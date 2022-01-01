Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amy's Fabulous Diner

226 Reviews

$

591 W Main

Marcellus, MI 49067

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Chicken ,Bacon, Ranch
Build a Burger

Early Birds 🐦

1# 1 Egg, 1 Toast & Meat

$5.40

1 egg made to order, 1 slice of toast and choice of meat

2# 2 Eggs w/ Toast

$4.80

2 eggs made to order and 2 slices of our delicious bread toasted

3# 2 Eggs &Meat

$6.00

2 eggs made to order with your choice of meat

4# 2 Eggs & Potatoes

$5.40

2 eggs made to order and your choice of potatoes

5# 2 Eggs, Toast, Meat

$6.90

2 eggs made to order, your choice of meat and 2 slices of toast

6# 2 eggs, Potato , Toast

$7.20

2 Eggs made to order, choice of potato and 2 slices of toast

7# 2 Eggs, Potato, Toast & Meat

7# 2 Eggs, Potato, Toast & Meat

$9.60

2 eggs made to order, choice of potatoes, meat, and 2 slices of toast.

8# 2 Eggs,corn beef hash & Toast

8# 2 Eggs,corn beef hash & Toast

$9.60

2 Eggs made to order, corn beef hash and 2 slices of toast

9# 2 Eggs,Corn beef hash, Potato, Toast

9# 2 Eggs,Corn beef hash, Potato, Toast

$10.80

2 Eggs made to order, corn beef hash, choice of potato and 2 slices of toast

10# Country Fried steak w/gravy, potato, toast

$10.20

Country fried steak covered in our sausage gravy, choice of potato and 2 slices of toast

11# Country Fried steak w/gravy, 2 egg, Potato, toast

$12.00

2 eggs, country fried steak covered in sausage gravy, choice of potato and 2 slices of toast

2 scramble mix, 1 Toast

2 scramble mix, 1 Toast

$7.20

2 scrambled eggs with your choice meat and veggies and topped with cheese , 1 slice toast

Biscuits & Gravy

Full Biscuits & Gravy

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$7.20

2 biscuits split in half smothered in our wonderful sausage gravy.

½ Biscuits & Gravy

½ Biscuits & Gravy

$4.80

1 biscuit split in half covered in our sausage gravy.

Biscuits & Gravy Combo

Biscuits & Gravy Combo

$9.90

Half order of biscuits & gravy, served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat. Gluten free now available!

Full Creamer Creek

$9.00

Full order of biscuits & gravy stacked on your choice of potato.

½ Creamer Creek

$6.60

Half order of biscuits & gravy stacked on your choice of potato.

French Toast

2 slices Cinnamon swirl French toast

2 slices Cinnamon swirl French toast

$7.20

2 slices of our house baked cinnamon bread, dip in a french toast mix & topped with powder sugar. sorry no gluten free option

French Toast Combo

French Toast Combo

$9.90

Half order of french toast with your choice of meat.

Full French Toast

$7.80

4 slices of texas toast dipped in our french toast mix and topped with powder sugar.

½ French Toast

$6.00

2 slices of texas toast dipped in our french toast mix and topped with powder sugar.

Single slice French toast

$2.70

Blueberry French toast bake combo

$9.90Out of stock

Blueberry French toast bake

$7.20Out of stock

Pancakes

1 blueberry Heart

$2.40

1 heart shape fluffy pancake with blueberries in it.

1 Heart chocolate chip

$2.40

1 heart shape fluffy pancake with chocolate chips in it.

1 Heart pancake

$1.80

1 heart shape fluffy pancake.

1 Large blueberry pancake

$4.79

1 large fluffy pancake with blueberries in it.

1 Large chocolate chip

$4.79

1 Large fluffy pancake with chocolate chips in it.

1 Large pancake

$4.20

1 large fluffy pancake

2 Heart blueberry pancakes

$4.50

2 heart shape fluffy blueberry pancakes

2 Heart pancakes

$3.60

2 heart shape fluffy pancakes

2 Large blueberry cakes

$9.00

2 Large fluffy pancakes with blueberries in them

2 Large Pancakes

$6.60

2 Large fluffy pancakes

Pancake Combo

Pancake Combo

$9.90

2 fluffy pancakes with your choice of meat & eggs.

Amy's Faves

Hungry Man Special

Hungry Man Special

$10.80

3 eggs, choice of potatoes, choice of meat, choice of toast.

The Hog Farmer

$15.50

3 eggs, choice of potatoes, bacon, ham, sausage patties and toast.

Amy's Hay Stack

Amy's Hay Stack

$9.60

Two hash browns smothered in cheese stacked and stuffed with sour cream mushrooms, onion and bacon

Eggs Benedict

$8.40

English muffin toasted, topped with ham, 2 eggs poached soft covered with Hollandaise sauce & bacon bits

Black Cat Alley

$10.20

Your choice of potatoes stacked with 2 scrambled eggs & chili topped with cheddar cheese.

1\2 Black cat alley

$7.80

Your choice of potatoes stacked with 2 scrambled eggs & chili topped with cheddar cheese.

1\2 Amy's Hay Stack

$7.80

Two hash browns smothered in cheese stacked and stuffed with sour cream mushrooms, onion and bacon

Full Bainbridge Field

$10.80

Your choice of potatoes with your choice of meat topped with 2 eggs smothered with sausage gravy, and choice of toast

Full Marcellus Mix

Full Marcellus Mix

$12.00

2 scrambled egg with bacon, ham, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, topped with cheese and smothered in sausage gravy comes with toast of your choice.

Full Pokestone

Full Pokestone

$10.80

choice of potatoes mixed with onions, green peppers, and your choice of meat, topped with 2 eggs and smothered in cheese, choice of toast.

½ Bainbridge Field

$9.00

Your choice of potatoes with your choice of meat topped with 1 eggs smothered with sausage gravy, and choice of 1 piece of toast.

½ Marcellus Mix

½ Marcellus Mix

$9.00

scrambled egg with bacon, ham, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, topped with cheese and smothered in sausage gravy comes with 1 piece toast of your choice.

½ Pokestone

½ Pokestone

$9.00

choice of potatoes mixed with onions, green peppers, and your choice of meat, topped with 1 egg and smothered in cheese, choice of 1 piece of toast.

Breakfast Burritos🌯

The Cropsey*

$8.40

2 scrambled eggs , hash browns, onions, green peppers, bacon, mushroom, cheddar cheese , sour cream, salsa wrapped in a grilled tortilla shell

Veggie burrito

$5.40

2 scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers , green olives, tomato, jalapeno, cheddar cheese Sour Cream and salsa wrapped in a grilled tortilla shell

The Piggy*

$6.60

2 scrambled eggs with bacon, ham , sausage cheddar, sour cream salsa wrapped in a grilled Tortilla shell

1 meat burrito

1 meat burrito

$6.00

2 scrambled eggs, your choice meat, sour cream, salsa & cheddar wrapped in a grilled tortilla shell

Omelets

Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$11.40

4 egg omelet stuffed with cheese, green peppers, onions, diced ham comes with choice of potato and toast

Farmers Omelet

Farmers Omelet

$12.00

4 egg omelet stuffed with cheese, green peppers, onions, diced ham comes with choice of potato inside omelet then smothered in sausage gravy and choice of toast

1 meat & Cheese Omelet

$9.60

4 egg omelet stuffed with cheese and your choice meat comes with choice of potato and toast

All Meat Omelet

$12.00

4 egg omelet stuffed with cheese and bacon, ham, sausage comes with choice of potato and toast

Fabulous Omelet

$11.40

4 egg omelet stuffed with cheese and bacon, ham, onion, mushroom comes with choice of potato and toast

Denver Omelet

$11.40

4 egg omelet stuffed with sausage, ham,green pepper, onions, your choice of cheese, potato and 2 slices of toast

Veggie Omelet

$9.60

4 egg omelet stuffed with tomato, green pepper, onion , mushroom, green olives your choice of cheese, potato and 2 slices of toast.

Build Your Own Omelet

$12.00

4 egg choose 4 items served with potato and 2 pc toast. Bacon ,green pepper, sausage, mushroom, ham, tomato, onion,green olive, black olive, your choice of cheese

Cheese Omlete

$8.40

Mini Western Omelet

$8.40

2 egg omelet stuffed with cheese, green peppers, onions, diced ham comes with choice of potato and toast

Mini Farmers Omelet

$9.60

2 egg omelet stuffed with cheese, green peppers, onions, diced ham comes with choice of potato inside omelet then smothered in sausage gravy and choice of toast

Mini Ham & Cheese Omelet

$7.20

Mini All Meat Omelet

$8.40

2 egg omelet stuffed with cheese and bacon, ham, sausage comes with choice of potato and toast

Mini Fabulous Omelet

$8.40

2 egg omelet stuffed with cheese and bacon, ham, onion, mushroom comes with choice of potato and toast

Mini Denver Omelet

$8.40

Mini Veggie Omelet

$7.80

Mini Build Your Own Omelet

$8.40

Mini Bacon & cheese

$7.80

mini Cheese

$6.00

Egg sandwich, Oatmeal

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$4.80

cup Oatmeal

$2.40

bowl of Oatmeal Plain

$3.60

bowl of Oatmeal Plain w/Raisins & Brown Sugar

$4.80

Oatmeal with dried Cherries

$6.00

Smaller creations

Meal includes Small juice or milk.... Upcharge for pop or coffee

SC1# 2 Scrambled Eggs & Cheese,1 Slice of Toast

$6.00

SC2# 2 heart Pancakes, meat

$6.00
SC3# 1 egg, meat, 1 pc tst

SC3# 1 egg, meat, 1 pc tst

$6.00

SC 4# 1 Slice French Toast, 1 egg, 1 meat

$6.00

SC5# Small Oatmeal & 1 Slice of Toast

$6.00

SC6# Grilled cheese & fries

$6.60

SC 7#1\2 grilled ham & cheese, fries

$6.60

SC 8# 4oz breaded chicken on biscuit, chips & pickle

$6.60

SC 9# 4 bacon & cheddar, chive tater kegs, apple sauce

$6.60

SC 10# 2 chicken strips & fries

$6.00

SC 11# corn dog & fries

$6.60Out of stock

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$1.31

1 Patty

$2.10

2 egg

$2.62

3 eggs

$3.92

American Fries

$3.60

AMF w/out Onion

$3.60

Corned Beef Hash

$4.50

Cup of Hollandaise

$2.40

Ham Steak

$3.89

Hash Brown

$3.60

Hash browns + onion

$3.89

Links

$3.89

Side Bacon Strips

$3.89

Side of Sausage Gravy

$2.40
Side Sausage Patties

Side Sausage Patties

$3.89

Sides of Toast🍞

White

$2.39

wheat

$2.39

Rye

$2.39

Cinnamon swirl

$2.39

Raisin

$2.39

Texas

$2.39

Gluten-free Bread

$2.52Out of stock

Sour Dough

$2.39
Biscuit

Biscuit

$1.19

English muffin

$1.19

1 pc White

$1.19
1 pc Wheat

1 pc Wheat

$1.19

1 pc Rye

$1.19

1 pc cinnamon

$1.19

1 pc Texas

$1.19

1 pc raisin

$1.19

1 pc Sour dough

$1.19

Dry**

Extra Butter

Dark

Light

not cut

not toasted

Family meal deals👪

Deal #1 -6 scram, hash browns, 8 pc bacon, 4 patties, 4 cakes

$36.00

Deal #2- 4 B&G, 6 scram, 4 patties, 3 ham steaks

$50.40

Today's special🌟

Beef Pot Pie

$10.00

Appetizers

Bacon cheddar Tator Kegs (6)

Bacon cheddar Tator Kegs (6)

$8.40

Large tater tots stuffed with cheddar cheese, bacon & chive

Boneless wing dings ( 10 )

Boneless wing dings ( 10 )

$10.80
Chili cheese fries

Chili cheese fries

$8.40

crispy french fries smothered in our house made chili topped with cheddar cheese and onions.

fries (12oz)

fries (12oz)

$6.00

Garlic Parm Fries (12oz)

$6.00

Mozzarella Stix (6)

$8.40

Onion rings (12oz)

$6.60

Side Salad

$3.60

Deep fried Mac & cheese bites

$7.50

Salads

Your choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$10.80

turkey ham american& swiss cheese on a bed of tossed greens, with tomatoes hard boiled egg & croutons

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.80

tossed greens with chicken strips, cheddar cheese, cucumber, red onions

Cherry Chicken Salad

Cherry Chicken Salad

$10.80

tossed greens, bleu cheese, dried cherries, chicken,red onions, with raspberry vinaigrette

Garden salad

$8.40

Burgers🍔🍟

Burgers served on grilled bun with french fries or a cup of soup & choice of 1. cole slaw, apple sauce or cottage cheese. upgrade to Onion rings or side salad for $1 more
Build a Burger

Build a Burger

$7.50

6 oz burger, Pick your cheese, condiments and sides.. yum

Blue Moon Burger

$12.00

6 oz. burger topped with blue cheese crumbles

Fabulous Burger

$12.00

6 oz. burger stacked with ham, swiss cheese on texas toast

Jumping Jimmy Burger

Jumping Jimmy Burger

$12.00

6 oz. burger topped with BBQ sauce, cheese and onion ring.

Mushroom Burger

$12.00

6 oz. burger topped with grilled onions & muchrooms, swiss cheese, mayo

Patty Melt

$12.00

6 oz. burger with grilled onions & swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER**

$12.00

A plant based burger that tastes and looks like beef burger. a Vegetarian burger.

DOGIE BURGER -NO BUN NO SIDES

$5.10

Sandwiches or Wrap

Served with pickle & chips upgrade to french fries or soup for $1 more. upgrade to Onion rings or side salad for $1.50 more

Terrill's Trio

$12.00

Sandwich made with Turkey, Ham, Bacon drizzled with mayo and bbq on your choice of bread. served with chips

BLT

$12.00

6 slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo choice of bread

Chicken ,Bacon, Ranch

Chicken ,Bacon, Ranch

$12.00

2 chicken strips,bacon, lettuce,tomato, cheese, ranch on a grilled bun

Club

$12.00

ham, turkey,bacon, swiss cheese & american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on yor choice of toasted bread

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.00

2 slices of ham with 2 slices of Amercican cheese on grilled texas toast

Philly

$12.00

tender pot roast on grilled texas toast with sauteed onions & green peppers and swiss cheese

Turkey Bacon Melt

$12.00

Grilled turkey, bacon, swiss cheese , mayo on your choice of bread

CBR quesadilla

CBR quesadilla

$12.00

chicken, bacon, ranch, cheese in a grilled tortilla shell. comes with side of southwest sauce

Build your own grilled cheese

$7.20

Baskets

4 tender chicken strips & French fries, your choice of dipping sauce

4 chick strips bsk

$10.80

Bill's Pork tenderloin sandwich bsk

$9.60

Soups🍲

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.60

Cup Chili

$3.60

Bowl Soup of the Day

$4.80

Bowl Chili

$4.80

Desserts 🍰

Bacon, Maple Sundae

$3.00

Coconut cream pie

$3.00Out of stock

Key Lime pie

$2.50Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$3.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Pumpkin Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Cookies & Retail

pan 7 of cinnamon rolls

pan 7 of cinnamon rolls

$9.00Out of stock

Baked in house,,mmm good

6 peanut butter Cookies

$4.00Out of stock
6 chocolate chip cookies

6 chocolate chip cookies

$4.00

Made from scratch with our special recipe , super soft & yummy

Monster cookies 6pk

Monster cookies 6pk

$4.00Out of stock

These cookies have peanut butter for your protein, oatmeal for your daily fiber, M & Ms to keep the personality positive!

6 pk no bakes chocolate

6 pk no bakes chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

6 pk Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

snickerdoodles

$4.00Out of stock
Cinnamon roll

Cinnamon roll

$2.00

Baked in house & topped with cream cheese frosting.

🎇Fabulous Chili Seasoning 3oz

$3.50Out of stock

FABULOUS CHILI SEASONING 3.50 (GF) ING: brown sugar, paprika, salt, spices ,dehydrated garlic, Onion powder and dextrose.

🍞3 Lbs Wheat

$9.00

🍞2 Lbs Thin Wheat

$4.50

🍞2 Lbs Texas

$5.75

🍞2 Lbs Raisin

$8.75Out of stock

🍞2 Lbs White

$8.75

🍞3 Lbs Marble rye

$10.00
🍾Eye opener sauce

🍾Eye opener sauce

$6.25
KETO BREAD

KETO BREAD

$6.00

Flavor Plain Brand Natural Ovens Bakery Weight 18 Ounces Allergen Information Peanut Free, Gluten, Tree Nut Free, Nut Free Package Information Bag About this item Zero grams of net carbs (carbs minus fiber) 12g dietary fiber per slice Low calorie - only 40 calories per slice

Gift cards $5

$5.00

Gift cards $25.

$25.00

Brownie with peanut butter frosting

$2.50Out of stock

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

M&m Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

oatmeal scotchies 4pk

$2.50Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

Molasses Cookies

Out of stock

M&M Delight 4 Pck

$2.50Out of stock

Muffins

Apple fritters

Apple fritters

$1.89

Glazed apple fritter

Blueberry muffins

Blueberry muffins

$2.00

delicious blueberry muffins

cinnamon crunch

$2.00Out of stock
Double Chocolate muffins

Double Chocolate muffins

$2.00Out of stock

Double chocolate muffin.. It's like eating cake for breakfast..

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Frosting

$2.00Out of stock
Banana nut muffins

Banana nut muffins

$2.00Out of stock

banana nut muffin..yum yum

Lemon

$2.00Out of stock

Danishes

Cheese Danish

$2.00Out of stock

Cherry Danish

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Danish

$2.00Out of stock

COFFEE

LG TO GO REGULAR COFFEE

$1.19

LG TO GO DECAF COFFEE

$1.19

SM TO GO REGULAR COFFEE

$0.89

SM TO GO DECAF COFFEE

$0.89

FOUNTIAN POP

LG COKE

$1.19

LG DT COKE

$1.19

LG DR. PEPPER

$1.19

LG MELLOW YELLOW

$1.19

LG SPRITE

$1.19

LG ROOTBEER

$1.19

LG LEMONADE

$1.19

CHERRY SPRITE

$1.19

CHERRY LEMONADE

$1.19

SWEET TEA

$1.19

UNSWEET TEA

$1.19

RASPBERRY TEA

$1.19

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$1.19

Small kids pop

$0.89

Rootbeer float

$3.50

HOT DRINKS

Large is 20oz and small is 12oz. All come with cool whip except the hot tea.

HOT CHOCOLATE LG

$2.00

CAPPUCCINO LG

$2.00
SALTED CARMEL CAPPUCCINO LG

SALTED CARMEL CAPPUCCINO LG

$2.00

CHAI LG

$2.00

FRENCH VANILLA CAPPUCCINO LG

$2.00

SM HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.69

SM CAPPUCCINO

$1.69

SM SALTED CARMEL CAPPUCCINO

$1.69

SM CHAI

$1.69

SM FRENCH VANILLA CAPPUCCINO

$1.69

HOT TEA SM

$1.69

MILK/JUICE

LG MILK

$2.00

LG APPLE JUICE

$2.00

Small OJ 8oz

$2.35

CAN V-8

$2.00

LG CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

LG Oj 20oz

$4.75

SC meal drinks

Juice

Milk

small pop up charge

$0.69
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family friendly atmosphere with good food and a hometown flare. Dine-in or carry out.

Website

Location

591 W Main, Marcellus, MI 49067

Directions

