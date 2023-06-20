Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango

Small Deep Dish

$16.95

**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME** Also considered a Chicago style classic the deep dish pizza is what put Chicago pizza on the map and is AKA as “pan” pizza. Our deep dish pizza is a thick buttery crust with a layer of cheese topped with crushed tomato sauce on top. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!