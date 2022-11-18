A map showing the location of Amsterdam Cafe Research ParkView gallery

Amsterdam Cafe Research Park

review star

No reviews yet

570 Devall Dr

Auburn, AL 36832

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Club Sandwich
Chicken Finger Plate
Amsterdam Burger

Salads

Rum Salmon Salad

$14.00

blackened or pan seared salmon, organic mix of baby lettuces, diced mango, spiced pecans, sweet rum vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$12.00

chicken, bacon, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, cucumber, carrot, hard boiled egg, romaine lettuce

Amsterdam Salad

$8.00

Ralf's artisan lettuce, cherry tomatoes, carrot, cucumber, lahvosh cracker crumbles

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Sandwiches

Amsterdam Turkey Wrap

$12.00

turkey breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, softened lahvosh cracker bread, honey mustard

Crab Cake & Avocado Sandwich

$14.00

jumbo lump crab cake, avocado, creole remoulade, mango pico de gallo, toasted croissant

Amsterdam Burger

$12.00

cheddar, bacon, onions, tomato, bibb lettuce, Wickle's pickles, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, brioche bun (available as black bean & avocado burger)

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$13.00

blackened mahi, with melted cheese on a brioche bun with slaw on the side

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.00

chicken salad, toasted croissant, lettuce, tomato, & honey dijon mustard

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

beer battered chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, monterey jack cheese on Texas toast with ranch dressing on the side

Club Sandwich

$12.00

turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey dijon on Texas toast or a croissant

Chicken Finger Plate

$12.00

five beer battered chicken fingers served with choice of honey mustard, ranch, buffalo sauce, or honey dijon

Sides

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Salad

$4.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Steak Tacos

$11.99

Mahi Tacos

$12.50

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Mahi Quesadilla

$12.50

Chese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadila

$9.99Out of stock

Taco Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.99

Steak Taco Salad

$11.99

Mahi Taco Salad

$12.99

Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Steak Nachos

$11.99

Mahi Nachos

$12.50

Drinks

Body Armor (Fruit Punch)

$3.59Out of stock

Body Armor (Orange Mango)

$3.59Out of stock

Body Armor (Strawberry Banana)

$3.59Out of stock

Body Armor (Watermelon Strawberry)

$3.59Out of stock

Body Armor Lyte (Berry Punch)

$3.59Out of stock

Body Armor Lyte (Blueberry Pomegranate)

$3.59Out of stock

Body Armor Lyte (Coconut)

$3.59Out of stock

Body Armor Lyte (Peach Mango)

$3.59Out of stock

Coffee

$1.89

Coke

$1.89

Coke Zero

$1.89

Dasani

$1.89

Diet Coke

$1.89

Dr Pepper

$1.89

Dunkin' Donuts Iced Coffee (French Vanilla)

$2.99Out of stock

Fiji Water

$3.19

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.99

Peace Tea (Caddy Shack)

$1.99

Peace Tea (Green Tea)

$1.99

Peace Tea (Just Peachy)

$1.99Out of stock

Peace Tea (Razzleberry)

$1.99

Sprite

$1.89

Tea

$1.89

Tropicana Apple Juice

$1.89

Vitamin Water (Acai, Blueberry, Pomegranate)

$2.89Out of stock

Vitamin Water (Dragonfruit)

$2.89

Vitamin Water (Tropical Mango)

$2.89

Snacks

Austin Peanut Butter Crackers

$0.49

Doritos (Cool Ranch)

$1.09

Doritos (Nacho Cheese)

$1.09

KIND Bar (Caramel Almond & Sea Salt)

$1.99

KIND Bar (Cranberry Almond)

$1.99

KIND Bar (Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt)

$1.99

KIND Bar (Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate)

$1.99

Lays (BBQ)

$1.09

Lays (Plain)

$1.09

Lays (Salt & Vinegar)

$1.09

Lays (Sour Cream & Onion)

$1.09

Miss Vickie's (Jalapeno)

$1.79

Miss Vickie's (Sea Salt & Vinegar)

$1.79

Miss Vickie's (Sea Salt)

$1.79

Miss Vickie's (Smokehouse BBQ)

$1.79

Nature Valley Bar (Almond)

$1.79

Nature Valley Bar (Oats & Honey)

$1.79

Nature Valley Bar (Peanut)

$1.79

Nature Valley Protein Bar (PB Dark Chocolate)

$1.99

Nutri Grain (Apple)

$1.99

Nutri Grain (Blueberry)

$1.99

Nutri Grain (Strawberry)

$1.99

Planter's Peanuts (Nuts & Chocolate)

$1.99

Planter's Peanuts (Tropical Fruit & Nut)

$1.99

Planter's Salted Peanuts

$0.99

Skinny Pop (Plain)

$1.99

Sun Chips (Harvest Cheddar)

$1.79

Sun Chips (Original)

$1.79

Zapp's (Creole Onion)

$1.79

Zapp's (Voodoo)

$1.79

Hershey's Cookies & Creme

$1.69

Twix

$1.69

Kit Kat

$1.69

Milky Way

$1.69

3 Musketeers

$1.69

Peanut M&M

$1.69

Plain M&M

$1.69

Hershey's Bar

$1.69

Snickers

$1.69

Reese's

$1.69

Butterfinger

$1.69

Munchie's Peanut Butter Crackers

$1.09
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

570 Devall Dr, Auburn, AL 36832

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Karma South College - 1409 S College St #118
orange starNo Reviews
1409 S College St #118 Auburn, AL 36832
View restaurantnext
19th Hole of Auburn
orange starNo Reviews
1120 S. College Street Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Amsterdam Cafe
orange star4.6 • 3,039
410 South Gay Street Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff
orange star4.4 • 253
422-B S Gay St Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Bow & Arrow
orange starNo Reviews
1977 E Samford Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Good Karma Auburn Downtown - 132 N College St
orange starNo Reviews
132 N College St Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Auburn

Acre
orange star5.0 • 4,105
210 E Glenn Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Amsterdam Cafe
orange star4.6 • 3,039
410 South Gay Street Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Lucy's - Auburn
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2300 Moore's Mill Rd Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
VOODOO WING COMPANY
orange star4.4 • 1,607
2059 S College St Auburn, AL 36832
View restaurantnext
The Hound
orange star4.7 • 1,089
124 Tichenor Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Niffer's Place - Auburn
orange star4.8 • 658
1151 Opelika Rd Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Auburn
Opelika
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Newnan
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston