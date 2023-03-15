Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amore

6931 Snider Plaza

Dallas, TX 75207

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$9.00

Garlic Bread topped with olive oil, tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella

Calamari

$16.00

Lightly floured and fried squid served with warm marinara and chilled Rosalie sauce on the side

Caprese Mozzarella & Tomato

$15.00

Paula Lambert's mozzarella, fresh basil, and ripe tomatoes with olive oil, balsamic reduction and cracked pepper

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Two crab cakes over field greens with a Sid of Rosalie sauce

Garlic Toast

$6.00

Sliced baguette spread with seasoned garlic butter

Minestrone Cup

$7.00

Fresh vegetables and pasta in a light tomato broth

Minestrone Bowl

$8.00

Fresh vegetables and pasta in a light tomato broth

Mozzeralla Sticks

$12.00

Six beaded and crispy Mozzarella sticks

Pizza Nachos

$9.00

Crisp flour tortillas and melted provolone with your choice of 2 classic toppings

Classic Favorites

Cannelloni

$20.00

Pasta tubes filled with spinach and ground beef with tomato cream sauce

Crab Cakes & Polenta

Two crab cakes over a bed of polenta with grilled asparagus and a side of tomato sauce

Lasagna Beef (F)

$20.00

Layers of Pasta, Ricotta cheese, Tomato sauce and Mozzarella

Lasagna Beef (H)

$18.00

Lasagna Vegetable (F)

$18.00

Lasagna Vegetable (H)

$16.00

Linguine & Clams

$19.00

Diced clams sautéed with either spicy marinara or creamy garlic sauce

Manicotti

$18.00

Pasta tubes filled with seasoned ricotta and baked with tomato sauce

Parmesean Chicken (F)

$20.00

Layered with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella and served with spaghetti

Parmesean Chicken (H)

$18.00

Parmesean Eggplant (F)

$19.00

Parmesean Eggplant (H)

$17.00

Parmesean Veal (F)

$22.00

Parmesean Veal (H)

$20.00

Picatta Veal (F)

$23.00

Picatta Veal (H)

$21.00

Piccata Chicken (F)

$21.00

Piccata Chicken (H)

$19.00

Sautéed with white wine, capers and lemon, served with fresh vegetables and pasta

Shrimp & Polenta

$23.00

Peeled shrimp sautéed with Italian seasonings, serves with polenta and grilled asparagus

Spaghetti (F)

$17.00

With your choice of meatballs, meat sauce, tomato sauce, or oil & garlic

Spaghetti (H)

$15.00

From The Grill

Mixed Grill

$22.00

Grilled chicken, Italian Sausage, Artichoke Heart, peppers, Eggplant, Tomato and Zucchini with angel hair pasta

Caprese Chicken

$21.00

Topped with Paula Lambert's Mozzarella and fresh tomato relish, served with angel hair pasta and grilled asparagus

Fish of the Day REDFISH

$25.00

Fish of the Day SALMON

$26.00

Sauteed Specials

Chicken & Shrimp Calabrese

$22.00+

ChWith mushrooms and scallions in a garlic cream sauce served over fettuccini

Fettuccine Tatrazzin

$17.00+

Diced breast of chicken, prosciutto, scallions and pasta in a cream sauce

Shrimp Tortellini

$17.00+

Cheese tortellini and shrimp in a cream sauce with red and green bell peppers

Chicken Genoese

$17.00+

Fettuccini, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives, scallions and cream sauce

Chicken Aristocrat

$17.00+

Eggplant and mozzarella over chicken breast and creamy fettuccini with red and green bell peppers

Marsala Chicken & Shrimp

$22.00+

Sautéed in a Marsala wine cream sauce with fresh mushrooms and fettuccini

Marsala Veal & Shrimp

$23.00+

Entree Salads

Grilled Salmon Salad

$21.00

Salmon filet basted with Italian seasonings, served over mixed greens lightly dressed with a white balsamic Dijon

Pecan Apple

$17.00

Green apples, candied pecans, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles over a spring mix with mango vinaigrette

Mediterranean

$15.00

Grilled asparagus, artichoke heart, eggplant and tomato paired with orange slices dressed with white balsamic dijon

Antipasto Chop

$17.00

Chopped greens and vegetables with ham and olive relish, served with Genoa salami and fresh mozzarella

Scampi Shrimp & Caesar

$19.00

Sautéed shrimp scampi style served over a classic caesar with fresh chipped tomatoes

Caesar

$11.00

Crisp romaine and fresh parmesan tossed with house made dressing and croutons

House Italian Salad

$7.00

Mixed green, tomato, and red onion with our house made Zesty Italian Dressing

Chicken Caesar

$18.00

Desserts

Italian Cream Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00

Pistachio Ice Cream

$9.00

Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream

$9.00

Coffee

Espresso

$7.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Dinner Pizza

Individual Size Pizzas

Individual Margarita

$14.00

White pizza with dollops of fresh buffalo mozzarella, garlic, basil and Roma tomatoes

Individual Muffuletta

$16.00

Like a traditional New Orleans muffuletta with olive relish, salami, ham, mozzarella, and fresh tomato basil relish

Individual Ted's

$17.00

With fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes and grilled chicken

Individual Hot & Heavenly

$17.00

Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions an jalapeños

Individual Classic Pizza

$12.00

Made in the traditional medium-thin and crisp Neapolitan style, generously topped with your choice of the listed toppings

Small Pizzas

Small Margarita

$16.00

Small Muffuletta

$18.00

Small Ted's

$19.00

Small Hot & Heavenly

$19.00

Small Classic Pizza

$14.00

Medium Pizzas

Med Margarita

$18.00

Med Muffuletta

$20.00

Med Ted's

$20.00

Med Hot & Heavenly

$20.00

Med Classic Pizza

$16.00

Large Pizzas

Large Margarita

$20.00

Large Muffuletta

$21.00

Large Ted's

$21.00

Large Hot & Heavenly

$21.00

Large Classic Pizza

$18.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Earl Grey Black Tea

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Constant Comment Black Tea

$3.00

Lemon Black Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Wine

House Wine Glass

House Cabernet Glass

$8.00

House Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

House Chianti Glass

$8.00

House Merlot Glass

$8.00

House Pinot Gri. Glass

$8.00

House Sauvignon Glass

$8.00

Rose/Sparkling

Mionetto Proseco Glass

$12.00

Mionetto Proseco Bottle

$32.00

Impeccable Rose' Glass

$14.00

Impeccable Rose' Bottle

$45.00

Novecento Extra Brut Glass

$8.00

Novecento Extra Brut Bottle

$20.00

Borgoluce Prosecco Glass

$16.00

Boroluce Prosecco Bottle

$40.00

Domaine DeLa Rouviere Glass

$13.00

Domaine DeLa Rouviere Bottle

$34.00

White Bottles

AVV Cabernet Bottle

$38.00

Drumheller Chardonnay Bottle

$34.00

Kendall J. Chardonnay Bottle

$33.00

Puorandes Sauv. Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Reisling Bottle

$30.00

Sant Marg Pinot Gri. Bottle

$49.00

Starmont Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

Tiefenbrunner Pinot Gri. Bottle

$35.00

Baby Blue Blanc

$45.00

Monticello Vineyards Oak Knoll

$62.00

Kenefick Ranch SB

$60.00

White Glass

Kendall J. Chardonnay Glass

$11.00

Puorandes Sauv. Blanc Glass

$11.00

Reisling Glass

$11.00

Starmont Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Tiefenbrunner Pinot Gri.Glass

$12.00

Red Bottle

Biutiful Malbec Bottle

$41.00

Boneshaker Zif. Bottle

$36.00

Carneros Hwy Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Castelforte Amarone Bottle

$40.00

Chateau Lauriol Bottle

$30.00

Collazzi Bastioni Bottle

$40.00

Domaines Baron Bordeaux Bottle

$30.00

LeVersant Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Novecento Cabernet Bottle

$28.00

Querceto Chianti Bottle

$55.00

Santa Cristina Bottle

$30.00

Septima Malbec Bottle

$33.00

Tiberio Mont. Bottle

$40.00

Bouchaient Pinot Noir

$65.00

Eberle Zinfandel

$58.00

Blue Rock Vineyard CS

$90.00

Toscana Pugnitello

$100.00

Toscana Vigorello

$115.00

Bolgheri Bell'Aja

$70.00

Red Glass

AVV Cabernet Glass

$13.00

Boneshaker Zif. Glass

$13.00

Chateau Lauriol Glass

$11.00

Collazzi Bastioni Glass

$14.00

Domaines Baron Bordeaux Glass

$11.00

Francois Labet Bottle

$33.00

Francois Labet Glass

$9.00

LeVersant Pinot Noir Glass

$11.00

Novecento Cabernet Glass

$10.00

Santa Cristina Glass

$11.00

Septima Malbec Glass

$12.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Negroni

Godfather

Bellini

Aperol Spritz

Lemon Drop

Hugo

Mojito

Cosmo

French 75

Espresso Martini

Lemon Drop

Mimosa

Sours

Amaretto

$12.00

Whiskey

$12.00

Margarita

Margarita

$10.00

Premium Margarita

$12.00

Club Soda

Tonic/Soda

$6.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$12.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Absolut

$10.00+

Titos

$10.00+

Smirnoff

$8.00+

Tequila

Sauza Hornitos

$10.00+

Cuervo Tequila

$10.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00+

Bailey's Irish Cream

$12.00+

Royal Club Triple Sec

$12.00+

Bourbon

Jack Daniels Black

$10.00+

Crown Royal

$10.00+

Seagrams V.O.

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Weller

$10.00+

Gin

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Bombay

$12.00+

Beefeater

$10.00+

Scotch

Balvenie Malt

$12.00+

Macallum Malt

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00+

J&B

$10.00+

Dewars White Label

$10.00+

Chivas Regal

$10.00+

Liqueur

Kahlua

$12.00+

Grand Marnier

$12.00+

Caravella Limoncello

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00+

Amaretto DiSaronno

$12.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Shiner Rock

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

St. Pauli Girl

$5.00

Side Orders

Side Items

Veggies

$5.00

Steamed Spinach

$5.00

EP Parm

$7.00

Tort w/Cream Sauce

$10.00

Tort w/OG or BG

$9.00

Fett Alfredo

$7.00

Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

MS Only

$4.00

TS Only

$3.00

Spagh TS, Mar, OB

$7.00

Spaghetti MS, MB

$7.00

Polenta

$5.00

Ling/Clams

$9.00

Fries

$3.00

A' La Carte

Extras

Meat Ball

$2.75

Sausage Link

$4.00

Chk Breast

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Crab Cake

$6.00

Salmon

$10.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6931 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75207

Directions

