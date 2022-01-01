Dessert & Ice Cream
Ample Hills Creamery Redhook
72 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
421 Van Brunt Street, New York, NY 11231
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ample Hills Creamery - Prospect Park West
4.7 • 107
192 Prospect Park West Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurant
Windsor Tavern - 256 prospect Park West
No Reviews
256 prospect Park West Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurant