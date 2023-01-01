Amor Wine & Tapas 705 Pacific Ave

Bodegas Hidalgo Palo Cortado "Faraon" Sherry

Staff Note: Sherry is a fortified wine that comes in many styles from dry to sweet. True Sherry can only be made in Andalucía, Spain where the soil and unique seasonal changes give a particular character to its wines. The process of production, not really the grape, determines the type. A white grape called Palomino is responsible for most dry styles, and the grapes Pedro Ximénez and Muscat of Alexandria are used for blending or for sweet styles. Palo Cortado is considered an intermediate style of dry Sherry, somewhere between Amontillado and Oloroso. It said to be the rarest type of sherry, surrounded by myths and legends, most of which are a bit exaggerated. Pair with cured meats like Jamon Iberico, soft blue cheese, and salted nuts.