12)

$22.00

Juice

$2.50

Hot Hor d'eouvres (per 50 pieces)

Items priced per 50 pieces *24 hour notice when ordering*

Mini Beef Wellington

$97.50

Coconut or Buffalo Chicken Strips

$77.50

Mini Quiche

$67.50

Coconut Shrimp

$97.50

Scallops wrapped in bacon

$97.50

Soul Rolls

$57.50

Beef or Chicken Satays

$87.50

Mini Beef or Chicken Lasagna

$77.50

Chicken Wings (Hot, BBQ, or Southern Fried)

$89.50

Cocktail Meatballs

$57.50

Mini Maryland Crab Cakes

$97.50

Toasted Cheese Ravioli

$57.50

Fried Ravioli

$57.50

Fried Cheese Grits with bacon

$67.50

BBQ Turkey Meatballs

$67.50

French Onion Bites

$57.50

Fried Catfish Bites

$77.50

Swift Creek Catering

$595.00

Cold Appetizer Platters

Fresh Fruit Platter

$59.98

Sliced fresh seasonal fruit display (feeds 25 people)

Fresh Garden Vegetable Platter

$49.98

Selection of seasonal vegetables served bite size with a ranch style dipping sauce. (feeds 25 people)

Domestic Cheese Tray

$69.98

Cheddar, jalapeno jack, swiss, provolone, and mozzarella served with crackers (feeds 25 people)

Antipasto Platter

$95.00

Assortment of Italian meats, a colorful variety of roasted and grilled vegetables served with gourmet dipping sauces and crackers

Assorted Wrap Platter

$59.98

Assortment of ham, turkey, cheese, tuna, and chicken salad wraps

Premium Dinner Buffets (price per person; 20 person minimum)

25.95 per person (minimum of 20 guests required) All dinner buffets include dinner rolls, butter, dessert, coffee, and tea. All premium dinners are setup buffet style service.

Entrees

$29.95

20 person minimum required

Accompaniments

Desserts

Dinner Buffets (price per person; 20 person minimum)

$19.99 per person (minimum of 20 guest required) All dinner buffets include dinner rolls, butter, dessert, coffee, and tea. All dinner buffets are setup buffet style service.

Salad

$19.99

Entree

Accompaniments

Dessert

Anniebells

Sweet Tea Wings

Sweet Tea Wings

$13.50
Brown Sugar Baked Wings

Brown Sugar Baked Wings

$13.50

Mustard Fried Catfish

$14.50

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Woodshed Potatoes

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Muffin (3)

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

AM Kitchen To Go offers 6 Restaurants Under One Roof offering Breakfast , Lunch & Brunch for takeout and delivery to your home or office!

Location

2812 West Broad Street Unit 102, Richmond, VA 23230

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Capital Burgers and Dogs
orange starNo Reviews
814 N Robinson St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Sally Bell's Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 447
2337 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Bingo - Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
2900 W. Broad Street Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
BIGWIFE'S mac n' cheese
orange starNo Reviews
1017A North Arthur Ashe Boulevard Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Chicken Fiesta - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 217
2311 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Perch RVA
orange starNo Reviews
2918 W. Broad Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 3,614
1537 W. Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston