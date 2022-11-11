Anchor Hoagies imageView gallery

Popular Items

Regular Fries
12" Cheesesteak Hoagie
12" Italian Hoagie

Hot Hoagies

6" Cheesesteak Hoagie

$8.75

6" BLT Hoagie

$8.75

6" Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$8.75

6" Italian Sausage Hoagie

$8.50

6" Meatball Hoagie

$8.50

6" Fish Hoagie

$10.00

6" Veggie Hoagie (Hot)

$8.75

6" Hot Tuna

$9.00

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.75

12" Cheesesteak Hoagie

$13.75

12" BLT Hoagie

$13.75

12" Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$13.75

12" Italian Sausage Hoagie

$14.50

12" Meatball Hoagie

$14.50

12" Fish Hoagie

$16.00

12" Veggie Hoagie (Hot)

$13.75

12" Hot Tuna

$14.50

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.75

24" Cheesesteak Hoagie

$25.00

24" BLT Hoagie

$25.00

24" Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$25.00

24" Italian Sausage Hoagie

$25.25

24" Meatball Hoagie

$25.25

24" Veggie Hoagie (Hot)

$25.00

24" Hot Tuna

$24.75

24" Fish Hoagie

$27.00

24" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.50

24" Tim's Special

$26.00

This Hoagies comes with lettuce, tomato, fried onion, fried mushroom, fried banana peppers, steak, chicken, bacon and provolone cheese melted. Served hot!

24" Kurt's Special

$28.00

This Hoagies comes with lettuce, tomato, fried onion, fried mushroom, fried jalopeno peppers, fried capicola, fried pastrami, and provolone cheese melted. Served hot!

12" Hangover Hoagie

$15.75

12 strips of Bacon, 6 slices of Ham, 4 fried eggs, 4 slices of american cheese, 4 slices of provolone cheese, toasted to perfection!

Jason's Special

$12.50Out of stock

12" Gyro Hoagie

$15.50

12" Gyro Hoagie with Lamb, Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper, on toasted fresh bread.

12" Chicken Parm

$15.75

6 " Hamburger Hoagie

$9.75

12" Rueben

$16.50

Fish & Chips

$10.50Out of stock

Fish & Fries

$10.50Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy (6")

$10.25Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy (12")

$19.50Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy (24")

$38.25Out of stock

Pierogi Hoagie (12')

$12.50

Cold Hoagies

6" Italian Hoagie

$7.00

6" Roast Beef Hoagie

$8.50

6" Corned Beef Hoagie

$8.50

6" Veggie Hoagie

$8.50

6" Capicola Hoagie

$9.00

6" Ham Hoagie

$8.50

6" Turkey Hoagie

$8.50

6" Pastrami Hoagie

$8.50

6" Tuna Hoagie

$9.00

6" Veteran Special (Italian)

12" Italian Hoagie

$10.50

12" Roast Beef Hoagie

$13.25

12" Corned Beef Hoagie

$13.25

12" Pastrami Hoagie

$13.25

12" Capicola Hoagie

$14.00

12" Ham Hoagie

$13.25

12" Turkey Hoagie

$13.25

12" Tuna Hoagie

$14.50

12" Veggie Hoagie

$13.25

24" Italian Hoagie

$21.00

24" Roast Beef Hoagie

$24.75

24" Corned Beef Hoagie

$24.75

24" Pastrami Hoagie

$24.75

24" Capicola Hoagie

$26.00

24" Ham Hoagie

$24.75

24" Turkey Hoagie

$24.75

24" Tuna Hoagie

$24.75

24" Veggie Hoagie

$24.75

Add Tray

$3.25

6" Combo Sandwich

$8.50

12" Combo Sandwich

$13.25

24" Combo Sandwich

$24.75

Sides

Regular Fries

$4.75

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Fiesta Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.00

Fresh Cut Chips

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Jalapeno Side

$1.25

Banana Pepper Side

$1.25

Pickles Side

$1.25

Hot Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Whole Pickle

$1.50

Ranch Cup

$0.40

Red's Hot Sauce Cup

$0.40

Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.75

Fat Banana Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.75

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.75

Chocolate Blackout Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.75

Classic Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.75

White Chocolate Raspberry Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.75Out of stock

Key Lime Pie Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.75Out of stock

Peach Cinnamon Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.75Out of stock

Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.75

Mint chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.75

Banana Pudding Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.75

Salted Carmel Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.75

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pure Leaf

$2.75

Turners Tea Pint

$1.00

Turners Black and Gold

$2.00

Turners Tea 1/2 Gallon

$2.25

20oz Life Water 2.25

$2.25

20oz Aquafina 2

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Diet Dew

$2.25

Mug Rootbeer

$2.25

Crush Orange

$2.25

Crush Grape

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Bundaberg Ginger

$2.75

2L Pepsi

$3.25

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.25

2L Mountain Dew

$3.25

Gatorade

$2.50

IBC Root Beer

$2.50

Clothing

Shirt

$12.50

Hoodie

$30.00

New Era Hat

$35.00

1 Year Anniversary T

$25.00Out of stock

Steeler Sunday Hoodie Special

$25.00

Yeti Tumbler 20 oz

$40.00

Yeti Tumbler 30 oz

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1956 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles, PA 15137

Directions

Gallery
Anchor Hoagies image

Map
