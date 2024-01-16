- Home
Amor & Tacos 201 Main St,
Amor & Tacos 201 Main St,
201 Main St,
Stevensville, MT 59870
Lunch Menu
- #1 Two Street Tacos
Your choice of meat- carne asada, al pastor, carnitas or shredded chicken served on corn tortilla with cilantro and onion, with a choice of red salsa or green salsa.$14.00
- #2 Two Enchiladas
Your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese with red or green salsa$13.00
- #3 Super Burrito
A flour tortilla with your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef or chicken with rice and beans inside, smothered with red or green salsa. Topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and onions$13.00
- #4 Tamale$12.00
- #5 Chile Relleno$12.00
- #6 Enchilada & Tacos Combo
Enchilada and taco with your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef or chicken$11.00
- #7 Wet Burrito
Flour tortilla with your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef or chicken and your choice of red or green salsa topped with melted cheese$11.00
- #8 Taquito Rancheros
“Flautas” two crispy rolled tacos with your choice of chicken or shredded beef topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole$13.00
- #9 Taco Salad
Flour tortilla shell with your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef or chicken filled with lettuce, cheese and topped with sour cream and guacamole (does not come with rice and beans)$13.00
- #10 Chimichanga
Your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef or chicken, cheese, sour cream and guacamole$13.00
- #11 Two Mole Enchiladas
shredded chicken enchiladas topped with sweet and spicy Mexican sauce$11.00
- #12 Chiliquiles
Thick fried corn tortilla cut into quarters and lightly fried, topped with queso Fresco$11.00
- #13 Heuvos a la Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions and peppers with a side of corn tortillas$11.00
- #14 Huevos Con Chorizo
Chorizo sausage mixed with scrambled eggs, rice and beans, melted cheese with your choice of corn or flour tortilla$13.00
Appetizers
- Queso Dip
Melted cheese served with tortilla chips$4.00
- Chorizo Bean Dip$8.00
- Chorizo Dip$7.00
- Papas Locas
French fries with your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef or shredded chicken topped with cheese, queso cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole$14.00
- Chicken Taquitos
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken on a bed of lettuce, garnished with sour cream and guacamole$14.00
- Jalapeno Poppers$13.00
- Frychos
Half french fries, half tortilla chips with your choice of meat, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole$15.00
- Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips with your choice of meat, beans, queso, pice de gallo, sour cream and guacamole$14.00
- Potato Skins
Potato cut into halves with your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef or chicken with beans topped with cheese, green onion sour cream and guacamole, side of ranch dressing$14.00
- Sample Platter
A combination of chicken taquitos, jalapeño poppers, and hot wings served with ranch$18.00
- Mini Taco Bar
Served with your choice of queso, chorizo dip, or chorizo bean dip$14.00
Platos
- #1 Three Street Tacos
Corn tortilla, soft or hard shell with your choice of meat- carne asada, al pastor or carnitas topped with cilantro and onion$18.50
- #2 Three Shrimp Street Tacos
Corn tortilla, soft shell with mixed greens, pico de gallo and a creamy chipotle sauce$22.50
- #3 Carne Asada
Thinly sliced steak, grilled. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo$23.50
- #4 Fajita
Sizzling platter with your choice of steak, chicken or shrimp, sautéed bell pepper, tomato and onion. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pice de gallo$23.50
- #5 Combo Fajita
Sizzling platter with steak, chicken and shrimp with sautéed bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with guacamole, sour cream pico de gallo$29.99
- #6 Chile Verde
Chunks of pork cooked with a tomatillo sauce, green peppers and spices$22.99
- #7 Pollo a la Crema
Boneless chicken in a creamy sauce$22.99
- #8 Carne Asada & Shrimp
Skirt meat char-broiled, served with half order of shrimp sautéed with mushrooms$28.99
- #9 Carnitas
Roasted pork served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce and guacamole on side. Dry or wet- red or green sauce.$21.99
- #10 Pollo Chipotle
Marinated chicken breast sautéed with slices of poblano peppers, cooked in a spicy chipotle creamy sauce$22.99
- #11 Chile Colorado
Chunks of pork cooked with a special red sauce$22.99
- #12 Mole De Pollo
Boneless chicken in a delicious sweet and spicy Mexican sauce.$22.99
Quesadilla
- Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with your choice of meat- steak, chicken or shrimp with melted cheese, bell peppers, onion with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole$20.00
- Meat & Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef or shredded chicken with melted cheese and a side of pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole$15.00
- Plain Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted cheese with a side of sour cream and guacamole$12.50
- Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted cheese with a variety of veggies$14.00
Shrimp Platos
- #20 Trio Camarones
Combination of camarones apretalados, a la crema camarones, camarones mojo de ajo$27.99
- #21 Camarones Blanco
Prawns with mushrooms, tomato and green onion with a cream- wine sauce$21.99
- #22 Mojo de ajo Camarones
Prawns and mushrooms, sautéed in butter garlic and spices$21.99
- #23 Camarones Chipotle
Prawns sautéed with mushrooms, slices of poblano peppers and cooked in a spicy chipotle cream sauce$21.99
- #24 Camarones a la Crema
Prawns and mushrooms in a delicious creamy sauce$21.99
- #25 Coctel de Camarones
Shrimp in its own juice with pico de gallo and avocado served with saltine crackers$16.99
- #26 Camarones Apretelados
Prawns wrapped in bacon, sautéed in garlic butter sauce, spices and topped with melted cheese$21.99
Combinations
- #30 Tamale & Chile Relleno Combo
Shredded beef tamale topped with sauce, and a egg battered roasted Chile pepper, stuffed with melted cheese and topped with sauce | red or green sauce |$15.99
- #31 Enchilada & Tacos
One enchilada and two tacos, your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese, topped with lettuce, cheese and tomato$15.99
- #32 Two Chimichangas
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef or chicken topped with sauce, sour cream and guacamole$16.99
- #33 Relleno & Chimichanga
Chimichanga with your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef or chicken$16.99
- #34 Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef or chicken topped with sauce, sour cream and guacamole$13.99
- #35 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
Your choice of meat, shredded beef, ground beef or chicken topped with lettuce, cheese and tomato$16.99
- #36 Burrito & Enchilada
Your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese topped with melted cheese and your choice of red or green salsa$14.99
- #37 Three Crispy Tacos
Your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese$15.99
Burritos
- #40 Carne Asada Burrito
Grilled steak with rice and beans inside, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and salsa$19.50
- #41 Verde Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with pork, cooked in tomatillo sauce$14.99
- #42 Beef & Bean Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, topped with melted cheese$13.99
- #43 Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla with your choice of refried beans, whole beans and rice topped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole, your choice of red or green sauce$12.99
- #44 Bean & Cheese Burrito
Topped with melted cheese and your choice of red or green salsa$10.99
- #45 Preggo Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded beef, ground beef or chicken, with chile relleno, rice and beans inside topped with melted cheese, salsa, tomato, onions, sour cream and guacamole$21.50
- #46 Christmas Burrito
Flour tortilla with your choice of carne asada, al pastor, shredded chicken or carnitas with rice and beans inside topped with red and green sauce, sour cream and guacamole$19.50
- #47 Fajita Burrito
Flour tortilla with your choice of carne asada, al pastor, shredded chicken or carnitas with sautéed bell peppers and onions topped with sour cream and guacamole UPCHARGE- SHRIMP $3.00$19.50
- #48 Super Burrito
Flour tortilla with your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef, shredded chicken or cheese stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole$16.25
Enchiladas
- #50 Trio Christmas Enchiladas
Your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese, each with a different sauce: traditional, verde, cream. Topped with melted cheese$14.99
- #51 Three Enchilada Verde
Pork cooked in green tomatillo sauce$14.99
- #52 Enchilada Camarones
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with shrimp, topped with red or green salsa, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole$17.99
- #53 Three Enchiladas
Your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese topped with red or green sauce and melted cheese$14.99
- #54 Two Enchiladas
Your choice of meat- shredded beef, ground beef, chicken or cheese topped with red or green sauce and melted cheese$12.99
- #55 Three Mole Enchiladas$14.99
Soups
Kids Menu
Sides
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
We are an independent Mexican food truck located in the town of Hamilton, MT. We’re proud to serve you and your friends for a sit down meal or a call in order to take home. We serve street tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, loaded fries, salads and a kids menu. Many choices of protein or no meat. Come see us today!
