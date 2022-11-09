Anchor Stone Deck Pizza - Downtown Newburyport

- Home
1,067 Reviews
$$
44 State Street
Newburyport, MA 01950
LG Anna Jaques
A healthy mix of fresh baby spinach, broccoli and feta cheese.
LG Artichoke
Our spinach artichoke dip with our own touch - Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, and roasted red pepper with cream, mozzarella and parmigiano cheeses.
LG Garden Tour Garden Veggie
A classic mix of fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, fresh broccoli, sliced onions, & fresh garlic.
LG High Street
Vegan mozzarella, tofu teriyaki, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, shredded carrots and green onions.
LG Leanne Special
A light sauce pizza topped with fresh baby spinach, roasted Chinese eggplant, fresh pineapple and a barbecue sauce drizzle.
LG Market Square
A white pizza (no sauce) with fresh spinach, mozzarella, feta cheese and fresh garlic.
LG Pesto Caprese
Our fresh basil pesto as a base with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato and asiago cheese - finished with arugula, Evoo and a balsamic reduction.
LG Plum Island
A fresh & local favorite with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & fresh garlic.
LG Sandy Point Pesto
A pesto base with fresh garlic, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives and red onion.
LG Threadneedle 3-Cheese
A white pizza with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, herbed ricotta, asiago and mozzarella cheeses.
LG Rail Trail Roasted Veggie
LG Mall Mediterranean
LG Arrabiatta
Smooth sauce with fresh garlic, crushed pepper, oregano, chorizo sausage and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese - finished with fresh basil.
LG Basin Burrito
A white pizza with seasoned ground beef, fresh shaved corn, black bean, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded lettuce and sour cream!
LG Boardwalk House Special
Our loaded special topped with our classic Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, & onions.
LG Brown Square BBQ Ranch
A white pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Ranch dressing, & BBQ sauce.
LG Clipper
The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh mushrooms.
LG Firehouse Buffalo
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce & topped with blue cheese crumbles.
LG First & Ocean
Our classic Italian sausage, paired with sliced peppers & onions.
LG Hawaiian
The classic combination of Canadian bacon & diced pineapple.
LG Inn St
Our white pizza with sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and prosciutto.
LG Joppa Flats
A daring combination of bacon, diced pineapple, & fresh jalapenos.
LG Mighty Merrimac BBQ
A white pizza with breaded chicken or pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with onions (white, red, or caramelized).
LG Newburyportabella
A palate-pleasing blend of fresh portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and a splash of fresh homemade basil pesto.
LG North End w/ Chicken
Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.
LG North End w/ Eggplant
Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.
LG Parker River Pesto
A pesto base with grilled chicken, gorgonzola, asiago, & fresh garlic.
LG State Street
A meat-lover's dream: pepperoni, hamburger, & our classic Italian sausage.
LG Waterfront Wild Mushroom
For fungi lovers - A white pizza (no sauce) with fresh garlic, thyme, rosemary, herbed ricotta and roasted tri-mushrooms (oyster, shitake and button.)
SM 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
LG 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza
SM BYO 1/2 & 1/2
LG BYO 1/2 & 1/2
SM 1/2 BYO & 1/2 Specialty
LG 1/2 BYO & 1/2 Specialty
LG 18" Cheese Pizza
SM 14" Cheese Pizza
GF Cheese Pizza
SM Anna Jaques
A healthy mix of fresh baby spinach, broccoli florets and feta cheese.
SM Artichoke
Artichoke hearts, fresh spinach and roasted red pepper with cream, mozzarella and parmigiano cheeses on a white pizza (no sauce.)
SM Garden Tour Garden Veggie
Fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, fresh broccoli, sliced onions, & fresh garlic.
SM High Street
Vegan mozzarella, tofu teriyaki, caramelized onion, roasted red peppers, shredded carrots and green onions.
SM Leanne Special
A light sauce pizza topped with fresh baby spinach, roasted Chinese eggplant, fresh pineapple and a barbecue sauce drizzle.
Sm Mall Mediterranean
SM Market Square
A white pizza with fresh garlic, baby spinach and crumbled feta cheese.
SM Pesto Caprese
Our fresh basil pesto as a base with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato and asiago cheese - finished with arugula, Evoo and a balsamic reduction
SM Plum Island
A fresh & local favorite with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & fresh garlic.
SM Rail Trail Roasted Veggie
A tasty blend of herb-roasted eggplant, zucchini and summer squash with fresh mozzarella and basil.
SM Sandy Point Pesto
A pesto base with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, red onion, black olives with asiago and feta cheeses.
SM Threadneedle 3-Cheese
A white pizza with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, herbed ricotta, asiago and mozzarella cheeses.
SM Arrabiatta
Smooth sauce with fresh garlic, crushed pepper, oregano, chorizo sausage and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese - finished with fresh basil.
SM Basin Burrito
A white pizza with seasoned ground beef, fresh shaved corn, black bean, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded lettuce and sour cream.
SM Boardwalk House Special
Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, & onions
SM Brown Square BBQ Ranch
A white pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Ranch dressing, & BBQ sauce.
SM Clipper
The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh mushrooms.
SM Firehouse Buffalo
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce & topped with blue cheese crumbles.
SM First & Ocean
Our classic Italian sausage, paired with sliced peppers & onions.
SM Hawaiian
The classic combination of Canadian bacon & diced pineapple.
SM Inn St
Our white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and prosciutto - finished with fresh basil!
SM Joppa Flats
A daring combination of bacon, diced pineapple, & fresh jalapenos.
SM Mighty Merrimac BBQ
A white pizza with breaded chicken or pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with onions (white, red, or caramelized).
SM Newburyportabella
A palate-pleasing blend of fresh portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and a splash of fresh homemade basil pesto.
SM North End w/ Chicken
Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.
SM North End w/ Eggplant
Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.
SM Parker River Pesto
A pesto base with grilled chicken, gorgonzola, asiago, & fresh garlic.
SM State Street
A meat-lover's dream: pepperoni, hamburger, & our classic Italian sausage.
SM Waterfront Wild Mushroom
For fungi lovers - A white pizza (no sauce) with fresh garlic, thyme, rosemary, herbed ricotta and roasted tri-mushrooms (oyster, shitake and button.)
GF Anna Jaques
A healthy mix of fresh baby spinach, broccoli florets and crumbled feta cheese with our signature tomato sauce and mozzarella.
GF Artichoke
A white pizza (no sauce) with fresh spinach, artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers with cream and parmigiano cheeses.
GF Garden Tour Garden Veggie
Fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, fresh broccoli, sliced onions, & fresh garlic.
GF High Street
Vegan Mozzarella, tofu teriyaki, caramelized onion, roasted red peppers, shredded carrot and green onions.
GF Leanne Special
A light sauce pizza topped with fresh baby spinach, roasted Chinese eggplant, fresh pineapple and a barbecue sauce drizzle.
GF Mall Mediterranean
Our big fat Greek pizza - Fresh baby spinach, red onions, Kalamata olives, mozzarella and feta cheeses with our fresh tomato sauce!
GF Market Square
A white pizza with fresh garlic, baby spinach and crumbled feta cheese.
GF Pesto Caprese
Our fresh basil pesto as a base with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato and asiago cheese - finished with arugula, Evoo and a balsamic reduction
GF Plum Island
A fresh & local favorite with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & fresh garlic.
GF Rail Trail Roasted Veggie
A tasty blend of herb-roasted eggplant, zucchini and summer squash with fresh mozzarella and basil.
GF Sandy Point Pesto
A pesto base with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, red onion, black olives with asiago and feta cheeses.
GF Threadneedle 3-Cheese
A white pizza with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, herbed ricotta, asiago and mozzarella cheeses.
GF Arrabiatta
GF Basin Burrito
A white pizza with roasted Red Bliss potatoes, bacon, sour cream, & fresh scallions.
GF Boardwalk House Special
Italian sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, fresh mushrooms, sliced peppers, & onions.
GF Brown Square BBQ Ranch
A white pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Ranch dressing, & BBQ sauce.
GF Clipper
The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh button mushrooms.
GF Firehouse Buffalo
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce & topped with blue cheese crumbles.
GF First & Ocean
Our classic Italian sausage, paired with sliced peppers & onions.
GF Hawaiian
The classic combination of Canadian bacon & diced pineapple.
GF Inn St
Our white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and prosciutto - finished with fresh basil!
GF Joppa Flats
A daring combination of bacon, diced pineapple, & fresh jalapenos.
GF Mighty Merrimac BBQ
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in BBQ sauce & topped with onions (white, red, or caramelized).
GF Newburyportabella
A palate-pleasing blend of fresh portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and a splash of basil pesto!
GF North End w/ Chicken
Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.
GF North End w/ Eggplant
Pizza Parmesan - Breaded chicken or eggplant, fresh mozzarella, a touch of marinara, & fresh basil.
GF Parker River Pesto
A pesto base with grilled chicken, gorgonzola, asiago, & fresh garlic.
GF State Street
A meat-lover's dream: pepperoni, hamburger, & our classic Italian sausage.
GF Waterfront Wild Mushroom
For fungi lovers - A white pizza (no sauce) with fresh garlic, thyme, rosemary, herbed ricotta and roasted tri-mushrooms (oyster, shitake and button.)
Calzones
Byo Calzone
Ham And Cheese Calzone
Our base calzone withe thinly sliced Canadian Ham and Provolone cheese. Served with our House Marinara on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Our base Calzone with Breaded Buffalo Chicken and Crumbled Bleu Cheese. Served with House Marinara on the side.
Veggie Calzone
Our base calzone with Fresh Baby Spinach, Herbed Ricotta and our Roasted Wild Mushroom Mix (Oyster, Shitake and Criminis Roasted with Herbs.)
Jamaican Jerk Calzone
Our base calzone with Roasted Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Mixed Bell Peppers and Fresh Diced Pineapple. Served with House Marinara on the side.
Chicken Parm Calzone
Sides
Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed mesclun greens topped with bleu cheese, avocado, fresh shaved corn, grape tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and chopped bacon. Choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine hearts with fresh lemon, garlic crouton and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.
Greek Salad
Crisp romaine hearts loaded with feta cheese, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olive and pepperoncini. Served with Greek dressing.
Garden Salad
Fresh mixed mesclun greens topped with shredded carrot, sliced cucumber, red onion and grape tomatoes. Choice of dressing.
Wings
Beef Lasagna
A generous individual portion of our homemade lasagna. Made with ground beef, fennel sausage, seasoned ricotta/mozzarella/asiago and fresh pasta sheets with our house marinara
Bruschetta
Hand cut Italian-style tomato salsa served with toasted focaccia crostini.
Ranch Side
Bleu Cheese Side
Caesar Dressing Side
Greek Dressing Side
Buffalo Sauce Side
Bbq Sauce Side
Cookie
By The Slice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Located in the heart of downtown Newburyport. Voted best pizza in town 10 years running. Stop by for our giant thin-crust pizza slices, fresh salads or a pint from our rotating craft beer and wine selection. Locally owned and operated, supporting fellow local businesses. Try the best!
44 State Street, Newburyport, MA 01950