This restaurant does not have any images
Indian
Amruth Ahar - Authentic South Indian Food
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Amruth Ahar is a South Indian vegetarian restaurant offering a taste of Andhra cuisine. Their menu features fresh, daily curries alongside delicious biryanis, snacks, and sweets – all available only for takeout.
Location
3105 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 105, Suwanee, GA 30024