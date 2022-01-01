Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Salad

Amore Pizzeria

435 Reviews

$$

1719 Drew Street

Clearwater, FL 33755

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN WINGS
JALAPEÑO POPPERS
LIMONCELLO CAKE (NEW)

APPETIZERS

FRIED RAVIOLI

$7.00

Ravioli with a blend of four cheeses, deep fried, served with homemade spicy mayo or your choice of dipping sauce. (6 pieces)

CHICKEN CROQUETTE

$7.50

Famous Brazilian street food, made by our brazilian chef. Shredded chicken, cream cheese, covered in dough, breaded and fried, served with homemade spicy mayo. (4pcs)

CHICKEN WINGS

$4.25+

served with celery and carrots, and blue cheese or ranch for dipping.

GARLIC PARM ROLLS

$4.50

homemade rolls with garlic butter and parmesan cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce (6pcs)

REGULAR FRIES

$5.00

salt, black pepper

TRUFFLE FRIES

$6.95

truffle oil, parmesan cheese,chives

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.50

light breaded, served with marinara (6pcs)

JALAPEÑO POPPERS

$7.50

filled with cheddar cheese, served with cream cheese (6pcs)

ONION RING

$6.25

PIZZA

18" CHEESE

$15.95

Classic Cheese Pizza. Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese.

18" SPECIAL-BUFFALO CHICKEN

$20.95

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. By default comes in a sesame seed crust

18" MEATBALL AND RICOTTA (NEW)

$20.95

Homemade meatballs, sautéed onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

18" MARGHERITA

$18.95

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, fresh basil, EVOO

18" MEATLOVERS

$24.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.

18" SPECIAL TRUFFLE PIZZA

$19.95

Fresh mushroom, truffle oil, mozzarella cheese, topped with truffle glaze.

18" PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA

$22.95

Prisciutto, fresh arugula, tomato, shaved parmesan cheese, topped with balsamic glaze

18" FIVE CHEESE

$19.95

Mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, provolone and parmesan cheese.

18" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$20.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped with ranch drizzle.

18" MEAT DELUXE

$22.95

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

18" CALABRESA (BRAZILIAN PIZZA)

$20.95

Brazilian sausage, onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, oregano.

18" CHICKEN CATUPIRY (BRAZILIAN PIZZA)

$24.95

Shredded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, catupiry cheese(brazilian soft cheese) , oregano.

18" PORTUGESA (BRAZILIAN PIZZA)

$20.95

Ham, onions, boiled eggs, green olives, oregano, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

18" VEGGIE

$21.95

Tomato sauce, fresh spinach, tomato, fresh mushrooms, peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese.

18" STREET CORN PIZZA (ELOTE)

$19.95

Corn, chili lime pepper, cotija cheese(mexican cheese), spicy mayo.

18" GREEK PIZZA

$20.95

Fresh spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese.

18" HAWAIIAN

$18.95

Diced ham, fresh pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.

18" BBQ CHICKEN

$20.95

Grilled chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese, topped with Smoky BBQ sauce.

18" WHITE PIZZA WITH SPINACH

$20.95

Mozzarella and parmesan cheese, fresh spinach, topped with ricotta cheese.

18" FISHERMAN'S

$20.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, tuna, black olives, red onions, arugula

18" SALMON PIZZA

$21.95

Homemade cream, mozzarella cheese, smoked salmon, red onions, arugula

18" HONEY GOAT CHEESE

$20.15

Homemade cream, mozzarela cheese, goat cheese, honey, arugula, nuts, red onions

14" CHEESE

$12.95
14" BUFFALO CHICKEN - AMORE'S SPECIAL

$16.50

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with your choice of ranch or blue cheese. By default comes in a sesame seed crust

14" MARGHERITA

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, fresh basil, EVOO

14" FIVE CHEESE

$15.50

Mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, provolone and parmesan cheese (no sauce)

14" MEATLOVERS

$19.50

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham , ground beef, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

14" MEAT DELUXE

$17.95

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

14" MEATBALL & RICOTTA (NEW)

$17.95

Homemade meatballs, sautéed onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

14" PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA

$18.95

Prosciutto, fresh arugula, tomato, shaved parmesan cheese, topped with balsamic glaze

14" SPECIAL TRUFFLE PIZZA

$15.95

Fresh mushroom, truffle oil, mozzarella cheese, topped with truffle glaze.

14" STREET CORN PIZZA (ELOTE)

$16.95

Corn, chili lime pepper, cotija cheese(mexican cheese), spicy mayo.

14" CALABRESA (BRAZILIAN PIZZA)

$16.95

Brazilian sausage, onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, oregano.

14" PORTUGESA (BRAZILIAN PIZZA)

$16.95

Ham, onions, boiled eggs, green olives, oregano, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

14" CHICKEN CATUPIRY

$20.95

Shredded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, catupiry cheese(brazilian soft cheese) , oregano.

14" BBQ CHICKEN

$15.95

Grilled chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese, topped with Smoky BBQ sauce.

14" GREEK PIZZA

$16.95

Fresh spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese.

14" HAWAIIAN

$15.95

Diced ham, fresh pineapple, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.

14" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$17.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped with ranch drizzle.

14" VEGGIE

$17.95

Tomato sauce, fresh spinach, tomato, fresh mushrooms, peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese.

14" WHITE PIZZA WITH SPINACH

$15.95

Mozzarella and parmesan cheese, fresh spinach, topped with ricotta cheese.

14" FISHERMAN'S

$16.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, tuna, black olives, red onions, arugula

14" SALMON PIZZA

$17.00

Homemade cream, mozzarella cheese, smoked salmon, red onions, arugula

14" HONEY GOAT CHEESE

$16.15

Homemade cream, mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, honey, arugula, nuts, red onions

PIZZA SLICES

CHEESE PIZZA SLICE

$2.50

Our famous cheese slice pizza

MENU SLICE PIZZA

$5.99

2 Cheese slices pizza + 1 drink

CAULIFLOWER (GLUTEN FREE)

Cauliflower Crust 10"

$11.95

Cauliflower Crust with mozzarella cheese

Margherita - Cauliflower 10"

$12.95

Tomatoe sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil

Five Cheese - Cauliflower 10"

$13.95

Five Cheese Cauliflower Mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, provolone and parmesan cheese.

Meat Deluxe - Cauliflower 10"

$15.95

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Pizza - Cauliflower 10"

Veggie Pizza - Cauliflower 10"

$15.95

Tomato sauce, fresh spinach, tomato, fresh mushrooms, peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken - Cauliflower 10"

$13.95

Crispy chicken marinated with buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with ranch drizzle.

Prosciutto & Arugula - Cauliflower 10"

$13.95

Procuitto, Arugula Cauliflower

Greek Pizza - Cauliflower 10"

$13.95

Fresh spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese

Truffle Pizza - Cauliflower 10"

$13.95

Fresh mushroom, truffle oil, mozzarella cheese, topped with truffle glaze

Street Corn - Cauliflower 10"

$13.95

Corn, chili lime pepper, cotija (mexican cheese), spicy mayo.

CALZONES & STROMBOLIS

MEAT DELUXE STROMBOLI

$12.95

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushroom, mozzarella cheese.

STEAK CALZONE

$12.95

steak, peppers, onions, american cheese

MEAT STROMBOLI

$11.95

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, mozzarella.

CHICKEN FLORENTINE STROMBOLI

$9.95

chicken, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella

VEGGIE DELUXE STROMBOLI

$9.95

fresh mushroom, onion, peppers, black olives, mozarella cheese.

CHEESE CALZONE

$8.95

mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese

MEAT DELUXE CALZONE

$12.95

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN STROMBOLI

$10.95

Crispy chicken with buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese.

PASTA

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$12.95

spaghetti, meatballs, homemade marinara sauce.

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$12.95

crispy chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

FETTUCINi ALFREDO

$12.95

Homemade Alfredo sauce, chicken, parmesan cheese

RIGATONI ALLA VODKA

$12.95

homemade vodka sauce, over rigatoni pasta.

CACIO E PEPE

$12.95

CACIO E PP is a pasta recipe with Italian cheese and pepper. A pasta recipe of Roman origin is very popular in Italy.

BEEF LASAGNA

$12.50

Lasagna, beef, tomato sauce, mozarella cheese

MARINARA

$11.00

Our classic marinara sauce

BAKED ZITI

$12.49

Pasta, marinara sauce, ricotta, 2 meatballs, topped with mozzarella cheese

SANDWICHES

PHYLISTEAK

$12.00

8 oz of shredded 100% ribeye steak sauteed with fresh mushrooms, onions and sweet bell peppers topped with white american cheese Served with French Fries

GYROS

$12.00

Gyros Sandwich with french fries Pita bread, Giros meat, onion, salad, fresh tomato, Greek dressing

MEATBALL PARM

$7.95

meatball, marinara sauce, mozzarella

CHICKEN PARM

$7.95

crispy chicken, parmesan, mozzarella, marinara

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$7.95

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots

CAPRESE SALAD

$8.95

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic, EVOO

BEET SALAD

$8.95

mixed greens, roasted beets, walnuts, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$8.95

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese

GREEK SALAD

$8.95

mixed leaf, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onions, bell peppers, feta cheese

SALMON SALAD

$12.95Out of stock

Mixed green, tomato, smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, onions, sour cream, toasted bread

OUR SPECIALS

SPECIAL FAMILY MENU

$32.99

2 large cheese pizzas 1 garlic rolls (6 pcs) 2 liter soda (a choice)

THREE IN ONE WING PIZZA

$25.99

One 18" Cheese Pizza 10 Chicken wings 2L soda

AMORE SPECIAL FOOTBALL

$59.00

3 large Cheese pizza 18" 20 Chicken Wings 4 L soda

THREE IN ONE RAVIOLI SALAD

$25.99

18" Cheese large pizza Fries Raviolis Any Salad of your choice

Chese Slice

$2.50

FRENCH CROISSANTS SANDWICHES

4 CHEESE CROISSANT

$8.95

Homemade Croissant Sandwich with Brie, Blue cheese, swiss cheese, parmesan cheese, spinach

BACON & SWISS CHEESE CROISSANT

$7.95

Homemade Croissant Sandwich with spinach, tomato, swiss cheese, bacon

CAPRESE CROISSANT

$7.95

Homemade Croissant Sandwich with Fresh tomato, Mozzarella, Pesto, Basil

HAM & SWISS CHEESE CROISSANT

$7.95

Homemade Croissant Sandwich with swiss cheese, ham, spinach

PARISIAN CROISSANT

$8.95

Homemade Croissant Sandwich with Ham, swiss cheese, creamy sauce

PROSCIUTTO CROISSANT

$8.95

Homemade Croissant Sandwich with pesto, spinach, proscuitto, red onion

SALMON CROISSANT

$8.95

Homemade Croissant Sandwich with Cream cheese, Red Onions, Salmon, Arugula

BANANA CHOCO FRENCH CROISSANT

$8.25

Croissant, nutella or Hershey's, banana slices, icing sugar

DESSERTS

LIMONCELLO CAKE (NEW)

$5.50

Lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with European white chocolate curls. A refreshingly light creamy dessert with the perfect combination of sweet and tart.

CHOCOLATE TEMPTATION (NEW)

$5.95

Layer of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze.

3 CHOCOLATE MOUSSE (NEW)

$5.50

White and dark chocolate mousse on a sponge base, coated with a chocolate hazelnut glaze and topped with white chocolate shavings.

CHOCOLATE OVERLOAD (NEW)

$5.50

Chocolate lover's dream. Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse are topped with dark chocolate ganache and finished with a generous sprinkling of shaved chocolate.

HOMEMADE NY CHEESECAKE

$4.95

Homemade Cheesecake, choose one of the toppings at special request: Homemade strawberry jam, or dulce de leche.

HOMEMADE KEY LIME PIE

$4.95

Homemade Key Lime Pie, made with real Key Limes

HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE (BRIGADEIRO)

$1.95

homemade by our brazilian chef. The brigadeiro is a traditional Brazilian dessert, It is made of condensed milk, cocoa powder, butter, and chocolate sprinkles covering the outside layer.

CANNOLI

$4.50

3 mini cannolis

NUTELLA PIZZA

$12.00

nutella, fresh fruits, graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream, powdered sugar.

TIRAMISU

$4.60

Two layers of sponge cake, soaked in tiramisu flavored sauce, layered with cream and mascarpone cheese, then finished with a dusting cocoa.

BANANA CHOCO FRENCH CROISSANT

$8.25

Croissant, nutella or Hershey's, banana slices, icing sugar

Chocolate Canoli

$3.69

SODAS

2L COKE

$3.70
2L DIET COKE

$3.70
2L SPRITE

$3.70
CANADA DRY Ginger Ale

$1.50
COKE

$1.50
DIET COKE

$1.50
DR PEPPER

$1.50

DR PEPPER

GUARANA (Brasilian soda)

$1.65
ORANGE JUICE 8 oz

$2.50

FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE.

ROOT BEER

$1.50
SPRITE

$1.50
SUNKIST ORANGE

$1.50

WATER

WATER BOTTLE

$1.50
SPARKLING WATER

$1.50

SPARKLING WATER

BEERS

Michelob Ultra Light Superior

$3.20
BUD LIGHT

$3.20
MILLER LITE

$3.20
COORS LIGHT

$3.20
BRAHMA CHOPP

$4.00

BRAHMA 12oz

BRAHMA MALZBIER

$4.00

BRAHAMA MALZBIER For Ladies ... 12 oz

WINE

MOSCATO CAL

$5.00

Moscato

CHARDONNAY CAL

$5.00
PINOT GRIGIO ITALY

$5.00
SAUVIGNON CAL

$5.00
CABERNET SAUVIGNON CAL

$5.00
MERLOT CAL

$5.00
MIMOSA

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family owned restaurant. After working many years in different restaurants in NYC, we are thrilled that finally we got the opportunity to have our own restaurant, in beautiful Clearwater, Florida. We love what we do, and we cannot wait to serve you delicious food, made with love.

Website

Location

1719 Drew Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Directions

