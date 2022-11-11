Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Amy's on Franklin

244 Reviews

$$$$

1418 W. Franklin St.

Evansville, IN 47710

Order Again

Popular Items

The Hotel Burger
The Cubano
Cast Iron Filet Mignon

Ready-to-Cook Meals

Menu: Oven roasted turkey breast Sausage stuffing Herbed mashed potatoes Turkey gravy Green bean casserole Cranberry-orange sauce "SIDES ONLY" option will receive all items but turkey. Pickups will be coordinated for Wednesday, November 23rd. All items will be cold and ready to heat how you please. Included will be instructions advising how to best heat.

FAMILY (5-6 People)

$250.00

Menu: Oven roasted turkey breast Sausage stuffing Herbed mashed potatoes Turkey gravy Green bean casserole Cranberry-orange sauce "SIDES ONLY" option will receive all items but turkey. Pickups will be coordinated for Wednesday, November 23rd. All items will be cold and ready to heat how you please. Included will be instructions advising how to best heat. Please include your phone number and preferred pickup time between 4pm-9pm on 11/23. Optional additional wines available: (must pay in-person upon pickup and have proof of legal age) Storypoint Cabernet +$20 Storypoint Chardonnay +$20 Astoria Prosecco +$20 Astoria Pinot Grigio +$20 Lyric Etude Pinot Noir +$80 Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert +$80 Please let us know in the notes which bottled wine you'd like to add on! Thank you for your order!

FEAST (10-12 People)

$500.00

Menu: Oven roasted turkey breast Sausage stuffing Herbed mashed potatoes Turkey gravy Green bean casserole Cranberry-orange sauce "SIDES ONLY" option will receive all items but turkey. Pickups will be coordinated for Wednesday, November 23rd. All items will be cold and ready to heat how you please. Included will be instructions advising how to best heat. Please include your phone number and preferred pickup time between 4pm-9pm on 11/23. Optional additional wines available: (must pay in-person upon pickup and have proof of legal age) Storypoint Cabernet +$20 Storypoint Chardonnay +$20 Astoria Prosecco +$20 Astoria Pinot Grigio +$20 Lyric Etude Pinot Noir +$80 Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert +$80 Please let us know in the notes which bottled wine you'd like to add on! Thank you for your order!

FAMILY SIDES ONLY (5-6 people)

$175.00

Menu: Oven roasted turkey breast Sausage stuffing Herbed mashed potatoes Turkey gravy Green bean casserole Cranberry-orange sauce "SIDES ONLY" option will receive all items but turkey. Pickups will be coordinated for Wednesday, November 23rd. All items will be cold and ready to heat how you please. Included will be instructions advising how to best heat. Please include your phone number and preferred pickup time between 4pm-9pm on 11/23. Optional additional wines available: (must pay in-person upon pickup and have proof of legal age) Storypoint Cabernet +$20 Storypoint Chardonnay +$20 Astoria Prosecco +$20 Astoria Pinot Grigio +$20 Lyric Etude Pinot Noir +$80 Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert +$80 Please let us know in the notes which bottled wine you'd like to add on! Thank you for your order!

FEAST SIDES ONLY (10-12 people)

$350.00

Menu: Oven roasted turkey breast Sausage stuffing Herbed mashed potatoes Turkey gravy Green bean casserole Cranberry-orange sauce "SIDES ONLY" option will receive all items but turkey. Pickups will be coordinated for Wednesday, November 23rd. All items will be cold and ready to heat how you please. Included will be instructions advising how to best heat. Please include your phone number and preferred pickup time between 4pm-9pm on 11/23. Optional additional wines available: (must pay in-person upon pickup and have proof of legal age) Storypoint Cabernet +$20 Storypoint Chardonnay +$20 Astoria Prosecco +$20 Astoria Pinot Grigio +$20 Lyric Etude Pinot Noir +$80 Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert +$80 Please let us know in the notes which bottled wine you'd like to add on! Thank you for your order!

Starters

Our adaptation of a Louisiana staple, Brabant fries. House cut fries tossed in clarified butter, creole seasoning, fresh garlic and parsley.
Baltimore Blue Crab Cakes

Baltimore Blue Crab Cakes

$14.00

Hand picked lump blue crab, spicy remoulade sauce

Brabant Fries

Brabant Fries

$8.00

Our adaptation of a Louisiana staple, Brabant fries. House cut fries tossed in clarified butter, creole seasoning, fresh garlic and parsley.

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$18.00+

Sweet soppressata, spicy capicola, prosciutto di Parma, smoked cheddar, creole mustard, macerated onion, picholine olives

Crab Fries

$14.00

Old bay house fries, Maryland blue lump crab, lemon tarragon aioli, clarified butter, chives

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Caramelized onion, beef broth, Swiss, havarti, house crostini

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Deep fried squid, house cocktail sauce, lemon, parsley

Fried Risotto

Fried Risotto

$10.00

Fried goat cheese risotto, panko bread crumbs, blackberry chile sauce

Ode to Texas Smoked Brisket Chili

$8.00

House smoked brisket, chili paste, sour cream, lime

Poutine

Poutine

$8.00

House fries, pork carnitas gravy, local cheddar curd

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Four lemon-poached shrimp, house cocktail sauce

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Lobster Pumpkin Bisque

$9.00Out of stock

Salads

Wedge

$9.00

Iceberg wedge, smoked tomato filet, peppered Berkshire bacon, gorgonzola dressing

Light Greens

Light Greens

$10.00

Spring greens, lime-macerated red onion, strawberry, lemon creole vinaigrette, cayenne-candied pecans

Shrimp and Greens

Shrimp and Greens

$17.00

Fried tiger shrimp, salted tomato, spring greens, creole mustard vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine heart, Caesar dressing, parmesan crisp

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, red cabbage, shredded carrot, cheddar cheese, bacon, cucumber, cherry tomato, house ranch dressing

The Green Goddess

$10.00

Shaved Tuscan kale, Genoa salami, red cabbage, broiled cherry tomato, farro, toasted sunflower seeds, green goddess dressing

Special Local Greens

$10.00

Sandwiches n Things

Jeremiah's Hot Chicken

Jeremiah's Hot Chicken

$12.00

Creole dry-brined chicken thigh, pickle, shredded cabbage, spicy mayo, potato bun

The Hotel Burger

The Hotel Burger

$15.00

8oz blend of chuck/brisket/short rib, sharp cheddar, house Berkshire bacon, mayo, spring greens, dill pickle, red onion, tomato, Rotella's potato bun. Comes with one side.

The Bad Randy Burger

The Bad Randy Burger

$14.00

Mustard-griddled patties, butter, muenster cheese, caramelized French onion jam, Russian dressing, tomato, pickle, shredded lettuce. Comes with one side.

The Soft Shell Crab

The Soft Shell Crab

$16.00

Fried jumbo crab, house Berkshire bacon, tarragon lemon-pepper mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Rotella's potato bun

Spicy Soul Chicken

Spicy Soul Chicken

$12.00

Brined fried chicken breast*, spicy sauce dredge, dill pickle, mayo, shredded lettuce, Rotella's potato bun. Comes with one side. *available griddled or blackened

The Cubano

The Cubano

$13.00

House pork carnitas, smoked pork belly, raclette swiss cheese, mayo, French's mustard, dill pickle, pressed Leidenheimer roll. Comes with one side.

Big Mike's Pastrami Reuben

Big Mike's Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

Smoked & fried pastrami, braised caraway cabbage, raclette cheese, Russian dressing, rye bread. Comes with one side.

Crispy Double Diner Burger

Crispy Double Diner Burger

$13.00

Two smashed patties, American cheese, onion jam, Worcestershire, mayo, pickles, Rotella's potato bun

AOF Grilled Cheese

AOF Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Fresh French bread, creole compound butter, raclette, smoked cheddar, fontina, muenster. Comes with one side.

The Vegetarian Burger

The Vegetarian Burger

$14.00

6oz Impossible patty, burgundy braised cremini mushrooms, onion jam, swiss cheese

Special Plates

The Risqué Filet - seared filet mignon & flat iron steak, grape wine must, mustard greens chimichurri, ricatta salata, house sour dough
AOF Ribeye

AOF Ribeye

$60.00

35-40 day aged 16oz ribeye, butter-cured and seared. Comes with one side.

The Delmonico

$52.00

16oz marbled ribeye; thyme & garlic butter broiled, topped with creole butter

42 Day Dry-Aged Bone-In Ribeye

$68.00Out of stock

20oz cast iron sear, butter broil

New York Strip

$47.00

16oz bone in, burgundy garlic spiked

42 Day Dry-Aged Kansas City Strip

$58.00

18oz bone-in, butter broiled

Cast Iron Filet Mignon

Cast Iron Filet Mignon

$42.00

USDA choice 8oz beef tenderloin, cast iron sear, shallot, garlic, rosemary, butter. Comes with one side.

Cajun Fried Chicken Quarter

Cajun Fried Chicken Quarter

$15.00

Bone-in quarter fried chicken*, roasted, or blackened; spicy sauce dredge, French bread. Comes with one side. Quarter White : wing & breast Quarter Dark: leg & thigh

Linguine la Porpora

Linguine la Porpora

$20.00

Dececco linguine, blueberry beet butter, extra virgin olive oil, toasted hazelnut, LaClare chevre goat cheese, sweet soppressata, cracked black pepper, parmesan

Nancy's Hot Brown Stack

Nancy's Hot Brown Stack

$16.00

Toasted French bread, pork carnitas, smoked pork belly, smoked turkey, tomato, house mornay, house Berkshire bacon, parsley. Comes with one side.

Chicken Coq au Vin

Chicken Coq au Vin

$22.00

Two boneless chicken thighs, carrots, cremini mushroom, braised in red wine chicken stock; served with French bread

Round of Beers for the Kitchen Staff

Round of Beers for the Kitchen Staff

$12.00

The B&D Chop

$26.00

Blueberry pork rib chop, goat cheese grits

Dessert

6 cookies for $5 (Jeremiah's famous chocolate chip)

6 cookies for $5 (Jeremiah's famous chocolate chip)

$5.00

Six, 60% cacao chocolate cookies, sea salt flakes,

Praline Bread Pudding

Praline Bread Pudding

$7.00

Rye whiskey anglaise

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$8.00

Double tier chocolate cake, whipped hazelnut buttercream, chocolate ganache, caramel syrup, pistachio crumbs

Amy's Carrot Cake

Amy's Carrot Cake

$8.00

Traditional carrot cake, cream cheese icing. 3 tier, decadent, and very rich!

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Special Vegan Pistachio Gelato

$6.00

Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.00
Brabant Fries

Brabant Fries

$7.00

Our adaptation of a Louisiana staple, Brabant fries. House cut fries tossed in clarified butter, creole seasoning, fresh garlic and parsley.

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$5.00
Lime Slaw

Lime Slaw

$5.00
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00
Pork Belly Mac & Cheese

Pork Belly Mac & Cheese

$5.00Out of stock
Asparagus Spears

Asparagus Spears

$5.00

Kids Dinner Menu

Kids Cheddar Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nestled on the east end of West Franklin, in a sleek and modern rehab of an historic 19th century building, Amy’s on Franklin stands out not only with its famous purple exterior, but it’s eclectic and creative menu comprises Midwest comfort food lovingly influenced by the French Quarter, Mexico and Texas.

Website

Location

1418 W. Franklin St., Evansville, IN 47710

Directions

Amy's on Franklin image
Amy's on Franklin image

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Evansville

