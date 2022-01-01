Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Anajak Thai

973 Reviews

$$

14704 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91335

Shirts

XS

XS

$25.00
S

S

$25.00Out of stock
M

M

$25.00
L

L

$25.00
XL

XL

$25.00

TO GO WINE (Copy)

BTL Sparkling "Bulles" Pineau d'aunis (Loire, FR) 750ml

$50.00

BTL White "Chablis Vielles Vignes" Chardonnay (FR) 750 ml

$50.00

BTL Rose' "Dreams on Layaway" Pinot Noir (Santa Cruz, CA) 750ml

$50.00

BTL Red "Barbera del Monferrato" Barbera (Ercole, IT) 1 Liter

$50.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
14704 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91335

