Amy's Fabulous Diner
226 Reviews
$
591 W Main
Marcellus, MI 49067
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Early Birds 🐦
1# 1 Egg, 1 Toast & Meat
1 egg made to order, 1 slice of toast and choice of meat
2# 2 Eggs w/ Toast
2 eggs made to order and 2 slices of our delicious bread toasted
3# 2 Eggs &Meat
2 eggs made to order with your choice of meat
4# 2 Eggs & Potatoes
2 eggs made to order and your choice of potatoes
5# 2 Eggs, Toast, Meat
2 eggs made to order, your choice of meat and 2 slices of toast
6# 2 eggs, Potato , Toast
2 Eggs made to order, choice of potato and 2 slices of toast
7# 2 Eggs, Potato, Toast & Meat
2 eggs made to order, choice of potatoes, meat, and 2 slices of toast.
8# 2 Eggs,corn beef hash & Toast
2 Eggs made to order, corn beef hash and 2 slices of toast
9# 2 Eggs,Corn beef hash, Potato, Toast
2 Eggs made to order, corn beef hash, choice of potato and 2 slices of toast
10# Country Fried steak w/gravy, potato, toast
Country fried steak covered in our sausage gravy, choice of potato and 2 slices of toast
11# Country Fried steak w/gravy, 2 egg, Potato, toast
2 eggs, country fried steak covered in sausage gravy, choice of potato and 2 slices of toast
2 scramble mix, 1 Toast
2 scrambled eggs with your choice meat and veggies and topped with cheese , 1 slice toast
Biscuits & Gravy
Full Biscuits & Gravy
2 biscuits split in half smothered in our wonderful sausage gravy.
½ Biscuits & Gravy
1 biscuit split in half covered in our sausage gravy.
Biscuits & Gravy Combo
Half order of biscuits & gravy, served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat. Gluten free now available!
Full Creamer Creek
Full order of biscuits & gravy stacked on your choice of potato.
½ Creamer Creek
Half order of biscuits & gravy stacked on your choice of potato.
French Toast
2 slices Cinnamon swirl French toast
2 slices of our house baked cinnamon bread, dip in a french toast mix & topped with powder sugar. sorry no gluten free option
French Toast Combo
Half order of french toast with your choice of meat.
Full French Toast
4 slices of texas toast dipped in our french toast mix and topped with powder sugar.
½ French Toast
2 slices of texas toast dipped in our french toast mix and topped with powder sugar.
Single slice French toast
Blueberry French toast bake combo
Blueberry French toast bake
Pancakes
1 blueberry Heart
1 heart shape fluffy pancake with blueberries in it.
1 Heart chocolate chip
1 heart shape fluffy pancake with chocolate chips in it.
1 Heart pancake
1 heart shape fluffy pancake.
1 Large blueberry pancake
1 large fluffy pancake with blueberries in it.
1 Large chocolate chip
1 Large fluffy pancake with chocolate chips in it.
1 Large pancake
1 large fluffy pancake
2 Heart blueberry pancakes
2 heart shape fluffy blueberry pancakes
2 Heart pancakes
2 heart shape fluffy pancakes
2 Large blueberry cakes
2 Large fluffy pancakes with blueberries in them
2 Large Pancakes
2 Large fluffy pancakes
Pancake Combo
2 fluffy pancakes with your choice of meat & eggs.
Amy's Faves
Hungry Man Special
3 eggs, choice of potatoes, choice of meat, choice of toast.
The Hog Farmer
3 eggs, choice of potatoes, bacon, ham, sausage patties and toast.
Amy's Hay Stack
Two hash browns smothered in cheese stacked and stuffed with sour cream mushrooms, onion and bacon
Eggs Benedict
English muffin toasted, topped with ham, 2 eggs poached soft covered with Hollandaise sauce & bacon bits
Black Cat Alley
Your choice of potatoes stacked with 2 scrambled eggs & chili topped with cheddar cheese.
1\2 Black cat alley
Your choice of potatoes stacked with 2 scrambled eggs & chili topped with cheddar cheese.
1\2 Amy's Hay Stack
Two hash browns smothered in cheese stacked and stuffed with sour cream mushrooms, onion and bacon
Full Bainbridge Field
Your choice of potatoes with your choice of meat topped with 2 eggs smothered with sausage gravy, and choice of toast
Full Marcellus Mix
2 scrambled egg with bacon, ham, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, topped with cheese and smothered in sausage gravy comes with toast of your choice.
Full Pokestone
choice of potatoes mixed with onions, green peppers, and your choice of meat, topped with 2 eggs and smothered in cheese, choice of toast.
½ Bainbridge Field
Your choice of potatoes with your choice of meat topped with 1 eggs smothered with sausage gravy, and choice of 1 piece of toast.
½ Marcellus Mix
scrambled egg with bacon, ham, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, topped with cheese and smothered in sausage gravy comes with 1 piece toast of your choice.
½ Pokestone
choice of potatoes mixed with onions, green peppers, and your choice of meat, topped with 1 egg and smothered in cheese, choice of 1 piece of toast.
Breakfast Burritos🌯
The Cropsey*
2 scrambled eggs , hash browns, onions, green peppers, bacon, mushroom, cheddar cheese , sour cream, salsa wrapped in a grilled tortilla shell
Veggie burrito
2 scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers , green olives, tomato, jalapeno, cheddar cheese Sour Cream and salsa wrapped in a grilled tortilla shell
The Piggy*
2 scrambled eggs with bacon, ham , sausage cheddar, sour cream salsa wrapped in a grilled Tortilla shell
1 meat burrito
2 scrambled eggs, your choice meat, sour cream, salsa & cheddar wrapped in a grilled tortilla shell
Omelets
Western Omelet
4 egg omelet stuffed with cheese, green peppers, onions, diced ham comes with choice of potato and toast
Farmers Omelet
4 egg omelet stuffed with cheese, green peppers, onions, diced ham comes with choice of potato inside omelet then smothered in sausage gravy and choice of toast
1 meat & Cheese Omelet
4 egg omelet stuffed with cheese and your choice meat comes with choice of potato and toast
All Meat Omelet
4 egg omelet stuffed with cheese and bacon, ham, sausage comes with choice of potato and toast
Fabulous Omelet
4 egg omelet stuffed with cheese and bacon, ham, onion, mushroom comes with choice of potato and toast
Denver Omelet
4 egg omelet stuffed with sausage, ham,green pepper, onions, your choice of cheese, potato and 2 slices of toast
Veggie Omelet
4 egg omelet stuffed with tomato, green pepper, onion , mushroom, green olives your choice of cheese, potato and 2 slices of toast.
Build Your Own Omelet
4 egg choose 4 items served with potato and 2 pc toast. Bacon ,green pepper, sausage, mushroom, ham, tomato, onion,green olive, black olive, your choice of cheese
Cheese Omlete
Mini Western Omelet
2 egg omelet stuffed with cheese, green peppers, onions, diced ham comes with choice of potato and toast
Mini Farmers Omelet
2 egg omelet stuffed with cheese, green peppers, onions, diced ham comes with choice of potato inside omelet then smothered in sausage gravy and choice of toast
Mini Ham & Cheese Omelet
Mini All Meat Omelet
2 egg omelet stuffed with cheese and bacon, ham, sausage comes with choice of potato and toast
Mini Fabulous Omelet
2 egg omelet stuffed with cheese and bacon, ham, onion, mushroom comes with choice of potato and toast
Mini Denver Omelet
Mini Veggie Omelet
Mini Build Your Own Omelet
Mini Bacon & cheese
mini Cheese
Egg sandwich, Oatmeal
Smaller creations
SC1# 2 Scrambled Eggs & Cheese,1 Slice of Toast
SC2# 2 heart Pancakes, meat
SC3# 1 egg, meat, 1 pc tst
SC 4# 1 Slice French Toast, 1 egg, 1 meat
SC5# Small Oatmeal & 1 Slice of Toast
SC6# Grilled cheese & fries
SC 7#1\2 grilled ham & cheese, fries
SC 8# 4oz breaded chicken on biscuit, chips & pickle
SC 9# 4 bacon & cheddar, chive tater kegs, apple sauce
SC 10# 2 chicken strips & fries
SC 11# corn dog & fries
Breakfast Sides
Sides of Toast🍞
White
wheat
Rye
Cinnamon swirl
Raisin
Texas
Gluten-free Bread
Sour Dough
Biscuit
English muffin
1 pc White
1 pc Wheat
1 pc Rye
1 pc cinnamon
1 pc Texas
1 pc raisin
1 pc Sour dough
Dry**
Extra Butter
Dark
Light
not cut
not toasted
Family meal deals👪
Today's special🌟
Appetizers
Bacon cheddar Tator Kegs (6)
Large tater tots stuffed with cheddar cheese, bacon & chive
Boneless wing dings ( 10 )
Chili cheese fries
crispy french fries smothered in our house made chili topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
fries (12oz)
Garlic Parm Fries (12oz)
Mozzarella Stix (6)
Onion rings (12oz)
Side Salad
Deep fried Mac & cheese bites
Salads
Chef Salad
turkey ham american& swiss cheese on a bed of tossed greens, with tomatoes hard boiled egg & croutons
Chicken Salad
tossed greens with chicken strips, cheddar cheese, cucumber, red onions
Cherry Chicken Salad
tossed greens, bleu cheese, dried cherries, chicken,red onions, with raspberry vinaigrette
Garden salad
Burgers🍔🍟
Build a Burger
6 oz burger, Pick your cheese, condiments and sides.. yum
Blue Moon Burger
6 oz. burger topped with blue cheese crumbles
Fabulous Burger
6 oz. burger stacked with ham, swiss cheese on texas toast
Jumping Jimmy Burger
6 oz. burger topped with BBQ sauce, cheese and onion ring.
Mushroom Burger
6 oz. burger topped with grilled onions & muchrooms, swiss cheese, mayo
Patty Melt
6 oz. burger with grilled onions & swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER**
A plant based burger that tastes and looks like beef burger. a Vegetarian burger.
DOGIE BURGER -NO BUN NO SIDES
Sandwiches or Wrap
Terrill's Trio
Sandwich made with Turkey, Ham, Bacon drizzled with mayo and bbq on your choice of bread. served with chips
BLT
6 slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo choice of bread
Chicken ,Bacon, Ranch
2 chicken strips,bacon, lettuce,tomato, cheese, ranch on a grilled bun
Club
ham, turkey,bacon, swiss cheese & american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on yor choice of toasted bread
Grilled Ham & Cheese
2 slices of ham with 2 slices of Amercican cheese on grilled texas toast
Philly
tender pot roast on grilled texas toast with sauteed onions & green peppers and swiss cheese
Turkey Bacon Melt
Grilled turkey, bacon, swiss cheese , mayo on your choice of bread
CBR quesadilla
chicken, bacon, ranch, cheese in a grilled tortilla shell. comes with side of southwest sauce
Build your own grilled cheese
Baskets
Desserts 🍰
Cookies & Retail
pan 7 of cinnamon rolls
Baked in house,,mmm good
6 peanut butter Cookies
6 chocolate chip cookies
Made from scratch with our special recipe , super soft & yummy
Monster cookies 6pk
These cookies have peanut butter for your protein, oatmeal for your daily fiber, M & Ms to keep the personality positive!
6 pk no bakes chocolate
6 pk Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
snickerdoodles
Cinnamon roll
Baked in house & topped with cream cheese frosting.
🎇Fabulous Chili Seasoning 3oz
FABULOUS CHILI SEASONING 3.50 (GF) ING: brown sugar, paprika, salt, spices ,dehydrated garlic, Onion powder and dextrose.
🍞3 Lbs Wheat
🍞2 Lbs Thin Wheat
🍞2 Lbs Texas
🍞2 Lbs Raisin
🍞2 Lbs White
🍞3 Lbs Marble rye
🍾Eye opener sauce
KETO BREAD
Flavor Plain Brand Natural Ovens Bakery Weight 18 Ounces Allergen Information Peanut Free, Gluten, Tree Nut Free, Nut Free Package Information Bag About this item Zero grams of net carbs (carbs minus fiber) 12g dietary fiber per slice Low calorie - only 40 calories per slice
Gift cards $5
Gift cards $25.
Brownie with peanut butter frosting
Brownie
Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
M&m Cookie
oatmeal scotchies 4pk
Triple Chocolate Cookies
Molasses Cookies
M&M Delight 4 Pck
Muffins
Apple fritters
Glazed apple fritter
Blueberry muffins
delicious blueberry muffins
cinnamon crunch
Double Chocolate muffins
Double chocolate muffin.. It's like eating cake for breakfast..
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Frosting
Banana nut muffins
banana nut muffin..yum yum
Lemon
COFFEE
FOUNTIAN POP
HOT DRINKS
MILK/JUICE
SC meal drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Family friendly atmosphere with good food and a hometown flare. Dine-in or carry out.
591 W Main, Marcellus, MI 49067