Amparo's Latin Cuisine LLC 3838 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Ste 245

No reviews yet

3838 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Ste 245

Houston, TX 77032

Appetizers

Appetizers

Empanada de Carne

Empanada de Carne

$2.25

Fried corn pie stuffed with beef and vegetables

Picada

$10.49

Sampler pieces of deep fried pork belly, Colombian sausage, red potatoes, and a small corn patty.

Chicharrón

$6.49

Fried pork belly

Chorizo

$4.49

Colombian pork sausage

Papa Salada

$2.25

Salted red potatoes.

Arepita de Maiz

$3.15

Small corn patty

Plátano Maduro

$2.99

Ripe plantain slices.

Side of Fries

$2.99

Breakfast

Amparo's Breakfast

$8.99

Rice, pericos (or your choice of eggs) and a large corn flour patty topped with cheese.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Taco

$2.65

Potato, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Taco

$2.35

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Taco

$2.65

Supreme Taco

$3.25

Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Taco

$2.65

American Breakfast

$6.99

Two eggs of your choice, bacon with butter croissant or toast.

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$6.99

Scrambled eggs with turkey or bacon, topped with cheddar cheese on a butter croissant.

Two Eggs Any Style

$5.49

Two eggs of your choice with a butter croissant or toast.

Lunch

Amparo's Lunch

$10.49

Rice, beans with grilled meat, plantain, and a side salad

Cheeseburger

$10.49

Amparo's Burger

$10.49

Bandeja Paisa

$14.99

Bandeja Paisa

Salads

House Salad

$5.99

Salad house with seasonal fresh vegetables

Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$8.49

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise with a choice of chips or a side salad.

BLT Sandwich

$7.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with your choice of one side.

Turkey & Cheese Croissant

$8.49

Turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Served with a choice of chips or a side salad.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$4.49

A flour tortilla filled with melted cheese

Soups

Soup of the Day

$4.49

Bakery

Buñuelo

Buñuelo

$1.65

Fried cheese ball

Almojábana

Almojábana

$1.65

Colombian cheese bread

Arroz Con Leche

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.25

Pumpkin Cookie Sandwich

$2.65

Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Cookie Bundle

$4.00

Candy

Bon bon bum

$0.60

Mango

$0.60

Chocoramo Mini

$0.35

Candy Bar

$1.35

Arepas

Arepa con Carne

$7.99

Large corn flour patty topped with mozzarella cheese and beef.

Arepa con Chorizo

$7.99

Large corn flour patty topped with white mozzarella and Colombian sausage.

Arepa con Queso

$5.99

Large corn flour patty topped with mozzarella cheese.

Breakfast la carte

(2) choice of eggs

$2.85

Arepa con queso

$5.99

Large corn flour patty topped with mozzarella cheese.

Huevo Frito

$1.85

Fried egg

Lunch a la carte

Arroz

$3.15

Rice

Frijoles Rojos

$3.15

Red beans

Chips

Chips

$1.25

Salsas

Red Salsa

$0.25

Green Salsa

$0.25

Salsa Cup

$4.00

Colombian Drinks

Colombiana

$2.75

Manzana

$2.75

Lulo Hit Juice

$2.50

Pony Malta

$3.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.10

Diet Coke

$2.10

Sprite

$2.10

Big Red

$2.10

Dr. Pepper

$2.10

Squirt

$2.10

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50

Monik's Coffee

$2.50

Juices

Jugo de Maracuya

$2.50

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.00

Cup of ice

Cup of ice

$0.60

Mexican Drinks

Jarritos

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location

3838 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Ste 245, Houston, TX 77032

Directions

