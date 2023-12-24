Amorcito Corazon Cantina Grill
277 Gleaves st
Madison, TN 37115
Full Menu
A La Carte
- Enchilada A La Carte$3.25
Your choice of cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken enchilada. Smothered in red sauce. Substitute red sauce with cheese dip for $1
- Taco Soft A La Carte$2.99
Soft taco Topped with lettuce & cheese. Ground beef or shredded chicken. $2.99 Grilled steak or grilled chicken. $3.50
- Taco Crunchy A La Carte$2.99
Topped with lettuce & cheese. Ground beef or shredded chicken. $2.99 Grilled steak or grilled chicken. $3.50
- Taco Supreme Soft A La Carte$3.25
Topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato & sour cream. Ground beef or shredded chicken. $3.25 Grilled steak or grilled chicken. $4
- Taco Supreme Hard A La Carte$3.25
1 piece. Topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato & sour cream. Ground beef or shredded chicken. $3.25 Grilled steak or grilled chicken. $4
- Burrito A La Carte$5.99
1 piece. Smothered in cheese dip ground beef or shredded chicken. $5.99 grilled steak or grilled chicken. $6.99
- Quesadilla A La Carte$3.99
1 piece. Cheese $3.99 ground beef or shredded chicken. $4.99 grilled steak or grilled chicken. $5.99
Alitas / Wings
Appetizers / Botanas
- Small Cheese Dip$4.99
- Large Cheese Dip$8.50
- Small Guacamole$4.99
- Large Guacamole$8.50
- Bean Dip$4.99
Refried beans & cheese sauce
- Choriqueso$8.50
Chorizo & cheese sauce
- Birria Dip$8.50
Shredded beef birria & cheese sauce
- Tableside Guacamole$10.00
Guacamole made fresh at your table
- Ceviche$10.00
Your choice of shrimp or fish cooked in lime juice, mixed with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, avocado & cilantro
- Chamoy Shrimp$10.00
10 pieces . Fried shrimp topped with chamoy, Valentina hot sauce & chili powder
- Elote$6.50
Mexican street corn with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, lime juice & chili powder
- Los Nachos$7.99
Half ground beef, half shredded chicken. Topped with cheese sauce
- Chorifries$8.99
Fries, chorizo & cheese sauce. Served with a side of sour cream & guacamole
- Carne Asada Fries$8.99
Fries, grilled chopped steak & cheese sauce. Served with a side of sour cream & guacamole
- Birria Fries$8.99
Beef birria, cheese sauce, fresh onion, cilantro and our homemade hot sauce
- Salchipapas$7.99
A tasty Mexican street style snack made with fries & hot dog franks cut bite sized. Topped with mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup
- Salchitacos$7.99
Mexican street style pigs in a blanket. Bite sized hot dog franks wrapped in a tortilla and fried. Topped with mayonnaise, ketchup & mustard
- Queso Fundido$8.99
Flaming dip with chorizo, grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers & cream sauce
- Fried Jalapeños$3.99
Sliced, fried & seasoned jalapeños with lime juice.
- Birria Sliders$11.00
A tasty and unique appetizer made with three slider buns filled with our juicy birria. Topped with cilantro, onion and our homemade hot sauce. Served with a side of consommé for dipping
Burritos
- Burrito Macho$12.99
Large 12" inch tomato basil tortilla filled birria de res, cilantro, onion and cheese. Served with a side of homemade hot sauce and consommé
- Burrito Colorado$14.99
Our original and tasty version, made with a large 12" inch tomato basil tortilla filled with grilled steak, grilled chicken & chorizo. Fully loaded inside with lettuce, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese & guacamole. Topped with cheese sauce & chipot
- Burrito California$14.99
Your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken. Loaded with fries, lettuce, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese & guacamole. Topped with cheese sauce
- Burrito Shrek$14.99
Our original burrito made with a 12" inch spinach & herb tortilla filled with carnitas, chicken, chorizo, cheese, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & black beans. Topped with cheese sauce & salsa Verde
- Burrito Friends$12.99
Two grilled chicken burritos, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Rancheras$11.99
Three cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, red enchilada sauce, grilled peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole
- Enchiladas Verdes$11.99
Three chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & refried beans
- Enchiladas Supremas$11.99
1 ground beef, 1 chicken, 1 cheese & 1 bean enchilada. Topped with red enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese, sour cream & tomatoes
- Dos Amigas Enchiladas$11.00
Two enchiladas with shredded chicken or ground beef topped with red sauce. Served with rice & refried beans
- Enchiladas Bandera$11.99
1 shredded chicken, 1 ground beef & 1 cheese enchilada covered in cheese sauce, red enchilada sauce & salsa Verde. Served with rice & beans
Salads
- House Salad$6.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, fresh onion, fresh bell pepper, & shredded cheese
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
- Heather Salad$11.00
Fresh white fish, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce, fresh onions, fresh bell peppers & shredded cheese
- Pineapple Chicken Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken strips, grilled pineapple, grilled mushrooms, fresh onions, fresh tomatoes, fresh bell peppers, avocado & shredded cheese
- Mi Amor Salad$13.00
Your choice of meat, mixed greens, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, avocado & corn. Grilled chicken or steak $13 shrimp $14 make it spicy with chopped fresh serrano pepper for $0.75
- Taco Salad$10.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & shredded cheese. Shredded chicken or ground beef. Grilled chicken or grilled steak. $11 shrimp. $12
- Fajita Taco Salad$12.50
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & shredded cheese. Grilled chicken or grilled steak. $12 shrimp. $13. All three. $14
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajita$15.00
Grilled chicken cooked with sautéed peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans & guacamole salad.
- Steak Fajita$15.00
Grilled steak cooked with sautéed peppers, onions & tomatoes
- Chicken and Steak Fajita$15.00
Grilled chicken and steak cooked with sautéed peppers, onions & tomatoes
- Shrimp Fajita$18.00
Fresh grilled shrimp, sauteed green peppers, onions & tomatoes
- Fajita Tejana$17.00
Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp. Sauteed green peppers onions & tomatoes
- Mi Corazon Fajita$18.00
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, homemade pulled pork, chorizo, sauteed green peppers, onions & tomatoes
- Fajita Piña$17.00
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, with grilled ham, pineapple, bell peppers, onions & tomatoes
- Fajita Caribena$18.00
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp & white fish on top of sauteed bell peppers, onions & tomatoes
Fajitas Dobles
Hamburguesas
- All American Burger$10.50
American cheese, mayo, lettuce, pickles, tomato & onion
- Valiendo Burger$11.99
American cheese, mayo, lettuce, pickles, tomato & onion
- Pinneaple Burger$11.99
Pepper jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & grilled juicy pineapple
- Mexican American Burger$12.99
American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, guacamole, & pickled jalapeños
- Birria Burger$12.99
Juicy birria instead of burger patty, Mexican cheese, cilantro, onion and homemade hot sauce
- La Mera Mera Burger$13.99
Burger patty, mayo, ham, hot dog franks, grilled pineapple, Mexican cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion. Please allow ample time for preparation
- Chori - Burger$12.99
Burger patty, pepper jack cheese, chorizo avocado, and grilled onions
Kids Menu
- Kids Arroz Con Pollo$7.99
Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.99
Meat & cheese only. Served with fries
- Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Served with fries
- Kids Taco$7.99
Soft flour or crunchy corn taco topped with shredded cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice & refried beans
- Kids Enchilada$7.99
Cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with red sauce. Served with rice & refried beans
- Kids Burrito$7.99
Soft flour tortilla with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice & refried beans
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.99
2 chicken tenders. Served with french fries
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.99
Served with french fries
Nachos
- Gound Beef Nachos$7.99
- Shredded Chicken Nachos$7.99
- Nacho Libre$13.00
Marinated & slow cooked pulled pork. Smothered in cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeños, guacamole & sour cream
- Fiesta Nachos$12.00
Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken smothered in cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole. Grilled chicken or steak. $13
- Nachos Mi Amor$14.00
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp & chorizo smothered with cheese sauce
- Fajita Nachos$13.00
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes smothered in cheese sauce. Shrimp. $14. All three $15
Pollo
- Arroz Con Pollo$12.00
Bed of rice with grilled chicken. Topped with cheese sauce. Add grilled peppers, onions & tomatoes. $1.50
- Choripollo$14.00
Grilled chicken strips & chorizo. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice & beans
- Pollo Playa Azul$15.00
Grilled chicken strips cooked with ham, pineapple & shrimp smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice & black beans
- Pollo Santa Fe$14.00
Grilled chicken breast with grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes & mushrooms. Served with rice & black beans
- Milanesa Pollo$15.00
Thinly sliced, breaded and fried chicken breast. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado
- Chicken Parilla$15.00
Grilled chicken strips cooked with 4 grilled shrimp and grilled onions. Served with rice, black beans & salad
- Pollo Bandido$13.00
Grilled chicken strips and mushrooms topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice & guacamole salad
- Grilled Chicken & Veggies$14.00
Grilled chicken strips served with rice, broccoli, cauliflower & a small side of cheese sauce
- Chicken Tenders$11.50
Four chicken tenders served with fries
Quesadillas
- Fajita Quesadilla$13.00
12" inch flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, grilled peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Grilled shrimp $14 all three $15
- Quesadilla Plate$10.99
10" flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef served with rice & refried beans. Grilled chicken or grilled steak $11.99 shrimp $12.99
- Quesabirrias$12.99
3 regular corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, birria, onions & cilantro. Served with a side of consommé
- Quesadillas Mamalonas$14.00
12" tortilla of your choice, stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. Enjoy
Seafood / Mariscos
- Seafood Tacos Meal$15.00
Three fish or shrimp tacos served in a soft corn tortilla. Topped with pico de gallo, cabbage, chipotle sauce & avocado. Served with rice & black beans
- 1 Shrimp Taco a La Carte$4.00
- 2 Shrimp Taco a La Carte$7.75
- 3 Shrimp Taco a La Carte$11.75
- 1 Fish Taco a La Carte$4.00
- 2 Fish Taco a La Carte$7.75
- 3 Fish Taco a La Carte$11.75
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.00
Shrimp drowned in a lightly spicy tomato based cold sauce mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, jalapeños & avocado. Served with saltine crackers
- Shrimp Los Cabos$16.00
Grilled shrimp, grilled green peppers, onions & tomatoes, smothered in cheese sauce served with rice and refried beans
- Fish Vallarta$15.00
Grilled white fish, topped with 4 grilled shrimp. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & avocado
- Mojarra Frita$15.99
Fried tilapia fish served with fries, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & tortillas.
- Mojarra frita with shrimp$18.99
Fried tilapia fish topped with 4 shrimp. Served with fries, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & tortillas.
Side Orders
- Rice$2.99
- Cheesy Rice$3.99
- Rice and Refried Beans$2.99
- Rice & Black Beans$2.99
- Refried Beans$2.99
- Black Beans$2.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Side Guacamole Salad$3.99
Lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole
- Fajita Side Plate$6.99
Rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole. (Tortillas not included)
- Side Caesar Salad$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
- Side Guacamole$2.00
- Side Sourcream$1.50
- Side Tomato$1.50
- Side Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Side Shredded Cheese$1.50
- Side Cheese Dip$2.50
- Side Pickled Jalapeños$1.00
- Side Fresh Jalapeños$1.50
- Order of Avocado$3.99
- Order of Grilled Chicken$8.25
- Order of Grilled Steak$8.25
- Order of Grilled Shrimp (10)$11.99
10 pieces
- Order of Chorizo$4.99
- Order of Ground Beef$5.00
- Order of Shredded Chicken$5.00
- Chiles Toreados$3.99
3 pieces
- Flour Tortillas$1.50
3 pieces
- Corn Tortillas$1.50
4 pieces
- Chips & Salsa$3.00
- Large Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Bag of Chips$1.50
- Large Bag of Chips$3.00
- Salsa for Chips$1.50
- Large Salsa for Chips$3.00
- Order of grilleed shrimp (5)$5.99
Steak, Pork & More
- Carne Asada$17.00
Flap steak cooked with sauteed onions. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo & tortillas
- Steak a La Mexicana$14.00
Grilled steak cooked with serrano peppers, tomatoes & onions. Served with rice, refried beans & tortillas
- Mi Corazon Ribeye$23.00
12 oz. ribeye steak cooked to order, with six grilled shrimp. Topped with cream sauce. Served with rice & refried beans
- El Rey Ribeye$21.00
12 oz. ribeye steak cooked to order. Served with caesar salad, broccoli & cauliflower
- Jalapeño Ribeye$21.00
12 oz. ribeye steak cooked to order, with grilled jalapeños, grilled onions. Served with rice & black beans
- Milanesa Steak$17.00
Breaded and fried steak. Served with fries, lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion and pickled jalapeños
- Chile Colorado$14.00
Chopped grilled steak smothered in our spicy chile sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
- Chile Colorado Salsa Verde$14.00
Chopped grilled steak smothered in our salsa Verde. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
- Arroz Con Carne$13.99
Bed of rice with grilled steak. Topped with cheese sauce
- Arroz Tejano$15.99
Bed of rice with grilled chicken, steak & shrimp. Topped with cheese sauce
- Carnitas$13.99
Slow cooked pork tips. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
- Carnitas with Salsa Verde$14.74
- Chilaquiles$11.99
Fried tortilla chips topped with ranchero sauce & cheese. Served with 2 eggs cooked to order, rice & beans
- Alambres$18.00
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with sauteed onions, pineapple & bacon. Topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas
- Molcajete$21.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp & chorizo. Sauteed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with green tomatillo OR ranchero sauce. Garnished with cactus and a slice of queso fresco. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
- Tamales$12.99
2 chicken or pork tamales served with a side sour cream & tomatillo sauce or ranchero sauce
- Chiles Rellenos$12.99
Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, dipped in a fluffy egg batter and fried until golden brown. Topped with ranchero sauce and served with rice, beans & tortillas
Street Tacos
Tortas
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Quesadillla$12.00
12" inch spinach tortilla stuffed with cheese, grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, cauliflower & broccoli. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole
- Veggie Burrito$12.00
12" inch burrito filled with grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes & mushrooms, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream. Topped with cheese sauce
- Feliz Enchiladas$11.00
2 cheese 2 bean. Topped with red enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream & tomatoes
- Nacho Vega$12.00
Rice, refried beans, grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes & mushrooms, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole
- Green Taco Salad$12.00
Crispy spinach flour tortilla bowl filled with, grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, cauliflower & broccoli. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese
- Veggie Fajita$12.50
Grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes, carrots, zucchini, mushroom, broccoli & cauliflower. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice & refried beans
Mexican Eggs
- Huevos a la Mexicana$10.99
3 scrambled eggs made with onions, tomatos & jalapeños. Served with beans, rice & tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
2 fries eggs topped with ranchero sauce. Served with beans, rice & tortillas
- Huevos con Chorizo$10.99
3 scrambled eggs made with chorizo. Served with beans, rice & tortillas
Caldos
- Birria de Res$13.99
Shredded beef served with consome with onions, cilantro & handmade corn tortillas.
- Caldo de Camaron$15.99
Shrimp soup served with rice & tortillas
- Caldo de Res$13.99
Beef & vegetable soup. Served with rice & tortillas
- Menudo$13.00
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.99
Shredded chicken, chicken broth, pico de gallo. Topped with fried tortilla strips & avocado.
Create Your Own Combo
Chimichangas
Drinks
Sodas
Iced Tea
Agua Fresca
Coffee
Bottled Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
