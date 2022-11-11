Amy's on Franklin

FAMILY (5-6 People)

$250.00

Menu: Oven roasted turkey breast Sausage stuffing Herbed mashed potatoes Turkey gravy Green bean casserole Cranberry-orange sauce "SIDES ONLY" option will receive all items but turkey. Pickups will be coordinated for Wednesday, November 23rd. All items will be cold and ready to heat how you please. Included will be instructions advising how to best heat. Please include your phone number and preferred pickup time between 4pm-9pm on 11/23. Optional additional wines available: (must pay in-person upon pickup and have proof of legal age) Storypoint Cabernet +$20 Storypoint Chardonnay +$20 Astoria Prosecco +$20 Astoria Pinot Grigio +$20 Lyric Etude Pinot Noir +$80 Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert +$80 Please let us know in the notes which bottled wine you'd like to add on! Thank you for your order!