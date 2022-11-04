- Home
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St.
1518 CHESTNUT STREET
PHILADELPHIA, PA 19102
Popular Items
Veg Soups
Non-Veg Soups
Veg Appetizers
Punugulu
Made with flour, yoghurt and spices
Aloo Bonda (3Pcs)
Deep-fried snack made with chickpea batter and stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes
Egg Bonda (4Pcs)
Boiled eggs dipped into a batter of spicy gram flour and deep fried
Plantain Bajji (4Pcs)
Deep fried fritters made with raw banana or plantain and chickpea flour
Samosa (2Pcs)
White flour, potatoes, peas, onion, spices and green chilli
Cut Mirchi
Long pepper fried with flour and spices
Spinach Onion Pakoda
Besan flour, cumin seeds, onion, spinach and curry leaves deep fried
Masala Vadai (3Pcs)
Crispy & savory deep fried fritter made from channa dal and spices
Medhu Vadai (3Pcs)
Indian fritters made with lentils and whole black peppers, onions and curry leaves
Thayir Vadai (2Pcs) (Dahi Vada)
Dessert snack made with urad dal, fritters soaked in a sweet and savory yoghurt
Vadai dipped in Sambhar/Rasam (2Pcs)
Medhu Vada soaked in lentil sambhar or rasam which makes it soft and tender. It is served with finely chopped onions and coconut chutney
Gobi Manchurian (Cauliflower)
Crispy cauliflower with tangy sauce, garlic and herbs
Chilli Parotta
Crisp parotta with ginger, garlic added into chilli sauce
Gobi 65 (Crispy Cauliflower)
Cauliflower dipped in red chilli, besan and deep fried
Chilli Paneer (Cottage cheese)
Crispy paneer with tangy sauce, garlic and herbs
Non-Veg Appetizers
Chicken 65
Meat marinated with ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander spices and herbs, dusted with flour and deep fried
Chilli Chicken
Crispy chicken with ginger, garlic, green pepper, spring onions in chilli sauce
Chicken Pepper Varuval
Chicken cooked with crushed black peppers, curry leaves, tomatoes, onions and herbs (comes with a piece of parotta)
Chicken Chukka
Chicken cooked in a medium flame with crushed peppers, red onions and herbs until it becomes dry (comes with a piece of parotta)
Nattukozhi Ney Roast (Country chicken roast)
Farm fresh bone-in country chicken made with chettinad masala, ghee, spices and herbs. Cooked in a flat grill until golden brown (comes with a piece of parotta)
Mutton Chukka (Goat)
Goat or lamb cooked with turmeric, ginger, garlic, curry leaves, red onions, crushed black peppers and herbs (comes with a piece of parotta)
Eeral Varuval (Shrimp roast)
Shrimp roasted to beautiful deep red with medley of masalas and tantalizing aroma (comes with a piece of parotta)
Mutton Kheema Varuval (Ground meat roast)
Minced meat cooked with spices, red onion, garlic, ginger and herbs (comes with a piece of parotta) (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)
Kola Urundai (meat balls 4Pcs)
Deep fried spiced mutton meat balls (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)
Fish Fry (Pomfret 4Pcs)
Tawa fish fry, marinated with south indian ground spices, herbs and curry leaves (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)
Amma's Special Tandoori Chicken (South Indian style 5Pcs)
Chicken marinated in a mixture of yoghurt, garlic, ginger, selected spices and grilled (Gluten Free, Nut Free)
Veg Chaats
Samosa Chaat
A dish made of smashed samosas and served over chickpea, sweet sauce and spicy chutney
Papdi Chaat
Crispy chips, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yoghurt, mint and tamarind chutney and crunch sev
Dahi Poori
Crispy puffed poori stuffed with boiled potatoes and topped with sweet, sour and spicy chutney. Onion, sev and yoghurt
Pani Poori
Fried crispy poori filled with potato masala and loaded with flavorful water
Veg
Non-Veg
Rice Bowls
Tamarind Rice
Flavor packed food made with tamarind juice, red chilies, pepper and steamed rice
Lemon Rice
Steamed rice mixed with lemon juice, fried nuts, aromatic herbs and spices
Curd Rice
Smashed rice mixed with fresh yoghurt and garnished with fried pieces of green/dried chilli and mustard
Rasam Rice
Smashed rice mixed with rasam/tamarind juice and a combination of tomatoes, chilli, peppers, cumin
BisiBele Bath
Plan white rice cooked with sambhar along with aromatic herbs and spices
Veg Tiffin Section
Idiyappam (3Pcs)
Rice flour pressed into noodles, oven into a flat disk like shape and steamed (Veg kurma and coconut milk) Gravy made with coconut milk, spices and vegetables (Vegan, Dairy free, Gluten free, Nut free)
Ven Pongal
Ven Pongal is a popular south Indian dish made with rice and moong daal, tempered with ghee, curry leaves, black pepper, ginger, cumin and hing (Gluten free, Nut Free)
Idly (3Pcs)
Steamed rice cake, served with sambhar and chutneys (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Idly & Vadai
2Pcs Idly + 1Pc Vadai served with sambhar and chutneys (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Spicy Podi Idly
Tiny Idly pieces tossed with millagai podi and ghee (Gluten Free, Nut Free)
Andhara style Chilli Idly
Crispy idly along ginger garlic and mixed with chilli sauce (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Vegan)
Dipped Idly
Idly dipped in Sambhar/Rasam (2Pcs) (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Vegan)
Veg Dosa
Plain Dosa
(Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Masala Dosa
Crispy rice and lentil crepes stuffed with spice and savory potato filling (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Ghee Roast Dosa
Crispy Rice Crepe garnished with ghee (Gluten Free, Nut Free)
Onion Masala Dosa
Rice Crepe stuffed with onions and potato filling (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Pizza Dosa
Special Chutney, Onion, chilli, Cheese (Gluten Free, Nut Free)
Egg Dosa
Rice Crepe with egg filling (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)
Rava Dosa
Crispy sooji crepe served with sambhar and chutneys (Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Uthappam
Thick rice crepes topped with onion, chilli and millagai podi (Gluten Free, Nut Free)
Mysore Masal Dosa
Onion Rava Masal
Build Your Own Dosa- Choose Veggies
Keema Dosa
Ammas Special Dosa
Couples Combo
Veg Entree
Ennai Kathirikai Vathal Kuzhambu
Selected baby eggplant cooked in hot tamarind sauce and spices (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Amma's Channa Masala
Made with white chickpeas, onions tomatoes, spices and herbs (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Dal Curry
Made with lentil, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Entree Specials
Kurma
Gravy made with coconut milk, spices and whole garam masala
Chettinad
Made with coconut with fennel seed paste and spices (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Butter Masala
Made with flavorful creamy sauce (Gluten Free)
Tikka Masala
Made with flavorful creamy sauce (Gluten Free)
Gongura
The meat is cooked with sorrel leaves known as Gongura to get a tangy taste (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)
Saag
Cooked with mustard, fenugreek and cream (Gluten Free, Nut Free)
Vindaloo
A dry curry that tastes hot with bursting flavors of garlic and spices (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)
Meat Balls Curry (Kola urundai kuzhambu)
Kola urundai added in coconut based kuzhambu and made into a gravy (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)
Thalasseri
It is aromatic and look gorgeous golden brown
Seafood Entree
Malabar Fish Curry (Fish Curry)
It's a kerala style fish curry cooked in coconut milk (Gluten free, Dairy free, Nut free)
Kerala Shrimp Moilee
Mild from the natural sweetness of the coconut milk and aromatic from the whole spices (Gluten free, Dairy free, Nut free)
Tamarind Fish curry (Meen Kulambu)
A fish curry that's popular in Madurai a famous city of Tamilnadu. You 'll taste the tamarind, turmeric and herbs (Gluten free, Nut free, Dairy free)
Indian Dessert
Sizzling Brownie
Warm brownie with our home-made Vanilla ice-cream
Gulab Jamun
Milk solid based sweet balls soaked in honey syrup
Rasamalai
Indian Cottage cheese cooked in sugar syrup and then served with chilled thickened milk
Kesari (Sooji Halwa)
Dessert made of semolina, ghee, saffron, nuts and sugar
House Special dessert
Please ask your food runner for today's special
Vanilla Ice-cream
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Fountain Sodas (1 refill free)
1518 CHESTNUT STREET, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19102