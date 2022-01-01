Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American

Amor Y Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

13333 South Street

Cerritos, CA 90703

Popular Items

TACO PLATE
1/2 QT CHIPS N SALSA
TOUR DE TACOS

STARTERS

1/2 QT CHIPS N SALSA

$8.00

AHI POKE TOSTADAS

$14.95

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.50

CALAMARI

$15.95

CEVICHE

$17.00

CHICHARONES

$9.00

ESQUITES

$8.00

FIRST TIMER GUEST

GORDITAS DE CHORIZO

$13.00

GUACAMOLE

$11.00

MOLE TOTS

$12.95

NACHO LIBRE

$20.00

QUESO FUNDIDO

$13.75

TACOS DE MI ABUELA

$14.00

TAQUITOS DE PAPA

$13.00

SOPAS Y ENSALADAS

TORTILLA SOUP

$11.75

SOPA DE FIDEO

$9.00

OG TIJUANA CAESAR

$10.75

AMOR CHOP SALAD

$12.75

Side Chop Sld

$4.50

Side Caesar SLD

$4.50

Side Fideo Soup

$4.50

Side Tortilla Soup

$4.50

BURRITOS

ASADA BURRITO

$16.95

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$14.95

SHORT RIB BURRITO

$16.95

CARNITAS BURRITO

$14.95

TINGA BURRITO

$14.95

SHRIMP BURRITO

$18.95

VEGGIE BURRITO

$14.95

RAJAS BURRITO

$14.95

BRUSSEL BURRITO

$14.95

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$14.95

QUESADILLAS

ASADA QUESADILLA

$16.95

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$14.95

SHORT RIB QUESADILLA

$16.95

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$14.95

TINGE DE POLLO QUESADILLA

$14.95

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$18.95

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$14.95

RAJAS QUESADILLA

$14.95

BRUSSEL QUESADILLA

$14.95

CHEESE QUESADILA

$14.95

ENCHILADAS

ASADA ENCHILADAS

$16.95

AL PASTOR ENCHILADAS

$14.95

SHORT RIB ENCHILADAS

$16.95

CARNITAS ENCHILADAS

$14.95

POLLO ENCHILADAS

$14.95

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$18.95

VEGGIE ENCHILADAS

$14.95

RAJAS ENCHILADAS

$14.95

BRUSSEL ENCHILADAS

$14.95

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$14.95

PLATOS ESPECIALES

ANGUS SKIRT STEAK

$26.00

BIRRIA QUESATACOS

$17.00

PIZZA

$29.00

CARNITAS EN SALSA VERDE

$19.00

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$15.95

CHILE COLORADO

$21.00

CHILE RELLENO BURGER

$16.50

COCA COLA PORK BELLY

$17.50

DORITOS CHILAQUILES

$14.95

MAR Y TIERRA

$33.00

MEXICAN WHITE SHRIMP

$21.00

OAXACAN MOLE

$18.95

PORK BELLY TACOS

$17.00

SALMON ENTREE

$21.00

SHORT RIB TAQUITOS

$15.95

SPAGHETTI

$16.00

XX FISH TACOS

$17.00

TACOS DE SALMON

$18.95

POSTRES

CHURROS

$8.00

PAN DULCE

$8.00

BDAY

Horchata Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Ice Cream

$1.00

TACOS

TINGA TACO

$4.95

ASADA TACO

$4.95

CARNITAS TACO

$4.95

AL PASTOR TACO

$4.95

RAJAS TACO

$4.95

QUESO CON RAJAS TACO

$4.95

SHRIMP TACO

$5.95

VEGGIE TACO

$4.95

BRUSSEL TACO

$4.95

TACO PLATES

TACO PLATE

$14.95

TOUR DE TACOS

$19.95

TACO KIT

$55.00

KIDS

Kids Chicken Breast

$8.50

Kids Hard Shell Tacos

$8.50

Kids Bean n Chs Burrito

$8.50

Kids Quesadilla

$8.50

Kids Hot Dog

$8.50

Kids Soup

$8.50

Soft Shell Tacos

$8.50

Kids Taquitos

$8.50

Kids Salad

$4.95

Kids Soda

Kids Lemonade

Kids OJ

Kids Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

EL SANTO

SM TOUR DE TACOS

$33.00

SM CHILE COLORADO

$33.00

SM CARNITAS EN SALSA VERDE

$33.00

SM OAXACAN MOLE

$33.00

SM SALMON

$33.00

SM BURRITO

$33.00

SM CHOP SALAD

$33.00

SM ENCHILADAS

$33.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.50

LRG Mexican Coke

$4.25Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.50

Agua Fresca Refill

$1.00

HOT WATER

$2.00

Virgin Amor Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mango Con Chile

$7.00

Vigin La Sandia

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$10.00

Virgin Mangonada

$10.00

Virgin Michelada

$6.00

COKE ZERO

$5.00

COKE

$3.45

DIET COKE

$3.45

FANTA

$3.45

RASPBERRY ICE TEA

$3.45

Coffee

$2.95

SPRITE

$3.45

Dr, Pepper

$3.45

Lemonade

$3.45

Horchata

$4.75

Sandia

$4.75

STRAWBERRY HORCHATA

$4.65

OJ

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Cranberry

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

FRESCA REFILL

$1.50

SODA WATER

$1.50

Mini Coke

$2.00

Signature Cocktails

88 Dodger

$12.00

Amor Margarita

$11.95

Amor Margarita Pitcher

$40.00

Cadillac Margarita Pitcher

$48.00

CASA AMIGOS FLIGHT

$20.00

Chapo

$17.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

La Picosa

$11.75

La Sandia

$13.00

Lindo Tamarindo

$13.00

Mango Con Chile

$13.00

Mangonada Frozen Margarita

$15.00

MARGARITA FLIGHT

$23.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$8.00

Mezcal mule

$12.00

Michilada

$11.00

PALOMA

$12.00

Pico Pica Pepino

$12.75

Pitbull

$19.00

Sangria

$9.50

Shadow Park Punch

$19.00

6 4 mpala

$13.00

Mezcal Flight

$18.00

CADILLAC

$14.00

Beer

Cervez De Amor

$7.25

Modelo Negra

$7.50

Blood Orange

$7.75

IPA

$7.75

HEFF

$7.75

Pacifico Draft

$7.75

Modelo Especial

$7.50

Colmita

$7.50

Corona

$7.50

Modelito

$4.00

Coors Light

$6.75

Bud Light

$6.75

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Bohemia

$7.50

Hitochino

$11.00

Modelito

$3.50

Sol

$7.00

Pacifico Bottle

$7.50

Estrella

$6.00

Corona Premier

$7.50

Sure Shot IPA

$10.50

Victoria

$7.50

N\A Beer

$6.50

32oz Corona Familiar

$13.50

32oz Victoria

$13.50

32oz Pacifico

$13.50Out of stock

32oz SOL

$13.50Out of stock

32oz Carta blanca

$13.50Out of stock

Wine

Chardonnay

$6.95

Merlot

$6.95

Cabernet

$6.25

Justin

$6.25

Pino G

$6.25

Sav

$6.25

Sparkling

$7.00

Liquor

Altos Anejo

$15.00

Altos Repo

$12.00

Altos Silver

$10.00

Arette Extra Anejo

$20.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$15.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$10.00

Casa Amigos Repesado

$12.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$15.00

Cazadores Anejo

$15.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Repesado

$11.00

Cincoro Repo

$22.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$60.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$14.00

Clase Azul Gold

$65.00

Clase Azul Repesado

$25.00

Coralejo Anejo

$13.00

Coralejo Repesado

$12.00

Coralejo Silver

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$11.00

Forteleza Anejo

$17.00

Forteleza Repesado

$13.00

Gran Centenario Anejo

$12.00

Grand Mayan

$18.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$16.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia Extra Anejo

$25.00

Maestro Dobel

$15.00

Mandala Extra Anejo

$25.00

Mandala Repo

$14.00

Patron Roca Repesado

$20.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Sauza Silver

$7.50

Siete Leguas Anejo

$15.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$10.00

Siete Leguas Repesado

$13.00

Teremana

$10.00

Tesero Extra Añejo

$19.00

Tesoro Añejo

$15.00

Tesoro Reposado

$13.00

Tesoro Silver

$11.00

Tres Generation Anejo

$15.00

Tres Generations Blanco

$10.00

Tres Generations Repesado

$12.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL Casa Amigos Blanco

$18.00

DBL Casa Amigos Repesado

$22.00

DBL Casa Amigos Anejo

$30.00

DBL Clase Azul Blanco

$24.00

DBL Clase Azul Repesado

$50.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$50.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

DBL Patron Roca Repesado

$40.00

DBL Coralejo Repesado

$22.00

DBL Cazadores Blanco

$12.00

DBL Cazadores Repesado

$14.00

DBL Cazadores Anejo

$30.00

DBL Siete Leguas Blanco

$20.00

DBL Siete Leguas Repesado

$26.00

DBL Siete Leguas Anejo

$30.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia Extra Anejo

$50.00

DBL Arette Extra Anejo

$40.00

DBL Forteleza Repesado

$26.00

DBL Forteleza Anejo

$34.00

DBL Gran Centenario Anejo

$24.00

DBL Tres Generations Blanco

$16.00

DBL Tres Generations Repesado

$24.00

DBL Tres Generation Anejo

$30.00

DBL Casa Dragones Blanco

$24.00

DBL Mandala Extra Anejo

$44.00

DBL Altos Silver

$20.00

DBL Altos Repo

$24.00

DBL Altos Anejo

$30.00

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Nikka Coffey

$12.00

Buchanan's

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Old Rip Van Winkle

$60.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Glenlivit

$12.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

McCallen

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Presidente

$7.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

Michters

$12.00

DBL Suntory Toki

$20.00

DBL Nikka Coffey

$24.00

DBL Buchanan's

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$20.00

DBL Old Rip Van Winkle

$120.00

DBL Templeton Rye

$20.00

Tito's

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Stoli

$8.00

Well Made

$8.00

DBL Tito's

$20.00

DBL Kettle One

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Stoli

$16.00

DBL Well Made

$16.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$35.00

Ilegal Reposado

$14.00

Vida

$10.00

Delirio Anejo

$16.00

Crema de Maguey

$10.00

Mescalito

$7.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

El Silencio

$16.00

Del Maguey

$15.00

Dos Hombres

$11.00

400 Conejos

$12.00

DBL Clase Azul Mezcal

$70.00

DBL Ilegal Reposado

$28.00

DBL Vida

$20.00

DBL Delirio Anejo

$32.00

DBL Crema de Mezcal

$20.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Plantation Rum

$10.00

Captin Morgan

$8.00

Dark Rum

$8.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$9.75

Sangria

$10.00

Well Adios

$10.00

Well Long Island

$10.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.75

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Mex Candy

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13333 South Street, Cerritos, CA 90703

Directions

Gallery
Amor y Tacos image
Amor y Tacos image

Map
