Naschmarkt Palo Alto 2323 Birch St

review star

No reviews yet

2323 Birch St

Palo Alto, CA 94306

Order Again

Popular Items

Wiener Schnitzel
Jager Schnitzel
Goulash

Appetizers

Cheese Pretzel

$16.00

Bratwurst

$17.00

Paprikawurst

$17.00

Sausage Trio

$39.00

Spatzle App

$20.00

Scallops

$28.00

Soups & Salad

Sweet Potato Soup

$15.00

Red Cabbage Soup

$15.00

Butter Lettuce Salad

$16.00

Goat Cheese Purse Salad

$16.00

ENTRÉES

Pasta

$32.00

Duck

$42.00

Pan Roasted Halibut, heirloom tomatoes, sweet peppers, scallions, sherry vinaigrette, basil

Swordfish

$40.00

Halibut

$42.00

Wiener Schnitzel

$42.00

Classic Wiener Schnitzel; breaded veal cutlet

Jager Schnitzel

$38.00

Kraut Rouladen

$38.00

Pork Belly

$42.00

Goulash

$42.00

NY Steak

$52.00

Chicken Spatzle Entree

$28.00

CHILD Schnitzel

$20.00

Sides

Side Fingerlings

$12.00

Side Mushroom Sauce

$4.00

Side Potato Salad

$12.00

Side Pretzel

$12.00

Side Red Cabbage

$12.00

Side Saurkraut

$12.00

Side Shishitos

$12.00

Side Spatzle

$12.00

Side Veggies

$12.00

Side Beer-cheese sauce

$10.00

Desserts

Apfel Strudel

$15.00

School Kuchen

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2323 Birch St, Palo Alto, CA 94306

