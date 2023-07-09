A map showing the location of Sunny on South 13351 South StView gallery

Sunny on South 13351 South St

No reviews yet

13351 South St

Cerritos, CA 90703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Eggcelent Stuff

Classic Cerritos Breakfast

$13.95

2 Eggs any style,Bacon or Sausage, House or Standard potato, Toast or Tortillas

Artesia Breakfast

$13.95

2 fried eggs, chorizo potatoes, linguica sausage, toast or tortillas

Steak and Eggs

$19.95

Prime skirt steak, 2 eggs any style, potato, salsa verde, choice of bread

Chile Verde Omelette

$16.95

Colorado Omelette

$16.95

Chili Cheese Omelette

$15.95

SoCal Scramble

$15.95

Boss Hog Scramble

$16.95

Denver Scramble

$15.95

Jardin Scramble

$16.50

Nana's breakfast mess

$16.95

Corned beef benedict

$16.95

Ham benedict

$16.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.95

Scrambled egg, choice of meat, american cheese, chives, fresh bun, choice of 1 side

Early bird senior special

$9.95

Waffle & Griddle

OG Pancakes

$10.95

Maple syrup and butter

Belgian waffle

$12.95

Choice of 1 flavor, butter and maple syrup

Classic French Toast

$12.95

Signature Sunny French Toast

$17.00

Cinnamon brioche bread, sweet cream cheese, cornflakes, strawberries, whip cream, maple syrup and butter

House Specialites

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.95

Brunch Smash Burger

$15.95

Chile Verde Benedict

$16.95

Green pork chile verde, english muffin, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, breakfast potatoes, arugla

Short Rib Birria Benedict

$16.95

Slow braised short rib birria, english muffin, 2 poached eggs, breakfast potatoes, hollandaise sauce

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Choice of meat, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, hollandaise

Big Ern's Corned beef hash

$17.95

Housemade corned beef hash and potatoes, roasted red peppers and onions, 2 over easy eggs, salsa verde, choice of bread

Chicken Katsu and Waffles

$16.95

fried chicken, 1 homade waffle, salted brown sugar butter, choice of maple syrup or habanero maple syrup, chives

Chiliaquiles Verde

$15.95

Monte Cristo

$17.00Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$13.50

2 soft boiled eggs, avocado, onion, oven roasted tomato, arugula, thick cut brioche toast

Corned Beef Benedict

$16.95

House cured corned beef, english muffin, 2 poached eggs, breakfast potatoes, hollandaise sauce

Black Forest Ham Benedict

$16.95

Seared ham, english muffin, 2 poached eggs, potatoes and hollandaise sauce

Lunch

Loaded chili cheese fries

$14.75

Good Burger

$15.95

7oz premium Angus beef, cheddar cheese, balsamic grilled onions, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, secret sauce

Ortega Chicken Club

$16.95

Sunny Caesar

$16.95

Shrimp n Grits

$19.00

Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich

$17.00

Fried Chicken breast, garlic aioli, pickles, habanero maple syrup on a fresh roll

Steak Frites

$19.95

Angus flat iron steak, french fries, chimichurri butter, garlic aioli

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.95

Crispy battered rock fish, spicy cabbage slaw, sliced tomato, avocado and malt vinegar aioli

Shrimp Po' Boy

$17.95

Crispy battered shrimp, spicy cabbage slaw, sliced tomato, avocado and malt vinegar ailoi

The Cuban

$16.00

South Carolina BBQ pork sandwich

$16.00

Pulled pork, bbq sauce, mornay cheese sauce, habanero pickled onions, an onion ring

Corned beef & swiss sandwich

$19.00

Monte Cristo

$17.00

BLT

$15.95

Brunch burger

$15.95

SIDES

Sausage

$4.95

Bacon

$4.95

Ham

$4.95

Portuguese sausage

$4.95

Fries

$3.95

Side of whip cream 2oz

$0.75

Side of sour cream 2oz

$0.75

Side salsa verde 2oz

$0.75

Add one egg

$2.95

Hashbrowns

$4.95

Side of Toast and butter

$1.50

Side fruit

$2.00

Add 1 pancake

$4.95

Add avocado

$1.50

Side of cole slaw

$2.95

Side of ranch

$0.75

Side habanero maple syrup

$0.75

Side plant based sausage patty

$5.95

Side pico

$1.00

Side butter

$0.75

Kids Menu breakfast

Kids Breakfast combo

$9.95

Kids Pancakes

$9.95

Kids Waffle

$9.95

Kids Menu Lunch

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.95

Kids Grilled cheese

$10.95

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$10.95

Kids drinks

Kids orange juice

Kids apple juice

Kids Milk

Kids choco milk

Kids coke

Kids diet coke

Kids sprite

Kids dr pepper

Kids lemonade

Kids ice tea

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Coke Zero

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Lemondade

$3.75

Ice Tea

$3.75

Coffee and Tea

Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$3.95

Dbl Espresso

$6.95

Latte

$5.25

Americano

$4.25

Hot Tea

$3.95

Juices and Milk

Apple Juice

$4.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Grapefruit Juice

$4.95

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate milk

$4.00

Hot chocolate

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Your neighborhood American diner

Location

13351 South St, Cerritos, CA 90703

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

