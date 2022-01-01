Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Ample Hills Creamery Jersey City

123 Reviews

$$

200 Greene St

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Ice Cream

Small Cup

Small Cup

$5.25
Medium Cup

Medium Cup

$6.95
Large Cup

Large Cup

$7.95
Pint

Pint

$9.50

One Pint of any of our delicious flavors packed for you to take on the go

Ice Cream Flight

Ice Cream Flight

$8.00

Can't decide? Pick any six of our delicious flavors and have a proper tasting experience!

Float

Float

$7.00

An old-school classic. Your choice of soda with a giant scoop of ice cream!

Shake

Shake

$8.25

Hand-spun to order, our shakes are the best thing to sip on a hot day

Make Your Own Sundae

Make Your Own Sundae

$10.50

Our sundaes are built on a base of our Brownie or Ooey Gooey Cake, two scoops of your choice, and three toppings. The combinations are endless!

Extras and Add-Ons

Candy Cup

Candy Cup

$2.00

Just need an extra sugar rush for later? We've got you covered.

Snack Pack

Snack Pack

$3.00

Our housemade Brownies and Ooey Gooey Buttercakes are packed up and ready for you to take on the road.

Beverages

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

