Amy’s Kopper Kettle Cafe 2535 Main Street

2535 Main Street

Susanville, CA 96130

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST TRADITIONS

Served all day and with choice of homestyle potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast or a biscuit. Substitute toast or potatoes for fruit, one pancake or biscuits and gravy for $2.00.

Two Eggs Breakfast

$10.00

Two Eggs & Bacon (4)

$13.00

Two Eggs & Link Sausage (3)

$13.00

Two Eggs & Patty Sausage (2)

$13.00

Two Eggs & Hamburger Patty

$13.00

Two Eggs Scrambled with Diced Ham

$13.00

Two Eggs & Ham Steak

$14.00

Kettle Hash

$14.00

Corned beef mixed with homestyle potatoes and two eggs

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

California Benedict (with Avocado)

$14.50

Chicken Fried Steak with Country Gravy & Two Eggs

$18.00

Grilled Pork Chop & Two Eggs

$18.00

10 oz. New York Steak & Two Eggs

$22.00

10 oz. Ribeye Steak & Two Eggs

$25.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Choice of bread, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, choice of cheese and (1) egg

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Choice of diced bacon, sausage or ham with (2) scrambled eggs. Served with hashbrowns or homestyle potatoes and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

OMELETS

All omelets are served with potatoes, toast, and your choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or pepper jack cheese.

Cheese Omelet

$11.00

Cheese & Bacon Omelet

$14.00

Cheese & Sausage Omelet

$14.00

Cheese & Ham Omelet

$14.00

Denver Omelet

$14.00

Ham, onion, bell peppers

Chili Bean Omelet

$14.00

Homemade chili

Spanish Omelet

$14.00

Seasoned taco meat with Oretega chiles and salsa

Vegetable Omelet

$14.00

Avocado, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes

Pesto Omelet

$14.50

Pesto, avocado, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes

All Meat Omelet

$15.00

Bacon, sausage and ham

FROM THE GRIDDLE

One Pancake

$6.00

Short Stack

$8.00

2 Pancakes

Full Stack

$9.00

3 Pancakes

French Toast (1)

$6.00

1 slice

French Toast (2)

$8.00

2 slices

French Toast (3)

$9.00

3 slices

Pancake Supreme

$14.00

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, choice of bacon (4), sausage links (3), sausage patties (2) or slice of ham

French Toast Supreme

$14.00

2 slices of french toast, 2 eggs, choice of bacon (4), sausage links (3), sausage patties (2) or slice of ham

BISCUITS AND POTATOES

Half order Hashbrown & Gravy

$6.00

Half order Hashbrown & Gravy with (1) egg

$8.00

Half order Homestyle & Gravy

$6.00

Half order Homestyle & Gravy with (1) egg

$8.00

Half order Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Half order Biscuits & Gravy with (1) egg

$8.00

Full order Hashbrown & Gravy

$8.00

Full order Hashbrown & Gravy with (2) eggs

$10.00

Full order Homestyle & Gravy

$8.00

Full order Homestyle & Gravy with (2) eggs

$10.00

Full order Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Full order Biscuit & Gravy with (2) eggs

$10.00

Biscuits & Gravy Supreme

$14.00

2 biscuits, 2 eggs, choice of bacon (4), sausage links (3), sausage patties (2) or slice of ham

HOT CEREAL

Oatmeal

$6.00

Oatmeal with Toast

$7.50

Cream of Wheat

$6.00

Cream of Wheat with Toast

$7.50

BREAKFAST SIDES

One Egg

$2.15

Two Eggs

$4.00

One Biscuit

$2.50

Toast

$2.50

2 slices

English Muffin

$2.50

Cup of Country Gravy

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$5.00

Homestyle Potatoes

$5.00

Bacon

$6.00

4 slices

Sausage Links

$6.00

3 links

Sausage Patties

$6.00

2 patties

Ham Steak

$6.50

LUNCH

BURGERS

Burgers are ⅓ lb certified Angus beef patties (unless noted), served on a bun with mayo, lettuce, pickles, onions and tomatoes. A vegetarian patty can be substituted for any burger listed below.

Hamburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Double Cheeseburger

$15.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger

$14.00

Ortega Chili Cheeseburger

$14.00

Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger

$14.00

Served with 2 strips of bacon and bleu cheese crumbles

Chili Bean Cheeseburger

$14.50

Served open-faced and topped with chili, cheese and onions

Western Cheeseburger

$14.50

Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheese and an onion ring

Jalepeño Bacon & Cheeseburger

$14.50

Topped with 2 strips of bacon, cheese, and jalepeño peppers

Mountaineer Cheesburger

$16.50

Two Angus beef patties with bacon and cheese

Patty Melt

$16.00

⅔ lb. Angus beef patty served on grilled rye bread with Swiss and American cheese, and grilled onions

LUNCH FAVORITES

BLT

$12.00

Four strips of bacon, lettuce and tomato served on choice of bread

BLT with Avocado

$13.00

Four strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado served on choice of bread

Fishwich

$13.00

Deep fried cod served on a bun with tartar sauce

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Four chicken strips served with your choice of BBQ sauce or Ranch dressing

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Two deep fried chicken strips topped with cheese and served on a French roll with Thousand Island dressing

French Dip with Cheese

$15.00

Thin slices of roast beef, topped with melted cheese and served with a side of au jus

Hot Roast Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Thin slices of roast turkey served open-faced and topped with gravy. Served with a cup of soup.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Thin slices of roast beef served open-faced and topped with gravy. Served with a cup of soup.

Clubhouse Sandwich

$15.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato served with mayo on your choice of bread

10 Oz. New York Steak Sandwich

$22.00

New York steak served on a French roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato and a cup of soup.

10 Oz. Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$25.00

Ribeye steak served on a French roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato and a cup of soup.

FROM THE GRILL

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Choice of cheese and bread

Hot Dog

$12.00

Served on a French roll with onions and relish

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$13.00

Sliced ham and American cheese served on choice of bread

Chili Dog

$14.00

Hot dog served on a French roll topped with chili, cheese and onions

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Tuna salad with melted Swiss and American cheese on choice of bread

Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread

The Wagon Wheel

$15.00

Sliced roast beef, American cheese and onions served on grilled sourdough bread

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken breast, tomatoes, mushrooms and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Grilled Bacon & Swiss

$15.00

Bacon, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes and avocado served on grilled wheat bread

Grilled Turkey, Bacon & Swiss

$15.00

Sliced turkey, Bacon, Swiss cheese and tomatoes served on grilled sourdough bread

Monte Cristo

$15.00

Sliced ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese served on grilled French toast

Diet Plate

$15.00

⅓ lb. Angus beef patty served with cottage cheese and fresh fruit

Philly Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Served on french roll with Swiss cheese, bell peppers and onions

COLD SANDWICHES

Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and cheese. Sandwiches come with a side choice of: french fries, potato salad, macaroni salad, coleslaw or a cup of soup (unless noted).

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and cheese.

Cold Ham Sandwich

$14.00

Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and cheese.

Cold Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and cheese.

Cold Corn Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and cheese.

Cold Tuna Sandwich

$14.00

Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and cheese.

Cold Egg Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and cheese.

DINNER

DINNER

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$16.00

Roast Beef

$18.00

Tender slices of beef served with brown gravy

Roast Turkey

$18.00

Roast Turkey served with turkey gravy

Hamburger Steak

$20.00

16 oz. ground chuck topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and gravy

Deep-Fried Chicken

$20.00

½ chicken deep fried to a golden brown

Chicken Fried Steak

$20.00

Tender breaded beef steak topped with your choice of brown or country gravy

Chicken Teriyaki

$20.00

Two chicken breasts with sweet teriyaki sauce and grilled pineapple

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Herb breaded chicken breast served on a bed of noodles (in place of side) and topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Pork Chops

$20.00

(2) juicy pork chops served with applesauce.

Fish & Chips

$20.00

(4) deep fried cod filets served with coleslaw and tartar sauce

Deep-Fried Prawns

$20.00

(8) deep fried prawns served with cocktail sauce

Half Fish Filets & Half Shrimp

$20.00

(2) deep fried cod filets and (4) prawns

Cajun Catfish

$22.00

Grilled cajun seasoned catfish

STEAKS

10 oz. New York Steak

$22.00

USDA choice is tender, juicy & cooked the way you like it!

16 oz. New York Steak

$26.00

USDA choice is tender, juicy & cooked the way you like it!

10 oz. Ribeye Steak

$25.00

USDA choice is tender, juicy & cooked the way you like it!

16 oz. Ribeye Steak

$30.00

USDA choice is tender, juicy & cooked the way you like it!

10 oz. New York Steak & Prawns

$27.00

USDA Choice New York and four deep fried prawns

10 oz. Ribeye Steak & Prawns

$30.00

USDA Choice ribeye steak and four deep fried prawns

APPETIZERS, SOUP, SALAD, SIDES, DESSERTS

APPETIZERS

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Chili Fries

$9.00

French fries topped with chili, cheese and onions

Onion Rings

$8.00

Platter of crispy golden onion rings

Cheese Sticks

$10.00

6 deep fried mozzarella sticks

Potato Skins

$10.00

4 potato skins with bacon, cheddar cheese and sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Appetizer Combo

$16.00

4 cheese sticks, 2 chicken strips, 2 potato skins and onion rings. Served with BBQ sauce and ranch.

(6) Chicken Wings

$11.00

(12) Chicken Wings

$17.00

SIDES

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Chili Fries

$9.00

French fries topped with chili, cheese and onions

Onion Rings

$8.00

Platter of crispy golden onion rings

Bake Potato

$6.00

Served with butter and sour cream

Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Macaroni Salad

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Hamburger Patty

$7.00

Garlic Toast

$1.50

SALADS

Tuna Salad

$15.00

Tuna salad, tomatoes, onions, avocado, hard boiled egg and pickles served on tossed green salad

Beef Taco Salad

$15.00

Seasoned taco meat, tomatoes, onions, olives and cheddar cheese served on tossed green salad in a tortilla shell bowl with sour cream and guacamole

Chicken Taco Salad

$15.00

Chicken, tomatoes, onions, olives and cheddar cheese served on tossed green salad in a tortilla shell bowl with sour cream and guacamole

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bacon bits, tomatoes, onions, avocado, hard boiled egg served on tossed green salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.00

Deep fried crispy chicken, bacon bits, tomatoes, onions, avocado, hard boiled egg served on tossed green salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$15.00

Ham, turkey, cheese, tomatoes, onions, avocado and hard boiled egg served on tossed green salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, avocado, hard boiled egg, olives and bleu cheese crumbles served on tossed green salad

Soup & Chili

Cup of soup

$4.00

Bowl of soup

$6.00

Cup of chili

$5.00

Topped with cheese and onions and served with garlic toast

Bowl of chili

$7.00

Topped with cheese and onions and served with garlic toast

DESSERT

(1) Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

(2) Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Apple Pie

$5.00

Apple Pie À La Mode

$6.00

Mixed Berry Pie

$5.00

Mixed Berry Pie À La Mode

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00

Made the old fashioned way

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00

Made the old fashioned way

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00

Made the old fashioned way

DRINKS

BEVERAGES

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Small Milk

$3.00

Large Milk

$4.00

Small Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Large Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream

$3.50

Small Orange Juice

$4.00

Large Orange Juice

$5.00

Small Apple Juice

$4.00

Large Apple Juice

$5.00

Small Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Large Cranberry Juice

$5.00
"Fine homemade cooking!"

Location

2535 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Directions

