Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Ample Hills Creamery Prospect Park West

107 Reviews

$$

192 Prospect Park West

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Ice Cream

Small Cup

Small Cup

$5.25
Medium Cup

Medium Cup

$6.95
Large Cup

Large Cup

$7.95
Pint

Pint

$9.50

One Pint of any of our delicious flavors packed for you to take on the go

Ice Cream Flight

Ice Cream Flight

$8.00

Can't decide? Pick any six of our delicious flavors and have a proper tasting experience!

Float

Float

$7.00

An old-school classic. Your choice of soda with a giant scoop of ice cream!

Shake

Shake

$8.25

Hand-spun to order, our shakes are the best thing to sip on a hot day

Make Your Own Sundae

Make Your Own Sundae

$10.50

Our sundaes are built on a base of our Brownie or Ooey Gooey Cake, two scoops of your choice, and three toppings. The combinations are endless!

Extras and Add-Ons

Candy Cup

Candy Cup

$2.00

Just need an extra sugar rush for later? We've got you covered.

Snack Pack

Snack Pack

$3.00

Our housemade Brownies and Ooey Gooey Buttercakes are packed up and ready for you to take on the road.

Beverages

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

192 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Directions

Gallery
Ample Hills Creamery image
Ample Hills Creamery image
Ample Hills Creamery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Windsor Tavern - 256 prospect Park West
orange starNo Reviews
256 prospect Park West Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Ice Cream House - Boro Park - 2 Church Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2 Church Avenue BROOKLYN NY, NY 11218
View restaurantnext
Ample Hills Creamery - Gowanus
orange star4.7 • 107
305 Nevins St Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Ample Hills Creamery - Vanderbilt
orange star4.6 • 2,228
623 Vanderbilt Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Ample Hills Creamery - DeKalb
orange star4.5 • 66
445 Albee Square West Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Ample Hills Creamery - Redhook
orange star4.5 • 72
421 Van Brunt Street New York, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
orange star4.5 • 1,602
359 7th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Burger Village - Brooklyn
orange star4.2 • 1,404
222 7th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Negril BK - Park Slope, Brooklyn
orange star4.0 • 1,392
256 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Nacho Macho Taco - Park Slope - 82 5th ave
orange star4.6 • 1,366
82 5th ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Calexico - Park Slope
orange star4.4 • 1,343
278 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Bonnie's Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,137
278 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Brooklyn Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Bay Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Bensonhurst
review star
No reviews yet
Clinton Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
East Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Sunset Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Gowanus
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Fort Greene
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston