A Moveable Feast
9341 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Popular Items
Desserts
Blueberry Scone
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Pumpkin Muffin
German Chocolate Cupcake
Hummingbird Cupcake
Vegan Chocolate Cupcake
Whole Cake
German Chocolate Slice
Cheesecake Slice
Carrot Cake Slice
Strawberry Cake Slice
Lemon Square
Peanut Butter Square
Pecan Square
Savannah Bar
Pumpkin Bar
Classics
Atlantic Salmon
Classic Salmon dish with pesto rice and vegetables. Wild or farm caught
Big Veggie Bowl
buncha veggies in BIG bowl
Happy Veggie Patty Plate
Our vegan housemade veggie patty fits most diets and sacrifices none of the taste.
Hearty Chili Pie
Our vegan chili with crispy corn tortilla chips
High Protein Low Carb
Cut the carbs. Protein and Vegetables only!
Macro Plate
Chicken or Tofu and Soba or Rice. A Macrobiotic plate helps get your daily macros up
Mediterranean Sampler
Rainbow Trout
Southern Plate
Latin Classics
Tacos
Crispy tacos, your choice of protein, pico, rice and beans.
Fajitas
A platter with all you need. Choice of protein, tortilla, pico, rice and beans.
Enchiladas
Cheesy, savory enchilada, your choice of protein, tortilla, pico, rice and beans.
Quesadilla
Your choice of protein, tortilla, pico, rice and beans.
Grande Burrito
Heaping portions with everything you need. Vegan chili and cheese plus your choice of protein, pico, rice and beans.
Salads
Starters
Hummus & Pita
Smooth, well balanced, with a little kick, our heavenly hummus is great with pita, chips, as a dip or alone!
Guacamole & Blue Corn Chips
Fresh made Guacamole with crispy blue corn tortilla chips
Hummus & Blue Corn Chips
Smooth, well balanced, with a little kick, our heavenly hummus is great with pita, chips, as a dip or alone!
Hummus & Celery Carrot Sticks
Smooth, well balanced, with a little kick, our heavenly hummus is great with pita, chips, as a dip or alone!
Guacamole & Celery Carrot Sticks
House made guacamole with a crunchy side of celery and carrot sticks!
Southern Sampler
Sandwiches
SSS
Apple Pecan Tuna Sandwich
A heaping scoop of our housemade tuna salad in a convenient on-the-go sandwich: apple, pecan.
Classic Tuna Sandwich
A heaping scoop of our housemade tuna salad in a convenient on-the-go sandwich: celery and scallion
Classic Chicken Salad Sandwich
A heaping scoop of our housemade chicken salad in a convenient on-the-go sandwich: scallion
Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich
A heaping scoop of our housemade chicken salad in a convenient on-the-go sandwich: cranberry, walnuts, scallion
Egg Salad Sandwich
Simple, classic, filling. A heaping scoop of egg salad in a convenient on-the-go sandwich. Side of blue corn tortilla chips
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Simple, classic, fulfilling. The creaminess of avocado the savoriness of chicken, on a toasted ciabatta
Grilled Portobello Sandwich
Happy Veggie Patty Sandwich
Vegan housemade patty on a toasted ciabatta: topped with chipotle mayo and fresh coleslaw. Sacrificing none of the flavors you should expect.
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Salmon & Avocado Sandwich
A fan-favorite. Marinated Salmon paired perfectly with the chipotle mayo and fresh avocado slices.
Greek Wrap
Tabouli & Avocado Sandwich
Veggie Flatbread Wrap
Shrimp Avocado & Cheese Sandwich
Savory, crispy, cheesy. The creaminess of the avocado, the snap of the shrimp on a toasted ciabatta
Burgers
Grassfed Beef Burger
A classic burger. Savory, hearty, crispy grass-fed beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, [mayo, and mustard].
Bison Burger
Sweet undertone, incredible tender, Bison burger. Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, [mayo, and mustard].
Beyond Burger
Plant-based patty. Similar texture and taste, no meat. Lettuce, tomato, onion, [mayo, and mustard].
Soups
Bowl Soup 1
Soups replaced daily. Check amoveablefast.com
Bowl Soup 2
Soups replaced daily. Check amoveablefast.com
Bowl Vegan Chili
a pint of our housemade favorite, vegan chilli
Bowl Gazpacho
Cup Gazpacho
Cup Soup 1
Soups replaced daily. Check amoveablefast.com
Cup Soup 2
Soups replaced daily. Check amoveablefast.com
Cup Vegan Chili
a cup of our housemade favorite, vegan chilli
Quart of Soup
Kid's Menu
Pints
Vegan Starters
Vegan Entrees
Vegan Macro Plate
Vegan High Protein Low Carb
Vegan Happy Veggie Patty
Vegan Veggie Flatbread Wrap
Vegan Southern Plate
Vegan Big Veggie Bowl
Vegan Hearty Chili Pie
Vegan Beyond Burger
Plant-based patty. Similar texture and taste, no meat. Lettuce, tomato, onion, [mayo, and mustard].