Amor Wine & Tapas 705 Pacific Ave

705 Pacific Ave

Tacoma, WA 98402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Main Menu

Dinner

Butter Board

$6.00

House Made Baguette w/3 Compound Butters Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Subs/Mods: N/A

Bib Luttuce Salad

$12.00

Candied Walnuts, Crispy Shallots, Fresh Herb and Goddess Dressing

Warm Duck Confit

$18.00

Shredded Duck Leg on Red Wine Braised Cabbage with Soft Boiled Egg

Panzanella

$12.00

Toasted Baguette, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Olives, Red Onion w/ Aged Balsamic and Sherry Vinaigrette

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

House Curated or Made Meats w/Accoutrement

Fromage Board

$28.00

House Currated Cheeses w/Accoutrement

Linguine Carbonara

$24.00

House Made Pasta, Guanciale, Mushroom and Peas

Spaghetti Putanesca

$22.00

Tomato Sauce w/ Capers, Lemon, Anchovies, Red Pepper topped with Aged Parmesan

Amor Lasagna

$26.00

House Made Italian Sausage and Spinach w/ Tomato and Bechamel Base

Layered Eggplant

$22.00

Marinated Eggplant and Vegan cheese w/ Tomato Base

Paella Socarrat

$32.00

Saffron, Chorizo, Shell Fish, Peas and Bomba Rice

Roasted Chicken

$32.00

Parsnip/Pear Puree and Pear Compote w/ Collard Greens, Picada and Jus

Braised Short Rib

$38.00

Red Wine Demi Glaze with Roasted Turnips, Carrots and Parsnips on Aligot

Cauliflower Steak

$26.00

Spinach and Chickpea patties and Romesco with Crunchy Salad

Risotto

$26.00

Tagine

$36.00

Bar

Butter Board

$6.00

House Made Baguette w/3 Compound Butters Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Subs/Mods: N/A

Olives & Almonds

$7.00

Marinated Olives and Spiced Marcona Almonds

Bib Luttuce Salad

$12.00

Candied Walnuts, Crispy Shallots, Fresh Herb and Goddess Dressing

Warm Duck Confit

$18.00

Shredded Duck Leg on Red Wine Braised Cabbage with Soft Boiled Egg

Panzanella

$12.00

Toasted Baguette, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Olives, Red Onion w/ Aged Balsamic and Sherry Vinaigrette

Zaalouk

$6.00

Toasted Baguette w/Eggplant and Tomato spread

Pommes Frites

$6.00

Fried Potatoes w/Trio of Sauces

Coca Mallorquina

$12.00

Flatbread w/ Caramelized Onion, Serrano, Anchovy, Basil & Margarita Sauce

Fritto Misto

$12.00

Prawns and Assorted Vegetable Fried w/Lemon and Garlic Aioli

House Burger and Frittes

$18.00

House Made Bun, 1/3 lb Painted Hills Beef Patty, Gruyere, Bib Lettuce, Charred Onion and Tomato w/Garlic Aioli & Bordelaise

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

House Curated or Made Meats w/Accoutrement

Fromage Board

$28.00

House Currated Cheeses w/Accoutrement

Mixed Board

$28.00

Misced Currated Cheese and Meats w/Accoutrement

Dessert

Dessert A

$10.00

Dessert B

$10.00

Dessert C

$10.00

Tapas

Boquerones

$9.00

Duck Crepes

$12.00

Seared Scallops

$12.00

Seared Mushrooms

$6.00

Arancini

$6.00

Polpetti

$9.00

Flourless Cake

$6.00

Fromage

$12.00

Charcuterie

$12.00

Brunch

Paine Grille et Confiture

$6.00

Toasted Baguette with Assorted Jams

Benedict Crab

$22.00

Crab, Corn & Avocado

Benedict Bacon

$19.00

Crisp Bacon

Benedict Shrimp

$22.00

Shrimp & Spanish Chorizo

Benedict Florentina

$17.00

Tomato & Suated Spinach

Oufes Mushrooms

$14.00

Soft Scramble eggs with Sauteed Mushroooms and Gruyere w/ Potatoes

Oufes Shrimp

$18.00

Soft Scramble eggs with Shrimp, Spanish Chorizo and Manchego w/ Potatoes

Oufes Guancelli

$15.00

Soft Scramble eggs with Guancialli and Soft Cheese w/Potatoes

Breakfast

$18.00

Two Eggs, Toasted Baguette, Potatoes & Choice of Meats

Shakshuka

$14.00

Eggs baked in Moroccan Spices w Baguette

Tortilla Espanola

$12.00

Italian Ham, Bacon or Liver or Mushroom Pate

Bacon

$5.00

Baked Potato and Eggs w/ Romesco : Room Temp

Sausage

$5.00

Pate

$5.00

Chorizo

$5.00

Mushroom Pate

$5.00

Two Eggs

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

Potatoes

$5.00

Ricotta Pancake

$14.00

Waffles

$14.00

Paine Purdue

$16.00

Avacado Toast

$11.00

Radishes, Tomato, Sprouts, Flowers

Vegans Skillet

$13.00

Potatoes, Kale, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms baked with Vegan Cheese

Fruit Plate

$12.00

Bar

Wine

Scagliola Moscato d'Asti Primo Bacio

$34.00

Staff Note: Northern Italy, Sweet and aromatic with effervescence, A light and refreshing, low-alcohol aperitif or dessert wine that's also delightful with spicy food and cheeses. Layers of sun fruits such as peaches, apricots, and pears, oranges and lemons, with exotic lychee and rose petals. “Prima Bacio” means First Kiss.

Borgo Alato Prosecco Extra Dry

$34.00

Staff Note: The vines that produce Prosecco are found exclusively in north-east Italy, in Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, between the Dolomites and the Adriatic Sea. Made primarily from a white grape called Glera. Ideal as an aperitif, it is a perfect accompaniment to hors-d’oeuvres and delicate first courses. Also wonderful with sushi, fish and shellfish.

Querena Brut Cava

$28.00

Staff Note: Cava is a full sparkling style with more intense effervescence than prosecco. The second fermentation occurs in bottle like champagne so there can be subtle yeasty notes. Great with all kinds of foods, especially lighter fare - seafoods, salads and cheese. The Querena is made mainly with a white grape called Macabeo.

Querena Rose Brut Cava

$28.00Out of stock

Staff Note: Cava is a full sparkling style with more intense effervescence than prosecco. The second fermentation occurs in bottle like champagne so there can be subtle yeasty notes. This rosé version is also great with all kinds of foods, especially lighter fare - seafoods, salads and cheese. The Querena Rosé is made mainly with a red grape called Grenache.

Ferghettina Franciacorta Brut

$94.00

Staff Note: Franciacorta is Italy’s best kept sparkling wine secrets. Made just like champagne, in fact this high-quality Ferghettina is made from the same grapes – Chardonnay and Pinot Noir – and aged for 3 years

Tirriddis House Rose

$54.00

Scagliola Moscato d'Asti Primo Bacio

$13.00

Borgo Alato Prosecco Extra Dry

$13.00

Querena Brut Cava

$12.00

Querena Rose Brut Cava

$12.00Out of stock

Tirriddis House Rose

$20.00

Domaine La Croix Belle Chardonnay

$32.00

Staff Note: A medium bodied Chardonnay from Wine from the Languedoc-Roussillon region, in the South of France

Alias Wines Chardonnay

$30.00

Staff Note: 100% Chardonnay sourced from estate vineyards in that vanilla-butter-oak style, but not aggressively so. Bright tropical flavors of banana and mango, soft but balanced acidity. Great with creamy dishes, seafood or chicken.

Riojana Family Organic Chardonnay

$36.00

Staff Note: From an organic and fairtrade cooperative in the La Rioja province of Argentina. A great aperitif or sipper and the perfect partner to chicken or pork, lightly spiced cuisines and creamy dishes. 

Zimri Cellars Pinot Gris

$40.00

Staff Note: Fruit from a beautiful vineyard at the base of the Chehalem Mountain AVA in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. This is a wonderful casual cocktail sipper and great with carbs and cheeses, olives and herbal dishes such as pesto

Michel Chapoutier "Marius" Viognier

$32.00

Staff Note: Viognier is a fragrant white grape and the wines phenomenal with veggies and vegan dishes and any dish with warm baking spices such as cinnamon, cardamom or curries. The Marius on the label is Michel’s great-grandfather. Chapoutier is a well-regarded Rhône producer known also for printing wine information in Braille on their labels as an homage to the French inventor of the first abridged version of Braille, helping to bring the blind and visually challenged out of isolation.

McPherson Family Series Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Staff Note: From a blend of Sauvignon Blanc fruit grown in vineyards in the Goulburn Valley and along the Murray River in Victoria, Australia. Female winemaker Jo Nash crafts the wines for this family-owned winery.

Empire Estate Dry Riesling

$32.00

Staff Note: Empire Estate showcases this incredible winemaking region, The Finger Lakes in New York, known for crisp whites and juicy reds.

Riojana Family Organic Torrontés

$29.00

Staff Note: From an organic and fairtrade cooperative in the La Rioja province of Argentina. The Argentinian Torrontés grape is very aromatic and is just plain fun to drink. A good pairing with fruits and salads and roasted vegetables.

Six Hats Chenin Blanc

$34.00

Staff Note: Single varietal Chenin Blanc from Western Cape, South Africa. Six Hats represents six concepts or tenets of Fairtrade – Partnership, Change, Potential, Equity, Dignity and Sustainability. Chenin Blanc is a great all-around food wine because if its vibrant acidity and oily texture

Botijo Rojo Garnacha Blanco

$34.00

Staff Note: Handpicked grapes from a dry farmed single estate certified organic vineyard in Spain’s Valdejalón region (North East Spain). Botijo Rojo/Blanco is named after an ancient clay drinking water container, still used today, to cool water in Spain’s hot, dry climate

Dowsett Family Gewurztraminer

$35.00

Staff Note: Winemaker Chris Dowsett heads up Dusted Valley Vintners as well as crafting this family label of wines. The grapes for this Gewurztraminer come from Pak Ridge and Celilo Vineyards in Washington’s Columbia Gorge. Gewurztraminer can stand up to foods which are difficult to pair, from anchovies to artichokes.

Chateau La Gabarre Bordeaux Blanc

$25.00Out of stock

Staff Note: A white blend typical for Bordeaux Blanc. Made from a blend of the white grapes Sauvignon Blanc and Sémillon. Great as an aperitif, with white fish, seafood, or salads.

Fuzelo Vinho Verde

$24.00

Staff Note: Made in a fruity fizzy style with a white grape called Albarino in northern Portugal. Pairs with shellfish, white fish, salads and greens, root vegetables and citrus.

Vietti “Derthona” Colli Tortonesi Timorasso

$70.00Out of stock

Staff Note: This a rather exotic Northern Italian white is made from a white grape called Timorasso. The wine spends 10 months sitting with the fine lees being stirred in suspension giving the final wine a very creamy and full texture with an unusual depth of flavor. Pair with raw meat, fresh cold-cuts, warm and cold appetizers, bold flavored and white meat dishes.

Vins de Vienne Condrieu

$98.00

Tohu Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Savary Chablis

$46.00

Alias Wines Chardonnay

$12.00

Riojana Family Organic Chardonnay

$12.00

Botijo Rojo Garnacha Blanco

$13.00

Empire Estate Riesling

$12.00

Zimri Cellars Pinot Gris

$12.00

Chateau La Gabarre Bordeaux Blanc

$13.00Out of stock

Cuvee Esprit de Granet Rosé

$30.00

Staff Note: Provence is a wine region located in the extreme south-east of France, best known for the quality (and quantity) of its rosé wines and for its warm and mild climate. This rosé is made from the red grapes Grenache and Cinsault.

CVNE Cune Rosado

$32.00

Staff Note: This Spanish rosé from the Rioja region is made from the area’s dominant red grape called Tempranillo.

Esprit de Granet Provence Rosé

$12.00

CVNE Cune Rosado

$12.00

Zimri Cellars Pinot Noir

$44.00

Staff Note: Fruit from several small vineyards in the Willamette Valley. Aged for 24 months in French Oak barrels. Pairs well with braised meats, smoked pork and anything with mushrooms. Winemaker Jason Bull has been managing vineyards and crafting wines in Oregon for almost 20 years.

Battle Creek Unconditional Pinot Noir

$34.00

Staff Note: A solid entry level Oregon Pinot Noir from the Willamette Valley. Pairs well with creamy cheeses. salted meats, and sauteed mushrooms.

ILatium Morini Valpolicella

$44.00

Staff Note: Valpolicella comes from the Veneto, an area Northeast of Venice. This light-bodied red made from grapes called Corvina and Rondinella is cousin to the bolder wines of Amarone and Valpolicella Ripasso.

Bodegas Aragonesas Mosen Cleto Crianza

$36.00

Staff Note: Made from Garnacha and Tempranillo grapes in the Campo de Borja region of Spain. Vines are older than 30 years (Garnacha) and 20 years (Tempranillo). Aged in American oak barrels for 9 months. Sold in a distinctive decorative bottle coated in sand from the vineyards.

Franco Serra Barbera d'Asti

$34.00

Staff Note: In Italy Barbera is the quintessential food wine, often served in juice glasses right from the barrel. Barbera’s light and juicy style with lots of acidity allow it to pair well with almost any cuisine. Four generations of winemaking expertise make this wine in the Piedmont region in Northern Italy

Domaine Dupre Le Griottier Morgon

$44.00

Staff Note: Morgon is one of the 10 Beaujolais Crus, the premium level of this wine region where high quality grapes are grown on optimum granite soils. Pairs with wild game, lamb, pork or roast beef or grilled chicken

Enzo Bartoli Nebbiolo Langhe

$46.00

Staff Note: The Langhe is located in the southern part of Piedmont. The name means "tongues of the land", and refers to the elongated hills, often with very steep sides that run parallel to each other in order to form numerous valleys. Nebbiolo, known for chewy tannins is the grape this wine is made from, much like its siblings from the area, Barolo and Barbaresco. Pairs with savory well-marbled meats and aged cheeses

Domaine Laroque Cabernet Franc

$40.00Out of stock

Staff Note: Laroque which means "the rock," is produced from vineyards located in the hills of the famous ancient fortified city of Carcassonne in Southern France. The vineyards which produce Laroque have been making wine since the 6th century; its name comes from the Stone Age menhirs found throughout the region. Pairs well with Mediterranean cuisine, pasta, lamb, chicken, pizza and burgers.

Domaine Pasquiers Côtes du Rhône

$36.00

Staff Note: Made with the organically grown, main grape varieties of the Rhone Valley: Black Grenache for mellow fruitiness, Syrah for delicate structure. The Rhone wine region encompasses a large area in southern central France and is also home to such wine giants as Gigondas and Châteauneuf-du-Pape. Pairs well with grilled meat and poultry.

Gouguenheim Valle Escondido Reserva Malbec

$34.00

Staff Note: The vineyards are cultivated at high altitude in the foothills of the Andes mountains in Argentina, and irrigated from glacial meltwater. 100% Malbec. Gouguenheim is the family name whose roots are French. Pairs well with all things meat, especially prepared roasted or grilled.

Alias Wines Merlot

$34.00

Staff Note: Merlot grapes grown in Monterrey County vineyards, made into a rich California style wine.

Orizzonte Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$28.00

Staff Note: The Montepulciano grape is related to Sangiovese and is widely planted throughout southern Italy. This biodynamically certified winery based in an area with a classic Mediterranean climate with warm, dry summers and mild and rainy winters. A great accompaniment to rich tomato-based dishes, roasts, game and firm cheeses.

Department 66 'Others'

$48.00

Staff Note: A big wine by Dave Phinney, founder of the Prisoner and Orin Swift brands. This Department 66 is a huge red, lush with super ripe berry flavors. A sumptuous red for thick cut steaks or bold meaty flavors.

Matané Primitivo

$40.00

Staff Note: Primitivo is a distant blood relative to Zinfandel and shares many of Zin’s deep character. Hailing from Apulia, Italy’s boot heel, where dark red soil is bathed in Mediterranean sunlight and constantly windswept by the salty air currents of the Adriatic and Ionian seas. Pair with tangy BBQ and smoked meats and sausages.

Deetlefs "Stonecross" Pinotage

$34.00

Staff Note: South Africa’s signature red, Pinotage is a deeply colored and flavored, producing full-bodied wine with modest acidity and pronounced dark fruit flavors, usually with a smoky note. A maiden voyage from Europe in October 1752 was the start of a legacy. The second oldest family-owned wine estate in South Africa, Deetlefs is steeped in seven generations of history since 1822. Pair with Beef lasagna, roast turkey, chorizo or venison.

Rubus Old Vine Zinfandel

$44.00Out of stock

Staff Note: Zinfandel was one of the first grape varieties to be planted in the area during the California Gold Rush, therefore it holds a special place in Lodi’s history as a winegrowing region. The vines are naturally low-yielding due to their age, and they consistently produce high quality fruit. Pair with roasted veggies, chili, baked beans, bleu cheese.

Cellar Capçanes Mas Donis

$40.00Out of stock

Staff Note: The Garnacha and Cariñena grapes from this wine come from up to 50 year old vines. The village of Capçanes and namesake winery are located in northern Spain’s Monsant wine region known for distinctive vine growing soils called 'llicorella', which is high in granite and slate components. Pair with cheese plates rich red meats and stews, lamb, rice dishes and pastas.

Hyatt Vineyards Estate Syrah

$46.00

Staff Note: Rattlesnake Hills AVA is located in the northern part of the Yakima Valley in Washington State. Hyatt Wines are 100% estate grown. Pair this with rare flank steak, BBQ brisket or basically anything off the grill.

Chateau Peyros Tannat-Cabernet

$40.00

Staff Note: Red grapes called Tannat and Cabernet Franc make this rich and spicy blend produced by the Famille Lesgourgues at their estate in southwest France’s Madiran region. Pairs with rare grilled meats, game dishes, sausages.

Double Canyon Cabernet Sauvignon

$54.00

Staff Note: The Horse Heaven Hills AVA produces some of the most revered fruit in Washington. Double Canyon Vineyard is named for two ravines that run through the property, selected for its proximity to the Columbia River, with soils influenced by volcanic activity and ancient glacial deposits. Pair with ribeye, roast leg of lamb, hard cheeses.

Maison Orcia Châteauneuf-du-Pape

$89.00

Staff Note: An elegant cuvée made from Grenache and Syrah that tells the story of one of the greatest French wine-growing regions. Châteauneuf-du-Pape, France’s first wine appellation, lays towards the bottom of the Rhône Valley, close to the border of Provence. The name means “pope’s new castle,” and refers to a time when the seat of the Roman Catholic Church was in Avignon. Pair with bone marrow, rack of lamb, red tuna, black olive tapenade

Paul O'Brien 'Oregon Territory' Tempranillo

$48.00Out of stock

Staff Note: Sourced from Tempranillo vineyards in southern Oregon’s Umpqua and Rogue Valleys, where Tempranillo wines have been receiving acclaim of late. Pair with BBQ, Burgers, or pasta ragu.

Two Mountain Hidden Horse Red No. 20

$44.00

Staff Note: Certified sustainable and estate grown. Two Mountain Winery name is inspired by majestic views of Mt. Adams and Mt. Rainier which serve as the backdrop of their Copeland Vineyard located in Yakima Valley’s Zillah Wine Country. A blend of the bold red grapes: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Malbec and Cabernet Franc. Pair with casual fare, charcuterie and hummus plates.

Nicolis Seccal Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore

$60.00

Staff Note: The “Baby Amarone” wines of Valpolicella Ripasso are a much more affordable way to try this bold, seductive style similar to the best of California's Zinfandel. A blend of the bold red grapes: Corvina, Rondinella, Molinara and Croatina are vinified once and then again with a 2nd fermentation spurred by the addition of Amarone pomace which adds depth and richness to the already juicy Valpolicella. Aged for 16 months in Slavonian oak barrels. Pair with hearty dishes of grilled meat, roast, game, and cheese. This wine definitely benefits from a vigorous decanting.

San Rustico Amarone

$79.00

BV Cabernet Sauvignon

$89.00

Poggio dell 'Aquila Brunello

$120.00

Virtus Ribero del Duero

$120.00

Giordano Barolo

$92.00

Ruby Sky Cabernet

$34.00

Bodegas Virgen OGV Garnacha

$44.00

Molettieri Aglianico

$46.00

Quinta Do Vallado

$44.00

Alceno Twelve Monastrell

$44.00

Zimri Cellars Pinot Noir

$15.00

Battle Creek Unconditional Pinot Noir

$13.00

Mosen Cleto Crianza

$12.00

Franco Serra Barbera d'Asti

$12.00

Cellar Capcanes Mas Donis

$13.00Out of stock

Double Canyon Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Chateau Peyros Tannat-Cabernet

$14.00

Two Mountain Hidden Horse Red

$14.00

Ruby Sky Cabernet

$12.00

Orizzonti Montepuliciano

$12.00

Bodegas Virgen OGV Garnacha

$14.00

Château Grillon Sauternes

$42.00

Staff Note: Sauternes is a white dessert wine from the Bordeaux region in France. The white grapes are encouraged to develop a noble rot, concentrating, and intensifying their flavors. Sauternes is rather sweet, yet elegant, well-balanced with fruity, floral, nutty, and spicy aromas. Compared to fortified dessert wines like Port or Sherry, it has a relatively low alcohol. Suggest Sauternes on its own or with dinner. Pair with fruit tarts, creamy dishes like Crème Brûlée, and ripe fruits, including strawberries (with cream), peaches, or roasted pineapple or with dark chocolate. Also, and definitely savory pairings such as chicken or duck liver, Thai dishes, and bleu cheeses.

Quinta Noval Tawny Port

$38.00

Staff Note: Aged for three years in oak, Tawny Port is lighter and softer than Ruby Port. It is an elegant, delicate fortified wine with an amber hue and a fresh finish. Tinta Roriz, Touriga Franca and Tinta Barroca are the main Port grapes from the steep hillsides of the Duoro River in Portugal. Pair with fruit or toasted nuts, balsamic reduction sauces

Quinta Noval Black Port

$48.00

Staff Note: Quinta do Noval is a noted producer of fine Ports since 1715. This ruby Port comes elegantly packaged and will pair wonderfully with rich, dark chocolate, berry covered cheesecake and mousse.

Barros White Port

$48.00

Barros Port has been one of the most prestigious companies producing and trading in Port for over 100 years. White Port is wonderful slightly chilled and also sipped over ice with a twist. Pair with toasted almond, Serrano ham and dried figs.

Henriques & Henriques Madeira 10 Yr Bual

$75.00

Staff Note: João Joaquim Gonçalves Henriques founded this firm in 1850 and in 1925, Henriques & Henriques began to bottle and export Madeira produced entirely from their own vineyards—an anomaly amongst producers on the island, over 600 miles off the coast of Portugal. Boal is one of the classic white grapes of Madeira and considered “meio doce” or medium-sweet. Pair with roasted nuts and blue-veined cheeses, pâtes or robust stews. For dessert pair with crème caramel, apple tart, or drink solo as a digestif.

Henriques & Henriques Madeira 5 Yr Finest Dry

$46.00

Staff Note: Produced with a core of black Tinta Negra grapes and aged in oak casks for five years before bottling. Great after dinner with either chocolate or cheese, or pair with oysters, tartare, nuts or aged goat cheese. Madeira is a fortified wine like Port but has an oxidized style. The archipelago of Madeira has long profited from its position in shipping lanes since the 1500s, when ships under sail called at the island to pick up food and wine before the trade winds blew their ships west to the New World, where Madeira wine was once heralded as king. Madeira wine was the toast following the signing of the US Declaration of Independence.

Bodegas Hidalgo Pedro Ximenez "Triana" Sherry

$65.00

Staff Note: Produced by the Hidalgo Family bodega, established in 1792 in Sanlúcar, Spain. This fortified Sherry is made using grapes dried on straw mats, fermented and fortified, then aged under the solaria fractional blending system. One of the sweetest wines in the world, Pedro Ximenez or PX is just about the ultimate sweet wine. Fantastic when poured over ice-cream.

Bodegas Hidalgo Palo Cortado "Faraon" Sherry

$60.00

Staff Note: Sherry is a fortified wine that comes in many styles from dry to sweet. True Sherry can only be made in Andalucía, Spain where the soil and unique seasonal changes give a particular character to its wines. The process of production, not really the grape, determines the type. A white grape called Palomino is responsible for most dry styles, and the grapes Pedro Ximénez and Muscat of Alexandria are used for blending or for sweet styles. Palo Cortado is considered an intermediate style of dry Sherry, somewhere between Amontillado and Oloroso. It said to be the rarest type of sherry, surrounded by myths and legends, most of which are a bit exaggerated. Pair with cured meats like Jamon Iberico, soft blue cheese, and salted nuts.

Château Grillon Sauternes

$14.00

Quinta Noval Tawny Port

$12.00

Quinta Noval Black Port

$13.00

Barros White Port

$14.00

Henriques & Henriques Madeira 10 Yr Bual

$15.00

Henriques & Henriques Madeira 5 Yr Finest Dry

$12.00

Bodegas Hidalgo Pedro Ximenez "Triana"

$14.00

Bodegas Hidalgo Palo Cortado "Faraon"

$13.00

Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir

$156.00Out of stock

Domaine Serene Pinot Noir

$142.00

Stags Leap Artemis Cabernet

$208.00

The Prisoner Cabernet

$146.00

Caymus Cabernet

$246.00

Earthquake Cabernet

$84.00

Delille D2

$132.00

Red Schooner Malbec

$146.00

Novelty Hill Red

$56.00

Stags Leap Invester Cabernet

$188.00

Beer

Draft Tap 1

$8.00

Bale Breaker Bottom Cutter Imp IPA

$8.00

Draft Tap 3 Tieton Cider

$9.00

Pelican Sea n Red

$8.00

Draft Tap 5

$8.00

Draft Tap 6 Chuckanut

$8.00

Draft Tap 7 Reubens

$8.00

Draft Tap 8 Fort George IPA

$8.00

Estrella Damm (GF)

$8.00

Best Day Kolsch NA Beer (Can)

$7.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

French Press Coffee

$8.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Double Latte

$7.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Double Cappuccino

$7.00

Mocha

$7.00

Double Mocha

$8.00

Fresh Orange

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Pomegranate

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$6.00

Double Americano

$7.00

Mineral Water

$3.50

Hot Tea

$8.00

Sp3

$8.00

Sp4

$8.00

Wine by the Glass

'Querena' Brut Cava

$12.00

Scagliola Moscato d'Asti

$14.00

Borgo Alato Prosecco

$13.00

Alias Wines Chardonnay

$12.00

Riojana Organic Chardonnay

$12.00

Zimri Cellars Pinot Gris

$12.00

Empire Estate Riesling

$12.00

Botijo Rojo Garnacha Blanco

$13.00

"Marius" Viognier

$13.00

Zimri Cellars Pinot Noir

$15.00

Unconditional Pinot Noir

$13.00

Mosen Cleto Crianza

$12.00

Franco Serra Barbera

$12.00

Ruby Sky Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$12.00

Peyros Tannat-Cabernet

$14.00

Double Canyon Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Two Mountain Hidden Horse Red

$13.00

Château Grillon Sauternes

$14.00

Quinta Noval Tawny Port

$12.00

Quinta Noval Black (Ruby) Port

$13.00

Henriques Madeira 10 Yr Bual

$15.00

Henriques Madeira 5 Yr Finest Dry

$12.00

Hidalgo Pedro Ximenez "Triana" Sherry

$14.00

Hidalgo Palo Cortado "Faraon" Sherry

$13.00

Barros White Port

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
705 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402

