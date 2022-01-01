- Home
Amore Pizzeria
435 Reviews
$$
1719 Drew Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
FRIED RAVIOLI
Ravioli with a blend of four cheeses, deep fried, served with homemade spicy mayo or your choice of dipping sauce. (6 pieces)
CHICKEN CROQUETTE
Famous Brazilian street food, made by our brazilian chef. Shredded chicken, cream cheese, covered in dough, breaded and fried, served with homemade spicy mayo. (4pcs)
CHICKEN WINGS
served with celery and carrots, and blue cheese or ranch for dipping.
GARLIC PARM ROLLS
homemade rolls with garlic butter and parmesan cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce (6pcs)
REGULAR FRIES
salt, black pepper
TRUFFLE FRIES
truffle oil, parmesan cheese,chives
MOZZARELLA STICKS
light breaded, served with marinara (6pcs)
JALAPEÑO POPPERS
filled with cheddar cheese, served with cream cheese (6pcs)
ONION RING
PIZZA
18" CHEESE
Classic Cheese Pizza. Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese.
18" SPECIAL-BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. By default comes in a sesame seed crust
18" MEATBALL AND RICOTTA (NEW)
Homemade meatballs, sautéed onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
18" MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, fresh basil, EVOO
18" MEATLOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.
18" SPECIAL TRUFFLE PIZZA
Fresh mushroom, truffle oil, mozzarella cheese, topped with truffle glaze.
18" PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA
Prisciutto, fresh arugula, tomato, shaved parmesan cheese, topped with balsamic glaze
18" FIVE CHEESE
Mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, provolone and parmesan cheese.
18" CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped with ranch drizzle.
18" MEAT DELUXE
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
18" CALABRESA (BRAZILIAN PIZZA)
Brazilian sausage, onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, oregano.
18" CHICKEN CATUPIRY (BRAZILIAN PIZZA)
Shredded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, catupiry cheese(brazilian soft cheese) , oregano.
18" PORTUGESA (BRAZILIAN PIZZA)
Ham, onions, boiled eggs, green olives, oregano, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
18" VEGGIE
Tomato sauce, fresh spinach, tomato, fresh mushrooms, peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese.
18" STREET CORN PIZZA (ELOTE)
Corn, chili lime pepper, cotija cheese(mexican cheese), spicy mayo.
18" GREEK PIZZA
Fresh spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese.
18" HAWAIIAN
Diced ham, fresh pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.
18" BBQ CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese, topped with Smoky BBQ sauce.
18" WHITE PIZZA WITH SPINACH
Mozzarella and parmesan cheese, fresh spinach, topped with ricotta cheese.
18" FISHERMAN'S
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, tuna, black olives, red onions, arugula
18" SALMON PIZZA
Homemade cream, mozzarella cheese, smoked salmon, red onions, arugula
18" HONEY GOAT CHEESE
Homemade cream, mozzarela cheese, goat cheese, honey, arugula, nuts, red onions
14" CHEESE
14" BUFFALO CHICKEN - AMORE'S SPECIAL
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. By default comes in a sesame seed crust
14" MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, fresh basil, EVOO
14" FIVE CHEESE
Mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, provolone and parmesan cheese (no sauce)
14" MEATLOVERS
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham , ground beef, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
14" MEAT DELUXE
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
14" MEATBALL & RICOTTA (NEW)
Homemade meatballs, sautéed onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
14" PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA
Prosciutto, fresh arugula, tomato, shaved parmesan cheese, topped with balsamic glaze
14" SPECIAL TRUFFLE PIZZA
Fresh mushroom, truffle oil, mozzarella cheese, topped with truffle glaze.
14" STREET CORN PIZZA (ELOTE)
Corn, chili lime pepper, cotija cheese(mexican cheese), spicy mayo.
14" CALABRESA (BRAZILIAN PIZZA)
Brazilian sausage, onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, oregano.
14" PORTUGESA (BRAZILIAN PIZZA)
Ham, onions, boiled eggs, green olives, oregano, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
14" CHICKEN CATUPIRY
Shredded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, catupiry cheese(brazilian soft cheese) , oregano.
14" BBQ CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese, topped with Smoky BBQ sauce.
14" GREEK PIZZA
Fresh spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese.
14" HAWAIIAN
Diced ham, fresh pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.
14" CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped with ranch drizzle.
14" VEGGIE
Tomato sauce, fresh spinach, tomato, fresh mushrooms, peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese.
14" WHITE PIZZA WITH SPINACH
Mozzarella and parmesan cheese, fresh spinach, topped with ricotta cheese.
14" FISHERMAN'S
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, tuna, black olives, red onions, arugula
14" SALMON PIZZA
Homemade cream, mozzarella cheese, smoked salmon, red onions, arugula
14" HONEY GOAT CHEESE
Homemade cream, mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, honey, arugula, nuts, red onions
PIZZA SLICES
CAULIFLOWER (GLUTEN FREE)
Cauliflower Crust 10"
Cauliflower Crust with mozzarella cheese
Margherita - Cauliflower 10"
Tomatoe sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil
Five Cheese - Cauliflower 10"
Five Cheese Cauliflower Mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, provolone and parmesan cheese.
Meat Deluxe - Cauliflower 10"
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Veggie Pizza - Cauliflower 10"
Tomato sauce, fresh spinach, tomato, fresh mushrooms, peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken - Cauliflower 10"
Crispy chicken marinated with buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with ranch drizzle.
Prosciutto & Arugula - Cauliflower 10"
Procuitto, Arugula Cauliflower
Greek Pizza - Cauliflower 10"
Fresh spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese
Truffle Pizza - Cauliflower 10"
Fresh mushroom, truffle oil, mozzarella cheese, topped with truffle glaze
Street Corn - Cauliflower 10"
Corn, chili lime pepper, cotija (mexican cheese), spicy mayo.
CALZONES & STROMBOLIS
MEAT DELUXE STROMBOLI
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushroom, mozzarella cheese.
STEAK CALZONE
steak, peppers, onions, american cheese
MEAT STROMBOLI
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, mozzarella.
CHICKEN FLORENTINE STROMBOLI
chicken, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella
VEGGIE DELUXE STROMBOLI
fresh mushroom, onion, peppers, black olives, mozarella cheese.
CHEESE CALZONE
mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese
MEAT DELUXE CALZONE
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese.
BUFFALO CHICKEN STROMBOLI
Crispy chicken with buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese.
PASTA
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
spaghetti, meatballs, homemade marinara sauce.
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
crispy chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
FETTUCINi ALFREDO
Homemade Alfredo sauce, chicken, parmesan cheese
RIGATONI ALLA VODKA
homemade vodka sauce, over rigatoni pasta.
CACIO E PEPE
CACIO E PP is a pasta recipe with Italian cheese and pepper. A pasta recipe of Roman origin is very popular in Italy.
BEEF LASAGNA
Lasagna, beef, tomato sauce, mozarella cheese
MARINARA
Our classic marinara sauce
BAKED ZITI
Pasta, marinara sauce, ricotta, 2 meatballs, topped with mozzarella cheese
SANDWICHES
PHYLISTEAK
8 oz of shredded 100% ribeye steak sauteed with fresh mushrooms, onions and sweet bell peppers topped with white american cheese Served with French Fries
GYROS
Gyros Sandwich with french fries Pita bread, Giros meat, onion, salad, fresh tomato, Greek dressing
MEATBALL PARM
meatball, marinara sauce, mozzarella
CHICKEN PARM
crispy chicken, parmesan, mozzarella, marinara
SALADS
GARDEN SALAD
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots
CAPRESE SALAD
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic, EVOO
BEET SALAD
mixed greens, roasted beets, walnuts, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
CAESAR SALAD
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese
GREEK SALAD
mixed leaf, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onions, bell peppers, feta cheese
SALMON SALAD
Mixed green, tomato, smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, onions, sour cream, toasted bread
OUR SPECIALS
SPECIAL FAMILY MENU
2 large cheese pizzas 1 garlic rolls (6 pcs) 2 liter soda (a choice)
THREE IN ONE WING PIZZA
One 18" Cheese Pizza 10 Chicken wings 2L soda
AMORE SPECIAL FOOTBALL
3 large Cheese pizza 18" 20 Chicken Wings 4 L soda
THREE IN ONE RAVIOLI SALAD
18" Cheese large pizza Fries Raviolis Any Salad of your choice
Chese Slice
FRENCH CROISSANTS SANDWICHES
4 CHEESE CROISSANT
Homemade Croissant Sandwich with Brie, Blue cheese, swiss cheese, parmesan cheese, spinach
BACON & SWISS CHEESE CROISSANT
Homemade Croissant Sandwich with spinach, tomato, swiss cheese, bacon
CAPRESE CROISSANT
Homemade Croissant Sandwich with Fresh tomato, Mozzarella, Pesto, Basil
HAM & SWISS CHEESE CROISSANT
Homemade Croissant Sandwich with swiss cheese, ham, spinach
PARISIAN CROISSANT
Homemade Croissant Sandwich with Ham, swiss cheese, creamy sauce
PROSCIUTTO CROISSANT
Homemade Croissant Sandwich with pesto, spinach, proscuitto, red onion
SALMON CROISSANT
Homemade Croissant Sandwich with Cream cheese, Red Onions, Salmon, Arugula
BANANA CHOCO FRENCH CROISSANT
Croissant, nutella or Hershey's, banana slices, icing sugar
DESSERTS
LIMONCELLO CAKE (NEW)
Lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with European white chocolate curls. A refreshingly light creamy dessert with the perfect combination of sweet and tart.
CHOCOLATE TEMPTATION (NEW)
Layer of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze.
3 CHOCOLATE MOUSSE (NEW)
White and dark chocolate mousse on a sponge base, coated with a chocolate hazelnut glaze and topped with white chocolate shavings.
CHOCOLATE OVERLOAD (NEW)
Chocolate lover's dream. Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse are topped with dark chocolate ganache and finished with a generous sprinkling of shaved chocolate.
HOMEMADE NY CHEESECAKE
Homemade Cheesecake, choose one of the toppings at special request: Homemade strawberry jam, or dulce de leche.
HOMEMADE KEY LIME PIE
Homemade Key Lime Pie, made with real Key Limes
HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE (BRIGADEIRO)
homemade by our brazilian chef. The brigadeiro is a traditional Brazilian dessert, It is made of condensed milk, cocoa powder, butter, and chocolate sprinkles covering the outside layer.
CANNOLI
3 mini cannolis
NUTELLA PIZZA
nutella, fresh fruits, graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream, powdered sugar.
TIRAMISU
Two layers of sponge cake, soaked in tiramisu flavored sauce, layered with cream and mascarpone cheese, then finished with a dusting cocoa.
BANANA CHOCO FRENCH CROISSANT
Croissant, nutella or Hershey's, banana slices, icing sugar
Chocolate Canoli
SODAS
BEERS
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
We are a family owned restaurant. After working many years in different restaurants in NYC, we are thrilled that finally we got the opportunity to have our own restaurant, in beautiful Clearwater, Florida. We love what we do, and we cannot wait to serve you delicious food, made with love.
1719 Drew Street, Clearwater, FL 33755