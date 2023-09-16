- Home
Ammrit Indian Cuisine
2055 South Ridgewood Avenue
South Daytona, FL 32119
Veg Apps
Vegetable Samosa
2 pieces. Seasoned peas & potatoes fried in a pastry shell
Paneer Pakora
4 pieces. Battered paneer (cheese) cubes deep-fried
Chili Paneer
Indian-style cheese cubes sautéed with onions and green peppers in a soy chili garlic sauce
Panipuri / Gol Gappe
6 pieces. Hollow, crispy-fried puffed ball filled with stuffing and flavored water
Papri Chaat
Fried flour crisps topped with chana masala, onion, tomatoes, and chutney
Samosa Chaat
Two vegetable samosas smashed and topped with chana masala, onion, tomatoes, and chutney
Bhel Puri Chaat
Bhel puri topped with channa masala, onion, tomatoes, and chutney
Aloo Tikki Chaat
2 fried potato patties with veggies/spices with traditional chole
Mixed Vegetable Pakora
Deep-fried fritters made of assorted vegetables & flour batter
Dahi Bhalla
2 pieces. Lentil dumplings doused in yogurt topped with sweet and spicy chutneys
Aloo Tikki
2 pieces. Aloo tikki topped with onion, tomatoes, and chutney
Panner Kathi Roll
Non-Veg Apps
Tandoori Chicken Wings
5 pieces chicken wings marinated in Indian spices and yogurt
Chili Garlic Shrimp
Juicy shrimp sautéed with onions and green peppers in a soy chili garlic sauce
Fish Pakora
Tilapia marinated in an Indian spiced batter and deep-fried
Chicken 65
Crunchy deep-fried chicken tossed in sweet and spicy sauce
Chicken Samosa
2 pieces. Seasoned chicken, peas & potatoes fried in a pastry shell
Chicken Lollipop
4 pieces. Deep-fried bone-in chicken wings marinated in yogurt and spices
Ammrit's Platter Mix
Sampler platter including chicken 65, fish pakora, chili paneer, samosa, and Gobi manchurian
Chili Chicken
Juicy chicken sautéed with onions and peppers in a soy chili garlic sauce
Signature Calamari
Calamari stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, garlic, and curry leaves
Ginger Chicken
Soy glazed chicken sautéed with bell pepper, onions, sticky ginger, and celery
Chicken Kathi Roll
A fresh roll filled with chicken, vegetables, and spices
Tandoori
Ammrit's Mixed Grill
Sampler platter including 3 x flavors of chicken kebab, tandoori chicken, and lamb kebabs
Tandoori Chicken
1/2. Bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt & spices, roasted in a clay oven
Grilled Tandoori Salmon
Grilled salmon bits, delicately marinated and broiled in our clay oven
Tandoori Shrimp
6 pieces of jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt & spices then cooked in a clay oven
Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken, marinated in yogurt and mild spices, roasted in the clay oven
Chicken Malai Kebab
Boneless chicken, marinated in yogurt roasted in a clay oven
Chicken Hariyali Kebab
Boneless chicken, marinated in yogurt & spices, roasted in a clay oven
Chicken Seekh Kebab
Grilled minced chicken with herbs & spices, wrapped around a skewer
Paneer Tikka
Cubes of homemade cottage cheese, marinated and dipped in batter, roasted in a clay oven
Lamb Kebab
Grilled boneless lamb, marinated in yogurt, garlic and ginger, wrapped around a skewer
Indo-Chinese
Vegetarian
Dal Makhani
Black lentils & kidney beans delicately spiced and laced with fresh cream & butter
Yellow Dal
Yellow lentils are tempered with cumin seeds, garlic, onions, and tomatoes
Baingan Bharta
Eggplant grilled over charcoal, mashed with tomatoes, onions & other spices
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked in a spicy and tangy tomato sauce
Malai Kofta
Fried balls of ground mixed vegetables, cheese stuffed with nuts & raisins in a creamy curry
Vegetable Korma
Ground mixed vegetables and cheese cooked in a creamy curry
Aloo Achari Masala
Diced potatoes cooked in a tangy pickle sauce
Bhindi Masala
Dry okra curry made with okra, spices, onions, & tomatoes
Methi Malai Paneer
Cubes of cheese cooked with a creamy, mild curry
Masala Nutri
Chunks of soya in a mild and tomato-based sauce
Chole Bhature
Combination of chana masala and bhatura or puri, a deep-fried bread
Mattar Paneer
Cubes of cheese cooked with garden peas in a light onion and tomato curry
Saag Paneer
Cubes of cheese cooked in creamy mustard curry
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cubes of cheese cooked in a tomato curry with onions & bell peppers
Paneer Makhani
Cubes of cheese cooked with a tomato and cashew nut creamy curry
Palak Paneer
Cubes of cheese cooked in a creamy spinach curry
Mint Paneer Masala
Cubes of cheese cooked in Ammrit's signature mint curry
Mushroom Saag
Mushrooms sautéed and combined in a creamy mustard curry
Punjabi Saag
Traditional mustard, vegetable curry is best paired with makki roti for an additional charge
Tofu Bhurji
Cubes of tofu cooked with garden peas in a light onion and tomato curry
Aloo Gobi
Seasoned potatoes and cauliflower with turmeric and black cumin
Aloo Methi
Stir fry with potatoes and fresh fenugreek leaves
Mixed Vegetable Curry
Mixed vegetables combined with spices and herbs
Curry Pakora
Deep-fried pakoras dunked in a tangy yogurt-based curry
Egg Curry
Hard-boiled eggs tossed in a tomato-based curry
Egg Bhurji
Spiced Indian version of scrambled eggs
Rajma Masala
Red kidney beans in a thick spiced gravy
Chana Saag
Chickpea curry with spinach, onion, tomato, and warm spices
Mutter Mushroom Masala
Mushroom curry made with green peas, onions, tomatoes, and spices
Panner Bhurji
Chicken
Butter Chicken
Tandoori boneless chicken in a mild creamy tomato gravy, contains cashew nuts
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoori boneless chicken cooked in a mild creamy tomato gravy
Chicken Saag
Boneless chicken pieces in creamy spinach purée & spices
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken cooked in a fiery red-hot curry sauce, a specialty of Goa, India
Mint Chicken
Grilled chicken tossed in Ammrit's signature mint curry
Chicken Bhuna
Boneless chicken in a thick coated sauce of onions, garlic, and ginger
Chicken Rogan Josh
Boneless chicken in a thick, flavorful red curry
Dopiaza Chicken
Boneless chicken thighs, curry powder, honey, and lime
Achari Chicken
Tender pieces of chicken, marinated in yogurt and pickled spices
Chicken Kadhai
Juicy chicken in a spice kadai masala curry
Chicken Keema Curry
Chicken mince with spices, herbs, onions and tomatoes
Chicken Korma
Boneless pieces of chicken, cooked in a creamy cashew nut-flavored sauce
Chicken Curry
Lamb & Goat
Goat Vindaloo
Cubes of lamb cooked in a hot tangy sauce
Lamb Vindaloo
Cubes of lamb cooked in a hot tangy sauce
Goat Curry
Goat cooked in onion and tomato curry
Lamb Curry
Lamb cooked in onion and tomato curry
Goat Kadai
Goat grilled in the tandoor served in a thick tomato and onion gravy
Lamb Kadai
Lamb grilled in the tandoor, served in a thick tomato and onion gravy
Goat Rogan Josh
Goat tossed in a thick, flavorful red sauce
Lamb Rogan Josh
Lamb tossed in a thick, flavorful red sauce
Goat Achari
Goat in curry which combines tenderized meat in pickle flavors of fresh spices
Lamb Achari
Lamb in curry which combines tenderized meat in pickle flavors of fresh spices
Goat Saag
Goat cooked in a creamy mustard sauce
Lamb Saag
Lamb cooked in a creamy mustard sauce
Goat Bhuna
Goat tossed in a thick coated sauce of onions, garlic, and ginger
Lamb Bhuna
Lamb tossed in a thick coated sauce of onions, garlic, and ginger
Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb marinated in yogurt tossed in a creamy sauce
Lamb Chops
Lamb chops seasoned and seared to perfection
Lamb korma
Punjabi Bhuna Gosht
Goat cooked in a Punjabi style with hot tangy sauce
Seafood
Salmon Curry
Fish tossed in a curry sauce with tomatoes and onions
Salmon Tikka Masala
Boneless fish marinated and tossed in a semi-dry sauce
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp tossed with ginger, garlic, onions, & tomatoes in a semi-dry gravy
Salmon Bhuna Korma
Salmon tossed in a creamy cashew nut-flavored sauce
Shrimp Korma
Jumbo shrimp tossed in a creamy sauce
Shrimp Bhuna
Jumbo shrimp tossed in a thick coated sauce of onions, garlic, and ginger
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp tossed in a curry sauce with tomatoes and onions
Shrimp Saag
Shrimp cooked in a creamy mustard sauce
Rice & Biryanis
South Indian Corner
Plain Dosa
Thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils and rice
Ammrit's Dosa
Family-sized dosa made with semolina, cumin, ginger, and coriander leaves
Masala Dosa
Dosa filled with seasoned potato and green pea filling
Chili Masala Dosa
Dosa filled with a spicy potato and green pea filling
Plain Rava Dosa
Dosa is made with semolina, cumin, ginger, and coriander leaves
Rava Masala Dosa
Rava dosa filled with a seasoned potato and green pea filling
Cheese Dosa
Dosa filled with mozzarella cheese
Paneer Dosa
Dosa filled with a seasoned paneer filling
Onion Dosa
Dosa filled with a sauteed onion mixture
Chicken Dosa
Dosa filled with a seasoned chicken mixture
Uttapam
A pancake made with fermented rice lentil batter
Onion Chili Uttapam
A pancake made with fermented rice lentil batter topped with onions and chilies
Idli Sambar
Steamed savory rice cakes made with fermented black lentils and rice
Butter Idli
Steamed savory rice cakes made with fermented black lentils and rice, tossed in a buttery sauce
Masala Idli
Steamed spicy, savory rice cakes made with fermented black lentils and rice
Vada Sambar
Vada is served with lentil-based vegetable stew, cooked with pigeon pea and tamarind broth
Bread
Tawa Roti
Tandoori Roti
Butter Naan
Garlic Naan
Chili Naan
Chili Garlic Naan
Paneer Naan
Cheese Naan
Chilli Cheese Naan
Peshwari Naan
Chicken Keema Naan
Onion Kulcha
Gobi Paratha
Aloo Paratha
Paneer Paratha
Lachha Paratha
Bhature
Puri
Makki Roti
Ammrit's Bread Basket
Butter naan, tandoori roti, garlic naan, & onion kulcha
Desserts
Rasmalai
2 pieces. Spongy cheese dumplings soaked with green cardamom & rose water, sprinkled with nuts
Gulab Jamun
2 pieces. Fried dough balls soaked in rose-flavored water
Carrot Halwa
Caramelized, grated carrots studded with assorted nuts
Kheer
Traditional rice pudding (original, rose, mango)
Homemade Kulfi
Traditional Indian ice cream
Falooda
Ice cream topped with rose syrup and sabja seeds
Drinks
Pepsi
Pepsi Zero
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew
Crush Orange
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Sparkling Water
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mango Juice
Masala Chai
Rose Milk
Badam Milk
Hot Tea
Salty Lassi
Sweet Lassi
Mango Lassi
Rose Lassi
Coconut Lassi
Cardamom Lassi
Indian Soda
Kids Menu
Sides / Extra
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Ammrit Indian Cuisine is a traditional, Indian restaurant that is ready to serve you for lunch and dinner. Our team is made up of passionate, food-loving locals who are bringing traditional Indian cuisine to Daytona Beach. We are a family-owned business!
2055 South Ridgewood Avenue, South Daytona, FL 32119