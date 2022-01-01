A map showing the location of Amorcito 4150 McGowen stView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Mediterranean

Amorcito 4150 McGowen st

368 Reviews

$$

4150 McGowen st

long beach, CA 90808

Order Again

Popular Items

Del Mar Burrito
Quesadilla
Taquitos de Papa

Appetizers

Mole Tots

Mole Tots

$8.95

Crispy potato tots dressed with mole sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, red onion, cilantro and cotija cheese

Asada Tots

Asada Tots

$10.95

Crispy potato tots dressed with grilled steak, melted cheese, spicy red salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro, sliced jalapeno and cotija cheese

Crispy Tots W Ketchup

Crispy Tots W Ketchup

$3.75

Crispy potato tots served with a side of ketchup

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$6.75

Lightly fried brussel sprouts dressed with house made lime vinaigrette, red wine vinegar, cilantro, cotija cheese. Aioli dipping sauce served on the side

Street Corn Esquites

Street Corn Esquites

$4.75

Roasted corn off the cob dressed with house made aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro and spicy tajin seasoning

Tacos & Taquitos

Amorcito Taco

Amorcito Taco

$3.95
Street Taco

Street Taco

$2.95
Quesabirria Tacos

Quesabirria Tacos

$8.95
Rosarito Fish Taco

Rosarito Fish Taco

$4.75
Rosarito Fish Taco Flour

Rosarito Fish Taco Flour

$4.75
Baja Shrimp Taco

Baja Shrimp Taco

$4.95
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.75
Taquitos de Papa

Taquitos de Papa

$6.75
Sonora Taco

Sonora Taco

$4.75
COMBO AMORCITO

COMBO AMORCITO

$11.95
COMBO STREET

COMBO STREET

$9.50
COMBO+Birria

COMBO+Birria

$11.95

Burritos, Bowls & Quesadillas

Burrito

Burrito

$10.75
Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.75

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Quesadilla

$6.75
BRC Burrito

BRC Burrito

$6.75
Del Mar Burrito

Del Mar Burrito

$13.50
Chimiganga Bowl

Chimiganga Bowl

$13.95
Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$13.50

Burgers

Hatch Burger

Hatch Burger

$5.75
Double Hatch Burger

Double Hatch Burger

$7.95

Burger

$4.50

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$5.00

Sides

Side Rice

$1.00

Side Beans

$1.00

2 Oz. Guac

$0.55

4 oz. Guac

$1.50

Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Side Protein

$2.95

Side Consome

$1.00

Aioli

$0.55

Salad Dressing

$1.25

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Weekend Special

Soyrizo Taco

$3.95

Rajas Taco

$3.95

Apple Soda Special

$2.25

SHRIMP SALAD

$16.75

FISH SALAD

$16.75

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.00
Meat Enchiladas

Meat Enchiladas

$13.95

NA Beverages

20oz Agua Fresca

$3.95

32oz Agua Fresca

$5.25

Sangría Señorial

$2.50

Apple Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Jarritos Lime

$2.75

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.75

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.75

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.75

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$2.75

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.75

Beer

20oz Michelada

$8.00

32oz Michelada

$14.00

20oz Amor Craft Mexican Lager

$6.75

32oz Amor Craft Mexican Lager

$11.00

Margaritas & Seltzers

Hard Seltzer with Chamoy

$6.50

20oz Fresh Margarita

$7.50

20oz Frozen Mangeonada Margarita

$8.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4150 McGowen st, long beach, CA 90808

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
