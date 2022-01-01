A map showing the location of Amy’s China CuisineView gallery

Amy’s China Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

1335 E. Whitestone Blvd s190

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Egg Rolls (2)
Crab Rangoons (6)
Pork Lo Mein

Lunch Specials

Basil Chicken

$10.59

Basil Shrimp

$10.99

Beef Fried Rice

$10.99

Beef Lo Mein

$10.99

Beef w/ Broccoli

$10.99

Beef w/ Garlic Sauce

$10.99

Beef w/ Mixed Vegetables

$10.99

Broccoli w/ Garlic Sauce

$10.59

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.99

Chicken Lo Mein

$10.99

Chicken w/ Black Bean Sauce

$10.59

Chicken w/ Broccoli

$10.59

Chicken w/ Cashews

$10.59

Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce

$10.59

Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables

$10.59

Combination Fried Rice

$10.99

Combination Lo Mein

$10.99

Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce

$10.59

General Tso's Chicken

$10.59

Hot &Sour Cabbage

$10.59

House Spicy Beef

$10.99

House Spicy Chicken

$10.59

House Spicy Shrimp

$10.99

Hunan Beef

$10.99

Jalapeno Chicken

$10.59

Kon Po Beef

$10.99

Kon Po Chicken

$10.59

Kon Po Scallops

$10.99

Kon Po Shrimp

$10.99

Ma La Chicken

$10.59

Mongolian Beef

$10.99

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$10.59

Orange Chicken

$10.59

Pepper Steak

$10.99

Pork Fried Rice

$10.99

Pork Lo Mein

$10.99

Pork w/ Garlic Sauce

$10.59

Sauteed Green Beans

$10.59

Scallops w/ Mixed Vegetables

$10.99

Sesame Chicken

$10.59

Sesame Shrimp

$10.99

Sesame Tofu

$10.59

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.99

Shrimp Lo Mein

$10.99

Shrimp w/ Black Bean Sauce

$10.99

Shrimp w/ Cashews

$10.99

Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce

$10.99

Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce

$10.99

Shrimp w/ Mixed Vegetables

$10.99

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.59

Sweet & Sour Pork

$10.59

Sweet & Sour. Shrimp

$10.99

Szechuan Beef

$10.99

Twice Cooked Pork

$10.59

Vegetable Combination

$10.59

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.99

Vegetable Lo Mein

$10.99

Gen Tso Tofu

$10.59

Orange Tofu

$10.59

Appetizers

Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)

$3.69

Pork Egg Rolls (2)

$3.69

Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$4.99

Tofu Spring Rolls (2)

$4.99

Pork Spring Rolls (2)

$4.99

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$4.99

Fried Chicken Wings

$9.99

Salt & Peppper Wings

$9.99

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$9.99

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$9.99

Crab Rangoons (6)

$7.99

Chicken Lettuce Wraps (4)

$8.99

Pork Pot Stickers (8)

$8.99

Butterfly Shrimp (6)

$8.99

Beef Sticks (4)

$6.99

Barbeque Spare Ribs (4)

$9.99

Pu Pu Platter for 2

$14.99

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps (4)

$8.99

Steamed Dumplings

$8.99

Veggie Pot Sticker

$8.99

Soups

Egg Drop (Cup)

$2.99

Hot Sour (Cup)

$2.99

Wonton (Cup)

$2.99

Egg Drop (Bowl)

$5.99

Hot Sour (Bowl)

$5.99

Wonton (Bowl)

$5.99

House Special Wonton for 2

$8.99

Triple Delight Soup

$8.99

Hot Sour Seafood for 2

$8.99

Bean Curd Vegetable for 2

$8.99

Szechaun Cabbage w/Shredded Pork for 2

$8.99

Side Orders

Plain Fried Rice (pint)

$3.99

Plain Fried Rice (quart)

$5.99

Extra Steamed Rice (bowl)

$2.59

Extra Steamed Rice (pint)

$3.99

French Fries

$5.50

Plain Lo Mein

$5.50

Crispy Noodles

$1.09

Sizzling Platters

Chicken Delight

$12.99

Beef & Scallops

$14.99

House Special

$14.99

Yu-Hsiang Delight

$14.99

Chicken

Chinese Chicken Salad

$11.99

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.99

House Spicy Chicken

$11.99

Ma La Chicken

$11.99

Chicken w/ Vegetables

$11.99

Chicken w/ Cashews

$11.99

Chicken w/ Broccoli

$11.99

Basil Chicken

$11.99

Moo Goo Pan

$11.99

Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce

$11.99

Kon Po Chicken

$11.99

Chicken w/ Black Bean Sauce

$11.99

Chicken w/ Cabbage in Hot Sauce

$11.99

Moo Shu Chicken

$11.99

Jalapeno Chicken

$11.99

Teriyaki Chicken

$12.59

Seafood

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$13.99

House Spicy Shrimp

$13.99

Ma La Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp w/ Black Bean Sauce

$13.99

Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce

$13.99

Shrimp w/ Szechuan Sauce

$13.99

Kon Po Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp w/ Cashews

$13.99

Basil Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce

$13.99

Shrimp w/ Snow Peas

$13.99

Shrimp w/ Vegetables

$13.99

Kon Po Calamari

$13.99

House Spicy Calamari

$13.99

Scallops w/ Garlic Sauce

$15.99

Scallops Deep Fried w/ Spiced Salt

$15.99

Beef

House Spicy Beef

$12.99

Hunan Beef

$12.99

Beef w/ Snow Peas

$12.99

Beef w/ Broccoli

$12.99

Pepper Steak

$12.99

Beef w/ Black Pepper

$12.99

Mongolian Beef

$12.99

Beef w/Garlic Sauce

$12.99

Kon Po Beef

$12.99

Beef w/ Peking Sauce

$12.99

Beef w/ Vegetables

$12.99

Pork

Sweet & Sour Pork

$11.99

Twice Cooked Pork

$11.99

Pork w/ Garlic Sauce

$11.99

Moo Shu Pork

$11.99

Shredded Pork w/ Dried Tofu

$11.99

Ma Poo Tofu w/ Ground Pork

$11.99

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99

Pork Fried Rice

$11.99

Beef Fried Rice

$11.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.99

Combination Fried Rice

$12.99

Chow mein : Crispy Chips

Vegetable Chow Mein

$11.99

Chicken Chow Mein

$11.99

Pork ChowMein

$11.99

Beef Chow Mein

$11.99

Shrimp Chow Mein

$12.99

Combination Chow Mein

$12.99

Lo Mein : Soft Noodles

Vegetable Lo Mein

$11.99

Chicken Lo Mein

$11.99

Pork Lo Mein

$11.99

Beef Lo Mein

$11.99

Shrimp Lo Mein

$12.99

Combination Lo Mein

$12.99

Bun (Vermicelli)

Bun w/ Grilled Pork & Egg Roll

$11.89

Bun w/ Beef & Lemongrass

$11.89

Bun w/ Chicken & Lemongrass

$11.89

Bun w/ Tofu & Lemongrass

$11.89

Bun w/ Tofu & Vegetables

$11.89

Bun w/ Grilled Shrimp

$12.99

Bun Combination

$12.99

Singapore Rice Noodles

Chicken Singapore Rice Noodle

$11.99

Pork Singapore Rice Noodle

$11.99

Beef Singapore Rice Noodle

$11.99

Shrimp Singapore Rice Noodle

$12.99

Combination Singapore Rice Noodle

$12.99

Chef Specials

Sesame Chicken

$13.99

Sesame Shrimp

$14.99

Sesame Scallops

$16.99

General Tso Chicken

$13.99

Orange Chicken

$13.99

Orange Beef

$16.99

Lemon Chicken

$13.99

Coconut Curry Shrimp

$14.99

Coconut Curry Chicken

$13.99

Honey Walnut Prawns

$14.99

Tridelicacy w/ Garlic Sauce

$14.99

Shaken Beef

$16.99

Spinach Beef

$14.99

Pineapple Shrimp

$14.99

Combination Seafood Platter

$17.99

Roast Duck w/ Vegetables

$15.99

Szechauan Spicy Duck

$15.99

Dragon & Lion Fight

$14.99

Mongolian Lamb

$16.99

Hunan Lamb

$16.99

Combination Pan Fried Noodles

$15.99

Seven Wonders (for 2)

$26.99

Szechuan Beef

$13.99

Egg Foo Young Beef

$15.29

Egg Foo Young Pork

$15.29

Egg Foo Young Chicken

$15.29

Egg Foo Young Shrimp

$16.29

Egg Foo Young Combo

$16.29

Egg Foo Young Veggie

$16.29

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.59

Kids Meals (12 & Under)

Kid Sweet & Sour Ck

$6.99

Kid Chicken Finger

$6.99

Kid Chicken Lo Mein

$6.99

Kid Beef Stick (2) w/French Fry

$6.99

Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.99

Deep Fried Banana Ice Cream

$7.99

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$5.99

Vegetarian

Tofu Lettuce Wraps

$8.99

Vegetable Pot Stickers

$8.99

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$11.99

Sweet & Sour Tofu

$11.99

Kon Po Tofu

$11.99

Coconut CurryTofu

$11.99

General Tso Tofu

$11.99

Orange Tofu

$11.99

Spinach Tofu

$11.99

Sizzling Tofu Delight

$11.99

Veggie Combo Pan Noodle w/ Tofu

$14.99

House Special Tofu

$11.99

Tofu w/ Black Bean Sauce

$11.99

Sesame Tofu

$11.99

Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce

$11.99

Basil Tofu

$11.99

Hot Sour Cabbage

$11.99

Broccoli w/ Garlic Sauce

$11.99

Buddha's Delight

$11.99

Combination Vegetable Pot Style

$11.99

Sauteed Green Beans

$11.99

Condiments

8oz Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.50

2oz Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

2oz Chili Oil

$0.50

2oz Chili Paste

$0.50

2oz Plum Sauce

$0.50

2oz Hot Mustard

$0.50

8oz Sesame Sauce

$1.50

8oz Orange Sauce

$1.50

8oz General Tso Sauce

$1.50

8oz Lemon Sauce

$1.50

8oz Brown Sauce

$1.50

8oz White Sauce

$1.50

2oz Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Extra Soy Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$3.99

Bubble Tea

$5.99

Strawberry Splash

$3.99

Mangonada

$5.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Jasmine Iced Tea

$3.29

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea (unsweet

$2.99

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Mango Iced Tea

$3.99

Coconut Iced Tea

$3.99

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$3.99

Strawberry Iced Tea

$3.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.99

Peach Iced Tea

$3.99

Water

Beer

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Miller Light

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Shiner Bock

$3.75

Thirsty Goat

$3.75

Blue Moon

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Dos XX

$4.25

Kirin

$4.25

Tsing Tao

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Wine

Hurricane

$5.95

Margarita

$5.95

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50

House Merlot

$5.50

Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir

$6.95

Blackstone Merlot

$6.95

Diseno Malbec

$6.95

Belle Ambiance Red Blend

$6.95

Concannon Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.95

Btl House Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Btl House Merlot

$20.00

Btl Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir

$25.00

Btl Blackstone Merlot

$25.00

Btl Diseno Malbec

$25.00

Btl Belle Ambiance Red Blend

$25.00

Btl Concannon Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

House Chardonnay

$5.50

House White Zinfandel

$5.50

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$6.95

Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio

$6.95

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$6.95

Cupcake Moscato

$6.95

Menage Trois White

$6.95

Blackstone Chardonnay

$6.95

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$7.25

Btl House Chardonnay

$20.00

Btl House White Zinfandel

$20.00

Btl Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$25.00

Btl Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Btl Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Btl Cupcake Moscato

$25.00

Btl Menage Trois White

$25.00

Btl Blackstone Chardonnay

$25.00

Btl Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$28.00

Small Ozeki Sake

$3.95

Small Hakutsuru Plum Wine

$7.25

Large Pure Junmai Saki

$8.25

Large Ozeki Sake

$7.25

Large Hakutsuru Plum Wine

$8.28

J Roget

$5.50

Bottle J Roget

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1335 E. Whitestone Blvd s190, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cocky Teriyaki
orange star4.3 • 270
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Gloria's café & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Seoulju Korean Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
9515 N Lamar Blvd 230 Austin, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen - Tulsa, OK
orange starNo Reviews
9912 TULSA, OK 78613
View restaurantnext
Don Salsas - Cedar Park
orange starNo Reviews
1600 E Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Chilaquiles Factory
orange star4.2 • 182
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cedar Park

Damiano's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,561
13010 W. Parmer Lane Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Serranos - Cedar Park
orange star4.5 • 2,402
1900 E Whitestone BlvD Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
PhoNatic - Cedar Park
orange star4.4 • 1,667
1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Levant Cafe & Grill
orange star4.7 • 1,429
1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Sushi Fever
orange star4.7 • 989
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Mouton's Bistro & Bar - Cedar Park
orange star4.3 • 836
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cedar Park
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston