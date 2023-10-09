Amos' Place
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Located within Stoltzfus Meats & Deli is Amos’ Place, a restaurant area with indoor and outdoor seating. Amos’ Place serves a variety of breakfast entrées and sandwiches from 6AM-10:30AM each day, and from 10:30AM to closing offers lunch and dinner options like the Stoltzfus Sausage Sandwich®, broasted chicken, homemade soup, burgers, and salads. Our Grab & Go section has hot breakfast and lunch sandwiches as well as a cold sub, wrap, salad and sandwich section for when you need a quick meal on the go. Check in with our webpage for information on our weekly specials!
14 Center Street, INTERCOURSE, PA 17534
