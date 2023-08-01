Ice Creams & Ices

Standard Ice Cream Flavors

Mexican Vanilla

Mexican Vanilla

Our world famous, Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream is our number one flavor! Its unique, bold vanilla like flavor comes from crossbreeding a traditional Madagascar Vanilla bean with a Mexican orchid.

Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

Our decadent Dark Chocolate ice cream is crafted from fine Belgian Callebaut Dark Chocolate that is high in cocoa yet mild in taste.

Belgian Chocolate

Belgian Chocolate

Our signature Belgian Chocolate ice cream is crafted from fine Belgian Callebaut Chocolate and is high in cocoa yet very mild in taste.

OREOⓇ

OREOⓇ

Invented in 1912 by Nabisco, this legendary cookie has withstood the test of time for over 100 years. With such an iconic taste, it was only right to make an ice cream out of it! This ice cream is made from a combination of our Mexican Vanilla ice cream and plenty of OREO® cookies.

Sweet Cream

Sweet Cream

Sweet Cream is the base ice cream for every Amy’s flavor! It consists of cream, sugar, and eggs. That’s it!

Coffee

Coffee

Our Coffee ice cream is made with El Marino Espresso so you can really taste the roasted coffee bean flavor!

Strawberry

Strawberry

A popular among customers, our Strawberry ice cream is made from our base Sweet Cream ice cream and then blended together with fresh roasted strawberries for that classic Strawberry ice cream flavor!

Cold-Press Vanilla

Cold-Press Vanilla

A Traditional Vanilla Flavor. Our Cold Press Vanilla ice cream is made with vanilla from Madagascar that has undone a cold extraction process to harvest the beans. This preserves the flavor by protecting it from high heat normally used in vanilla bean extractions!

All Non-Dairy Fruit Ices

Tropical Punch Kool Aid (Ice)

Kids of all ages will rejoice! Tropical Punch kool-aid is made into a frozen dairy-free sorbet.

Blackberry Coconut Lime (Ice)

Out of stock

Our Blackberry Coconut Lime ice is made from a refreshing mixture of water, pureed blackberries, creme de coconut, and key lime juice!

OTHER

VEGAN

Oat Milk Mexican Vanilla

Out of stock

Our plant based ice cream made with a sweet oat milk base and our signature Mexican Vanilla extract

Rich's Mexican Vanilla

Rich's Mexican Vanilla

Out of stock

Embracing the goodness of plant-based nutrition, Rich's delightful oat milk creation is a delicious and wholesome alternative to traditional dairy milk. Crafted carefully, each ingredient has been thoughtfully selected to provide a delightful, guilt-free ice cream experience.

OTHER

Oatly Belgian Chocolate

Oatly Belgian Chocolate

Embracing the goodness of plant-based nutrition, Oatly's delightful oat milk creation is a delicious and wholesome alternative to traditional dairy milk. Crafted carefully, each ingredient has been thoughtfully selected to provide a delightful, guilt-free ice cream experience.

Inclusions

Texas Dirt Cake

Texas Dirt Cake

Our Dark Chocolate ice cream combined with a sweetened cream cheese, lemon juice, and plenty of OREO® cookies!

Opera Cake

Coffee ice cream with Kahlua-soaked Lady Fingers, Soft Chocolate Chips, Fudge, and Whipped Cream all mixed in to make a flavor so delicious you’ll belt a high note and break some glass!

Triple Berry Tres Leches

Triple Berry Tres Leches

Inspired by the most popular Cupcakes from Baked by Amy’s, this ice cream starts with a Coconut ice cream base and has Fluffy White Cake pieces mixed with a Three Berry Jam made of Strawberries, Blueberries, and Blackberries.

Vanilla Cake Explosion

Out of stock

An explosion of both colors and flavor, this ice cream flavor is made from our Mexican Vanilla ice cream that’s been combined with pieces of white cake, and rainbow sprinkles!

Chocolate Cake Explosion

Chocolate Cake Explosion

Out of stock

Satisfy your taste buds with chocolate cake batter ice cream, chocolate cake pieces, and rainbow sprinkles

OTHER

Non-Inclusions

Lavender

Out of stock

Our Sweet Cream ice cream mixed with dried lavender tea infusion, which adds a welcome floral flavor.

Mango Habanero

Our Sweet Cream ice cream is blended with pureed mangos combined with habanero for a truly special taste.

White Chocolate

White Chocolate

Our White Chocolate ice cream is one of the richest offerings, made from real Belgian Callebaut White Chocolate. Check out these other rich White Chocolate flavors: White Chocolate Cinnamon, White Chocolate Macadamia, White Chocolate Maple, and White Chocolate Raspberry.

Ube

Out of stock

Pronounced ooh-beh, ube is a starchy purple tuber. Ube is native to Southeast Asia, Ube is similar to a plain sweet potato,

Mango

Mango

Out of stock

Our Sweet Cream ice cream blended with a pureed mangos.

OTHER

Mint

Zilker Mint Chip

Zilker Mint Chip

Out of stock

One of our top selling flavors, Zilker Mint Chip ice cream has become a staple and a must try at Amy’s. Our Zilker Mint Chip is made from our Sweet Cream ice cream that’s been mixed together with creme de menthe, peppermint oil, and of course melt in your mouth soft chocolate chips!

OTHER

Mint OREO®

Mint OREO®

Our Peppermint ice cream mixed together with an abundance of OREO® cookies.

COOL COMBO

Small

$7.25

Large

$8.25

Vegan Small Combo

$8.25

Vegan Large Combo

$9.25

Cakes & Specialties

Ice Cream Cakes

Ice Cream Cake Parfait

Ice Cream Cake Parfait

$5.00Out of stock

Slices of Baked by Amy’s cake roughly layered with frosting, house-made fillings and Amy’s ice cream. *Available for a limited time.

Classic OREOⓇ Ice Cream Cake

Classic OREOⓇ Ice Cream Cake

Out of stock

Our delightful OREO® ice cream layered between moist chocolate cake and our decadent hot fudge, topped with a fluffy vanilla frosting, more hot fudge, and classic OREO® cookies.

Vanilla Cookie Ice Cream Cake

Vanilla Cookie Ice Cream Cake

Out of stock

Our famous Mexican Vanilla ice cream layered between light, moist vanilla cake, topped with fluffy white frosting and Golden OREOⓇ Cookies, and garnished with vanilla cake crumbs.

Chocolate Delight Ice Cream Cake

Chocolate Delight Ice Cream Cake

Out of stock

Rich Belgian Chocolate ice cream layered between moist chocolate cake and our decadent hot fudge, topped with a fluffy chocolate frosting, more hot fudge, and brownie bites from Baked by Amy's, then garnished with chocolate cake crumbs.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Cake

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Cake

Rich Belgian Chocolate ice cream layered between moist chocolate cake, our decadent hot fudge, and peanut butter, topped with fluffy chocolate frosting and more hot fudge, then garnished with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Cake

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Cake

Out of stock

Vanilla cake layered with strawberry ice cream and strawberry sauce, covered in vanilla frosting, and decorated with vanilla cake crumbs and a strawberry sauce glaze.

Celebration Ice Cream Cake

Celebration Ice Cream Cake

Out of stock

Our famous Mexican Vanilla ice cream layered between moist chocolate cake and our decadent hot fudge, topped with fluffy vanilla frosting, more hot fudge, and garnished with festive rainbow sprinkles.

SEASONAL

Out of stock

House Specialties

Gooey Brownie Sundae

Gooey Brownie Sundae

$11.00

Load up a thick Belgian Chocolate Brownie by Baked by Amy’s with your choice of ice cream and hot fudge. Some assembly required.

Edible Cookie Dough Pint

Edible Cookie Dough Pint

$8.00

A full pint edible raw cookie dough. Safe to eat right out of the pint or bake warm cookies.

Waffle Cone

Waffle Cone

$1.75

Waffle cones baked fresh daily.

Banana Split

Banana Split

$12.00

The ultimate Banana Split right in your home. Choose your Ice Cream, Toppings and build you dream Banana Split.

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Two traditional Chocolate Wafers, made by Baked by Amy’s, sandwich your favorite standard Ice Cream flavor. Upgrade your ICS by rolling it in rainbow or Chocolate Sprinkles.

Texas Shortbread Cookies

Texas Shortbread Cookies

$4.95Out of stock

Giant Texas shaped cookies hand decorated by Baked By Amy’s artists.

SUNDAE

SUNDAE

$7.25+

A delectable scoop of your favorite flavor, drenched with hot fudge or pecan praline, topped of with a dollop of fresh made whipped cream.

Extra Topping

$1.16

Cake Pop

$4.25Out of stock

SHAKES, SMOOTHIES, DRINKS

Shakes, Smoothies, & Drinks

Milkshake

Milkshake

$7.50

Pick your favorite Amy's flavor, and we'll blend it into the ultimate milkshake.

Frosted

$7.25

A delicious blended beverage with your choice of ice cream, fruit ice, or vegan flavors and your choice of soda.

Malted

Malted

$7.50

Amy's malt, or a "malted shake," is a milkshake made with your choice of ice cream and malted milk powder enhancing your shake with a toasty, milky, rich flavor.

Ice Cream Float

Ice Cream Float

$7.25

Amy's Ice Cream Floats are chilled beverage with your choice of ice cream and your choice of soda.

VEGAN SHAKE

$8.75
Build Your Own Smoothies

Build Your Own Smoothies

$8.00

Fruit smoothies made with Apple Juice and Bananas and your choice of fruit.

The Amy's Classic

$8.00

Organic Apple Juice, Bananas, Frozen Strawberries

SoCo Stroll

$8.75Out of stock

Orange juice, pineapple juice, frozen strawberries & bananas

Passion Fruit Pleaser

$8.75

Passion Fruit Juice, Orange Juice, Frozen Strawberries & Peaches

The Sunshine

$8.75

Orange Juice, Pineapple Sorbet, Frozen Mangos & Peaches

The Blues

$8.75Out of stock

Organic apple juice, frozen strawberries, & blueberries

Açaí

$8.75

Almond Milk, Organic Apple Juice, Açaí Berries, Frozen Blueberries & Bananas

Apple Orchard

$8.75

Organic apple juice, pineapple sorbet, frozen strawberries, and blueberries.

Sweet tart

$8.75Out of stock

Mangonada Smoothies

$8.75Out of stock

Rocket Shake

$8.50Out of stock

Cold Brew Coffee mixed with hot fudge and Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream, topped with whipped cream.

Vegan Rocket Shake

$9.50Out of stock

Red Eye Shake

$8.50Out of stock

Coffee ice cream, blended with cold brew coffee and espresso.

Espresso Shake

$10.50Out of stock

Choose your own ice cream and blend with milk and espresso.

Nitro Float

$8.75Out of stock

A take on the classic ice cream float: your choice of ice cream topped off with Nitro Cold Brew Coffee.

Nitro Frap

$8.75

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee blended together with butterscotch, Mexican Vanilla ice cream, and topped with whipped cream.

WATER Bottle

$2.45

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Saul Paul Foundation.

Can of SODA

$1.50

Add a can of soda or a bottle of water to your order.

Dublin ROOT BEER

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Cocoa

$2.75Out of stock

Tiny House Nitro Cold Brew

$6.47Out of stock

A centuries-old brewing method, "cold brew" refers to the temperature at which coffee is brewed rather than the temperature at which it's served. During a true cold-brew process, time replaces heat. Ground coffee beans are steeped for an extended period of time (usually 8 to 24 hours) to create a smooth, flavorful coffee extract that can be served hot or cold and can stay fresh refrigerated for over a week.

Holiday Items

Holiday Shortbread Cookies

Holiday Shortbread Cookies

$3.99Out of stock
Pecan Praline Jar

Pecan Praline Jar

$8.49

Our delicious house-made Pecan Praline is pure nutty, caramelly goodness! This unique topping is best enjoyed warm on the dessert of your choice.

Hot Fudge Jar

Hot Fudge Jar

$8.49

Enjoy or gift our homemade hot Fudge topping! They're sure to give friends and family the warm-and-fuzzies! Hot Fudge ingredients: brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, pecans, ice cream mix, vanilla Gluten-free Refrigerate and enjoy within two weeks after opening Each jar contains 8 oz

Cocoa Tin

$7.99Out of stock

Merchandise

Merchandise

Birthday Candles

$1.15

Bouncy Cow

$21.99Out of stock

Crush In Kit

$44.99Out of stock

Good Night Austin Book

$26.99
Mex Candle

Mex Candle

$5.08+
Amy's Hats

Amy's Hats

$19.99

Amy's MUG

$10.99

Tee Shirts

Squiggle Tee Shirt

Squiggle Tee Shirt

$22.99+

I Love Ice Cream So Much Tee Shirt

$22.99+
DRIP Tee Shirt

DRIP Tee Shirt

$22.99+
Come and Scoop It Tee Shirt

Come and Scoop It Tee Shirt

$22.99+

Living the Dream Tee Shirt

$22.99+
LOCAL Tee Shirt

LOCAL Tee Shirt

$22.99+
Tie Dye (keep Austin Weird) Tee Shirt

Tie Dye (keep Austin Weird) Tee Shirt

$22.99+
Dopamine Rush Tee Shirt

Dopamine Rush Tee Shirt

$22.99+
AC/DC Shirt

AC/DC Shirt

$22.99+

Rolling Cones Shirt

$22.99+

Frequent Flyer Shirt

$0.00+
Metallica

Metallica

$22.99+