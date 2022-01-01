Dessert & Ice Cream
Ample Hills Creamery Jersey City
123 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
200 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Jersey City
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurant
More near Jersey City