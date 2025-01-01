- Home
Amy’s China Cuisine
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd s190
Cedar Park, TX 78613
All Day
Appetizers
Barbeque Spare Ribs (4)$10.99
Beef Sticks (4)$6.99
Butterfly Shrimp (6)$8.99
Chicken Lettuce Wraps (4)$9.99
Chicken Pot Stickers$8.99
Crab Rangoons (6)$8.99
Fried Chicken Wings$10.99
Pork Egg Rolls (2)$3.99
Pork Pot Stickers (8)$8.99
Pork Spring Rolls (2)$4.99
Pu Pu Platter for 2$15.99
Salt & Pepper Calamari$10.99
Salt & Pepper Fish$10.99
Salt & Pepper Shrimp$10.99
Salt & Peppper Wings$10.99
Shrimp Lettuce Wraps (4)$9.99
Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)$4.99
Steamed Dumplings$8.99
Tofu Spring Rolls (2)$4.99
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)$3.99
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)$4.99
Veggie Pot Sticker$8.99
Soups
Side Orders
Sizzling Platters
Chicken
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.59
Sweet & Sour Chicken$14.59
House Spicy Chicken$14.59
Ma La Chicken$14.59
Chicken w/ Vegetables$14.59
Chicken w/ Cashews$14.59
Chicken w/ Broccoli$14.59
Basil Chicken$14.59
Moo Goo Pan$14.59
Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce$14.59
Kon Po Chicken$14.59
Chicken w/ Black Bean Sauce$14.59
Chicken w/ Cabbage in Hot Sauce$14.59
Moo Shu Chicken$14.59
Jalapeno Chicken$14.59
Teriyaki Chicken$14.59
Seafood
Sweet & Sour Shrimp$15.59
House Spicy Shrimp$15.59
Ma La Shrimp$15.59
Shrimp w/ Black Bean Sauce$15.59
Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce$15.59
Shrimp w/ Szechuan Sauce$15.59
Kon Po Shrimp$15.59
Shrimp w/ Cashews$15.59
Basil Shrimp$15.59
Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce$15.59
Shrimp w/ Snow Peas$15.59
Shrimp w/ Vegetables$15.59
Kon Po Calamari$15.59
House Spicy Calamari$15.59
Scallops w/ Garlic Sauce$16.99
Scallops Deep Fried w/ Spiced Salt$16.99
Scallops w/ mixed vegetables$16.99
Basil Fish$15.59
Sesame Fish$15.59
Beef
Pork
Fried Rice
Chow mein : Crispy Chips
Lo Mein : Soft Noodles
Bun (Vermicelli)
Singapore Rice Noodles
Chef Specials
Sesame Chicken$14.99
Sesame Shrimp$15.99
Sesame Scallops$18.99
General Tso Chicken$14.99
Orange Chicken$14.99
Orange Beef$17.99
Lemon Chicken$14.99
Coconut Curry Shrimp$15.99
Coconut Curry Chicken$14.99
Honey Walnut Prawns$15.99
Tridelicacy w/ Garlic Sauce$16.99
Shaken Beef$18.99
Spinach Beef$16.99
Pineapple Shrimp$16.99
Combination Seafood Platter$18.99
Roast Duck w/ Vegetables$17.99
Szechauan Spicy Duck$17.99
Dragon & Lion Fight$16.99
Mongolian Lamb$17.99
Hunan Lamb$17.99
Combination Pan Fried Noodles$16.99
Seven Wonders (for 2)$28.99
Szechuan Beef$14.99
Egg Foo Young Beef$17.29
Egg Foo Young Pork$16.29
Egg Foo Young Chicken$16.29
Egg Foo Young Shrimp$16.29
Egg Foo Young Combo$17.29
Egg Foo Young Veggie$16.29
Teriyaki Chicken$14.59
Kids Meals (12 & Under)
Vegetarian
Tofu Lettuce Wraps$9.99
Vegetable Pot Stickers$9.99
Salt & Pepper Tofu$12.99
Sweet & Sour Tofu$12.99
Kon Po Tofu$12.99
Coconut CurryTofu$12.99
General Tso Tofu$12.99
Orange Tofu$12.99
Spinach Tofu$12.99
Sizzling Tofu Delight$12.99
Veggie Combo Pan Noodle w/ Tofu$15.99
House Special Tofu$12.99
Tofu w/ Black Bean Sauce$12.99
Sesame Tofu$12.99
Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce$12.99
Basil Tofu$12.99
Hot Sour Cabbage$12.99
Broccoli w/ Garlic Sauce$12.99
Buddha's Delight$12.99
Combination Vegetable Pot Style$12.99
Sauteed Green Beans$12.99
House Spicey Tofu$12.99
Condiments
8oz Sweet & Sour Sauce$1.59
2oz Sweet & Sour Sauce$0.59
2oz Chili Oil$0.59
2oz Chili Paste$0.59
2oz Plum Sauce$0.59
2oz Hot Mustard$0.59
8oz Sesame Sauce$1.59
8oz Orange Sauce$1.59
8oz General Tso Sauce$1.59
8oz Lemon Sauce$1.59
8oz Brown Sauce$1.59
8oz White Sauce$1.59
2oz Sriracha Sauce$0.89
Extra Soy Sauce$1.19
2oz Potsticker Sauce$0.69
DRINKS
Soda$3.29
Milk$3.29
Orange Juice$3.29
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.99
Bubble Tea$6.29
Strawberry Splash$3.99
Mangonada$6.29
Hot Tea$3.29
Jasmine Iced Tea$3.29
Sweet Iced Tea$3.29
Iced Tea (unsweet$3.29
Thai Iced Tea$4.59
Mango Iced Tea$4.29
Coconut Iced Tea$4.29
Passion Fruit Iced Tea$4.29
Strawberry Iced Tea$4.29
Raspberry Iced Tea$4.29
Peach Iced Tea$4.29
Water
BAR
Beer
Wine
Hurricane$6.95
Margarita$6.95
House Cabernet Sauvignon$5.95
House Merlot$5.95
Sea Sun Pinot Noir$8.95
Noble Vines Merlot$7.95
The Show Malbec$8.95
Coppola Claret Red Blend$9.95
Concannon Cabernet Sauvignon$7.95
Btl House Cabernet Sauvignon$20.00
Btl House Merlot$20.00
Btl Sea Sun Pinot Noir$31.00
Btl Noble Vines Merlot$31.00
Btl The Show Malbec$31.00
Btl Coppola Claret Red Blend$35.00
Btl Concannon Cabernet Sauvignon$27.00
House Chardonnay$5.95
House White Zinfandel$5.95
Seaglass Riesling$7.95
Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio$6.95
Mantua Sauvignon Blanc$8.95
Cupcake Moscato$7.95
Menage Trois White$7.50
Blackstone Chardonnay$9.95
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$9.95
Btl House Chardonnay$20.00
Btl House White Zinfandel$20.00
Btl Seaglass Riesling$27.00
Btl Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio$23.00
Btl Matua Sauvignon Blanc$31.00
Btl Cupcake Moscato$25.00
Btl Menage Trois White$25.00
Btl Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$35.00
Small Ozeki Sake$4.50
Small Hakutsuru Plum Wine$7.95
Large Pure Junmai Saki$8.25
Large Ozeki Sake$7.95
Bottle Hakutsuru Plum Wine$27.00
Avissi Prosecco$9.95
Btl Avissi Prosecco$35.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd s190, Cedar Park, TX 78613
