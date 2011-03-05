Amy's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast, Burgers & Smoothies
Location
214 Wickenden St, PROVIDENCE, RI 02903
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fellini Pizzeria - Fox Point - 166 Wickenden Street
No Reviews
166 Wickenden Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurant
Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street
4.5 • 54
71 Washington Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurant