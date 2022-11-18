Amore Taste of Chicago
4330 E Sunset Road
Henderson, NV 89014
Popular Items
Personal
10"
Small Thin Crust
Considered a Chicago style pizza, and yes it is “cracker thin” and cut in squares, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Small Deep Dish
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME** Also considered a Chicago style classic the deep dish pizza is what put Chicago pizza on the map and is AKA as “pan” pizza. Our deep dish pizza is a thick buttery crust with a layer of cheese topped with crushed tomato sauce on top. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Small Stuffed Pizza
**PLEASE ALLOW 45 min COOK TIME** Our "Stuffed" Pizza features two thin layers of dough with gooey mozzarella baked inside topped with a crushed tomato sauce. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Gluten Free Pizza
Serves 1-2 **DISCLAIMER** Our Gluten Free Pizza Crust is DAIRY free and made in an Independent GLUTEN FREE facility. All of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Ground Beef topped with fresh tomatoes.
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Fresh Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Garlic and Red Onions.
Small Margherita
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil topped with mozzarella.
Small White Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Olive oil, spinach, fresh garlic, and artichoke hearts topped with mozzarella.
Small Taco Pizza
*THIN CRUST ONLY* Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Black olives, Jalapeños, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with lettuce and fresh tomatoes.
12"
Medium Thin Crust
Medium Double Dough
A little thicker than thin crust and closest to a "hand-tossed" style pizza, all of our pizzas are made to order and come with cheese and sauce, and can be made to your liking with whatever topping(s) you would like!
Medium Deep Dish
Medium Stuffed Pizza
Medium Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
Medium Margherita
Medium White Pizza
Medium Taco Pizza
14"
Large Thin Crust
Large Deep Dish
Large Stuffed Pizza
Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Large Margherita
Large White Pizza
Large Taco Pizza
16"
XL Thin Crust
XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
XL Margherita
XL White Pizza
XL Taco Pizza
NEW ITEMS!
Appetizers
Sampler Platter
Fried mozzarella, breaded mushrooms, fried ravioli and breaded zucchini served with marinara and ranch. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
Onion Rings
Crispy delicious battered sweet onions deep fried to perfection.
Shrimp Scampi Appetizer (6)
4 Jumbo Shrimp sautéed in white wine, garlic, and lemon served with garlic bread.
Buffalo Shrimp (6)
4 Jumbo Shrimp w/ a tempura-like batter tossed in our house buffalo sauce served with ranch.
Sweet Chilli Shrimp (6)
4 Jumbo Shrimp w/ a tempura-like batter tossed in sweet- chili sauce served with corn off the cobb.
Calamari
9 oz. of juicy, crispy squid w/ our homemade breading served with marinara and sweet chili sauce.
Homemade Fried Mozzarella
Hand breaded fresh mozzarella fried to gooey perfection served with marinara and topped with fresh basil and parmesan, a house favorite!
Fried Ravioli
8 breaded ricotta cheese ravioli fried and served with marinara.
Grilled Sausage & Peppers
Grilled Sausage, green and red bell peppers and onions sautéed in gravy and garlic.
Breaded Mushrooms
9 oz. of hand breaded whole mushrooms deep fried and served with ranch dressing.
Fried Zucchini
9 oz. hand breaded zucchini sticks deep fried and served with marinara.
Chicken Fingers & Fries
5 breaded chicken strips served with French fries and ranch dressing and your choice of sauce.
Chicken Wings
Seasoned and fried to crispy perfection tossed in your sauce of choice with ranch or bleu cheese.
Garlic Bread
Fresh Italian garlic bread served with marinara.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Gooey Mozzarella cheese baked onto fresh Italian garlic bread served with marinara.
French Fries Basket
Crinkle cut fries tossed in salt.
Cheddar Cheese Fries
Fresh melted cheddar cheese on top of crinkle cut fries.
Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Fries
Fresh melted cheddar cheese and crispy bacon bits on top of crinkle cut fries.
Bruschetta
Fresh roma tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil served on crisp toast, includes 6 pieces.
Beef Roll Up
Giant Meatball
Salads & Soups
House Salad
Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) with tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini and croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) w/ parmesan and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
Antipasta Salad
Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) with red onions, black olives, diced mozzarella, pepperoncini, tomatoes, peppers, artichoke hearts, salami and pepperoni served with our house dressing.
Caprese Salad
Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella with tomatoes, cucumbers and roasted red peppers in a balsamic vinaigrette topped with fresh basil.
Mediterranean Salad
Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) with tomato slices, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, roasted red peppers, and pepperoncini topped with parmesan and served with our house dressing.
Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad
Fresh lettuce (Blend of Romaine and Iceberg) with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and crispy chicken drizzled with BBQ sauce and served with ranch dressing.
Homemade Minestrone Soup
Full of flavor and homemade with plum tomatoes, zucchini, noodles, potatoes, carrots and more with seasonings (contains chicken base)
Chicken Noodle Soup
Delicious homemade chicken noodle soup with celery, carrots, noodles, potatoes, and shredded chicken.
Pasta e Fagioli
Hearty homemade Pasta Fazool with white beans, pancetta, tomatoes and seasonings.
Classic Sandwiches
Italian Beef
Seasoned Italian Roast Beef with choice of sweet or hot peppers served with aujus.
Beef & Sausage Combo
Italian Beef AND Sausage with choice of sweet or hot peppers served with aujus.
Italian Sausage
Homemade Italian Sausage with choice of sweet or hot peppers served with aujus.
Meatball Sandwich
3 Italian meatballs served on Italian bread with marinara.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Breaded and fried chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara.
BBQ Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with BBQ Sauce served on Italian bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions on the side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwhich
Grilled chicken breast on Italian bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions on side.
Italian Sub
Chicago Classics
(1) Vienna Hot Dog with Fries(Chicago Style)
(1) Vienna hot dog served Chicago style with tomatoes, onions, relish, mustard, celery salt and sport peppers on a poppyseed bun served with french fries.
(2) Vienna Hot Dog with Fries (Chicago Style)
Grilled Polish Sausage
Grilled polish sausage served with yellow mustard and grilled onions.
Pepper & Egg
Fluffy scrambled eggs mixed with bell peppers served on an Italian roll.
Mini Beef & Hot Dog/FF
Mini Meatball & Hot Dog/FF
Mini Polish & Hot Dog/FF
Pasta Dinners
Spaghetti
Traditional spaghetti noodles served with our delicious homemade marinara served with bread upon request.
Angel Hair
Thin hair-like noodles served with our delicious homemade marinara served with bread upon request.
Rigatoni
Thick short tube noodles served with our delicious homemade marinara served with bread upon request.
Penne
Think tube noodles served with our delicious homemade marinara served with bread upon request.
Baked Penne
Penne smothered with a ricotta-mozzarella blend of cheese layered with marinara and topped with mozzarella baked in the oven, cheesy goodness! Served with bread upon request.
Gnocchi
Gnocchi are thick , small soft dough dumplings served with our homemade marinara and served with bread upon request.
Cheese Ravioli (6)
6 Ricotta stuffed cheese ravioli served with marinara and served with bread upon request.
Pomodora
Fresh roma tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and basil with your choice of angel hair or rigatoni served with bread upon request.
Rigatoni Amore
Rigatoni noodles topped with marinara sautéed with green peppers, onions, and garlic served with your choice of Italian sausage or grilled chicken. Served with bread upon request.
Lobster Ravioli
5 Lobster stuffed creamy ravioli served with your choice of Alfredo or vodka sauce to compliment the richness. Served with bread upon request.
Stuffed Shells (4)
4 Giant pasta shells stuffed with ricotta cheese layered with marinara and topped with mozzarella cheese baked in the oven. Served with bread upon request.
Homemade Lasagna
A house specialty, a 6 inch towering piece of lasagna with multiple layers of gooey cheese, meatballs and marinara served with 1 meatball.
Fettucine Alfredo
Thick egg noodles served with a rich creamy homemade Alfredo sauce, served with bread upon request.
Healthy Choices
Whole Wheat Penne
Whole wheat penne noodles served with marinara and served with bread upon request. **PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES COOK TIME**
Gluten Free Penne
Gluten free penne noodles served with marinara. **PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES COOK TIME***
Vegan Veggie Ravioli
Gluten Free Kale & Mozz Ravioli
House Dinners
Shrimp Scampi
(8) Shrimp sautéed in white wine and lemon served over a bed of your choice of angel hair or spaghetti. Served with bread and butter upon request.
Shrimp Diablo (Spicy)
(8) Shrimp Sautéed in spicy crushed tomato sauce with a little kick and just enough spice served over your choice over angel hair or spaghetti. Served with bread and butter upon request.
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Hand Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast Cutlet dipped in our homemade marinara sauce and then topped off with mozzarella cheese and baked in the oven, served with your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or penne pasta on the side serve with marinara. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Layers of hand breaded eggplant fried and baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese, served with your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or penne.
Chicken Francese
Boneless chicken breast, dipped in egg and flour, sautéed with lemon and white wine sauce, very savory and rich one of our house favorites! Served with your choice of spaghetti, angel hair, or penne with marinara or same sauce as the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Chicken Marsala
Boneless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce, both sweet and savory to hit all your taste buds! Served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or penne with marinara or same sauce as the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Chicken Piccata
Boneless chicken breast, sautéed with parsley, capers and white wine and lemon sauce, very light yet still savory and delicious, an Italian classic! Served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or Penne with marinara or the same sauce the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Chicken Angelo
Sautéed boneless chicken breast, with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, white wine sauce and a touch of lemon, served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or penne with marinara or the same sauce the dish is served with. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Chicken Caccitore
Boneless chicken breast, sautéed in olive oil and topped with green and red peppers, onions, mushrooms and garlic in light tomato sauce served with your choice of Spaghetti, angel hair or penne with marinara. Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Chicken Amore
Boneless chicken breast with fresh green and red bell peppers, and pepperoncini sautéed in olive oil garnished with cottage potatoes, a house favorite! Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Sausage, Pepper & Potato Platter
Grilled sausage, fresh green and red bell peppers, onions, and potatoes sautéed with garlic and our secret gravy served on a platter, a house specialty! Also served with bread and butter available upon request.
Desserts
Cheesecake
Tiramisu
A delicious coffee-flavored Italian dessert layered with whipped cream and Kahlua soaked Lady fingers.
Carrot Cake
Mini Cannoli (4)
(4) Traditional Italian hard shell pastry dessert stuffed with our homemade cannoli cream filling with chocolate chips.
Fried Dough
Vanilla Icecream
Ice Cream Sundae
Float
Brownie Sundae
Brownie
Whole Cheesecake
Mini Cannolis (Catering)
Sides
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
House Dressing (Italian)
Creamy Garlic
Caesar Dressing
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sweet Peppers
Hot Peppers
Pepperoncini
Sport Peppers
Jalapeños
Hot Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Anchovies
Grilled Chicken Breast
Homemade Sausage (1)
Meatballs (2)
Shrimp (4)
Marinara
Meat Sauce
Alfredo Sauce
Vodka Sauce
French Fries
Cheddar Cheese Fries
Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Fries
Cornbread
Baked Beans
Coleslaw
Sauteed Spinach
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS
Thousand Island
SIDE OF BACON BITS
Grilled Onions
CHEESEBURGER
RIBS
Chicago-style pizza, babyback ribs & Italian food in a casual space adorned with sports memorabilia.
4330 E Sunset Road, Henderson, NV 89014