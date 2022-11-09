A map showing the location of Blackbeard's Tavern 3448 Marinatown LaneView gallery

Blackbeard's Tavern 3448 Marinatown Lane

review star

No reviews yet

3448 Marinatown Lane

North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Order Again

12" Pizzas

12" Classic Sausage Pizza

$15.00

12" Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

12" BBQ Pork Pizza

$5.00

12" Veggie Pizza

$3.00

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$4.00

12" Seafood Pizza

$14.50

12" BYO Pizza

$12.00

16" Pizza

16" Classic Sausage Pizza

$22.00

16" Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

16" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$23.00

16" BBQ Pork Pizza

$23.00

16" Veggie Pizza

$23.00

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$23.00

16" Seafood Pizza

$45.00

16" BYO Pizza

$16.00

Appetizers

Blue Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$20.50

Oven Roasted Silver Dollar Mushroom Caps stuffed with Blue Crab Claw Meat with White Wine Garlic Parmesan Butter

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.50

Fried Firecracker Shrimp tossed with Duval's Boom Boom Sauce

1 lb. Peel-n-Eat Shrimp

$19.50

Juicy Gulf Shrimp steamed in Beer and Old Bay

1/2 Peel-N- Eat

$11.50

Fried Calamari

$14.50

Tender Calamari Rings Lightly Breaded, Deep-Fried, topped with Grilled Banana Peppers and Fra Diavolo Marinara

Mussels

$19.50

Cleaned Black Mussels Sautéed in White Wine and Garlic Butter. Served with Bleu Cheese Garlic Baguette

Conch Republic Fritters

$13.50

Bahamian-Style served with Chipotle Aioli or Cocktail Sauce

(V) Fried Cauliflower

$6.50

Cauliflower soaked in Milk, Seasoning Flour, Fried and mixed with Sriracha Sauce

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.50

De Masa Chips, Fresh Tomato, Diced Onions, Black Olives and Corn Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapeños

6 Wings

$13.50

Jumbo fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce with bleu cheese or ranch and celery sticks

Shrimp Ceviche

$10.50

Giant Pretzel

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket of Conch Republic Fries

$5.95

Basket of Sweet Potato Fires

$5.95

18 Wings

$25.00

Baskets

FRIED SHRIMP

$16.95

FRIED FISH

$13.95

CHICKEN TENDER

$12.95

Florida Gator Bites Basket

$20.95

BIKE NIGHT

BEEF BURGER

$12.00

CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

BRATWURST

$10.00

PORK SANDWICH

$12.00

CHX SANDWICH

$12.00

CHX CHS SANDWICH

$13.00

1/2 RACK RIBS

$20.00

Desserts

Pineapple Cake

$9.00

Lava Cake

$9.00

Flan

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Xangos

$12.00

Key lime cups

$1.00

Key Lime Pie`

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Entrees

8oz Filet Mignon

$32.00

"Florida" Crab Cake

$33.50

Twin Lump Crab Cakes, Old Bay Seasoned Breading and Mayonnaise, Flat Top Grilled with Lemon Butter

Coconut Creme Shrimp

$23.00

Five Jumbo Shrimp tossed in Coconut Shreds and served with Coconut Rum Cream Reduction

NY Strip

$29.50

Pasta Alfredo

$15.00

Linguini with Fresh Creamy Alfredo Sauce

Shrimp Captiva

$25.50

Large Gulf Shrimp in White Wine Garlic Butter, with Linguine Pasta and Bleu Cheese Garlic Bread

Linguini Marinara

$15.00

Linguini with Homemade Marinara Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Mac-N-Cheese

$15.95

Grouper Dinner

$25.95

8-oz Filet cooked your way: Grilled, Blackened or Fried

FLATBREAD

CHEESE

$10.50

PEPPERONI

$12.50

SAUSAGE

$12.50

SHRIMP

$16.50

FOD

$18.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.50

Kids Chx Fingers

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Light Fare

BYOB

$16.50

Lobster Crab Po Boy

$17.50

Grouper Sandwich

$18.50

Jamaican Jerk Mahi Sandwich

$16.50

Vegan Burger

$17.50

The Sloppy Joseph

$15.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

BYO Flat Bread

$12.50

Country Grilled Chicken Club

$17.50

HOT DOG

$6.50

Pasta

Alfredo

$21.50

Selfish Shellfish

$27.50

Shrimp Captiva

$25.50

Side House

Side Caesar

MARINARA

$15.00

MAC N CHEESE

$15.95

Sandwiches and Handhelds

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Shrimp Ceasar Wrap

$12.95

Build Your Own Burger

$14.50

1/2-LB Burger "Your Way" Charbroiled topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served with Breakfast Potatoes

Lobster Crab Po Boy

$17.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

The Sloppy Joseph

$15.50

Grouper Sandwich

$18.50

Jamaican Jerk Mahi Sandwich

$16.50

Country Grilled Chicken Club

$17.50

Fish Tacos

$16.50

Chicken Tacos

$16.50

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$16.50

BLT

$9.99

1/4lb. SM Burger

$6.50

Capt. Chicken

$12.50

Seafood

Crab Cake Dinner

$33.50

Snapper Classico

$28.50

Capt Platter

$29.50

Side House

Fish Buy1Get1

$17.95

Get two entrees for the price of one

SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

GATOR SANDWICH

$18.50

GATOR TAIL

$24.00

GATOR NUGGETS

$18.00

GATOR SAUSAGE

$12.00

CATFISH SANDWICH

$15.00

CHARBROLED OYSTERS

$2.00

SEAFOOD BOIL

$35.00

BURGER

$12.00

CHSBURGER

$13.00

CHX SANDWICH

$12.00

CHX CHS SANDWICH

$13.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.95

SP FRIES

$4.95

BAKED POTATO

$3.95

LOADED BAKED POT

$5.95

VEGGIES

$3.95

BAKED SW POT

$3.95

RICE

$3.95

MASHED POTATO

$3.95

SLAW

$3.95

RANCH

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

1K ISLAND

$1.00

BALS

$1.00

ITALIAN

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

HORSE RADISH

$1.00

JAPS

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

HOUSE SIDE

$4.95

CZAR SIDE

$4.95

Soups & Salads

Bahia Honda Conch Chowder

$5.50+

Duval's Soup Du Jour

$5.00+

DINNER Caesar Salad

$12.50

DINNER Cobb Salad

$12.50

Creamy Clam Chowder

$5.50+

Steaks

8oz Filet Mignon

$32.00

Ribeye

$33.50

Prime Rib

$17.99+

1/2 Rack

$21.50

Full Rack

$29.50

Side House

Side Caesar

TACOS

Fish Tacos

$16.50

SH TACO

$16.50

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$16.50

Chicken Tacos

$16.50

TACO TUESDAY

$8.00

Tail Gate Party

Hamburger

$12.00

Grilled Burger

Grilled Bratwurst

$10.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Smoked w/Baked Beans or Cole Slaw

1/2 Smoked Rack Pork Ribs

$20.00

WEEKLY SPECIALS

FRIDAY FISH BOGO

$17.95

FISH FRY REFILL

THURSDAY BURGER

$10.00

SATURDAY RIBS

$25.00

Scallops Dinner

$35.95

Bacon Wrap Scallops

$15.95

TACO TUESDAY

$7.99

Pitcher & 12" cheese

$22.00

Tuesday Marg

$5.00

1/4 Lb Burger LTO

$6.50

Juice

APPLE JUICE

$3.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.95

LEMONADE JUICE

$2.95

ORG JUICE

$3.95

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.95

TOMATO JUICE

$4.95

V-8 JUICE

$4.95

Soda

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

ROOTBEER

$3.50

HIC

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

GINGER ALE

$3.50

ORG

$3.50

CLUB

$3.50

TONIC

$3.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.95

SWEET TEA

$3.50

UNSWEET TEA

$3.50

REDBULL

$4.50

Coffee

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.50

Water

SPARKLING WATER

$4.95

BOTTLED WTR

$2.50

New* Food Happy Hour

CHICPS QUESO

$5.00

CHIPS S & Q

$8.00

CHIPS SALSA

$5.00

CHX TACOS

$6.00

EGG ROLLS

$8.00

LOADED FRIES

$6.00

MOZ STK

$5.00

PRETZEL

$8.00

PRETZEL CHS

$11.00

APPAREL

Tank

$20.00

SHOW

DRAG BINGO

$10.00

DRAG BRUNCH

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3448 Marinatown Lane, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

