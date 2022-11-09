Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar - Ben Avon

79 Reviews

$

7221 Church Ave

Ben Avon, PA 15202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Red Eye
Cappucino

Coffee

House Drip Coffee

$1.87+

Iced Coffee

$1.87+

Bold Drip Coffee

$1.87+

Cold Brew

$3.27+

Cafe au Lait

$2.52+

Red Eye

$3.04+

Decaf Drip Coffee

$1.87+

Refill

$1.40

Espresso

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.02+

Americano

$2.80+

Cappucino

$3.50+

Espresso

$1.87+

The Adam

$6.54

Large vanilla oat milk latte

Macchiato

$3.18

Caramel Macchiato

$4.02+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.02+

Signature Drinks

Parking Chair

$4.16+

Smokestack Mocha

$4.30+

The Incline

$4.30+

Hard Hat

$2.06+

Old Fashioned Iced Coffee

$2.20+

El Lado Oscuro

$4.07+

The Cookie Table

$4.30+

Honeybee

$4.30+

Tea

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Matcha Latte

$3.50+

London Fog

$3.50+

Frozen

Fruit Smoothie

$3.74+

Blended Drinks

$4.06+

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$2.57+

Muffins

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.20

Blueberry Muffin

$2.20

Cheesecake Muffin

$2.52

Scones

Cinnamon Scone

$2.62

Drop Scone

$2.15

GF Drop Scones

$2.24

Regular Scone

$2.62

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$5.14

Breakfast Bend Sandwich

$4.91

Bacon Bend Sandwich

$4.91

Asiago Bagel

$2.34Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$2.34

Plain Bagel

$2.34

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$4.21Out of stock

Bacon Breakfast Panini

$5.37Out of stock

Chorizo Breakfast Panini

$5.84Out of stock

No Meat Breakfast Panini

$5.00

Breakfast Bars

Nutella Coconut Bar

$2.66

Pistachio Craisin Bar

$2.66

Toasted Almond Bar

$2.66

Big Spoon Apricot Pepita Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Big Spoon Cherry Pecan Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken

$7.94Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.94Out of stock

Paninis

Turkey & Pesto

$7.24Out of stock

Biscotti

Apricot Almond

$2.10Out of stock

Coconut Chocolate Chip

$2.10

Misc Pastries

Rice Krispy Square

$1.87

Brownie

$2.80

Cake Pop

$1.87

Cookies

Carmelita

$2.20

Shortbread Triangle

$1.73

Coconut Macaroons

$2.34

Peanut Butter Toffee

$2.20

Brown Sugar Pecan Shortbread 2 Pack

$2.80
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional coffee, espresso & tea along with a few of our own signature drinks. A selection of pastries & a light food menu. Coffee from some of the best roasters in Pittsburgh & other area. Free wifi.

Website

Location

7221 Church Ave, Ben Avon, PA 15202

Directions

Gallery
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar image
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar image
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar - Coraopolis
orange star4.7 • 249
1032 5th Ave Coraopolis, PA 15108
View restaurantnext
40 North at Alphabet City - 40 W North Ave
orange starNo Reviews
40 W North Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View restaurantnext
Bronze Hood Grille & Bar
orange star3.5 • 35
5920 Steubenville Pike McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
Eggs-R-Us
orange starNo Reviews
2350 Noblestown Road Crafton, PA 15205
View restaurantnext
Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange starNo Reviews
300 Liberty Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Bae Bae's Cafe
orange star4.7 • 49
945 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ben Avon

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ben Avon
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston