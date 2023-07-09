Sunny on South 13351 South St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Your neighborhood American diner
Location
13351 South St, Cerritos, CA 90703
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Isla Cuba Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar
No Reviews
30 Centerpointe Dr Ste 12 La Palma, CA 90623
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cerritos
Waba Grill - WG0231 - Cerritos (Artesia Blvd)
4.4 • 1,157
13313 Artesia Blvd Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurant