Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ana's Norwegian Bakeri Centennial

review star

No reviews yet

6770 South Yosemite Street

Centennial, CO 80112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Baked Goods

School Rolls

School Rolls

$5.00

Cardamom dough, vanilla custard, icing, coconut milk

Sunshine Rolls

Sunshine Rolls

$5.00

Cardamom dough, cinnamon, sugar, butter, vanilla custard, icing

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00

Cardamom dough, cinnamon, sugar, butter, icing

Ana's Twists

Ana's Twists

$4.00

Cardamom dough, cinnamon, sugar, butter, powdered sugar

Chocolate Knots

Chocolate Knots

$5.00

Cardamom dough, cinnamon, sugarm coco ppowder, butter, powdered sugar

Plain Cardamom Rolls

Plain Cardamom Rolls

$2.25

Cardamom dough

Raisin Cardamom Rolls

Raisin Cardamom Rolls

$2.50

Cardamom dough, raisins

Semisweet Chocolate Cardamom Rolls

Semisweet Chocolate Cardamom Rolls

$2.75

Cardamom dough, semisweet chocolate chips

Coconut Macaroons

Coconut Macaroons

$2.25

Coconut, egg whites, sugar

Snickerdoodle Cookies

Snickerdoodle Cookies

$2.25

Flour, butter, sugar, vanilla extract, eggs, baking soda, cream of tartar, salt, cinnamon sugar

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

Flour, butter, eggs, sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, vanilla extract, semisweet chocolate chips

Butterscotch Cookies

Butterscotch Cookies

$2.50

Flour, butter, eggs, sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, vanilla extract, cinnamon, butterscotch chips

Kringle Cookies

Kringle Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Flour, butter, heavy cream, sugar, vanilla extract

Breakfast Cookies

Breakfast Cookies

$2.50

Flour, butter, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, freshly squeezed orange juice, fresh orange zest, orange fruit, craisins, coconut, oats, salt, baking soda, cream of tartar

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.75

Buttery philo dough, cream cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese Danish

$4.75

Ham & Cheese Danish

$4.75

Croissant

$4.75
Farmor's Spiced Cupcakes

Farmor's Spiced Cupcakes

$3.00Out of stock

Milk, flour, butter, eggs, sugar, coco powder, nutmeg, cinnamon, coffee, powdered sugar, baking powder

Chocolate Mint Brownies, slice

Chocolate Mint Brownies, slice

$5.00

Flour, butter, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, salt, coco powder

Chocolate Mint Brownies, Whole

Chocolate Mint Brownies, Whole

$34.99Out of stock

Flour, butter, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, salt, coco powder

Sarah's Coffee Cake, slice

Sarah's Coffee Cake, slice

$4.75

Flour, buttermilk, butter, baking soda, sugar, cinnamon, coffe, powdered sugar, coco powder

Sarah's Coffee Cake, Whole

Sarah's Coffee Cake, Whole

$31.99Out of stock

Flour, buttermilk, butter, baking soda, sugar, cinnamon, coffe, powdered sugar, coco powder

Mormor's Apple Cake, Slice

Mormor's Apple Cake, Slice

$4.75

Flour, butter, eggs, sugar, apples, black pepper, cinnamon sugar, shredded coconut

Mormor's Apple Cake, Whole

Mormor's Apple Cake, Whole

$31.99Out of stock

Flour, butter, eggs, sugar, apples, black pepper, cinnamon sugar, shredded coconut

Lemon Cake, Slice

Lemon Cake, Slice

$4.25

Flour, buttermilk, butter, sugar, freshly squeezed lemon juice, fresh lemon zest, lemon fruit, baking powder, vanilla, icing

Lemon Cake, Whole

Lemon Cake, Whole

$21.99Out of stock

Flour, buttermilk, butter, sugar, freshly squeezed lemon juice, fresh lemon zest, lemon fruit, baking powder, vanilla, icing

Orange Cake, Slice

Orange Cake, Slice

$4.25

Flour, buttermilk, butter, sugar, freshly squeezed orange juice, fresh orange zest, orange fruit, baking powder, vanilla, icing

Orange Cake, Whole

Orange Cake, Whole

$21.99Out of stock

Flour, buttermilk, butter, sugar, freshly squeezed orange juice, fresh orange zest, orange fruit, baking powder, vanilla, icing

Mor's Chocolate Cake, Slice

$4.75Out of stock

Flour, butter, eggs, salt, baking powder, heavy cream, coco powder, coffee, powder sugar

Mor's Chocolate Cake, Whole

$31.99Out of stock

Flour, butter, eggs, salt, baking powder, heavy cream, coco powder, coffee,

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

$7.00

Cardamom dough, cinnamon, sugar, butter, raisins

Cinnamon Bread

Cinnamon Bread

$6.00

Cardamom dough, cinnamon, sugar, butter

Dark Rye Bread

Dark Rye Bread

$7.00

Rye flour, flour, butter, water, salt, dark corn syrup, yeast

Spelt & Whole Wheat Bread

$7.00Out of stock

Whole Wheat Flour, spelt flour, water, yeast, salt

Spelt & Sunflower Seeds Bread

$7.00

Spelt flour, flour, oats, sunflower kernels, light corn syrup, salt, yeast

Limpa Bread

$8.00

Rye flour, flour, molasses, brown sugar, freshly squeezed orange juice, orange zest, orange fruit, fennel seeds, caraway seeds, anise, salt, yeast

Norwegian Crisp Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Custard, 16 oz

$9.99

Heavy Cream, half and half, sugar, egg yolks, corn starch

Ciabatta

$2.50

6 Pack Cinnamon Rolls

$24.99

6 Cinnamon Rolls

12 Pack Cinnamon Rolls

$45.99

12 Cinnamon Rolls

6 Pack Sunshine Rolls

$24.99

6 Sunshine Rolls

12 Pack Sunshine Rolls

$45.99

12 Sunshine Rolls

6 School Rolls with Coconut

$24.99

6 Scholl Rolls with coconut

12 School Rolls with coconut

$45.99

12 school Rools with coconut

6 School Rolls without coconut

$24.99

6 Schooo Rolls without Coconut

12 School Rolls without coconut

$45.99

12 schoool rolls without coconut

Lefse, 1 Lb 10 Piece Package

$12.99

Sandwiches

Combo, Drink and Chips

$2.99

Bottled Drink, bag of chips

Ham & Turkey, Sandwich

$8.49

Ciabatta, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, havarti cheese, sharp cheddar cheese

Lefse Sandwich, Hot

$8.49

Lefse, ham, turkey, spinach, tomato, red onion, raspberry chipotle mayo, havarti cheese

Salami & Italian Dressing Sandwich

$8.49

Ciabatta, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepper jack cheese, italian dressing cup

Salami Sandwich

$8.49

Ciabatta, salami, raspberry chipotle mayo, spinach, red onion, belle pepper, red onion

Vegetarian Sandwich

$8.49

Ciabatta, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, guacamole

Drinks

Cold Drinks

16 oz water bottle

$1.00

Bottled water

Apple Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

Capri Sun, 100% Juice

$0.75

Capri sun

Diet Pepsi, can

$1.50

Hibiscus Drink, Chia Seed

$4.99

Hibiscus Drink with Chia Seeds

Hibiscus Drink, Original

$4.99

Hibiscus Drink

Hibiscus Drink, Sugar Free

$4.99

Sugar Free Hibiscus Drink

Ito En Green Tea bottle

$3.25

Ito En green tea

Jarrito, Grape, bottle

$2.99

Jarrito, Mandarin, bottle

$2.99

Mexican Coca Cola

$2.99

Minutemaid Lemonade, can

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.99

Bottled orange juice

Prime, blue bottle

$2.99

Prime, white bottle

$2.99

Spindrift

$1.50

Sweet Ice Tea, bottle

$1.99

Sweet tea

Unsweet Tea, bottle

$1.99

Cold Brew

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hello, and welcome to Ana's Norwegian Bakeri! We specialize in traditional Norwegian baked goods, specifically the "Bolle", or sweet roll. After living in the United States for the last 20+ years, perfecting our process and our dough, we have decided to share some of our favorite pastries with you. We truly hope you enjoy them as much as we do. We also offer excellent baked breads and cakes.

Website

Location

6770 South Yosemite Street, Centennial, CO 80112

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Venalonzo’s Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
6830 S Yosemite St Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Grange Hall - Taste of Philly - Stall 2B
orange starNo Reviews
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Pindustry - Greenwood Village
orange star3.0 • 56
7939 E Arapahoe Road Greenwood Village, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Wing Wok Greenwood Village
orange starNo Reviews
7939 East Arapahoe Road Greenwood Village, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Sukiya Ramen (Arapahoe Rd.) - 7939 East Arapahoe Rd. Suite 110
orange starNo Reviews
7939 East Arapahoe Road Greenwood Village, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Anthony's Pizza and Pasta - DTC
orange starNo Reviews
6860 S. Clinton Ct. Greenwood Village, CO 80112
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Centennial

Illegal Pete's - DTC
orange star4.5 • 2,683
5312 DTC Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Felt
orange star4.3 • 1,345
2421, 101 W Floyd Ave Englewood, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
orange star4.5 • 1,066
4668 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Colore Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,062
2700 S Broadway Englewood, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Riverpoint
orange star4.2 • 863
3580 South Platte River Drive A Sheridan, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
Pino's Place
orange star4.3 • 621
1400 East Hampton Avenue, Suite 140 Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Centennial
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (670 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston