Amy's on Franklin
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nestled on the east end of West Franklin, in a sleek and modern rehab of an historic 19th century building, Amy’s on Franklin stands out not only with its famous purple exterior, but it’s eclectic and creative menu comprises Midwest comfort food lovingly influenced by the French Quarter, Mexico and Texas.
1418 W. Franklin St., Evansville, IN 47710
