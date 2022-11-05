Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden East Village

166 Reviews

$$

1429 Island Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Doner Kebabs
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Döner Kebabs

Doner Kebabs

Doner Kebabs

$10.95

Local Favorites

Amp'd Burger

$14.95

Main Stage Burger

$15.95

Classic Rock Burger

$12.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Plates to Share

Pita & Dip Trio

$5.95
House Cut Fries

House Cut Fries

$6.95
Large House Cut Fries

Large House Cut Fries

$8.95
Falafel

Falafel

$6.95
Parmesan Zucchini

Parmesan Zucchini

$6.95

Spinach Salad

$9.95

Sweet & Citrus Salad

$9.95

1/2 House Salad

$5.00
Doner Fries

Doner Fries

$11.95
Large Cheese Plate

Large Cheese Plate

$12.95

Pizza

Spicy Cilantro Chicken

$12.95

Mediterranean Pizza

$12.95

San Diego Caesar Pizza

$12.95

Sausage and Mushroom

$12.95

Margherita Pizza

$11.95

Custom Pizza

$12.95

Lamb & Onion

$14.95Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kids Pita Pizza

$5.95

Kids Quesadilla

$4.95

Kids Quesadilla w/ Chicken

$6.95

Kids Rice & Chicken

$5.95

Kids Waffle

$5.95

Kids Box Juice

$2.00

All Desserts

GLUTEN FREE PARADISE BAR

$4.00

CHOC. CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$4.00

OATMEAL APRICOT COOKIE

$4.00

Seasonal Turnover

$4.00

LEMON DANISH

$3.00

Brownie with Walnuts

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Bagels

$3.00

A la Carte

Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.95
Side Pita

Side Pita

$1.95
Side Lamb

Side Lamb

$5.00Out of stock
Side Chicken

Side Chicken

$4.50
Side Steak

Side Steak

$5.00
Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$2.00
Side Burger Patty

Side Burger Patty

$5.00
Side BEYOND Meat Patty

Side BEYOND Meat Patty

$5.00

Side Falafel

$3.00

Side Fried Chicken Patty

$6.00

Side Fried Egg

$3.00

ACID VAULT SPECIALS

#KINCOCKTAIL

$10.00

#KINSHOT

$5.00

#NEGRONIWEEK

$14.00

#poets tix

$6.50

#RIFF CITY TIX

$18.56

Acid Latte

$5.00

CARROT COQUETA

$14.00

GOTH TIKI

$13.00

HAPPY HARBOR HOUR

$8.00

SAVORY CHARACTER

$15.00

Coffee

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+
Latte

Latte

$3.50+
Americano

Americano

$2.50+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.50+
Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$5.00
HOUSE COLD BREW COFFEE

HOUSE COLD BREW COFFEE

$4.00+

Choose between a 16oz to-go cup with ice or a 12oz twist-top crowler.

BOURBON COLD BREW COFFEE

BOURBON COLD BREW COFFEE

$6.00+

Choose between a 16oz to-go cup with ice or a 12oz twist-top crowler.

TEQUILA COLD BREW COFFEE

$6.00
12 oz BAG HOUSE BLEND

12 oz BAG HOUSE BLEND

$15.00

Current Single Origin options include: Guatemalan / Ethiopian / Costa Rican

2 BAG HOUSE BLEND DISCOUNT

2 BAG HOUSE BLEND DISCOUNT

$27.00
12 oz BAG BOURBON ROAST

12 oz BAG BOURBON ROAST

$25.00

Aged 2 months in Freedom Whiskey Barrels then medium roasted. Also available in Cold Brew.

2 BAG BOURBON ROAST DISCOUNT

2 BAG BOURBON ROAST DISCOUNT

$45.00

12 oz BAG SINGLE MALT BOURBON ROAST

$30.00

OKTOBERFEST BIER

.5L FILLED GLASS

$10.00

REFILL

$6.00

HATS

IPA LOGO FOAM

IPA LOGO FOAM

$21.95
HAT #1 Greyand White

HAT #1 Greyand White

$21.95
HAT #2 White

HAT #2 White

$21.95
HAT#3 All Grey

HAT#3 All Grey

$21.95
HAT #4 All Black

HAT #4 All Black

$21.95
HAT #5 Light Grey

HAT #5 Light Grey

$21.95
HAT #6 Dark Grey And Black

HAT #6 Dark Grey And Black

$21.95
HAT #7 Annivesary

HAT #7 Annivesary

$21.95
HAT #8

HAT #8

$21.95
HAT #9

HAT #9

$21.95
HAT #10

HAT #10

$21.95
HAT #11

HAT #11

$21.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 9:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Amplified East Village is excited to offer a limited take-out and delivery menu at this time! Hours are: Mon - Sun 11am - 9 pm

Website

Location

1429 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

