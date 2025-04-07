A map showing the location of Amora tacos 138 federal aveView gallery

Amora tacos 138 federal ave

review star

No reviews yet

138 federal ave

Denver, CO 80219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

138 federal ave, Denver, CO 80219

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Knox Pizza and Tap - 100 Knox ct Denver CO 80219
orange star4.7 • 25
100 Knox ct Denver, CO 80219
View restaurantnext
Asiancajun
orange starNo Reviews
2400 w alameda Denver, CO 80223
View restaurantnext
Strange Craft Beer Company
orange star4.6 • 904
1330 Zuni St Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Copper Door Coffee Roasters - The Yard
orange star4.6 • 227
900 W. 1st Avenue #180 | Denver, CO 80223 Denver, CO 80223
View restaurantnext
I KNOW YOU SLIDERS
orange starNo Reviews
918 West 1st Avenue Denver, CO 80223
View restaurantnext
Lao Wang Noodle House
orange star5.0 • 274
945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D Denver, CO 80219
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston