Analytical Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

510 West Main Street

Lexington, IL 61753

Hat

Flexfit Hat S/M

$25.00

Black Snapback Hat

$25.00

Vintage Hat

$25.00

Gray Snapback Hat

$25.00

Gray Flask Snapback Hat

$25.00

T-Shirt Local

Small Local T

$25.00

Medium Local T

$25.00

Large Local T

$25.00

XL Local T

$25.00

2X Local T

$28.00

T-Shirt Men Black

Small Black T

$25.00

Medium Black T

$25.00Out of stock

Large Black T

$25.00

XL Black T

$25.00

2XL Black T

$25.00

3XL Black T

$28.00

T-Shirt Men Charcoal

Small Charcoal T

$25.00

Medium Charcoal T

$25.00

Large Charcoal T

$25.00

XL Charcoal T

$25.00

2XL Charcoal T

$25.00

3XL Charcoal T

$28.00Out of stock

4XL Charcoal T

$28.00Out of stock

T-Shirt Men Indigo

Small Indigo T

$25.00Out of stock

Medium Indigo T

$25.00

Large Indigo T

$25.00

XL Indigo T

$25.00

2X Indigo T

$25.00

3X Indigo T

$28.00Out of stock

Tank Top

Small Tank Top

$23.00

Medium Tank Top

$23.00

Large Tank Top

$23.00

XL Tank Top

$23.00

2XL Tank Top

$23.00

Brewery Glass

20 oz Pub Glass

$6.00

16 oz Tulip Glass

$6.00

Brewery Patch

Patch

$5.00

Koozie

Koozie 16oz

$4.00

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

Sweatshirt

Small Sweatshirt

$40.00

Medium Sweatshirt

$40.00

Large Sweatshirt

$40.00

XL Sweatshirt

$40.00

2XL Sweatshirt

$40.00

Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$40.00

Tin Tacker

Tin Tacker-Round

$25.00

Tin Tacker-Orbital

$25.00

Tumbler

Tumbler

$25.00

1/4 Zip

Small 1/4 zip

$30.00

Medium 1/4 zip

$30.00

Large 1/4 zip

$30.00

XL 1/4 zip

$30.00

2XL 1/4 zip

$30.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

510 West Main Street, Lexington, IL 61753

Directions

