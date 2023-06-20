Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Popular Items
Large Thin Crust
Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Chicken Wings
Seasoned and fried to crispy perfection tossed in your sauce of choice with ranch or bleu cheese.
RIBS SPECIAL
RIBS SPECIAL
Ribs (MON-THUR)
PIZZA
Personal Pizzas
Small 10" Pizzas
Small Thin Crust
Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Small Deep Dish
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME** Also considered a Chicago style classic the deep dish pizza is what put Chicago pizza on the map and is AKA as “pan” pizza. Our deep dish pizza is a thick buttery crust with a layer of cheese topped with crushed tomato sauce on top. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Small Stuffed Pizza
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME** Our "Stuffed" Pizza features two thin layers of dough with gooey mozzarella baked inside topped with a crushed tomato sauce. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Gluten Free Pizza
Serves 1-2 **DISCLAIMER** Our Gluten Free Pizza Crust is DAIRY free and made in an Independent GLUTEN FREE facility. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Ground Beef topped with fresh tomatoes.
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Fresh Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Garlic and Red Onions.
Small Margherita
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil topped with mozzarella.
Small White Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, spinach, fresh garlic, and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella.
Small Taco Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Black olives, Jalapeños, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
Medium 12" Pizzas
Medium Thin Crust
Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Medium Double Dough
A little thicker than thin crust and closest to a "hand-tossed" style pizza, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Medium Deep Dish
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME** Also considered a Chicago style classic the deep dish pizza is what put Chicago pizza on the map and is AKA as “pan” pizza. Our deep dish pizza is a thick buttery crust with a layer of cheese topped with crushed tomato sauce on top. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Medium Stuffed Pizza
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME** Our "Stuffed" Pizza features two thin layers of dough with gooey mozzarella baked inside topped with a crushed tomato sauce. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Medium Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Ground Beef topped with fresh tomatoes.
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Fresh Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Garlic and Red Onions.
Medium Margherita
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil topped with mozzarella.
Medium White Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, spinach, fresh garlic, and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella.
Medium Taco Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Black olives, Jalapeños, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
12" Califlower Gluten Free Pizza Crust
Large 14" Pizzas
Large Thin Crust
Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Large Deep Dish
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME** Also considered a Chicago style classic the deep dish pizza is what put Chicago pizza on the map and is AKA as “pan” pizza. Our deep dish pizza is a thick buttery crust with a layer of cheese topped with crushed tomato sauce on top. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Large Stuffed Pizza
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME** Our "Stuffed" Pizza features two thin layers of dough with gooey mozzarella baked inside topped with a crushed tomato sauce. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Ground Beef topped with fresh tomatoes.
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Fresh Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Garlic and Red Onions.
Large Margherita
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil topped with mozzarella.
Large White Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, spinach, fresh garlic, and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella.
Large Taco Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Black olives, Jalapeños, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
X-Large 16" Pizzas
XL Thin Crust
Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Ground Beef topped with fresh tomatoes.
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Fresh Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Garlic and Red Onions.
XL Margherita
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil topped with mozzarella.
XL White Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, spinach, fresh garlic, and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella.
XL Taco Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Black olives, Jalapeños, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
FOOD
Appetizers
Sampler Platter
Fried mozzarella, breaded mushrooms, breaded zucchini, fried raviolis, and onion rings. Served with both marinara and ranch. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
Shrimp Scampi Appetizer (6)
4 Jumbo Shrimp sautéed in white wine, garlic, and lemon served with garlic bread.
Buffalo Shrimp (6)
4 Jumbo Shrimp w/ a tempura-like batter tossed in our house buffalo sauce served with ranch.
Sweet Chilli Shrimp (6)
4 Jumbo Shrimp w/ a tempura-like batter tossed in sweet- chili sauce served with corn off the cobb.
Calamari
9 oz. of juicy, crispy squid w/ our homemade breading served with marinara and sweet chili sauce.
Homemade Fried Mozzarella
Hand breaded fresh mozzarella fried to gooey perfection served with marinara and topped with fresh basil and parmesan, a house favorite!
Fried Ravioli
8 breaded ricotta cheese ravioli fried and served with marinara.
Grilled Sausage & Peppers
Grilled Sausage, green and red bell peppers and onions sautéed in gravy and garlic.
Breaded Mushrooms
9 oz. of hand breaded whole mushrooms deep fried and served with ranch dressing.
Fried Zucchini
9 oz. hand breaded zucchini sticks deep fried and served with marinara.
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Breaded crispy chicken tenders. Choice of Plain, Mild, Hot or BBQ. Served with either Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Chicken Wings
Seasoned and fried to crispy perfection tossed in your sauce of choice with ranch or bleu cheese.
Garlic Bread
Fresh Italian garlic bread served with marinara.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Gooey Mozzarella cheese baked onto fresh Italian garlic bread served with marinara.
Onion Rings
Crispy delicious battered sweet onions deep fried to perfection.
French Fries
Home-cut potatoes, deep fried and salted.
Cheddar Cheese Fries
Fresh melted cheddar cheese on top of crinkle cut fries.
Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Fries
Fresh melted cheddar cheese and crispy bacon bits on top of crinkle cut fries.
Bruschetta
Fresh roma tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil served on crisp toast, includes 6 pieces.
GIANT MEATBALL
Salads & Soups
House Salad
Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) with tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini and croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) w/ parmesan and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
Antipasta Salad
Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) with red onions, black olives, diced mozzarella, pepperoncini, tomatoes, peppers, artichoke hearts, salami and pepperoni served with our house dressing.
Caprese Salad
Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella with tomatoes, cucumbers and roasted red peppers in a balsamic vinaigrette topped with fresh basil.
Mediterranean Salad
Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) with tomato slices, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, roasted red peppers, and pepperoncini topped with parmesan and served with our house dressing.
Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad
Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and crispy chicken drizzled with BBQ sauce and served with ranch dressing.
Homemade Minestrone Soup
Soup made with noodles, potatoes, kidney beans, carrots, cauliflower, zucchini, celery & onions in chicken broth.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Delicious homemade chicken noodle soup with celery, carrots, noodles, potatoes, and shredded chicken.
Pasta e Fagioli
Homemade Pasta Fagioli, a hearty white bean based soup with plum tomatoes, pancetta, vegetables and noodles.
Classic Sandwiches
Italian Beef
Seasoned Italian Roast Beef with a side of aujus.
Beef & Sausage Combo
Italian Beef AND Sausage with a side of aujus.
Italian Sausage
Homemade Italian Sausage with a side of aujus.
Meatball Sandwich
3 Italian meatballs served on Italian bread with marinara.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Breaded and fried chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara.
BBQ Grilled Chicken/FF
Grilled chicken breast with BBQ Sauce served on Italian bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions on the side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwhich/FF
Grilled chicken breast on Italian bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions on side.
Italian Sub/FF
Cheeseburger/FF
Pastrami Sandwich/FF
Corned Beef Sandwich/FF
Reuben Sandwich/FF
Chicago Classics
Vienna Hot Dog with Fries (Chicago Style)
(1) Vienna hot dog served Chicago style with tomatoes, onions, relish, mustard, celery salt and sport peppers on a poppyseed bun served with french fries.
Grilled Polish Sausage
Grilled polish sausage served with yellow mustard and grilled onions.
Pepper & Egg
Fluffy scrambled eggs mixed with bell peppers served on an Italian roll.
Mini Combos/FF
Pasta Dinners
Spaghetti
Traditional spaghetti noodles served with our delicious homemade marinara served with bread upon request.
Angel Hair
Thin hair-like noodles served with our delicious homemade marinara served with bread upon request.
Homemade Rigatoni
Thick short tube noodles served with our delicious homemade marinara served with bread upon request.
Penne
Penne pasta served with our delicious homemade marinara served with bread upon request.
Baked Penne
Penne smothered with a ricotta-mozzarella blend of cheese layered with marinara and topped with mozzarella baked in the oven, cheesy goodness! Served with bread upon request.
Gnocchi
Gnocchi are thick , small soft dough dumplings served with our homemade marinara and served with bread upon request.
Cheese Ravioli (6)
6 Ricotta stuffed cheese ravioli served with marinara and served with bread upon request.
Pomodora
Fresh roma tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and basil with your choice of angel hair or rigatoni served with bread upon request.
Rigatoni Amore
Rigatoni noodles topped with marinara sautéed with green peppers, onions, and garlic served with your choice of Italian sausage or grilled chicken. Served with bread upon request.
Lobster Ravioli
5 Lobster stuffed creamy ravioli served with your choice of Alfredo or vodka sauce to compliment the richness. Served with bread upon request.
Stuffed Shells (4)
4 Giant pasta shells stuffed with ricotta cheese layered with marinara and topped with mozzarella cheese baked in the oven. Served with bread upon request.
Homemade Lasagna
A house specialty, a 6 inch towering piece of lasagna with multiple layers of gooey cheese, meatballs and marinara served with 1 meatball.
Fettucine Alfredo
Thick egg noodles served with a rich creamy homemade Alfredo sauce, served with bread upon request.
Healthy Choices
Whole Wheat Penne
Whole wheat penne noodles served with marinara and served with bread upon request. **PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES COOK TIME**
Gluten Free Penne
Gluten free penne noodles served with marinara. **PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES COOK TIME***
Vegan Veggie Ravioli
Gluten Free Kale & Mozzarella Ravioli
House Dinners
Shrimp Scampi
(8) Shrimp sautéed in white wine and lemon served over a bed of your choice of angel hair or spaghetti. Served with bread and butter upon request.
Shrimp Diablo (Spicy)
(8) Shrimp Sautéed in spicy crushed tomato sauce with a little kick and just enough spice served over your choice over angel hair or spaghetti. Served with bread and butter upon request.
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Hand Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast Cutlet dipped in our homemade marinara sauce and then topped off with mozzarella cheese and baked in the oven, served with your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or penne pasta on the side serve with marinara. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Layers of hand breaded eggplant fried and baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese, served with your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or penne.
Chicken Francese
Boneless chicken breast, dipped in egg and flour, sautéed with lemon and white wine sauce, very savory and rich one of our house favorites! Served with your choice of spaghetti, angel hair, or penne with marinara or same sauce as the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Chicken Marsala
Boneless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce, both sweet and savory to hit all your taste buds! Served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or penne with marinara or same sauce as the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Chicken Piccata
Boneless chicken breast, sautéed with parsley, capers and white wine and lemon sauce, very light yet still savory and delicious, an Italian classic! Served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or Penne with marinara or the same sauce the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Chicken Angelo
Sautéed boneless chicken breast, with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, white wine sauce and a touch of lemon, served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or penne with marinara or the same sauce the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Chicken Caccitore
Boneless chicken breast, sautéed in olive oil and topped with green and red peppers, onions, mushrooms and garlic in light tomato sauce served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or penne with marinara. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Chicken Amore
Boneless chicken breast with fresh green and red bell peppers, and pepperoncini sautéed in olive oil garnished with cottage potatoes, a house favorite! Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Sausage, Pepper & Potato Platter
Grilled sausage, fresh green and red bell peppers, onions, and potatoes sautéed with garlic and our secret gravy served on a platter, a house specialty! Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Desserts
Cheesecake
Choice of traditional cheesecake, chocolate chip, or raspberry cheesecake.
Tiramisu
A delicious coffee-flavored Italian dessert layered with whipped cream and Kahlua soaked Lady fingers.
Carrot Cake
Mini Cannoli (4)
(4) Traditional Italian hard shell pastry dessert stuffed with our homemade cannoli cream filling with chocolate chips.
Homemade
Fried Dough
Ice Cream
Floats
Your choice of rootbeer, creamsicle or green river float.
Mini Cannolis (Catering)
Whole Desserts
Sides
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
House Dressing (Italian)
Creamy Garlic
Caesar Dressing
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sweet Peppers
Hot Peppers
Pepperoncini
Sport Peppers
Jalapeños
Hot Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Anchovies
Grilled Chicken Breast
Homemade Sausage (1)
Meatballs (3)
Shrimp (4)
Marinara
Meat Sauce
Alfredo Sauce
Vodka Sauce
French Fries
Cheddar Cheese Fries
Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Fries
Cornbread
Baked Beans
Coleslaw
Sauteed Spinach
Sautéed Mushrooms
Side Of Pickles
Side Of Cucumbers
Side Of Russian Dressing
Deep Dish Sauce
Thin Crust Sauce
MAYO
SIDE OF RAW ONIONS
SIDE OF RED WINE VINEGAR
SIDE OF SLICED TOMATOS
side of grilled onions
CHOPPED PEPCHINI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
