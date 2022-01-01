Amparo's Latin Cuisine LLC 3838 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Ste 245
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3838 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Ste 245, Houston, TX 77032
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
High Tower Cafe - North Belt
No Reviews
363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150 Houston, TX 77060
View restaurant
3 D'S Krazy Kitchen Bar & Lounge
No Reviews
9522 North Sam Houston Parkway East Humble, TX 77396
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant