Tiny House Nitro Cold Brew

$6.47

A centuries-old brewing method, "cold brew" refers to the temperature at which coffee is brewed rather than the temperature at which it's served. During a true cold-brew process, time replaces heat. Ground coffee beans are steeped for an extended period of time (usually 8 to 24 hours) to create a smooth, flavorful coffee extract that can be served hot or cold and can stay fresh refrigerated for over a week.