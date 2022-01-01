Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anatolia Cafe Turkish Cuisine & Bar

1,542 Reviews

$$

2270 Lee Rd

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Order Again

Popular Items

Hummus
Shepherd Salad
Chicken Kebab

SPECIALS

Stuffed Eggplant

Stuffed Eggplant

$25.00

stuffed with ground lamb, peppers, garlic and onion...

Stuffed Grape leaves

Stuffed Grape leaves

$10.00Out of stock

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, pine buts, currents, onions, olive oil .. It is a very time consuming to make it. there for, a very specials dishes of every home...

Grilled Kofta

Grilled Kofta

$22.00Out of stock

Chargrilled ground lamb patties.

Boneless Chicken Leg Kebab

$18.00

Boneless Chicken Leg Kebab

$18.00
Hot Peppers Olive Oil, Garlic

Hot Peppers Olive Oil, Garlic

$8.00

Hot peppers with olive oil garlic...

Pilaki

Pilaki

$7.00

Beans cooked in olive oil with tomatoes, onions and carrots...

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock
Mixed Green Salad w/feta

$10.00

Mixed Green Salad w/feta

$10.00
Salmon Curry with Okra

Salmon Curry with Okra

$25.00

Sautéed Salmon, okra, curry & peppers in light tomato sauce.. Let us know if you like it Spicy.....

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

$25.00Out of stock

Starters

Red Lentil Soup

Red Lentil Soup

$7.00

Pureed red lentils .. Veggie

Shepherd Salad

Shepherd Salad

$10.00
Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

Romain Lettuce, Tomato, Red onions, Feta, olive oil & vinaigrette..

White Bean Salad

White Bean Salad

$10.00
Small Meze Platter

Small Meze Platter

$18.00

Hummus, Baba, Tabouli, Lebni, eggplant with sauce..

Hummus

Hummus

$8.00
Lebni

Lebni

$8.00
Tabouli

Tabouli

$8.00
Eggplant With Red Sauce

Eggplant With Red Sauce

$10.00

Fried eggplant, peppers, garlic, onions in light tomato paste .. "Veggie"

Pilaki

Pilaki

$7.00

Beans cooked in olive oil with tomatoes, onions and carrots...

Babaganoush

Babaganoush

$10.00
Feta with Olives

Feta with Olives

$10.00
Cucumbers in Yogurt

Cucumbers in Yogurt

$7.00

Yogurt, cucumber, garlic and dill..

Pickles

Pickles

$5.00
Hot Peppers Olive Oil, Garlic

Hot Peppers Olive Oil, Garlic

$8.00

Hot peppers with olive oil garlic...

Sauteed Liver Cubes

Sauteed Liver Cubes

$12.00
Fried Feta-Rolls

Fried Feta-Rolls

$10.00
Falafel

Falafel

$10.00
Stuffed Grape leaves

Stuffed Grape leaves

$10.00Out of stock

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, pine buts, currents, onions, olive oil .. It is a very time consuming to make it. there for, a very specials dishes of every home...

Fried Calamar

Fried Calamar

$12.00

Sauteed Calamari

$14.00
Bag of Pita(Nan) (5 pieces)

Bag of Pita(Nan) (5 pieces)

$5.00
Large Meze Plate

Large Meze Plate

$30.00

6 favorite dippings

Chicken, Beef & Lamb

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$19.00
Chicken Saute

Chicken Saute

$19.00
Chicken Adana

Chicken Adana

$19.00

Char-grilled ground chicken seasoned with fresh red bell peppers & spices formed onto a skewer.

Boneless Chicken Leg Kebab

Boneless Chicken Leg Kebab

$18.00
Doner "Shawarma"

Doner "Shawarma"

$20.00
Lamb Shish Kebab

Lamb Shish Kebab

$22.00
Filet Mignon Kebab

Filet Mignon Kebab

$22.00
Lamb Adana

Lamb Adana

$22.00
Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$30.00
Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$35.00
Lamb Saute

Lamb Saute

$22.00

Lamb Okra

$22.00
Stuffed Eggplant

Stuffed Eggplant

$25.00

stuffed with ground lamb, peppers, garlic and onion...

Iskender

Iskender

$22.00

Saute Liver Entree Size

$18.00

Seafood & Veggies

Salmon

Salmon

$22.00Out of stock
Shrimp Shish Kebab

Shrimp Shish Kebab

$25.00
Shrimp Saute

Shrimp Saute

$25.00
Fish Of the Day

Fish Of the Day

$28.00
Seafood Saute "Paella"

Seafood Saute "Paella"

$27.00

Salmon, Calamar, Shrimps

Shrimp Casserole

$26.00

Braised Okra

$18.00

Grilled Vegetables

$17.00Out of stock

Veggie Stew

$18.00
Veggie-Moussaka

Veggie-Moussaka

$22.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Yogurt

$4.00

Cabbage Slaws

$4.00

Red Hot Sauce

$1.50
Bag of Pita (5 NAN ) white

Bag of Pita (5 NAN ) white

$5.00
Pickles

Pickles

$5.00

Grill tomato & Pepper

$4.00

Carrot and Cucumber

$4.00

White Sauce

$1.50

Desserts

Kunefe

Kunefe

$12.00

Shredded dough with sweet cheese, butter, syrup and pistachio.

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$9.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock
Chocolate Mouse Cake

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$9.00
Baklava

Baklava

$8.00
Baked Rice Pudding

Baked Rice Pudding

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Turkish Cuisne, Turkish Food, Middle East, Food, Come in and enjoy!

Location

2270 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

