Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden East Village
166 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Amplified East Village is excited to offer a limited take-out and delivery menu at this time! Hours are: Mon - Sun 11am - 9 pm
Location
1429 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Bud & Rob's New Orleans Bistro - 815 F Street
4.9 • 877
815 F Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurant