Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Caterers

Anchor Stone Deck Pizza - Downtown Newburyport

1,067 Reviews

$$

44 State Street

Newburyport, MA 01950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG 18" Cheese Pizza
SM 14" Cheese Pizza
Wings

Pizza

LG Anna Jaques

$22.00

A healthy mix of fresh baby spinach, broccoli and feta cheese.

LG Artichoke

$22.00

Our spinach artichoke dip with our own touch - Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, and roasted red pepper with cream, mozzarella and parmigiano cheeses.

LG Garden Tour Garden Veggie

LG Garden Tour Garden Veggie

$22.00

A classic mix of fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, fresh broccoli, sliced onions, & fresh garlic.

LG High Street

$22.00

Vegan mozzarella, tofu teriyaki, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, shredded carrots and green onions.

LG Leanne Special

$22.00

A light sauce pizza topped with fresh baby spinach, roasted Chinese eggplant, fresh pineapple and a barbecue sauce drizzle.

LG Market Square

$22.00

A white pizza (no sauce) with fresh spinach, mozzarella, feta cheese and fresh garlic.

LG Pesto Caprese

$22.50

Our fresh basil pesto as a base with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato and asiago cheese - finished with arugula, Evoo and a balsamic reduction.

LG Plum Island

LG Plum Island

$22.00

A fresh & local favorite with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & fresh garlic.

LG Sandy Point Pesto

$22.00

A pesto base with fresh garlic, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives and red onion.

LG Threadneedle 3-Cheese

$22.00

A white pizza with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, herbed ricotta, asiago and mozzarella cheeses.

LG Rail Trail Roasted Veggie

$22.00

LG Mall Mediterranean

LG Arrabiatta

$24.00

Smooth sauce with fresh garlic, crushed pepper, oregano, chorizo sausage and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese - finished with fresh basil.

LG Basin Burrito

$24.00

A white pizza with seasoned ground beef, fresh shaved corn, black bean, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded lettuce and sour cream!

LG Boardwalk House Special

LG Boardwalk House Special

$24.00

Our loaded special topped with our classic Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, & onions.

LG Brown Square BBQ Ranch

$24.00

A white pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Ranch dressing, & BBQ sauce.

LG Clipper

LG Clipper

$22.00

The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh mushrooms.

LG Firehouse Buffalo

$24.00

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce & topped with blue cheese crumbles.

LG First & Ocean

LG First & Ocean

$24.00

Our classic Italian sausage, paired with sliced peppers & onions.

LG Hawaiian

LG Hawaiian

$22.00

The classic combination of Canadian bacon & diced pineapple.

LG Inn St

$24.00

Our white pizza with sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and prosciutto.

LG Joppa Flats

LG Joppa Flats

$24.00

A daring combination of bacon, diced pineapple, & fresh jalapenos.

LG Mighty Merrimac BBQ

LG Mighty Merrimac BBQ

$24.00

A white pizza with breaded chicken or pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with onions (white, red, or caramelized).

LG Newburyportabella

$24.00

A palate-pleasing blend of fresh portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and a splash of fresh homemade basil pesto.

LG North End w/ Chicken

LG North End w/ Chicken

$24.00

Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.

LG North End w/ Eggplant

LG North End w/ Eggplant

$24.00Out of stock

Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.

LG Parker River Pesto

$24.00

A pesto base with grilled chicken, gorgonzola, asiago, & fresh garlic.

LG State Street

LG State Street

$24.00

A meat-lover's dream: pepperoni, hamburger, & our classic Italian sausage.

LG Waterfront Wild Mushroom

$24.00

For fungi lovers - A white pizza (no sauce) with fresh garlic, thyme, rosemary, herbed ricotta and roasted tri-mushrooms (oyster, shitake and button.)

SM 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

LG 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

SM BYO 1/2 & 1/2

$14.00

LG BYO 1/2 & 1/2

$18.50

SM 1/2 BYO & 1/2 Specialty

$7.00

LG 1/2 BYO & 1/2 Specialty

$10.05

LG 18" Cheese Pizza

$17.60

SM 14" Cheese Pizza

$13.50

GF Cheese Pizza

$15.50

SM Anna Jaques

$17.00

A healthy mix of fresh baby spinach, broccoli florets and feta cheese.

SM Artichoke

$17.00

Artichoke hearts, fresh spinach and roasted red pepper with cream, mozzarella and parmigiano cheeses on a white pizza (no sauce.)

SM Garden Tour Garden Veggie

SM Garden Tour Garden Veggie

$17.00

Fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, fresh broccoli, sliced onions, & fresh garlic.

SM High Street

$17.00

Vegan mozzarella, tofu teriyaki, caramelized onion, roasted red peppers, shredded carrots and green onions.

SM Leanne Special

$17.00

A light sauce pizza topped with fresh baby spinach, roasted Chinese eggplant, fresh pineapple and a barbecue sauce drizzle.

Sm Mall Mediterranean

$17.00

SM Market Square

$17.00

A white pizza with fresh garlic, baby spinach and crumbled feta cheese.

SM Pesto Caprese

$17.25

Our fresh basil pesto as a base with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato and asiago cheese - finished with arugula, Evoo and a balsamic reduction

SM Plum Island

SM Plum Island

$17.00

A fresh & local favorite with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & fresh garlic.

SM Rail Trail Roasted Veggie

$17.00Out of stock

A tasty blend of herb-roasted eggplant, zucchini and summer squash with fresh mozzarella and basil.

SM Sandy Point Pesto

$17.00

A pesto base with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, red onion, black olives with asiago and feta cheeses.

SM Threadneedle 3-Cheese

$17.00

A white pizza with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, herbed ricotta, asiago and mozzarella cheeses.

SM Arrabiatta

$18.00

Smooth sauce with fresh garlic, crushed pepper, oregano, chorizo sausage and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese - finished with fresh basil.

SM Basin Burrito

$18.00

A white pizza with seasoned ground beef, fresh shaved corn, black bean, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded lettuce and sour cream.

SM Boardwalk House Special

SM Boardwalk House Special

$18.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, & onions

SM Brown Square BBQ Ranch

$18.00

A white pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Ranch dressing, & BBQ sauce.

SM Clipper

SM Clipper

$17.00

The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh mushrooms.

SM Firehouse Buffalo

$18.00

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce & topped with blue cheese crumbles.

SM First & Ocean

SM First & Ocean

$18.00

Our classic Italian sausage, paired with sliced peppers & onions.

SM Hawaiian

SM Hawaiian

$17.00

The classic combination of Canadian bacon & diced pineapple.

SM Inn St

$18.00

Our white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and prosciutto - finished with fresh basil!

SM Joppa Flats

SM Joppa Flats

$18.00

A daring combination of bacon, diced pineapple, & fresh jalapenos.

SM Mighty Merrimac BBQ

SM Mighty Merrimac BBQ

$18.00

A white pizza with breaded chicken or pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with onions (white, red, or caramelized).

SM Newburyportabella

$18.00

A palate-pleasing blend of fresh portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and a splash of fresh homemade basil pesto.

SM North End w/ Chicken

SM North End w/ Chicken

$18.00

Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.

SM North End w/ Eggplant

SM North End w/ Eggplant

$18.00Out of stock

Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.

SM Parker River Pesto

$18.00

A pesto base with grilled chicken, gorgonzola, asiago, & fresh garlic.

SM State Street

SM State Street

$18.00

A meat-lover's dream: pepperoni, hamburger, & our classic Italian sausage.

SM Waterfront Wild Mushroom

$18.00

For fungi lovers - A white pizza (no sauce) with fresh garlic, thyme, rosemary, herbed ricotta and roasted tri-mushrooms (oyster, shitake and button.)

GF Anna Jaques

$17.00

A healthy mix of fresh baby spinach, broccoli florets and crumbled feta cheese with our signature tomato sauce and mozzarella.

GF Artichoke

$17.00

A white pizza (no sauce) with fresh spinach, artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers with cream and parmigiano cheeses.

GF Garden Tour Garden Veggie

GF Garden Tour Garden Veggie

$17.00

Fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, fresh broccoli, sliced onions, & fresh garlic.

GF High Street

$17.00

Vegan Mozzarella, tofu teriyaki, caramelized onion, roasted red peppers, shredded carrot and green onions.

GF Leanne Special

$17.00

A light sauce pizza topped with fresh baby spinach, roasted Chinese eggplant, fresh pineapple and a barbecue sauce drizzle.

GF Mall Mediterranean

$17.00

Our big fat Greek pizza - Fresh baby spinach, red onions, Kalamata olives, mozzarella and feta cheeses with our fresh tomato sauce!

GF Market Square

$17.00

A white pizza with fresh garlic, baby spinach and crumbled feta cheese.

GF Pesto Caprese

$17.00Out of stock

Our fresh basil pesto as a base with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato and asiago cheese - finished with arugula, Evoo and a balsamic reduction

GF Plum Island

GF Plum Island

$17.00

A fresh & local favorite with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & fresh garlic.

GF Rail Trail Roasted Veggie

$17.00

A tasty blend of herb-roasted eggplant, zucchini and summer squash with fresh mozzarella and basil.

GF Sandy Point Pesto

$17.00Out of stock

A pesto base with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, red onion, black olives with asiago and feta cheeses.

GF Threadneedle 3-Cheese

$17.00

A white pizza with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, herbed ricotta, asiago and mozzarella cheeses.

GF Arrabiatta

$18.00

GF Basin Burrito

$18.00

A white pizza with roasted Red Bliss potatoes, bacon, sour cream, & fresh scallions.

GF Boardwalk House Special

GF Boardwalk House Special

$18.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, & onions.

GF Brown Square BBQ Ranch

$18.00

A white pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Ranch dressing, & BBQ sauce.

GF Clipper

GF Clipper

$17.00

The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh button mushrooms.

GF Firehouse Buffalo

$18.00

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce & topped with blue cheese crumbles.

GF First & Ocean

GF First & Ocean

$18.00

Our classic Italian sausage, paired with sliced peppers & onions.

GF Hawaiian

GF Hawaiian

$17.00

The classic combination of Canadian bacon & diced pineapple.

GF Inn St

$18.00

Our white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and prosciutto - finished with fresh basil!

GF Joppa Flats

GF Joppa Flats

$18.00

A daring combination of bacon, diced pineapple, & fresh jalapenos.

GF Mighty Merrimac BBQ

GF Mighty Merrimac BBQ

$18.00

A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with onions (white, red, or caramelized).

GF Newburyportabella

$18.00Out of stock

A palate-pleasing blend of fresh portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and a splash of basil pesto!

GF North End w/ Chicken

GF North End w/ Chicken

$18.00

Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.

GF North End w/ Eggplant

GF North End w/ Eggplant

$18.00Out of stock

Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.

GF Parker River Pesto

$18.00Out of stock

A pesto base with grilled chicken, gorgonzola, asiago, & fresh garlic.

GF State Street

GF State Street

$18.00

A meat-lover's dream: pepperoni, hamburger, & our classic Italian sausage.

GF Waterfront Wild Mushroom

$18.00

For fungi lovers - A white pizza (no sauce) with fresh garlic, thyme, rosemary, herbed ricotta and roasted tri-mushrooms (oyster, shitake and button.)

Calzones

Stuffed with your choice of toppings & baked to golden brown perfection
Byo Calzone

Byo Calzone

$13.50

Ham And Cheese Calzone

$16.50

Our base calzone withe thinly sliced Canadian Ham and Provolone cheese. Served with our House Marinara on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$17.25

Our base Calzone with Breaded Buffalo Chicken and Crumbled Bleu Cheese. Served with House Marinara on the side.

Veggie Calzone

$18.00

Our base calzone with Fresh Baby Spinach, Herbed Ricotta and our Roasted Wild Mushroom Mix (Oyster, Shitake and Criminis Roasted with Herbs.)

Jamaican Jerk Calzone

$18.75

Our base calzone with Roasted Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Mixed Bell Peppers and Fresh Diced Pineapple. Served with House Marinara on the side.

Chicken Parm Calzone

$18.75

Sides

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.50

Fresh mixed mesclun greens topped with bleu cheese, avocado, fresh shaved corn, grape tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and chopped bacon. Choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine hearts with fresh lemon, garlic crouton and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.75

Crisp romaine hearts loaded with feta cheese, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olive and pepperoncini. Served with Greek dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.50

Fresh mixed mesclun greens topped with shredded carrot, sliced cucumber, red onion and grape tomatoes. Choice of dressing.

Wings

$8.00+
Beef Lasagna

Beef Lasagna

$14.95

A generous individual portion of our homemade lasagna. Made with ground beef, fennel sausage, seasoned ricotta/mozzarella/asiago and fresh pasta sheets with our house marinara

Bruschetta

$11.50Out of stock

Hand cut Italian-style tomato salsa served with toasted focaccia crostini.

Ranch Side

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Side

$0.75

Caesar Dressing Side

$0.75

Greek Dressing Side

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce Side

$0.75

Bbq Sauce Side

$0.75

Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

By The Slice

Slice Cheese

$4.35

Slice Roni

$4.75

Slice Mushroom

$4.75

Veggie Slice #1

$5.25

Veggie Slice #2

$5.25Out of stock

Meat Slice #1

$5.25

Meat Slice #2

$5.25Out of stock

Calzone Half

$8.00

Half Calzone Bbq Ppork And Pine Apple

$8.75Out of stock

Garlic Knot Bbq Chix Stir Fry

$2.20Out of stock

Beverages

2 Liter Sodas

20oz. Sodas

Juice/Milk

Water, Tea, and Seltzer

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of downtown Newburyport. Voted best pizza in town 10 years running. Stop by for our giant thin-crust pizza slices, fresh salads or a pint from our rotating craft beer and wine selection. Locally owned and operated, supporting fellow local businesses. Try the best!

Website

Location

44 State Street, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

Gallery
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza image
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza image
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza image
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante
orange star3.8 • 827
16 Pleasant St Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
The Poynt
orange starNo Reviews
31 Water Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Port Pizza & Subs
orange star4.7 • 881
25 Storey Ave Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Bradford Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
87 Haverhill St Rowley, MA 01969
View restaurantnext
Spaziano's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
64 Washington St. Haverhill, MA 01832
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0318 - Plaistow
orange star4.2 • 468
9 Plaistow Road Plaistow, NH 03865
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newburyport

Sea Level Oyster Bar - Newburyport
orange star4.0 • 1,265
1 MARKET SQ Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
orange star4.0 • 891
5 Boston Way Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Port Pizza & Subs
orange star4.7 • 881
25 Storey Ave Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Mission Oak Grill
orange star4.0 • 421
26 Green St Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Brown Sugar by the Sea
orange star4.4 • 405
75 Water Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Newburyport
orange star4.6 • 227
81 Storey Ave Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newburyport
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Amesbury
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Haverhill
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston