ana’s confections

1704 Avenue D

Rosenberg, TX 77471

Donuts

Cupcakes

Vanilla

Vanilla

$3.25
Chocolate

Chocolate

$3.25
Strawberry

Strawberry

$3.25
Confetti

Confetti

$3.25
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$3.25
Lemon

Lemon

$3.25
Specialty Cupcake

Specialty Cupcake

$4.50

Weekly Cupcakes Flavors

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$1.00
M&M

M&M

$1.00
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

$1.00
Oatmeal Rasin

Oatmeal Rasin

$1.00
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$1.00
Double Chocolate Chip

Double Chocolate Chip

$1.00
Choc. Chip Cookie Sandwich

Choc. Chip Cookie Sandwich

$3.50
Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.50
Macarons

Macarons

$2.25

Keto Choc. Chip

$2.00
Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$1.00

Brownies

Crack Brownie

Crack Brownie

$4.00

A Delicious brownie with a creamy Oreo truffle filling dipped in chocolate.

Oreo Brownie

Oreo Brownie

$6.00
Caramel Pecan Brownie

Caramel Pecan Brownie

$6.00

Keto Brownie

$2.00
Blondie

Blondie

$4.00

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50
Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.50
Sausage kolache

Sausage kolache

$1.50
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$2.50
Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.00
Almond Bear Claw

Almond Bear Claw

$3.00
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$2.50
Lemon Fruit Bar

Lemon Fruit Bar

$1.25
Cannoli

Cannoli

$1.50

Not your average cannoli! these are filled with our delicious buttercream or cream cheese icing.

Donuts

Donuts

$3.25

Cake Donut

$1.50

Cold Items

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$5.00
Oreo Pie

Oreo Pie

$3.00
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.50
Cake Parfit

Cake Parfit

$4.50
Edible Cookie Dough

Edible Cookie Dough

$3.50
Keto Cheesecake

Keto Cheesecake

$7.00

Grab N Go

Cake Pop

$2.50
Chocolate Preztel

Chocolate Preztel

$1.50
Rice Crispy Treat

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.00

Coffee

Fresh Ground

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Espresso

$3.75

Latte

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Americano

$3.75

Espresso Shot

$1.00

Drinks

Monster

$2.50

White Monster

Starbucks Coffee

$2.50

Vanilla or Mocha Frappuccino

Water

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

Gatorade Zero

$1.00

12oz bottle

Soda

$1.00

Caprisun

$0.75

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
FOR CUSTOM ORDERS: https://form.jotform.com/Areyna1/cake-order-form

Location

1704 Avenue D, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Directions

