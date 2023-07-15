Ice Creams & Ices

Standard Ice Cream Flavors

Mexican Vanilla

Our world famous, Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream is our number one flavor! Its unique, bold vanilla like flavor comes from crossbreeding a traditional Madagascar Vanilla bean with a Mexican orchid.

Dark Chocolate

Our decadent Dark Chocolate ice cream is crafted from fine Belgian Callebaut Dark Chocolate that is high in cocoa yet mild in taste.

Belgian Chocolate

Our signature Belgian Chocolate ice cream is crafted from fine Belgian Callebaut Chocolate and is high in cocoa yet very mild in taste.

OREOⓇ

Invented in 1912 by Nabisco, this legendary cookie has withstood the test of time for over 100 years. With such an iconic taste, it was only right to make an ice cream out of it! This ice cream is made from a combination of our Mexican Vanilla ice cream and plenty of OREO® cookies.

Sweet Cream

Sweet Cream is the base ice cream for every Amy’s flavor! It consists of cream, sugar, and eggs. That’s it!

Coffee

Our Coffee ice cream is made with El Marino Espresso so you can really taste the roasted coffee bean flavor!

Strawberry

A popular among customers, our Strawberry ice cream is made from our base Sweet Cream ice cream and then blended together with fresh roasted strawberries for that classic Strawberry ice cream flavor!

Cold-Press Vanilla

A Traditional Vanilla Flavor. Our Cold Press Vanilla ice cream is made with vanilla from Madagascar that has undone a cold extraction process to harvest the beans. This preserves the flavor by protecting it from high heat normally used in vanilla bean extractions!

All Alcoholic Ice Cream Flavors

Guinness *

Our Sweet Cream ice cream blended with the world’s most popular stout from Dublin, Ireland. *This flavor contains alcohol.*

Honeyed Bourbon*

Our Sweet Cream ice cream is blended with bourbon and honey. *this flavor contains alcohol*

All Non-Dairy Fruit Ices

Tropical Punch Kool Aid (Ice)

Kids of all ages will rejoice! Tropical Punch kool-aid is made into a frozen dairy-free sorbet.

Cherry Koolaid (Ice)

Hibiscus Agua Fresca (Ice)

Hibiscus agua fresca is a refreshing, fruity drink that is perfect for summertime. It is made with hibiscus flowers, water, sugar, and lime juice.

VEGAN

Ripple Mexican Vanilla

Plant based ice cream made with a pea protein and coconut base, Mexican Vanilla extract, and sweetened with cane sugar and tapioca syrup

Ripple Belgian Chocolate

Plant based ice cream made with a pea protein and coconut base, Belgian chocolate, and sweetened with cane sugar and tapioca syrup

Inclusions

Congress Parade

Neapolitan Cookie

Our Sweet Cream ice cream is blended with roasted strawberries, sugar cookies, and double chocolate chip cookies.

Lemon Snap

Our Lemon ice cream with the perfect complement of tangy lemon snap cookies.

Mocha Heath

Sweet Cream, Coffee, Belgian Chocolate, Heath Bar

Texas Dirt Cake

Our Dark Chocolate ice cream combined with a sweetened cream cheese, lemon juice, and plenty of OREO® cookies!

Brittany's Parade

Jump for joy and cheer for our Sweet Cream ice cream with fun frosted animal crackers mixed in

Non-Inclusions

White Chocolate

Our White Chocolate ice cream is one of the richest offerings, made from real Belgian Callebaut White Chocolate. Check out these other rich White Chocolate flavors: White Chocolate Cinnamon, White Chocolate Macadamia, White Chocolate Maple, and White Chocolate Raspberry.

Popcorn

Exactly what it sounds like! Our Sweet Cream ice cream combined with savory, buttery popcorn!

Cheesecake

Our Sweet Cream ice cream mixed with a cream cheese and a pop of lemon juice.

Batter Up

Sweet Cream ice cream is blended with yellow cake mix for that classic cake batter taste!

Mint

Zilker Mint Chip

One of our top selling flavors, Zilker Mint Chip ice cream has become a staple and a must try at Amy’s. Our Zilker Mint Chip is made from our Sweet Cream ice cream that’s been mixed together with creme de menthe, peppermint oil, and of course melt in your mouth soft chocolate chips!

COOL COMBO

Small

Cakes & Specialties

Ice Cream Cakes

Ice Cream Cake Parfait

Ice Cream Cake Parfait

Slices of Baked by Amy’s cake roughly layered with frosting, house-made fillings and Amy’s ice cream. *Available for a limited time.

Classic OREOⓇ Ice Cream Cake

Our delightful OREO® ice cream layered between moist chocolate cake and our decadent hot fudge, topped with a fluffy vanilla frosting, more hot fudge, and classic OREO® cookies.

Vanilla Cookie Ice Cream Cake

Our famous Mexican Vanilla ice cream layered between light, moist vanilla cake, topped with fluffy white frosting and Golden OREOⓇ Cookies, and garnished with vanilla cake crumbs.

Chocolate Delight Ice Cream Cake

Rich Belgian Chocolate ice cream layered between moist chocolate cake and our decadent hot fudge, topped with a fluffy chocolate frosting, more hot fudge, and brownie bites from Baked by Amy's, then garnished with chocolate cake crumbs.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Cake

Rich Belgian Chocolate ice cream layered between moist chocolate cake, our decadent hot fudge, and peanut butter, topped with fluffy chocolate frosting and more hot fudge, then garnished with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Cake

Vanilla cake layered with strawberry ice cream and strawberry sauce, covered in vanilla frosting, and decorated with vanilla cake crumbs and a strawberry sauce glaze.

Celebration Ice Cream Cake

Our famous Mexican Vanilla ice cream layered between moist chocolate cake and our decadent hot fudge, topped with fluffy vanilla frosting, more hot fudge, and garnished with festive rainbow sprinkles.

House Specialties

Gooey Brownie Sundae

Load up a thick Belgian Chocolate Brownie by Baked by Amy’s with your choice of ice cream and hot fudge. Some assembly required.

Edible Cookie Dough Pint

A full pint edible raw cookie dough. Safe to eat right out of the pint or bake warm cookies.

Waffle Cone

Waffle cones baked fresh daily.

Banana Split

The ultimate Banana Split right in your home. Choose your Ice Cream, Toppings and build you dream Banana Split.

Ice Cream Sandwich

Two traditional Chocolate Wafers, made by Baked by Amy’s, sandwich your favorite standard Ice Cream flavor. Upgrade your ICS by rolling it in rainbow or Chocolate Sprinkles.

Texas Shortbread Cookies

Giant Texas shaped cookies hand decorated by Baked By Amy’s artists.

A delectable scoop of your favorite flavor, drenched with hot fudge or pecan praline, topped of with a dollop of fresh made whipped cream.

SHAKES, SMOOTHIES, DRINKS

Shakes, Smoothies, & Drinks

Milkshake

Pick your favorite Amy's flavor, and we'll blend it into the ultimate milkshake.

A delicious blended beverage with your choice of ice cream, fruit ice, or vegan flavors and your choice of soda.

Malted

Amy's malt, or a "malted shake," is a milkshake made with your choice of ice cream and malted milk powder enhancing your shake with a toasty, milky, rich flavor.

Ice Cream Float

Amy's Ice Cream Floats are chilled beverage with your choice of ice cream and your choice of soda.

Build Your Own Smoothies

Fruit smoothies made with Apple Juice and Bananas and your choice of fruit.

The Amy's Classic

Organic Apple Juice, Bananas, Frozen Strawberries

SoCo Stroll

Orange juice, pineapple juice, frozen strawberries & bananas

Passion Fruit Pleaser

Passion Fruit Juice, Orange Juice, Frozen Strawberries & Peaches

The Sunshine

Orange Juice, Pineapple Sorbet, Frozen Mangos & Peaches

The Blues

Organic apple juice, frozen strawberries, & blueberries

Açaí

Almond Milk, Organic Apple Juice, Açaí Berries, Frozen Blueberries & Bananas

Apple Orchard

Organic apple juice, pineapple sorbet, frozen strawberries, and blueberries.

Sweet tart

Mangonada

Rocket Shake

Cold Brew Coffee mixed with hot fudge and Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream, topped with whipped cream.

Vegan Rocket Shake

Red Eye Shake

Coffee ice cream, blended with cold brew coffee and espresso.

Espresso Shake

Choose your own ice cream and blend with milk and espresso.

Nitro Float

A take on the classic ice cream float: your choice of ice cream topped off with Nitro Cold Brew Coffee.

Nitro Frap

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee blended together with butterscotch, Mexican Vanilla ice cream, and topped with whipped cream.

WATER Bottle

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Saul Paul Foundation.

Can of SODA

Add a can of soda or a bottle of water to your order.

Dublin ROOT BEER

Hot Cocoa

Tiny House Nitro Cold Brew

A centuries-old brewing method, "cold brew" refers to the temperature at which coffee is brewed rather than the temperature at which it's served. During a true cold-brew process, time replaces heat. Ground coffee beans are steeped for an extended period of time (usually 8 to 24 hours) to create a smooth, flavorful coffee extract that can be served hot or cold and can stay fresh refrigerated for over a week.

Holiday Items

Holiday Shortbread Cookies

Pecan Praline Jar

Our delicious house-made Pecan Praline is pure nutty, caramelly goodness! This unique topping is best enjoyed warm on the dessert of your choice.

Hot Fudge Jar

Enjoy or gift our homemade hot Fudge topping! They're sure to give friends and family the warm-and-fuzzies! Hot Fudge ingredients: brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, pecans, ice cream mix, vanilla Gluten-free Refrigerate and enjoy within two weeks after opening Each jar contains 8 oz

Cocoa Tin

Merchandise

Birthday Candles

Bouncy Cow

Crush In Kit

Good Night Austin Book

Mex Candle

Amy's Hats

Amy's MUG

Tee Shirts

Squiggle Tee Shirt

I Love Ice Cream So Much Tee Shirt

DRIP Tee Shirt

Come and Scoop It Tee Shirt

Living the Dream Tee Shirt

LOCAL Tee Shirt

Tie Dye (keep Austin Weird) Tee Shirt

Dopamine Rush Tee Shirt

AC/DC Shirt

Rolling Cones Shirt

Frequent Flyer Shirt

Metallica

