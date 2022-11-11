Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar Coraopolis

249 Reviews

$

1032 5th Ave

Coraopolis, PA 15108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Breakfast Burrito
Mocha

Coffee

House Drip Coffee

$1.87+

Iced Coffee

$1.87+

Cold Brew

$3.13+

Cafe au Lait

$2.52+

Red Eye

$3.04+

Espresso

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.02+

Americano

$2.66+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso

$1.87+

Macchiato (Italian style - please read description)

$3.18

THIS IS NOT A CARAMEL MACCHIATO. IT IS AN ITALIAN STYLE MACCHIATO WITH 2 SHOTS AND APPROX 2-4 OZ OF HEAVILY FROTHED STEAMED MILK.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.02+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.02+

Signature Drinks

Parking Chair

$4.16+

Smokestack Mocha

$4.30+

The Incline

$4.30+

Honeybee

$4.30+

El Lado Oscuro

$4.07+

The Cookie Table

$4.30+

Hard Hat

$2.06+

Old Fashioned Iced Coffee

$2.06+

Tea

Hot Tea

$1.87+

Iced Tea

$1.87+

Matcha Latte

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$2.10+

Steamer

$2.10+

Hot Cider

$2.80+Out of stock

Biscotti

Maple Biscotti

$1.87

Pumpkin Biscotti

$1.87Out of stock

Muffins

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.30

Scones

Cinnamon Scone

$2.62

Pumpkin Scone

$2.62Out of stock

Rice Krispies, Brownies & Bars

Rice Krispy Square

$2.48Out of stock

PB & Toffee Cookie

$2.80Out of stock

Pecan Shortbread 2 Pack

$2.80Out of stock

Carol's Rice Krispy Bulk Order

$22.43Out of stock

Bagels

Asiago Bagel

$2.34

Everything Bagel

$2.34

Plain Bagel

$2.34

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Bend Sandwich

$4.91

Breakfast Burrito

$5.14

Bacon Bend Sandwich

$4.91Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional coffee, espresso & tea with a few of our unique signature drinks and a light breakfast menu. Coffees sourced from some of best roasters in Pittsburgh, our region and other areas of the U.S.

Website

Location

1032 5th Ave, Coraopolis, PA 15108

Directions

Gallery
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar image
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar image
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar - Ben Avon
orange star4.5 • 79
7221 Church Ave Ben Avon, PA 15202
View restaurantnext
Bae Bae's Cafe
orange star4.7 • 49
945 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Coop DeVille
orange starNo Reviews
2305 Smallman Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Oliver's Donuts
orange starNo Reviews
4112 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Ineffable Cà Phê
orange star4.6 • 565
3920 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View restaurantnext
B52 Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5202 Butler Street Pittsurgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Coraopolis

Jailhouse Saloon
orange star4.0 • 1
929 5th Ave Coraopolis, PA 15108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coraopolis
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Aliquippa
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monaca
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston