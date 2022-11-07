Restaurant header imageView gallery

A Moveable Feast

9341 Katy Fwy

Houston, TX 77024

Popular Items

High Protein Low Carb
Pumpkin Muffin
Enchiladas

Desserts

*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.
Blueberry Scone

$3.75

*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.25
Pumpkin Muffin

$3.89

*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.

German Chocolate Cupcake

$4.70

*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.

Hummingbird Cupcake

$4.70

*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.

Vegan Chocolate Cupcake

$4.70

Vegan *Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.

Whole Cake

$55.00

*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.

German Chocolate Slice

$6.50

*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.

Cheesecake Slice

$6.89

*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.

Carrot Cake Slice

$6.50

*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.

Strawberry Cake Slice

$6.99
Lemon Square

$3.50

*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.

Peanut Butter Square

$3.50

*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.

Pecan Square

$3.50

*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.

Savannah Bar

$4.00

*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.

Pumpkin Bar

$4.25

Classics

Atlantic Salmon

$21.00

Classic Salmon dish with pesto rice and vegetables. Wild or farm caught

Big Veggie Bowl

$12.50

buncha veggies in BIG bowl

Happy Veggie Patty Plate

$14.00

Our vegan housemade veggie patty fits most diets and sacrifices none of the taste.

Hearty Chili Pie

$13.50

Our vegan chili with crispy corn tortilla chips

High Protein Low Carb

$12.00

Cut the carbs. Protein and Vegetables only!

Macro Plate

$13.00

Chicken or Tofu and Soba or Rice. A Macrobiotic plate helps get your daily macros up

Mediterranean Sampler

$12.00

Rainbow Trout

$19.00
Southern Plate

$12.00

Latin Classics

Tacos

$10.50

Crispy tacos, your choice of protein, pico, rice and beans.

Fajitas

$12.50

A platter with all you need. Choice of protein, tortilla, pico, rice and beans.

Enchiladas

$10.50

Cheesy, savory enchilada, your choice of protein, tortilla, pico, rice and beans.

Quesadilla

$11.50

Your choice of protein, tortilla, pico, rice and beans.

Grande Burrito

$12.50

Heaping portions with everything you need. Vegan chili and cheese plus your choice of protein, pico, rice and beans.

Salads

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Salad

$16.99

Side Greek Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Southern Sampler Salad

$15.00

Southwest Caesar Salad

$10.50

Tuna Salad Salad

$10.00

Starters

Hummus & Pita

$7.00

Smooth, well balanced, with a little kick, our heavenly hummus is great with pita, chips, as a dip or alone!

Guacamole & Blue Corn Chips

$9.50

Fresh made Guacamole with crispy blue corn tortilla chips

Hummus & Blue Corn Chips

$7.00

Smooth, well balanced, with a little kick, our heavenly hummus is great with pita, chips, as a dip or alone!

Hummus & Celery Carrot Sticks

$7.00

Smooth, well balanced, with a little kick, our heavenly hummus is great with pita, chips, as a dip or alone!

Guacamole & Celery Carrot Sticks

$9.50

House made guacamole with a crunchy side of celery and carrot sticks!

Southern Sampler

$15.00

Sandwiches

SSS

$13.50
Apple Pecan Tuna Sandwich

$11.00

A heaping scoop of our housemade tuna salad in a convenient on-the-go sandwich: apple, pecan.

Classic Tuna Sandwich

$10.00

A heaping scoop of our housemade tuna salad in a convenient on-the-go sandwich: celery and scallion

Classic Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

A heaping scoop of our housemade chicken salad in a convenient on-the-go sandwich: scallion

Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

A heaping scoop of our housemade chicken salad in a convenient on-the-go sandwich: cranberry, walnuts, scallion

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.75

Simple, classic, filling. A heaping scoop of egg salad in a convenient on-the-go sandwich. Side of blue corn tortilla chips

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.50

Simple, classic, fulfilling. The creaminess of avocado the savoriness of chicken, on a toasted ciabatta

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

$11.00
Happy Veggie Patty Sandwich

$13.00

Vegan housemade patty on a toasted ciabatta: topped with chipotle mayo and fresh coleslaw. Sacrificing none of the flavors you should expect.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$11.75

Grilled Salmon & Avocado Sandwich

$18.50

A fan-favorite. Marinated Salmon paired perfectly with the chipotle mayo and fresh avocado slices.

Greek Wrap

$11.25
Tabouli & Avocado Sandwich

$10.50
Veggie Flatbread Wrap

$13.00
Shrimp Avocado & Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

Savory, crispy, cheesy. The creaminess of the avocado, the snap of the shrimp on a toasted ciabatta

Burgers

Grassfed Beef Burger

$14.50

A classic burger. Savory, hearty, crispy grass-fed beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, [mayo, and mustard].

Bison Burger

$19.00

Sweet undertone, incredible tender, Bison burger. Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, [mayo, and mustard].

Beyond Burger

$11.50

Plant-based patty. Similar texture and taste, no meat. Lettuce, tomato, onion, [mayo, and mustard].

Soups

Bowl Soup 1

$5.99

Soups replaced daily. Check amoveablefast.com

Bowl Soup 2

$5.99

Soups replaced daily. Check amoveablefast.com

Bowl Vegan Chili

$5.99

a pint of our housemade favorite, vegan chilli

Bowl Gazpacho

$5.99

Cup Gazpacho

$4.50

Cup Soup 1

$4.50

Soups replaced daily. Check amoveablefast.com

Cup Soup 2

$4.50

Soups replaced daily. Check amoveablefast.com

Cup Vegan Chili

$4.50

a cup of our housemade favorite, vegan chilli

Quart of Soup

$10.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kid's Cheese Enchilada

$4.29

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Kid's Pasta

$4.29

Kid's Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.19

Kid's Taco

$5.99

Kid's Quesadilla

$4.29

Kid's Penne Pasta with Melted Jack

$5.29

Pints

Apple Pecan Tuna Pint

$9.75

Tuna Celery Onion Pint

$8.69

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Pint

$13.00

Classic Chicken Salad Pint

$12.00

Pimento Cheese Pint

$9.99

Hummus Pint

$8.69

Egg Salad Pint

$9.49

Vegan Starters

Guacamole & Chips

$8.50

Guacamole & Veggie Sticks

$9.50

Hummus & Chips

$7.00

Hummus & Veggie Sticks

$8.00

Bowl of Soup 2

$6.00

Bowl Vegan Chili

$6.00

Vegan Entrees

Vegan Macro Plate

$13.00

Vegan High Protein Low Carb

$12.00

Vegan Happy Veggie Patty

$14.00

Vegan Veggie Flatbread Wrap

$13.00

Vegan Southern Plate

$15.00

Vegan Big Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Vegan Hearty Chili Pie

$13.50

Vegan Beyond Burger

$11.50

Plant-based patty. Similar texture and taste, no meat. Lettuce, tomato, onion, [mayo, and mustard].

Vegan Latin Classics

Vegan Grande Burrito

$12.00

Vegan Fajitas

$12.00

Vegan Desserts

Vegan Apple Crumble

$6.89

Vegan Chocolate Cupcake

$4.70

Sweet Crêpes

Nutella & Banana

$10.50

Chocolate & Strawberry

$10.50

Toasted S'more

$12.00

Ricotta and Honey

$11.50

Miso Caramel Apple

$12.50

Lemon Sugar Crepe

$10.50

The King

$13.00

Savory Crêpes

Ham & Cheese

$11.00

Caprese Chicken Pesto Crêpe

$13.00

Florentine

$12.50

French scrambled eggs with sautéed baby spinach & caramelized onions and cheese.

Pizza Crepe

$12.50

The Veg

$10.00

Build Your Own Sweet Crêpe

$10.50

Build Your Own Savory Crêpe

Build Your O