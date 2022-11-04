Amore Mio Trattoria 101 East Abram Street

A map showing the location of Amore Mio Trattoria 101 East Abram StreetView gallery

Pasta

Pomodoro

$18.00

Salmon Picata

$25.00

Garlic Prawns

$25.00

Cioppino

$33.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$24.00

Bay Shrimp

$24.00

Chicken Artichoke

$24.00

Primavera

$24.00

Bolognese

$24.00

Salmon & Mushroom Fettuccine

$25.00

Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca

$18.00

Pesto Fettuccine

$18.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$18.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Asparagus Sun Dried Tomatoes

$26.00

Vongole Linguine

$24.00

Aglio E Olio Spaghetti

$18.00

Prawn Fettuccine

$26.00

Mushroom Bacon Artichokes

$26.00

Mushroom Garlic Alfredo

$26.00

Chicken Portobello Mushroom

$26.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Fettuccine Gorgonzola

$18.00

Florencia

$28.00

Turkey BLT

Sandwiches

Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich

$14.99

Meat Ball Sandwich

$14.99

Italian Sausage

$14.99

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$13.99

Ribeye Sandwich

$16.99

Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$22.00

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Pesto Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

Salad

Amore Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Dessert

Walnut Cinnamon Pastry

$12.00

Artisan Tiramisu

$12.00

Lava Cake

$12.00

Cannoli

$12.00

Panna Cotta

$11.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Beer

Stella Artois

$6.50

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$6.50

Coffee

Coffee

$4.50

Classic Espresso

$5.25

Intense Espresso

$5.25

NA Beverages

San Pellegrino

$10.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Wine

Simi Chardonnay

$12.00+

Meiomi Pinot noir

$14.00+

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Ruffino Prosecco Rose

$12.00+

Simi Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Ruffino Aziano chianti classico

$14.00+

Ruffino Prosecco

$12.00+

Ruffino Riserva Ducale

$16.00+

Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Robert Mondavi Chardonnay

$10.00+

Moscato Bartenura

$12.00+

Moet

$25.00+

