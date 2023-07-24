Amy's Ice Creams Galleria
12800 Galleria Circle
Suite #140
Bee Caves, TX 78738
Ice Creams & Ices
Standard Ice Cream Flavors
Mexican Vanilla
Our world famous, Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream is our number one flavor! Its unique, bold vanilla like flavor comes from crossbreeding a traditional Madagascar Vanilla bean with a Mexican orchid.
Dark Chocolate
Our decadent Dark Chocolate ice cream is crafted from fine Belgian Callebaut Dark Chocolate that is high in cocoa yet mild in taste.
Belgian Chocolate
Our signature Belgian Chocolate ice cream is crafted from fine Belgian Callebaut Chocolate and is high in cocoa yet very mild in taste.
OREOⓇ
Invented in 1912 by Nabisco, this legendary cookie has withstood the test of time for over 100 years. With such an iconic taste, it was only right to make an ice cream out of it! This ice cream is made from a combination of our Mexican Vanilla ice cream and plenty of OREO® cookies.
Sweet Cream
Sweet Cream is the base ice cream for every Amy’s flavor! It consists of cream, sugar, and eggs. That’s it!
Coffee
Our Coffee ice cream is made with El Marino Espresso so you can really taste the roasted coffee bean flavor!
Strawberry
A popular among customers, our Strawberry ice cream is made from our base Sweet Cream ice cream and then blended together with fresh roasted strawberries for that classic Strawberry ice cream flavor!
Cold-Press Vanilla
A Traditional Vanilla Flavor. Our Cold Press Vanilla ice cream is made with vanilla from Madagascar that has undone a cold extraction process to harvest the beans. This preserves the flavor by protecting it from high heat normally used in vanilla bean extractions!
All Alcoholic Ice Cream Flavors
Kahlua
Our Sweet Cream ice cream combined with the smooth coffee liqueur, Kahlua. *This flavor contains alcohol.*
Rusted Shut *
Our Sweet Cream ice cream combined with biscotti pieces, crushed up toffee, and a splash of whiskey. *This flavor contains alcohol.*
Honeyed Brandy *
Our Honey ice cream mixed with ground cinnamon and splash of brandy. *This flavor contains alcohol.*
Honeyed Bourbon*
Our Sweet Cream ice cream is blended with bourbon and honey. *this flavor contains alcohol*
All Non-Dairy Fruit Ices
VEGAN
Inclusions
Triple Berry Tres Leches
Inspired by the most popular Cupcakes from Baked by Amy’s, this ice cream starts with a Coconut ice cream base and has Fluffy White Cake pieces mixed with a Three Berry Jam made of Strawberries, Blueberries, and Blackberries.
Neapolitan Cookie
We start with a luxurious sweet cream that sets the stage for a truly fabulous performance. But hold onto your wigs, because we've got some show-stopping additions like real roasted strawberries dancing gracefully with double-chocolate chips. And as if that wasn't enough, we've enlisted the help of our superstar crunchy sugar cookies adding a delightful texture and a hint of nostalgia.
Tiny Pies Key Lime
Texas Dirt Cake
Our Dark Chocolate ice cream combined with a sweetened cream cheese, lemon juice, and plenty of OREO® cookies!
Butter Pop Crunch
Our buttery Popcorn ice cream swirled with house-made butterscotch and pieces of toasty Biscoff cookies.
Chocolate Orange Chip
Belgian Chocolate ice cream blended with orange juice and melt-in-your-mouth soft chocolate chips
Cranky Granny's Sweet Roll
OTHER
Non-Inclusions
Batter Up
Sweet Cream ice cream is blended with yellow cake mix for that classic cake batter taste!
Brittany's Parade
Jump for joy and cheer for our Sweet Cream ice cream with fun frosted animal crackers mixed in
Mango
Our Sweet Cream ice cream blended with a pureed mangos.
Salted Caramel
Our Sweet Cream ice cream combined with sweet and savory salted caramel!
Dream House Delight
It's as PINK and Cherry delicious as anything specially made for Barbie should be! Cherry Kool-Aid is mixed with our Sweet Cream base.
Chocolate Custard
Our Belgian Chocolate and Custard ice creams blended together for the ultimate chocolate decadence
Strawberry Habanero
Strawberry ice cream is made from our base Sweet Cream ice cream and then blended together with fresh strawberries for that classic Strawberry ice cream flavor combined with habanero!
French Vanilla
Our Custard ice cream mix blended with cold pressed vanilla extract is frozen French Vanilla perfection!
Mint
Zilker Mint Chip
One of our top selling flavors, Zilker Mint Chip ice cream has become a staple and a must try at Amy’s. Our Zilker Mint Chip is made from our Sweet Cream ice cream that’s been mixed together with creme de menthe, peppermint oil, and of course melt in your mouth soft chocolate chips!
Springtime Grass
Our Sweet Cream ice cream combined with creme de menthe, and coconut!
Mint OREO®
Our Peppermint ice cream mixed together with an abundance of OREO® cookies.
Peppermint
Our Sweet Cream ice cream combined with refreshing peppermint oil
Mint Chip
A mint chocolate lover’s delight! Our Peppermint ice cream is mixed together with melt-in-your-mouth soft chocolate chips.
Cakes & Specialties
Ice Cream Cakes
Ice Cream Cake Parfait
Slices of Baked by Amy’s cake roughly layered with frosting, house-made fillings and Amy’s ice cream. *Available for a limited time.
Classic OREOⓇ Ice Cream Cake
Our delightful OREO® ice cream layered between moist chocolate cake and our decadent hot fudge, topped with a fluffy vanilla frosting, more hot fudge, and classic OREO® cookies.
Vanilla Cookie Ice Cream Cake
Our famous Mexican Vanilla ice cream layered between light, moist vanilla cake, topped with fluffy white frosting and Golden OREOⓇ Cookies, and garnished with vanilla cake crumbs.
Chocolate Delight Ice Cream Cake
Rich Belgian Chocolate ice cream layered between moist chocolate cake and our decadent hot fudge, topped with a fluffy chocolate frosting, more hot fudge, and brownie bites from Baked by Amy's, then garnished with chocolate cake crumbs.
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Cake
Rich Belgian Chocolate ice cream layered between moist chocolate cake, our decadent hot fudge, and peanut butter, topped with fluffy chocolate frosting and more hot fudge, then garnished with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Cake
Vanilla cake layered with strawberry ice cream and strawberry sauce, covered in vanilla frosting, and decorated with vanilla cake crumbs and a strawberry sauce glaze.
Celebration Ice Cream Cake
Our famous Mexican Vanilla ice cream layered between moist chocolate cake and our decadent hot fudge, topped with fluffy vanilla frosting, more hot fudge, and garnished with festive rainbow sprinkles.
SEASONAL
House Specialties
Gooey Brownie Sundae
Load up a thick Belgian Chocolate Brownie by Baked by Amy’s with your choice of ice cream and hot fudge. Some assembly required.
Edible Cookie Dough Pint
A full pint edible raw cookie dough. Safe to eat right out of the pint or bake warm cookies.
Waffle Cone
Waffle cones baked fresh daily.
Banana Split
The ultimate Banana Split right in your home. Choose your Ice Cream, Toppings and build you dream Banana Split.
Ice Cream Sandwich
Two traditional Chocolate Wafers, made by Baked by Amy’s, sandwich your favorite standard Ice Cream flavor. Upgrade your ICS by rolling it in rainbow or Chocolate Sprinkles.
Texas Shortbread Cookies
Giant Texas shaped cookies hand decorated by Baked By Amy’s artists.
SUNDAE
A delectable scoop of your favorite flavor, drenched with hot fudge or pecan praline, topped of with a dollop of fresh made whipped cream.
Extra Topping
Cake Pop
SHAKES, SMOOTHIES, DRINKS
Shakes, Smoothies, & Drinks
Milkshake
Pick your favorite Amy's flavor, and we'll blend it into the ultimate milkshake.
Frosted
A delicious blended beverage with your choice of ice cream, fruit ice, or vegan flavors and your choice of soda.
Malted
Amy's malt, or a "malted shake," is a milkshake made with your choice of ice cream and malted milk powder enhancing your shake with a toasty, milky, rich flavor.
Ice Cream Float
Amy's Ice Cream Floats are chilled beverage with your choice of ice cream and your choice of soda.
VEGAN SHAKE
Build Your Own Smoothies
Fruit smoothies made with Apple Juice and Bananas and your choice of fruit.
The Amy's Classic
Organic Apple Juice, Bananas, Frozen Strawberries
SoCo Stroll
Orange juice, pineapple juice, frozen strawberries & bananas
Passion Fruit Pleaser
Passion Fruit Juice, Orange Juice, Frozen Strawberries & Peaches
The Sunshine
Orange Juice, Pineapple Sorbet, Frozen Mangos & Peaches
The Blues
Organic apple juice, frozen strawberries, & blueberries
Açaí
Almond Milk, Organic Apple Juice, Açaí Berries, Frozen Blueberries & Bananas
Apple Orchard
Organic apple juice, pineapple sorbet, frozen strawberries, and blueberries.
Sweet tart
Mangonada Smoothies
Rocket Shake
Cold Brew Coffee mixed with hot fudge and Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream, topped with whipped cream.
Vegan Rocket Shake
Red Eye Shake
Coffee ice cream, blended with cold brew coffee and espresso.
Espresso Shake
Choose your own ice cream and blend with milk and espresso.
Nitro Float
A take on the classic ice cream float: your choice of ice cream topped off with Nitro Cold Brew Coffee.
Nitro Frap
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee blended together with butterscotch, Mexican Vanilla ice cream, and topped with whipped cream.
WATER Bottle
A portion of the proceeds benefit the Saul Paul Foundation.
Can of SODA
Add a can of soda or a bottle of water to your order.
Dublin ROOT BEER
Hot Cocoa
Tiny House Nitro Cold Brew
A centuries-old brewing method, "cold brew" refers to the temperature at which coffee is brewed rather than the temperature at which it's served. During a true cold-brew process, time replaces heat. Ground coffee beans are steeped for an extended period of time (usually 8 to 24 hours) to create a smooth, flavorful coffee extract that can be served hot or cold and can stay fresh refrigerated for over a week.
Holiday Items
Holiday Shortbread Cookies
Pecan Praline Jar
Our delicious house-made Pecan Praline is pure nutty, caramelly goodness! This unique topping is best enjoyed warm on the dessert of your choice.
Hot Fudge Jar
Enjoy or gift our homemade hot Fudge topping! They're sure to give friends and family the warm-and-fuzzies! Hot Fudge ingredients: brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, pecans, ice cream mix, vanilla Gluten-free Refrigerate and enjoy within two weeks after opening Each jar contains 8 oz
Cocoa Tin
Merchandise
Merchandise
Tee Shirts
Squiggle Tee Shirt
I Love Ice Cream So Much Tee Shirt
DRIP Tee Shirt
Come and Scoop It Tee Shirt
Living the Dream Tee Shirt
LOCAL Tee Shirt
Tie Dye (keep Austin Weird) Tee Shirt
Dopamine Rush Tee Shirt
AC/DC Shirt
Rolling Cones Shirt
Frequent Flyer Shirt
Metallica
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
