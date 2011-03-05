Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amy's

214 Wickenden St

PROVIDENCE, RI 02903

Popular Items

Hash It Out
Sunday Sandwich
Hangover

Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.65

New Harvest Kilimanjaro Medium Roast

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

New Harvest Kilimanjaro Medium Roast

Nitro

$4.50+

Iced Chai

$3.50+

Iced Dirty Chai

$4.25+

Hot Tea

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Milk

$2.15+

Smoothies

BYO Smoothie

$6.50+

choose a selection of frozen fruit and mixes to create your own smoothie

Mango Mania

$6.50+

mango, banana, raspberry, choice of orange juice or soy milk

Hella Bomb

$6.50+

banana, raspberry, pineapple, coconut milk, guava juice

Green Dream

$6.50+

mango, banana, spinach, orange juice, honey

Tropical Burst

$6.50+

pineapple, banana, mango, orange juice, yogurt, honey

Vegan Heaven

$6.50+

banana, blueberry, soy milk, honey

Choconut

$6.50+

banana, whole milk, chocolate chips, PB power

Matcha

$7.50+

mango, banana, spinach, coconut milk, soy milk, matcha, honey

East Sider

$7.50+

strawberry, banana, soy milk, granola

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$4.00

egg, cheddar cheese, choice of toast

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.50

bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, choice of toast

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.00

sausage, egg, cheddar cheese, choice of toast

Hangover

Hangover

$7.75

egg, cheddar, bacon, sauteed onions, guac, spinach, hot sauce, on a bolo

Hash It Out

Hash It Out

$5.75

egg, cheddar, hashbrown, spicy aioli, on a bolo

Sunday Sandwich

Sunday Sandwich

$9.50

egg, american, bacon, hashbrown, guac, spicy aioli, tomato, greens, on a bolo

Vermonster

Vermonster

$8.00

two eggs scrambled, american, sausage, hashbrown, maple aioli, in a grilled wrap

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

two eggs scrambled, cheddar, onion, peppers, black beans, guac, salsa, in a grilled wrap

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$8.50

two tacos - corn torillas, scrambled egg, cheddar, black beans, salsa, jalapeno crema

Bagel

Bagel

$2.00

Providence Bagels made your way

Breakfast All Day Plates

Rise & Shine

Rise & Shine

$4.00

two eggs, choice of protein, toast, and homefries or hashbrown

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.50

guacamole, ricotta, pickled onion, tomato, cilantro, chili lime salt

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$3.75+

buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and powdered sugar

Morning Delight

Morning Delight

$8.50

greek yogurt, fresh fruit, granola and honey

Lunch

BYO Burger

$9.25

BYO Double Burger

$12.75

BYO Veggie Burger

$10.50
House Burger

House Burger

$10.00

american cheese, greens, tomato, onion, pickles, house sauce

Hangover Burger

$11.50

over easy egg, cheddar, bacon, spinach, sauteed onion, guacamole, hot sauce on a bolo

Legend Burger

Legend Burger

$12.25

cheddar, bacon, hashbrown, maple aioli, over easy eggs

Vegan Veggie Wrap

Vegan Veggie Wrap

$10.50

black bean & sweet potato veggie pattie, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, guacamole

BLT

BLT

$9.75

bacon, greens, tomato, mayo on your choice of toast

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

choice of bread with either cheddar or american cheese, served with fries

Caramelized Apple & Bacon Grilled Cheese

Caramelized Apple & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$11.00

caramelized apple & onions w. thyme, cheddar, bacon, spinach on your choice of grilled toast

Smoked Gouda Burger

$11.50

smoked gouda cheese, bacon, red pepper jelly, grilled onions, greens on a potato bun

Sides

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Sausage

$2.00

Side Egg

$1.25

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Homefries

$3.00

Side Hashbrown

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Fruit Cup

$5.50

Side Mixed Greens

$4.00+

Side Cream Cheese

$0.75

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Yogurt

$0.75

Side Granola

$1.00

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side Spicy Aioli

Side Maple Aioli

Side Hot Sauce

Side Mustard

Side Mayo

Side Butter

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Breakfast, Burgers & Smoothies

