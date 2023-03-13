- Home
- Susanville
- Amy’s Kopper Kettle Cafe - 2535 Main Street
Amy’s Kopper Kettle Cafe 2535 Main Street
2535 Main Street
Susanville, CA 96130
BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST TRADITIONS
Two Eggs Breakfast
Two Eggs & Bacon (4)
Two Eggs & Link Sausage (3)
Two Eggs & Patty Sausage (2)
Two Eggs & Hamburger Patty
Two Eggs Scrambled with Diced Ham
Two Eggs & Ham Steak
Kettle Hash
Corned beef mixed with homestyle potatoes and two eggs
Eggs Benedict
California Benedict (with Avocado)
Chicken Fried Steak with Country Gravy & Two Eggs
Grilled Pork Chop & Two Eggs
10 oz. New York Steak & Two Eggs
10 oz. Ribeye Steak & Two Eggs
Breakfast Sandwich
Choice of bread, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, choice of cheese and (1) egg
Breakfast Burrito
Choice of diced bacon, sausage or ham with (2) scrambled eggs. Served with hashbrowns or homestyle potatoes and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
OMELETS
Cheese Omelet
Cheese & Bacon Omelet
Cheese & Sausage Omelet
Cheese & Ham Omelet
Denver Omelet
Ham, onion, bell peppers
Chili Bean Omelet
Homemade chili
Spanish Omelet
Seasoned taco meat with Oretega chiles and salsa
Vegetable Omelet
Avocado, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes
Pesto Omelet
Pesto, avocado, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes
All Meat Omelet
Bacon, sausage and ham
FROM THE GRIDDLE
One Pancake
Short Stack
2 Pancakes
Full Stack
3 Pancakes
French Toast (1)
1 slice
French Toast (2)
2 slices
French Toast (3)
3 slices
Pancake Supreme
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, choice of bacon (4), sausage links (3), sausage patties (2) or slice of ham
French Toast Supreme
2 slices of french toast, 2 eggs, choice of bacon (4), sausage links (3), sausage patties (2) or slice of ham
BISCUITS AND POTATOES
Half order Hashbrown & Gravy
Half order Hashbrown & Gravy with (1) egg
Half order Homestyle & Gravy
Half order Homestyle & Gravy with (1) egg
Half order Biscuits & Gravy
Half order Biscuits & Gravy with (1) egg
Full order Hashbrown & Gravy
Full order Hashbrown & Gravy with (2) eggs
Full order Homestyle & Gravy
Full order Homestyle & Gravy with (2) eggs
Full order Biscuits & Gravy
Full order Biscuit & Gravy with (2) eggs
Biscuits & Gravy Supreme
2 biscuits, 2 eggs, choice of bacon (4), sausage links (3), sausage patties (2) or slice of ham
BREAKFAST SIDES
LUNCH
BURGERS
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger
Ortega Chili Cheeseburger
Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger
Served with 2 strips of bacon and bleu cheese crumbles
Chili Bean Cheeseburger
Served open-faced and topped with chili, cheese and onions
Western Cheeseburger
Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheese and an onion ring
Jalepeño Bacon & Cheeseburger
Topped with 2 strips of bacon, cheese, and jalepeño peppers
Mountaineer Cheesburger
Two Angus beef patties with bacon and cheese
Patty Melt
⅔ lb. Angus beef patty served on grilled rye bread with Swiss and American cheese, and grilled onions
LUNCH FAVORITES
BLT
Four strips of bacon, lettuce and tomato served on choice of bread
BLT with Avocado
Four strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado served on choice of bread
Fishwich
Deep fried cod served on a bun with tartar sauce
Chicken Strips
Four chicken strips served with your choice of BBQ sauce or Ranch dressing
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Two deep fried chicken strips topped with cheese and served on a French roll with Thousand Island dressing
French Dip with Cheese
Thin slices of roast beef, topped with melted cheese and served with a side of au jus
Hot Roast Turkey Sandwich
Thin slices of roast turkey served open-faced and topped with gravy. Served with a cup of soup.
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Thin slices of roast beef served open-faced and topped with gravy. Served with a cup of soup.
Clubhouse Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato served with mayo on your choice of bread
10 Oz. New York Steak Sandwich
New York steak served on a French roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato and a cup of soup.
10 Oz. Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Ribeye steak served on a French roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato and a cup of soup.
FROM THE GRILL
Grilled Cheese
Choice of cheese and bread
Hot Dog
Served on a French roll with onions and relish
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Sliced ham and American cheese served on choice of bread
Chili Dog
Hot dog served on a French roll topped with chili, cheese and onions
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad with melted Swiss and American cheese on choice of bread
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread
The Wagon Wheel
Sliced roast beef, American cheese and onions served on grilled sourdough bread
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Chicken breast, tomatoes, mushrooms and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Grilled Bacon & Swiss
Bacon, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes and avocado served on grilled wheat bread
Grilled Turkey, Bacon & Swiss
Sliced turkey, Bacon, Swiss cheese and tomatoes served on grilled sourdough bread
Monte Cristo
Sliced ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese served on grilled French toast
Diet Plate
⅓ lb. Angus beef patty served with cottage cheese and fresh fruit
Philly Steak Sandwich
Served on french roll with Swiss cheese, bell peppers and onions
COLD SANDWICHES
Cold Turkey Sandwich
Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and cheese.
Cold Ham Sandwich
Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and cheese.
Cold Roast Beef Sandwich
Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and cheese.
Cold Corn Beef Sandwich
Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and cheese.
Cold Tuna Sandwich
Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and cheese.
Cold Egg Salad Sandwich
Served on your choice of bread with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and cheese.
DINNER
DINNER
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Roast Beef
Tender slices of beef served with brown gravy
Roast Turkey
Roast Turkey served with turkey gravy
Hamburger Steak
16 oz. ground chuck topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and gravy
Deep-Fried Chicken
½ chicken deep fried to a golden brown
Chicken Fried Steak
Tender breaded beef steak topped with your choice of brown or country gravy
Chicken Teriyaki
Two chicken breasts with sweet teriyaki sauce and grilled pineapple
Chicken Parmesan
Herb breaded chicken breast served on a bed of noodles (in place of side) and topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Pork Chops
(2) juicy pork chops served with applesauce.
Fish & Chips
(4) deep fried cod filets served with coleslaw and tartar sauce
Deep-Fried Prawns
(8) deep fried prawns served with cocktail sauce
Half Fish Filets & Half Shrimp
(2) deep fried cod filets and (4) prawns
Cajun Catfish
Grilled cajun seasoned catfish
STEAKS
10 oz. New York Steak
USDA choice is tender, juicy & cooked the way you like it!
16 oz. New York Steak
USDA choice is tender, juicy & cooked the way you like it!
10 oz. Ribeye Steak
USDA choice is tender, juicy & cooked the way you like it!
16 oz. Ribeye Steak
USDA choice is tender, juicy & cooked the way you like it!
10 oz. New York Steak & Prawns
USDA Choice New York and four deep fried prawns
10 oz. Ribeye Steak & Prawns
USDA Choice ribeye steak and four deep fried prawns
APPETIZERS, SOUP, SALAD, SIDES, DESSERTS
APPETIZERS
French Fries
Garlic Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Chili Fries
French fries topped with chili, cheese and onions
Onion Rings
Platter of crispy golden onion rings
Cheese Sticks
6 deep fried mozzarella sticks
Potato Skins
4 potato skins with bacon, cheddar cheese and sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Appetizer Combo
4 cheese sticks, 2 chicken strips, 2 potato skins and onion rings. Served with BBQ sauce and ranch.
(6) Chicken Wings
(12) Chicken Wings
SIDES
French Fries
Garlic Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Chili Fries
French fries topped with chili, cheese and onions
Onion Rings
Platter of crispy golden onion rings
Bake Potato
Served with butter and sour cream
Mash Potatoes
Potato Salad
Macaroni Salad
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Hamburger Patty
Garlic Toast
SALADS
Tuna Salad
Tuna salad, tomatoes, onions, avocado, hard boiled egg and pickles served on tossed green salad
Beef Taco Salad
Seasoned taco meat, tomatoes, onions, olives and cheddar cheese served on tossed green salad in a tortilla shell bowl with sour cream and guacamole
Chicken Taco Salad
Chicken, tomatoes, onions, olives and cheddar cheese served on tossed green salad in a tortilla shell bowl with sour cream and guacamole
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon bits, tomatoes, onions, avocado, hard boiled egg served on tossed green salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Deep fried crispy chicken, bacon bits, tomatoes, onions, avocado, hard boiled egg served on tossed green salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, cheese, tomatoes, onions, avocado and hard boiled egg served on tossed green salad
Cobb Salad
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, avocado, hard boiled egg, olives and bleu cheese crumbles served on tossed green salad
Soup & Chili
DESSERT
(1) Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
(2) Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream
Apple Pie
Apple Pie À La Mode
Mixed Berry Pie
Mixed Berry Pie À La Mode
Root Beer Float
Chocolate Milkshake
Made the old fashioned way
Vanilla Milkshake
Made the old fashioned way
Strawberry Milkshake
Made the old fashioned way
DRINKS
BEVERAGES
Water
Coffee
Decaf
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Small Milk
Large Milk
Small Chocolate Milk
Large Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream
Small Orange Juice
Large Orange Juice
Small Apple Juice
Large Apple Juice
Small Cranberry Juice
Large Cranberry Juice
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
"Fine homemade cooking!"
2535 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130