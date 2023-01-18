Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ampersandwich

4124 3rd Avenue S

Birmingham, AL 35222

TURKEY MELT
ITALIAN
CLUB

SIDES

CHIPS

$1.75
MAC SALAD

MAC SALAD

$2.75

MACARONI, CELERY, ROASTED RED PEPPER, RED ONION, CARROT

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$2.75

WITH BACON AND CHIVES

VAN HOLTAN'S HOT MAMA PICKLE

VAN HOLTAN'S HOT MAMA PICKLE

$3.25

Chicken & Wild Rice Soup

$5.50

Beverage

BOTTLED WATER

$0.95

BOTTLED GRAPICO

$2.50Out of stock

BOTTLED SWEET TEA

$2.99

BOTTLED UNSWEET TEA

$2.99
CAN COKE

CAN COKE

$1.85

12 OZ CAN

CAN COKE ZERO

CAN COKE ZERO

$1.85

12 OZ CAN

CAN DIET COKE

CAN DIET COKE

$1.85

12 OZ CAN

CAN FANTA

$1.85

12 OZ CAN

CAN FRESCA

$1.85

12 OZ CAN

CAN SPRITE

CAN SPRITE

$1.85

12 OZ CAN

JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT

JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT

$1.99
JARRITOS MINERAL WATER

JARRITOS MINERAL WATER

$1.99

MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE

$2.99Out of stock

POWERADE BLUE

$2.25
POWERADE YELLOW

POWERADE YELLOW

$2.25

RED BULL

$4.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

Classics

ITALIAN

ITALIAN

$8.85+

PEPPERONI, MORTADELLA, SALAMI, PROVOLONE TOPPINGS: MAYO, WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD, GIARDINIERA (PEPPER SALAD), ONION, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, OIL, SALT & PEPPER

HAM & CHEDDAR

HAM & CHEDDAR

$8.85+

SMOKED HAM, HONEY HAM, CHEDDAR CHEESE TOPPINGS: MAYO, WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD, GIARDINIERA (PEPPER SALAD), ONION, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, OIL, SALT & PEPPER

HOT PASTRAMI

HOT PASTRAMI

$8.85+

PASTRAMI, SWISS, PROVOLONE TOPPINGS: MAYO, WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD, GIARDINIERA (PEPPER SALAD), ONION, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, OIL, SALT & PEPPER

CLUB

CLUB

$8.85+

SMOKED HAM, TURKEY, BACON, CHEDDAR TOPPINGS: MAYO, WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD, GIARDINIERA (PEPPER SALAD), ONION, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, OIL, SALT & PEPPER

TURKEY MELT

TURKEY MELT

$8.85+

TURKEY, SWISS, PROVOLONE TOPPINGS: MAYO, WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD, GIARDINIERA (PEPPER SALAD), ONION, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, OIL, SALT & PEPPER

CHICKEN BACON

CHICKEN BACON

$8.85+

DELI SLICED CHICKEN, BACON, SWISS, CHEDDAR TOPPINGS: MAYO, WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD, GIARDINIERA (PEPPER SALAD), ONION, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, OIL, SALT & PEPPER

Specialties

SPAM BANH MI

SPAM BANH MI

$9.95+

FRIED SPAM, CARROT, RADISH, JALAPENO, CUCUMBER, CILANTRO, MAYONAISE

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.95+

CHICKEN SALAD, LETTUCE, TOMATO

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$9.95+

BUFFALO SAUCE, CHICKEN SALAD, BACON, BLU CHZ CRUMBLES, LETTUCE, TOMATO

CHEESY MEATBALL

CHEESY MEATBALL

$9.95+

MEATBALL, MARINARA, PROVOLONE

ROAST BEEF

ROAST BEEF

$9.95+

ROAST BEEF, SWISS, PICKLED ONION, ARUGULA, HORSERADISH MAYO, BEEF JUS

SUPER VEGGIE

SUPER VEGGIE

$9.95+

MARINATED ARTICHOKE, PORTABELLA MUSHROOM, GOUDA CHEESE, CUCUMBER, LETTUCE, SPINACH, GIARDINIERA (PEPPER SALAD), CHIPOTLE VEGAN MAYO

BOX'S CUBAN

BOX'S CUBAN

$9.95+

MOJO PORK, HAM, SWISS, PICKLES, YELLOW MUSTARD

BAGELS

PIZZA BAGEL

PIZZA BAGEL

$8.00

PEPPERONI, CRUMBLED MEATBALL, PEPPER SALAD, PROVOLONE, MARINARA

TURKEY AVOCADO BAGEL

TURKEY AVOCADO BAGEL

$8.00

TURKEY, AVOCADO, BACON, GOUDA, CHIPOTLE MAYO

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$9.00

PICKLED RED ONION, FETA, OLIVES, TOMATO, ROMAINE, CUCUMBER

CHOP SALAD

CHOP SALAD

$9.00

ROMAINE , HAM, TURKEY, TOMATO, CARROT, RED ONION, MUSHROOM, BACON

SPINACH SALAD

SPINACH SALAD

$9.00

SPINACH, BACON, BLUE CHEESE CRUMLES, TOMATO, PICKLED RED ONION

FOR THE KIDS

KIDS MELTY CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.00

CHEDDAR CHEESE

KIDS HAM & CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS PB&J

$5.00

Shirt

T-shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Feed your craving! Neighborhood sandwich shop in the heart of Avondale.

4124 3rd Avenue S, Birmingham, AL 35222

