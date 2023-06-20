Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango

1,001 Reviews

$$

3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Popular Items

Large Thin Crust
$17.45

Large Thin Crust

$17.45

Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.95+

Seasoned and fried to crispy perfection tossed in your sauce of choice with ranch or bleu cheese.

RIBS SPECIAL

$15.95

RIBS SPECIAL

Ribs (MON-THUR)

RIBS SPECIAL

$15.95

PIZZA

Personal Pizzas

Serves 1 person
Personal Deep Dish
$8.95

Personal Deep Dish

$8.95

*PLEASE ALLOW 25 min COOK TIME* Includes 1 FREE topping of your choice and up to 2 additional toppings MAX.

Personal Stuffed Pizza
$8.95

Personal Stuffed Pizza

$8.95

*PLEASE ALLOW 25 min COOK TIME* Includes 1 FREE topping of your choice and up to 2 additional toppings MAX.

Small 10" Pizzas

Serves 1-2 people
Small Thin Crust
$10.95

Small Thin Crust

$10.95

Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!

Small Deep Dish
$16.95

Small Deep Dish

$16.95

**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME** Also considered a Chicago style classic the deep dish pizza is what put Chicago pizza on the map and is AKA as “pan” pizza. Our deep dish pizza is a thick buttery crust with a layer of cheese topped with crushed tomato sauce on top. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!

Small Stuffed Pizza
$16.95

Small Stuffed Pizza

$16.95

**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME** Our "Stuffed" Pizza features two thin layers of dough with gooey mozzarella baked inside topped with a crushed tomato sauce. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!

Gluten Free Pizza
$11.95

$11.95

Serves 1-2 **DISCLAIMER** Our Gluten Free Pizza Crust is DAIRY free and made in an Independent GLUTEN FREE facility. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!

Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$16.95

Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Ground Beef topped with fresh tomatoes.

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
$16.95

$16.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Fresh Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Garlic and Red Onions.

Small Margherita
$16.95

Small Margherita

$16.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil topped with mozzarella.

Small White Pizza
$16.95

Small White Pizza

$16.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, spinach, fresh garlic, and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella.

Small Taco Pizza
$16.95

Small Taco Pizza

$16.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Black olives, Jalapeños, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.

Medium 12" Pizzas

Serves 2-3 people
Medium Thin Crust
$14.95

Medium Thin Crust

$14.95

Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!

Medium Double Dough
$17.50

Medium Double Dough

$17.50

A little thicker than thin crust and closest to a "hand-tossed" style pizza, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!

Medium Deep Dish
$20.50

Medium Deep Dish

$20.50

**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME** Also considered a Chicago style classic the deep dish pizza is what put Chicago pizza on the map and is AKA as “pan” pizza. Our deep dish pizza is a thick buttery crust with a layer of cheese topped with crushed tomato sauce on top. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!

Medium Stuffed Pizza
$20.50

Medium Stuffed Pizza

$20.50

**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME** Our "Stuffed" Pizza features two thin layers of dough with gooey mozzarella baked inside topped with a crushed tomato sauce. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$19.95

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Ground Beef topped with fresh tomatoes.

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
$19.95

$19.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Fresh Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Garlic and Red Onions.

Medium Margherita
$19.95

Medium Margherita

$19.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil topped with mozzarella.

Medium White Pizza
$19.95

Medium White Pizza

$19.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, spinach, fresh garlic, and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella.

Medium Taco Pizza
$19.95

Medium Taco Pizza

$19.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Black olives, Jalapeños, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.

12" Califlower Gluten Free Pizza Crust
$14.95

$14.95

Large 14" Pizzas

Serves 3-4 people
Large Thin Crust
$17.45

Large Thin Crust

$17.45

Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!

Large Deep Dish
$22.95

Large Deep Dish

$22.95

**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME** Also considered a Chicago style classic the deep dish pizza is what put Chicago pizza on the map and is AKA as “pan” pizza. Our deep dish pizza is a thick buttery crust with a layer of cheese topped with crushed tomato sauce on top. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!

Large Stuffed Pizza
$22.95

Large Stuffed Pizza

$22.95

**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME** Our "Stuffed" Pizza features two thin layers of dough with gooey mozzarella baked inside topped with a crushed tomato sauce. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!

Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$22.95

Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$22.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Ground Beef topped with fresh tomatoes.

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
$22.95

$22.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Fresh Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Garlic and Red Onions.

Large Margherita
$22.95

Large Margherita

$22.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil topped with mozzarella.

Large White Pizza
$22.95

Large White Pizza

$22.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, spinach, fresh garlic, and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella.

Large Taco Pizza
$22.95

Large Taco Pizza

$22.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Black olives, Jalapeños, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.

X-Large 16" Pizzas

Serves 4-5 people
XL Thin Crust

XL Thin Crust

$19.95

Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!

XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
$25.95

XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$25.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Ground Beef topped with fresh tomatoes.

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
$25.95

$25.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Fresh Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Garlic and Red Onions.

XL Margherita

XL Margherita

$25.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil topped with mozzarella.

XL White Pizza
$25.95

XL White Pizza

$25.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, spinach, fresh garlic, and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella.

XL Taco Pizza

XL Taco Pizza

$25.95

*THIN CRUST ONLY* Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Black olives, Jalapeños, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.

FOOD

Appetizers

Sampler Platter
$16.95

Sampler Platter

$16.95

Fried mozzarella, breaded mushrooms, breaded zucchini, fried raviolis, and onion rings. Served with both marinara and ranch. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!

Shrimp Scampi Appetizer (6)
$14.45

Shrimp Scampi Appetizer (6)

$14.45

4 Jumbo Shrimp sautéed in white wine, garlic, and lemon served with garlic bread.

Buffalo Shrimp (6)
$14.45

Buffalo Shrimp (6)

$14.45

4 Jumbo Shrimp w/ a tempura-like batter tossed in our house buffalo sauce served with ranch.

Sweet Chilli Shrimp (6)
$14.45

Sweet Chilli Shrimp (6)

$14.45

4 Jumbo Shrimp w/ a tempura-like batter tossed in sweet- chili sauce served with corn off the cobb.

Calamari

Calamari

$15.95

9 oz. of juicy, crispy squid w/ our homemade breading served with marinara and sweet chili sauce.

Homemade Fried Mozzarella
$9.45+

Homemade Fried Mozzarella

$9.45+

Hand breaded fresh mozzarella fried to gooey perfection served with marinara and topped with fresh basil and parmesan, a house favorite!

Fried Ravioli
$9.45

Fried Ravioli

$9.45

8 breaded ricotta cheese ravioli fried and served with marinara.

Grilled Sausage & Peppers
$9.45

Grilled Sausage & Peppers

$9.45

Grilled Sausage, green and red bell peppers and onions sautéed in gravy and garlic.

Breaded Mushrooms
$8.45

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.45

9 oz. of hand breaded whole mushrooms deep fried and served with ranch dressing.

Fried Zucchini
$7.95

Fried Zucchini

$7.95

9 oz. hand breaded zucchini sticks deep fried and served with marinara.

Chicken Fingers & Fries
$9.95

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.95

Breaded crispy chicken tenders. Choice of Plain, Mild, Hot or BBQ. Served with either Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.95+

Seasoned and fried to crispy perfection tossed in your sauce of choice with ranch or bleu cheese.

Garlic Bread
$3.95

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Fresh Italian garlic bread served with marinara.

Cheesy Garlic Bread
$4.95

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.95

Gooey Mozzarella cheese baked onto fresh Italian garlic bread served with marinara.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.45

Crispy delicious battered sweet onions deep fried to perfection.

French Fries
$3.45

French Fries

$3.45

Home-cut potatoes, deep fried and salted.

Cheddar Cheese Fries
$5.95

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$5.95

Fresh melted cheddar cheese on top of crinkle cut fries.

Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Fries
$6.95

Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Fries

$6.95

Fresh melted cheddar cheese and crispy bacon bits on top of crinkle cut fries.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.95

Fresh roma tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil served on crisp toast, includes 6 pieces.

GIANT MEATBALL

$10.95Out of stock

Salads & Soups

House Salad

House Salad

$8.95+

Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) with tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini and croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.45+

Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) w/ parmesan and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Antipasta Salad

Antipasta Salad

$10.45+

Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) with red onions, black olives, diced mozzarella, pepperoncini, tomatoes, peppers, artichoke hearts, salami and pepperoni served with our house dressing.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.95

Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella with tomatoes, cucumbers and roasted red peppers in a balsamic vinaigrette topped with fresh basil.

Mediterranean Salad
$9.95+

Mediterranean Salad

$9.95+

Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) with tomato slices, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, roasted red peppers, and pepperoncini topped with parmesan and served with our house dressing.

Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad
$9.95+

Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad

$9.95+

Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and crispy chicken drizzled with BBQ sauce and served with ranch dressing.

Homemade Minestrone Soup
$6.95+

Homemade Minestrone Soup

$6.95+

Soup made with noodles, potatoes, kidney beans, carrots, cauliflower, zucchini, celery & onions in chicken broth.

Chicken Noodle Soup
$6.95+

$6.95+

Delicious homemade chicken noodle soup with celery, carrots, noodles, potatoes, and shredded chicken.

Pasta e Fagioli
$6.95+

$6.95+

Homemade Pasta Fagioli, a hearty white bean based soup with plum tomatoes, pancetta, vegetables and noodles.

Classic Sandwiches

Italian Beef
$8.95

Italian Beef

$8.95

Seasoned Italian Roast Beef with a side of aujus.

Beef & Sausage Combo
$9.95

$9.95

Italian Beef AND Sausage with a side of aujus.

Italian Sausage
$7.95

Italian Sausage

$7.95

Homemade Italian Sausage with a side of aujus.

Meatball Sandwich
$9.45

Meatball Sandwich

$9.45

3 Italian meatballs served on Italian bread with marinara.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
$9.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.95

Breaded and fried chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara.

BBQ Grilled Chicken/FF
$9.45

$9.45

Grilled chicken breast with BBQ Sauce served on Italian bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions on the side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich/FF
$9.45

$9.45

Grilled chicken breast on Italian bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions on side.

Italian Sub/FF
$9.45

Italian Sub/FF

$9.45

Cheeseburger/FF
$13.95

$13.95
Pastrami Sandwich/FF
$14.95

Pastrami Sandwich/FF

$14.95

Corned Beef Sandwich/FF
$14.95

$14.95

Reuben Sandwich/FF
$15.95

$15.95

Chicago Classics

Vienna Hot Dog with Fries (Chicago Style)
$5.95+

Vienna Hot Dog with Fries (Chicago Style)

$5.95+

(1) Vienna hot dog served Chicago style with tomatoes, onions, relish, mustard, celery salt and sport peppers on a poppyseed bun served with french fries.

Grilled Polish Sausage
$7.45

Grilled Polish Sausage

$7.45

Grilled polish sausage served with yellow mustard and grilled onions.

Pepper & Egg
$7.95

$7.95

Fluffy scrambled eggs mixed with bell peppers served on an Italian roll.

Mini Combos/FF
$10.95

$10.95

Pasta Dinners

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.95

Traditional spaghetti noodles served with our delicious homemade marinara served with bread upon request.

Angel Hair

Angel Hair

$12.95

Thin hair-like noodles served with our delicious homemade marinara served with bread upon request.

Homemade Rigatoni
$13.95

Homemade Rigatoni

$13.95

Thick short tube noodles served with our delicious homemade marinara served with bread upon request.

Penne

Penne

$12.95

Penne pasta served with our delicious homemade marinara served with bread upon request.

Baked Penne

Baked Penne

$15.95

Penne smothered with a ricotta-mozzarella blend of cheese layered with marinara and topped with mozzarella baked in the oven, cheesy goodness! Served with bread upon request.

Gnocchi

$16.45

Gnocchi are thick , small soft dough dumplings served with our homemade marinara and served with bread upon request.

Cheese Ravioli (6)
$14.95

Cheese Ravioli (6)

$14.95

6 Ricotta stuffed cheese ravioli served with marinara and served with bread upon request.

Pomodora

Pomodora

$15.95

Fresh roma tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and basil with your choice of angel hair or rigatoni served with bread upon request.

Rigatoni Amore
$18.95

Rigatoni Amore

$18.95

Rigatoni noodles topped with marinara sautéed with green peppers, onions, and garlic served with your choice of Italian sausage or grilled chicken. Served with bread upon request.

Lobster Ravioli
$21.95

Lobster Ravioli

$21.95

5 Lobster stuffed creamy ravioli served with your choice of Alfredo or vodka sauce to compliment the richness. Served with bread upon request.

Stuffed Shells (4)
$16.95

Stuffed Shells (4)

$16.95

4 Giant pasta shells stuffed with ricotta cheese layered with marinara and topped with mozzarella cheese baked in the oven. Served with bread upon request.

Homemade Lasagna
$18.45

Homemade Lasagna

$18.45

A house specialty, a 6 inch towering piece of lasagna with multiple layers of gooey cheese, meatballs and marinara served with 1 meatball.

Fettucine Alfredo
$19.45

Fettucine Alfredo

$19.45

Thick egg noodles served with a rich creamy homemade Alfredo sauce, served with bread upon request.

BREAD

BREAD

Healthy Choices

Whole Wheat Penne
$13.95

$13.95

Whole wheat penne noodles served with marinara and served with bread upon request. **PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES COOK TIME**

Gluten Free Penne
$13.95

$13.95

Gluten free penne noodles served with marinara. **PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES COOK TIME***

Vegan Veggie Ravioli
$15.95

$15.95

Gluten Free Kale & Mozzarella Ravioli
$15.95

$15.95

House Dinners

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$22.95

(8) Shrimp sautéed in white wine and lemon served over a bed of your choice of angel hair or spaghetti. Served with bread and butter upon request.

Shrimp Diablo (Spicy)
$22.95

Shrimp Diablo (Spicy)

$22.95

(8) Shrimp Sautéed in spicy crushed tomato sauce with a little kick and just enough spice served over your choice over angel hair or spaghetti. Served with bread and butter upon request.

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
$19.95

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$19.95

Hand Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast Cutlet dipped in our homemade marinara sauce and then topped off with mozzarella cheese and baked in the oven, served with your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or penne pasta on the side serve with marinara. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.

Eggplant Parmigiana
$18.95

$18.95

Layers of hand breaded eggplant fried and baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese, served with your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or penne.

Chicken Francese
$21.95

$21.95

Boneless chicken breast, dipped in egg and flour, sautéed with lemon and white wine sauce, very savory and rich one of our house favorites! Served with your choice of spaghetti, angel hair, or penne with marinara or same sauce as the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.

Chicken Marsala
$22.95

Chicken Marsala

$22.95

Boneless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce, both sweet and savory to hit all your taste buds! Served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or penne with marinara or same sauce as the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.

Chicken Piccata
$21.95

$21.95

Boneless chicken breast, sautéed with parsley, capers and white wine and lemon sauce, very light yet still savory and delicious, an Italian classic! Served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or Penne with marinara or the same sauce the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.

Chicken Angelo
$21.95

$21.95

Sautéed boneless chicken breast, with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, white wine sauce and a touch of lemon, served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or penne with marinara or the same sauce the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.

Chicken Caccitore
$21.95

$21.95

Boneless chicken breast, sautéed in olive oil and topped with green and red peppers, onions, mushrooms and garlic in light tomato sauce served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or penne with marinara. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.

Chicken Amore

Chicken Amore

$21.95

Boneless chicken breast with fresh green and red bell peppers, and pepperoncini sautéed in olive oil garnished with cottage potatoes, a house favorite! Also served with bread and butter available upon request.

Sausage, Pepper & Potato Platter
$19.95

$19.95

Grilled sausage, fresh green and red bell peppers, onions, and potatoes sautéed with garlic and our secret gravy served on a platter, a house specialty! Also served with bread and butter available upon request.

BREAD

BREAD

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.95+

Choice of traditional cheesecake, chocolate chip, or raspberry cheesecake.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.95

A delicious coffee-flavored Italian dessert layered with whipped cream and Kahlua soaked Lady fingers.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.95
Mini Cannoli (4)
$8.95

Mini Cannoli (4)

$8.95

(4) Traditional Italian hard shell pastry dessert stuffed with our homemade cannoli cream filling with chocolate chips.

Homemade

$2.95+
Fried Dough

Fried Dough

$5.95
Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Floats

Floats

$5.95

Your choice of rootbeer, creamsicle or green river float.

Mini Cannolis (Catering)

Whole Desserts

$20.00+

Sides

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

House Dressing (Italian)

$0.75

Creamy Garlic

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Sweet Peppers

$0.60

Hot Peppers

$0.60

Pepperoncini

$0.75

Sport Peppers

$0.75

Jalapeños

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Anchovies

$1.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.95

Homemade Sausage (1)

$4.95
Meatballs (3)
$4.95

Meatballs (3)

$4.95

Shrimp (4)

$6.95
Marinara

Marinara

$1.00

Meat Sauce

$2.00

Alfredo Sauce

$4.50

Vodka Sauce

$4.50

French Fries

$3.45

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$5.95

Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Fries

$6.95
Cornbread

Cornbread

$1.00
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$1.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.00

Sauteed Spinach

$2.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$2.00

Side Of Pickles

$1.00

Side Of Cucumbers

$1.00

Side Of Russian Dressing

$0.75

Deep Dish Sauce

$1.00

Thin Crust Sauce

$1.00

MAYO

$0.75

SIDE OF RAW ONIONS

$0.75

SIDE OF RED WINE VINEGAR

$0.75

SIDE OF SLICED TOMATOS

$1.00

side of grilled onions

$1.00

CHOPPED PEPCHINI

$0.60

BEVERAGES

COLD

Soda Can

Soda Can

$1.75
Bottled Water
$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00
Bottled Green River
$2.75

Bottled Green River

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.00

MILK

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chicago-style pizza, babyback ribs & Italian food in a casual space adorned with sports memorabilia

Website

Location

3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Directions

Gallery
Amore Taste of Chicago image
Banner pic
BG pic
Amore Taste of Chicago image

Map
