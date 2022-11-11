Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Salad

Amore Pizzeria Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

41 Boone Village Ctr

Zionsville, IN 46077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Hand Tossed Pizza
16" Hand Tossed Pizza
Breadsticks (4)

Side Orders

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.00

Extra side of your choice of dressing!

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Side of Nacho cheese sauce.

Marinara Sauce

$1.50

Side of Marinara sauce.

Garlic Butter

$1.50

Side of garlic butter.

Alfredo

$4.99

Side order of our yummy alfredo sauce!

BBQ Sauce

$1.99

Side order of our sweet BBQ sauce.

Meat Sauce

$1.99

Side order of meat sauce.

Pizza Sauce

$1.99

Side order of our pizza sauce.

Side of Meatballs

$4.99

A side order of 3 delicious meatballs!

Side of Italian Sausage

$4.99

A side order of 3 pieces of mild rope sausage with green peppers and onions!

Large Marinara Container

$7.99

Large bowl/cup of our marinara sauce.

Large Meat Sauce Container

$9.99

Large bowl/cup of our meat sauce.

Large Nacho Cheese Container

$7.99

Large bowl/cup of nacho cheese sauce.

Pesto Cup

$4.00

Appetizers

Breadsticks (2)

$3.99

Includes one sauce (cheese, marinara, or garlic butter)

Breadsticks (4)

$5.99

Includes one sauce (cheese, marinara, or garlic butter)

Breadsticks (12)

$11.99

Includes 3 sides of sauce (cheese, marinara or garlic butter)

Garlic Knots (3)

$5.25

Breadsticks tied in a knot, drizzled with Butter, Garlic Powder, and Parmesan Cheese. Includes one sauce.

Garlic Knots (12)

$12.99

Breadsticks tied in a knot, drizzled with Butter, Garlic Powder, and Parmesan Cheese. Includes 3 sides of sauce.

Pepperoni Sticks (2)

$3.99

Breadsticks stuffed with Pepperoni. Served with your choice of one sauce; cheese, marinara, or garlic butter.

Pepperoni Sticks (4)

$5.99

Breadsticks stuffed with Pepperoni. Served with your choice of one sauce; cheese, marinara, or garlic butter.

Pepperoni Sticks (12)

$12.99

Breadsticks stuffed with Pepperoni. Served with your choice of 3 sides of sauce; cheese, marinara or garlic butter

Mini Risotto Balls (12)

$9.99Out of stock

Twelve hand breaded and fried mini risotto balls served with homemade marinara.

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.99

Six hand breaded and fried mozzarella sticks served with homemade marinara

Eggplant Amore

$11.99

Eggplant fried and layered with balsamic, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato, fresh basil

Chicken Wings (6)

$13.99

Six hand breaded and crispy fried chicken wings, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese!

Chicken Wings (12)

$25.99

Twelve hand breaded and crispy fried chicken wings, served with 2 dipping sides of either ranch or blue cheese!

Side of Meatballs

$4.49

A side order of 3 delicious meatballs!

Side of Italian Sausage

$4.49

A side order of 3 pieces of mild rope sausage with green peppers and onions!

Spinach risotto balls (4)

$10.99

Beef risotto balls (4)

$10.99

Whole Pizzas

Gluten Free 10”

$14.99

Our delicious cauliflower based gluten free crust with your choice of toppings!

16” Stuffed Meatlovers Pizza

$31.99

18” Stuffed Meatlovers Pizza

$34.99

14" Hand Tossed Pizza

$19.99

14" Thin Crust with your choice of delicious toppings!

16" Hand Tossed Pizza

$20.99

16" Thin Crust with your choice of delicious toppings!

18" Hand Tossed Pizza

$22.99

18" Thin Crust with your choice of delicious toppings!

Salads

Antipasto

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, ham, provolone, roasted red peppers, salami, olives.. Served with Italian dressing on the side

Caesar

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, Roma tomato, croutons, pecorino, Caesar dressing

Caprese

$9.99

Five slices of Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Balsamic

Greek

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta, croutons. Served with Italian dressing on the side.

Tossed

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers, served with Italian dressing on the side.

Slices

Enjoy slices of your favorite pizza!

Slice Cheese

$4.50

Slice of delicious NYC style cheese pizza!

Slice Pepperoni

$5.00

Sliced pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce.

Slice Sausage

$5.00

Crumbled sausage, and mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce.

Slice Pepperoni and Sausage

$5.50

Pepperoni, sausage, and mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce.

Slice Meatlovers

$5.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon, pizza sauce.

Slice Margherita

$5.50

Roma tomatoes, basil, and pecorino. Garlic and olive oil base.

Slice Caprese

$5.50

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella chunks, basil and balsamic drizzle! Garlic and olive oil base.

Slice Veggie

$5.50

Spinach, roma tomatoes, mushrooms, and a dollop of ricotta cheese, pizza sauce.

Slice Greek

$5.50

Spinach, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese. Garlic and olive oil base.

Slice Pesto Chicken

$5.50

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, homemade pesto sauce, basil, and balsamic drizzle. Garlic and olive oil base.

Slice Deluxe

$5.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, green pepper, onion, and mushroom, pizza sauce.

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$5.50

Mozzarella, breaded chicken, spinach, bacon and buffalo-ranch sauce drizzle. No pizza sauce.

Slice BBQ Meatlovers

$5.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and sweet BBQ sauce drizzle, no pizza sauce.

Slice BBQ Chicken

$5.50

Breaded chicken, and sweet BBQ sauce drizzle, no pizza sauce.

Slice Stuffed Meatlovers

$6.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and mozzarella cheese stuffed between 2 layers of crust! No pizza sauce.

Slice White Pizza

$5.50

Grandma Slice

Out of stock

Indy Cheesesteak

$5.50Out of stock

Sicilian cheese

$6.00

Sicilian pep

$6.00

Calzones

Amore Calzone

$10.99

Ham, Mozzarella, Ricotta

Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Mozzarella, Ricotta

Chicken Calzone

$10.99

Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella

Panzeroti Calzone

$10.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella

Pepperoni Calzone

$10.99

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta

Sausage Calzone

$10.99

Mild Rope Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, Mozzarella

Spinach Calzone

$10.99

Spinach, Mozzarella, Ricotta

Stromboli Calzone

$10.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Ham, Mozzarella

Pastas

All pastas will come with one order of (3) garlic knots!

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Penne pasta, ricotta, mozzarella, and marinara... Served with your choice of meat sauce or marinara sauce!

Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Six cheese ravioli served with your choice of marinara sauce, meat sauce, or alfredo sauce!

Chicken Parm Over Penne

$16.99

Penne pasta, layered with breaded chicken, and mozzarella... Served with your choice of meat sauce, marinara sauce or alfredo sauce!

Lasagna

$13.99

Layers of sausage, ground beef, pasta, and cheese... Served with your choice of meat sauce or marinara sauce!

Penne

$11.99

Penne pasta served with your choice of meat sauce, marinara sauce, or alfredo sauce!

Spaghetti

$11.99

Spaghetti served with your choice of marinara sauce, meat sauce, or alfredo sauce!

meatball lasagna

$9.99Out of stock

Subs

Hot Italian Sub

$11.99

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, Italian dressing

Chicken Parm

$10.99

Breaded chicken, mozzarella, marinara

Meatball Parm

$10.99

Meatballs, mozzarella, marinara

Sausage Parm

$10.99

Mild rope sausage, grilled peppers and onions, mozzarella, marinara

Eggplant Parm

$10.99

Breaded eggplant, mozzarella, marinara

Drinks

2 Liter

$4.99

Water Cup

$0.50

Kids Menu

Comes with the main entre, a plain breadstick, a chocolate chip cookie and a drink!

Kids Slice Cheese

$7.99

Kids slice of cheese pizza, comes with a regular breadstick, a chocolate chip cookie, and a drink of your choice.

Kids Slice Pepperoni

$7.99

Kids slice of pepperoni pizza, comes with a breadstick, a chocolate chip cookie, and a drink of your choice.

Kids Slice Sausage

$7.99

Kids slice of sausage pizza, comes with a breadstick, a chocolate chip cookie, and a drink of your choice.

Kids Slice Pepperoni and Sausage

$7.99

Kids slice of pepperoni and sausage pizza, comes with a breadstick, a chocolate chip cookie, and a drink of your choice.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Three crispy breaded chicken fingers served with a side of marinara sauce.

Kids Penne

$7.99

Kids portion of penne noodles, served with your choice of marinara sauce, meat sauce, or butter!

Kids Spaghetti

$7.99

Kids portion of spaghetti noodles, served with your choice of marinara sauce, meat sauce or butter!

Kids Ravioli

$7.99

Kids portion of six cheese ravioli with your choice of marinara sauce, meat sauce or butter!

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99

One delicious chocolate chip cookie!

6 Choclate Chip Cookies

$4.99

Six of our delicious chocolate chip cookies!

Black And White Cookie

$4.50

A tasty classic shipped in from NYC!

Cannoli

$4.99

Dough shell filled with homemade Italian cream cream & chocolate chips.

Tiramisu

$6.99

Lady fingers layered with mascarpone & espresso

Salad Trays

Antipasto Salad Tray

$50.00

CATERING

Caesar Salad Tray

$40.00

CATERING

Caprese Salad Tray

$50.00

CATERING

Greek Salad Tray

$40.00

CATERING

Tossed Salad Tray

$30.00

CATERING

Pasta Trays

Baked Ziti Tray

$60.00

Chicken Parm over Penne Tray

$70.00

Lasagna Tray

$70.00

Penne Tray

$50.00

Spaghetti Tray

$50.00

Penne Alfredo With Chicken Tray

$75.00

Ravioli Tray

$70.00

Veggie Lasagna Tray

$70.00

Meatball tray (30)

$40.00

Hot Italian Sausage (30)

$40.00

Sides

Full Tray Breadsticks (40)

$40.00

Full Tray Pep Sticks (40)

$40.00

Full Tray Garlic Knots (40)

$40.00

Half Tray Breadsticks (20)

$20.00

Half Tray Pep Sticks (20)

$20.00

Half Tray Garlic Knots (20)

$20.00

Tray Chicken Fingers

$40.00

Chicken Wings

$50.00

Desserts

Tiramisu tray

$60.00

Chocolate chip cookies (24 ct)

$20.00

Black and White cookies (12 ct)

$50.00

Cannolis (12 ct)

$40.00

cannolis (6)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
This New York Style pizzeria and Italian restaurant has the perfect blend of Hoosier hospitality and East Coast influence. Dedicated to consistency, unmatched customer service, and community involvement… while at Amore, you will FEEL THE LOVE!!!

Location

41 Boone Village Ctr, Zionsville, IN 46077

